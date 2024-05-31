NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Jeep® brand took over the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) today, as Jeep Brand CEO Antonio Filosa and Stellantis leadership rang the opening bell to celebrate the opening of reservations for the first global Jeep battery-electric vehicle (BEV) – the all-new, all-electric 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition.

Revealed to the world in New York City on May 30, 2024, the Jeep Wagoneer S is scheduled to arrive in dealerships in the U.S. and Canada this fall. Customers looking to be the first behind the wheel will experience the lightning-quick 0-60 mph acceleration time of 3.4 seconds, 617 lb.-ft of instant torque and a targeted range of 300-plus miles by reserving one now.

"Reserving one of the very first 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Editions is designed to be a simple, easy experience for our customers," said Bill Peffer, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "There's one trim configuration – the Launch Edition – so customers only need to pick their exterior color, select their local dealer and secure their reservation."

From New York City to top EV markets around the country, the Jeep brand is building awareness for its first global BEV with more than 170 out-of-home displays, including more than 3,500 square feet of signage on the façade of the NYSE, a Volta charging-station network takeover with messages across 2,000-plus screens around the country, and digital wall and kiosk signage throughout Penn Station, to capture the attention of daily commuters.

Customers can also visit Jeep.com to get more details, see newly released images and reserve the new 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition with a refundable $100 deposit via select mobile payment services. Every Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition includes the choice of a 48-amp Level 2 home charger or $600 public charging credits through Free2move Charge.

Jeep dealers have also been preparing for the launch of the new Jeep Wagoneer S, investing in infrastructure improvements, specialized BEV product training, installing charging stations, service bays and lifts and specialized EV maintenance tools.

Available in EV-certified Jeep brand dealerships starting this fall, the 2024 Wagoneer S Launch Edition has a starting U.S. MSRP of $71,995 (including $1,795 destination) and qualifies for the Inflation Reduction Act Retail and Lease EV credits.

