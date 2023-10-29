STORY: The United Auto Workers union on Saturday reached a tentative labor deal with Chrysler-owner Stellantis, according to two sources...

moving closer to securing record wage hikes and a new life for a Jeep factory shut down earlier this year.

The tentative deal will follow a template set just days ago by UAW and Ford, which included a 25% wage hike over the 4-1/2-year contract.

The deal, once finalized, will be a big step towards ending the first simultaneous strike against the Detroit Three automakers.

Meanwhile, General Motors has also come back to the negotiating table...

Agreeing to the same range of hike with UAW, according to two people familiar with the situation.

Throughout the strike - now entering its seventh week - UAW President Shawn Fain repeatedly accused the Detroit Three automakers of enriching executives and investors, while neglecting workers.

The automakers had argued that the UAW's demands would significantly raise costs and put them at a disadvantage compared with non-unionized EV leader Tesla and foreign brands such as Toyota.

Overall, some 45,000 workers out of nearly 150,000 union members at the Detroit Three eventually joined the strike, which has cost billions of dollars to the industry.