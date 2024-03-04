TULSA, Okla., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand New Muscle Car, the original from scratch muscle car builder, proudly announces its official license with FCA USA LLC. The collaboration will allow them to produce classic continuation builds, classic muscle car restorations, and craft breathtaking restomods, all under the legendary Mopar brand name.

David W. Miller III, President of Brand New Muscle Car, expressed his enthusiasm, "We are thrilled to be licensed by Mopar. Classic Mopar vehicles, with their big power, wild colors, and iconic body lines, have always held a special place in our hearts."

Operating out of a renovated auto dealership on a sprawling 10-acre facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Brand New Muscle Car and their sister company, Unique Customs & Restoration of Tulsa, boast more than 30,000 square feet of design and fabricating space, along with offices and a showroom.

Miller further explains the three distinctive builds that will set Brand New Muscle Car apart in the automotive world:

Classic Restoration: A meticulous factory restoration that transports your Mopar vehicle back to its original glory as if it just rolled off the factory production line. Restomod: The perfect blend of two-thirds restoration and one-third modification, incorporating modern powertrain upgrades, advanced braking and safety systems, and your favorite creature comforts. Classic Continuation Builds: Unprecedented in the industry, this build involves placing a classic vehicle body on a modern frame with contemporary parts. Brand New Muscle Car proudly claims the title of the first-ever company licensed by Mopar to create these "Classic Continuation Builds."

About Brand New Muscle Car: If having a classic car that no one else in the world has appeals to you then you've found the right company! Welcome to Brand New Muscle Car, where you can order your favorite classic muscle car hand built with all new parts just as YOU want it! We'll restore, build or customize just about anything! "BNMC is THE ORIGINAL Scratch Muscle Car Builder…" Visit us at www.brandnewmusclecar.com.

About Mopar:

Mopar is the global name for Stellantis genuine parts and authentic accessories.

A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over more than 85 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on Mopar is available at www.mopar.com and the Mopar blog at www.blog.mopar.com . For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com .

Contact:

David W. Miller II

Brand New Muscle Car

Unique Customs & Restoration Tulsa

324 E. Kenosha Street

Broken Arrow, OK 74012

918.439.3333

918.607.8191 Mobile

david.miller@brandnewmusclecar.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brand-new-muscle-car-granted-mopar-license-to-unleash-classic-power-and-style-302078878.html

SOURCE Brand New Muscle Car