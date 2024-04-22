AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

New Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid campaign "Thanking Our Parents" spans television, digital and social media, including Chrysler brand's Facebook, Twitter , TikTok and Instagram channels

, and channels Campaign gives personal recognition to all the different types of parents who have inspired the Chrysler brand over the years to create the Chrysler Pacifica, the most awarded minivan seven years in a row

"Thanking Our Parents" features three 30-second spots that include "Boy Mom," "Empty Nesters" and "Dog Mom." All are now viewable on the Chrysler brand's official YouTube channel

In celebration of the Chrysler Pacifica as the most awarded minivan seven years in row, Chrysler brand is launching a new multimedia advertising campaign "Thanking Our Parents," which dedicates the accolades and personally gives thanks to the many different types of parents who are the continuous inspiration for the brand to deliver innovative high-tech features, award-winning interior design and the most standard safety features and most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class.

"With more than 175 honors and industry accolades, the Chrysler Pacifica is America's most awarded minivan for seven years running, and we owe this achievement to the many parents out there who have been the inspiration for us as a brand to create and deliver innovative designs, features and technology that provide our customers with the ultimate family vehicle," said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO – Stellantis. "This campaign is our 'thank you' to the parents and drivers and to let them know that without them, we wouldn't be the awarded minivan we are today."

The cross-channel campaign includes three 30-seconds spots that span across broadcast, social media channels and online video:

"Boy Mom"

Highlights the chaos that comes with being a mother to multiple boys under the age of 10 and acknowledges that even though a parent's hands may be full, keeping the family safe is a top priority. The ad gives recognition to the "Boy Mom" for being the inspiration behind the Chrysler Pacifica with the most standard safety features in the industry.

"Empty Nesters"

Highlights the parents dropping their last child off at college and acknowledges that a new kind freedom is on the horizon. The spot gives thanks to the "Empty Nesters" for being the inspiration in creating the Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, which provides 520 miles of combined gas and electric driving range and built-in rear seat entertainment, allowing parents to pursue any adventure they want, or nothing at all.

"Dog Mom"

Highlights pet parents, especially those with big, fluffy dogs. The spot gives thanks to the "pet parents" who are the inspiration for creating the Chrysler Pacifica, which comes equipped with Stow 'n Go seating and storage to organize all of toys and the integrated Stow 'n Vac vacuum to clean up the mess they leave behind.

The Chrysler brand created the campaign in partnership with Doner.

Chrysler Pacifica

Chrysler Pacifica family friendly features include the available FamCAM interior camera, which offers a bird's-eye view of rear-facing child-seat occupants. Pacifica has the most standard safety features in its segment, delivers available all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability paired with Pacifica's class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and was first with available Amazon Fire TV integrated into the Uconnect Theater System.

The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid, the first hybrid minivan, delivers 82 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe), an all-electric range of 32 miles and a total range of 520 miles. The Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid can also help charge the battery when braking or stopping using the built-in regenerative braking technology. A Max Regeneration mode allows for even greater regenerative braking force to maximize efficiency and is noted via a cluster messaging icon to keep drivers aware of the increased system regeneration. Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid continues to represent the evolution of the Chrysler portfolio as the brand transitions to an all-new electrified future, as part of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to lead the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions.

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, and advanced innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. Chrysler continues to build on that nearly 100-year legacy of creating ingenious products and technologies for mainstream customers, moving forward on an electrified transformation that will launch the brand's first battery-electric vehicle in 2025 and an all-electric portfolio in 2028.

The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler created 40 years ago. The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid symbolizes the brand's electrification evolution, representing the first electrified minivan in the segment and achieving 82 MPGe, an all-electric range of 32 miles and a total range of 520 miles. Chrysler Pacifica delivers the most standard safety features and most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class and is also the most awarded minivan over the last seven years with more than 175 honors and industry accolades since its introduction as a minivan.

Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

