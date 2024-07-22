July 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Monday that it has opened a preliminary evaluation into about 150,000 Stellantis vehicles over reports of loss of motive power due to electrical concerns. (Reporting by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Stellantis N.V.
Equities
STLAM
NL00150001Q9
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|18.83 EUR
|+1.32%
|+0.95%
|-10.95%
|11:18am
|US opens probe into 150,000 Stellantis vehicles over loss of motive power
|RE
|09:50am
|Stock exchanges in green; FinecoBank leads rises on Mib.
|AN
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|18.81 EUR
|+1.26%
|+0.81%
|77.05B
|18.82 EUR
|+1.27%
|+0.85%
|77.05B
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-11.04%
|77.05B
|+14.74%
|99.75B
|+23.01%
|74.8B
|-8.36%
|71.02B
|+22.81%
|47.04B
|+16.30%
|33B
|+9.90%
|23.46B
|-8.56%
|18.33B
|+41.99%
|11.14B
|-20.39%
|9.2B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- STLAM Stock
- News Stellantis N.V.
- US opens probe into 150,000 Stellantis vehicles over loss of motive power