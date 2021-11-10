Audited Financial Statements 11/10/2021 | 05:57pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS YEARS ENDED JULY 31, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. Opinion We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (the "Company"), which comprise:  the consolidated statements of financial position as at July 31, 2020 and 2019;  the consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss) for the years then ended;  the consolidated statements of changes in equity (deficiency) for the years then ended;  the consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended; and  the notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at July 31, 2020 and 2019, and its consolidated financial performance and consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Basis for Opinion We conducted our audits in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained in our audits is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern We draw attention to Note 1 in the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Company had an accumulated deficit of $21,886,573 and no active business as at July 31, 2020. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Other Information Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises of Management's Discussion and Analysis. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audits, and remain alert for indications that the other information appears to be materially misstated. We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditors' report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in this auditors' report. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process. Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:  Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.  Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.  Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.  Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors' report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors' report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.  Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.  Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditors' report is Kevin Kwan. Chartered Professional Accountants Vancouver, British Columbia November 30, 2020

STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) AS AT JULY 31, 2020 AS AT JULY 31, 2019 (Recast - Note 5) ASSETS Current $ 315,452 Cash $ 4,581 Amounts receivable (Note 11) 1,474,440 - Sales taxes receivable 43,854 40,062 Due from related parties (Note 13) 5,250 5,250 Total Current Assets 1,838,996 49,893 Non-current 198,193 Investment in associate (Note 5) 256,799 Property and equipment (Note 6) - 298,045 Total Assets $ 2,037,189 $ 604,737 LIABILITIES Current Liabilities $ 309,353 Trade and other payables (Note 11, 13) $ 161,031 Due to related parties (Note 13) 347,895 1,374,106 Deposit received in advance (Note 11) - 67,500 Loans payable (Note 7) 188,360 624,021 Convertible debentures (Note 7) - 163,806 Part XII.6 taxes (Note 16) 55,950 55,950 Total Liabilities 901,558 2,446,414 Equity (Deficiency) Share capital (Note 8) 18,826,605 18,758,605 Warrants (Note 8) 175,517 175,517 Contributed surplus (Note 7, 8) 4,020,082 4,015,895 Deficit (21,886,573) (24,791,694) Total Equity (Deficiency) 1,135,631 (1,841,677) Total Liabilities and Equity (Deficiency) $ 2,037,189 $ 604,737 These financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on November 30, 2020. They are signed on the Company's behalf by: John Cumming J. Francois Lalonde Director Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 5

