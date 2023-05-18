Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLAM   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLAM)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  10:45:28 2023-05-18 am EDT
15.11 EUR   +1.81%
10:27aUK is committed to making electric vehicle batteries, Hunt says
RE
09:40aBrexit deal can resolve UK electric vehicle problem  Downing Street
AN
08:16aFactbox-Companies invest in EV battery factories in Europe
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

UK is committed to making electric vehicle batteries, Hunt says

05/18/2023 | 10:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt walks at Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will ensure that batteries needed to power electric vehicles (EVs) are produced domestically, finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday, a day after carmakers warned insufficient production could hurt investment in the country.

"We are absolutely committed to making sure the UK is able to source onshore EV batteries that we need," Hunt said in a presentation to manufacturers on Thursday.

Stellantis, the world's third-largest carmaker by sales, said on Wednesday that under Britain's post-Brexit deal with the European Union it would face tariffs when exporting electric vans to the bloc from next year.

Under the deal, 45% of the value of an EV sold in the EU must come from Britain or the EU from 2024 to avoid tariffs. A battery pack can account for up to half a new EV's cost.

Stellantis called for a delay in the introduction of the new tariffs, a proposal echoed by Ford.

On Wednesday, Hunt urged the industry to "watch this space" on the issue of British battery production.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Alistair Smout and David Milliken)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.03% 0.86789 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 1.00% 11.615 Delayed Quote.-1.12%
STELLANTIS N.V. 1.81% 15.106 Real-time Quote.11.82%
STELLANTIS N.V. 1.82% 15.108 Real-time Quote.11.88%
All news about STELLANTIS N.V.
10:27aUK is committed to making electric vehicle batteries, Hunt says
RE
09:40aBrexit deal can resolve UK electric vehicle problem  Downing Street
AN
08:16aFactbox-Companies invest in EV battery factories in Europe
RE
06:14aMib on two-week highs
AN
06:06aMib at two-week highs; banks good
AN
05:22aGerman carmakers call for post-Brexit rules to be postponed
RE
04:00aStock markets up; Saipem soars thanks to new contracts
AN
03:02aCitroën, Peugeot and Opel plunge into hydrogen car
AQ
05/17Ford 'disappointed' in feds' handling of rocky Stellantis deal for EV battery plant
AQ
05/17Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STELLANTIS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 185 B 200 B 200 B
Net income 2023 15 004 M 16 243 M 16 243 M
Net cash 2023 27 299 M 29 554 M 29 554 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,14x
Yield 2023 8,87%
Capitalization 46 285 M 50 108 M 50 108 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
EV / Sales 2024 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 272 367
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 14,84 €
Average target price 21,48 €
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.11.88%50 108
PORSCHE AG18.47%110 707
BYD COMPANY LIMITED24.40%101 035
FERRARI N.V.36.93%53 241
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD8.63%33 422
KIA CORPORATION48.57%26 432
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer