(Reuters) - Union workers that went on strike at Mercedes-supplier ZF's plant in Alabama last month demanding higher pay and better healthcare benefits have ended a nearly monthlong walkout Thursday.

The United Auto Workers said the strike by 190 workers was over after a tentative agreement had been ratified. Workers last month had rejected an earlier contract offer.

ZF, which makes front axles used by Mercedes-Benz at its nearby Alabama plant, said last month the Tuscaloosa factory would operate while talks with the union continued. ZF did not immediately comment on Thursday.

About 34,000 UAW members remain on strike at the Detroit Three automakers - Ford Motor, General Motors and Chrysler-parent Stellantis. UAW President Shawn Fain met at the bargaining table on Thursday with both GM and Stellantis, officials said.

The UAW last expanded its strike on Oct. 11 when it walked out at Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant, the company's largest plant worldwide. The strike at targeted facilities began on Sept. 15.

Ford said late Wednesday that it was temporarily laying off another 150 workers because of the strike, bringing the total to 2,730 workers furloughed since the start of the strike.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By David Shepardson