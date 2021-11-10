MD&A for Q2 period ending January 31, 2021 11/10/2021 | 05:57pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Form 51-102F1 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the six months ended January 31, 2021 and 2020 1. BACKGROUND This management's discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations ("MD&A") of Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (the "Company" or "Stellar"), is dated March 30, 2020 and provides an analysis of the Company's financial results and progress which will enable the reader to evaluate important variations in our financial situation for the three and six months ended January 31, 2021 and 2020. This MD&A should be read together with the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended January 31, 2021 and 2020 and related notes thereto, which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and Interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. This discussion includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this discussion, other than statements of historical fact, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward- looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteeing future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements. The information contained herein is subject to change and the Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. 2. OVERVIEW AND DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS Stellar was incorporated under the Company Act of British Columbia. In April 2006, Stellar was continued under the Canada Business Corporations Act. In December 2018 Stellar was continued under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act. Stellar and its subsidiaries are junior mining exploration companies engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating natural resource properties in North and West Africa, and in Quebec, and either joint venturing or developing these properties further or disposing of them when the evaluation has been completed. The exploration and development of mineral deposits involves significant financial risks. The Company's success will depend on several factors, including, risks related to the exploration and extraction issues, regarding environmental and other regulations. As at the date of this MD&A, the Company has not earned any production revenue and all of its properties are at an exploration stage. On October 31, 2019 the Company's primary asset, the 80% owned Balandougou gold property in Guinea, Africa (the "Balandougou Gold Project") was sold. See further details below under Heading 5, Resource Properties. On January 7, 2020 Stellar optioned up to a 100% interest in Birimian Geology Exploration SARL ("BGE"), a Côte d'Ivoire company which holds two gold exploration permits (pending) totalling approximately 471 km2 , the Bocanda permit (97 km2 ) and the Djekanou permit covering (374 km2 ). See further details below under Heading 5, Resource Properties. On March 6, 2020 Stellar acquired the Lullwitz-Kaepelli gold property (the "L-K Property") in the Charlevoix Area, Quebec. See further details below under Heading 5, Resource Properties. On August 19, 2020 Stellar signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 90% interest the Tichka Est gold property ("Tichka Est") in the high Atlas region of Morocco. See further details below under Heading 5, Resource Properties. On September 16, 2020 Stellar signed a definitive agreement to buy 100% interest of Aeos Resources Ltd ("Aeos"), a wholly owned Seychelles incorporated subsidiary of Altus. Aeos owns 100% of Aucrest SARL, an Ivoirian subsidiary that owns the Prikro Exploration Licence and the pending Zenoula Exploration Licence together totalling 770 km2 in Côte d'Ivoire. See further details below under Heading 5, Resource Properties. STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. Form 51-102F1 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the six months ended January 31, 2021 and 2020 3. COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE PERIOD General Corporate During fiscal Q1 the Company reinstated its Malian subsidiary company, Stellar Pacific Mali SARL.

During fiscal Q2 the Company held its Annual General Meeting and re-elected the board of directors. Financing Activities During Q1 there was no financing activity to report.

During Q2 the Company completed the acquisition of the Prikro permit and issued 2,500,000 units, each unit comprised of one share and one share purchase warrant exercisable until November 27, 2022. L-K Gold Property, Quebec During Q1 there was no exploration or development activity on the L-K gold property.

L-K gold property. During Q2 there was no exploration or development activity on the L-K gold property. Titcha Est Gold Project During Q1 Stellar signed the August 19, 2020 definitive agreement to acquire a 90% interest the Tichka Est gold property in the high Atlas region of Morocco.

During Q2 the Company completed an independent technical report on the potential of the Tichka Est gold project. Prikro Permit, Côte d'Ivoire During Q1 Stellar closed the September 16, 2020 acquisition agreement with Altus Strategies PLC ("Altus") to buy a 100% interest in Aeos Resources Ltd ("Aeos"), which in turn owns in turn 100% of Aucrest SARL, an Ivoirian subsidiary that owns the Prikro Exploration Licence and the Zenoula Exploration Licence (pending) both totalling 770 km2 in d'Ivoire. 4. OUTLOOK Until October 31, 2019 the Company's principal asset was the Balandougou Gold Project in Guinea. On January 22, 2020 Stellar acquired the L-K Property, Quebec. Stellar plans beginning Stage 1 exploration when weather permits, probably in calendar Q2, 2021. On August 19, 2020 Stellar signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 90% interest the Tichka Est gold property in the high Atlas region of Morocco. Work will begin on Tichka Est in calendar Q2, 2021. On September 16, 2020 Stellar signed a definitive agreement to acquire the fully issued Priko permit and the pending Zenoula permit, totalling approximately 770 km2, in Côte d'Ivoire. The transaction closed on November 27, 2020. On January 27, 2021, the Company launched a preliminary reconnaissance program on the property. Stellar continues to work on resolving outstanding preconditions to closing the BGE acquisition in Côte d'Ivoire. 5. RESOURCE PROPERTIES (Refer also to Note 10 Exploration and Evaluation Expenditures in the January 31, 2021 consolidated financial statements.) The following properties were owned by the Company at October 31, 2020 L-K Gold Property, Quebec On January 22, 2020 Stellar agreed to acquire the L-K Property for $5,000 (paid) and 300,000 common shares (issued) with the vendor retaining a 1.5% Net Smelter Return royalty which can be purchased by Stellar at any time for $500,000. The TSX-V approved the acquisition on March 6, 2020. The L-K Property is comprised of 4 contiguous mineral claims totaling 231.4 hectares in Lacoste and De Sales township in the Charlevoix Area of Quebec. Consulting geologist Benoit Violette, P.Geo., in a March 5, 2020 report* to Stellar reported "The L-K Property is located within the Grenville Geological Province which displays a high degree of metamorphism and high temperature intrusive rocks. The property is underlain by the Charlevoix charnockitic complex, mainly made-up of mixed gneisses and hosts the folded La Galette Formation, which Page 2 STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. Form 51-102F1 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the six months ended January 31, 2021 and 2020 is composed of garnet-bearing pink migmatites. The property is at the northern edge of the deformation zone caused by the Charlevoix meteoritic impact crater during the Devonian Era, which induced concentric ring faults on the Grenville sequences. The historical gold and PGM mineralization that was reported as found in mafic veins, referred to as "black veins", is made up of tourmaline and hornblende and micas. High and continuous gold and iridium values in the order of 0.23 and 0.12 oz/t, respectively, were obtained, along with 22 g/t of gallium over widths of up to 30 feet. A summer field study and sampling of the exposed sequences are required for a better comprehension of the deposit types that may occur on the property." A two-phase exploration program totaling $205,500 is proposed with Phase I ($105,500) consisting of surface sampling and geophysical surveys and, contingent upon the results of Phase I, a Phase II program ($100,000) of trenching and 500 meters of diamond drilling. Stage 1 exploration is expected to begin when weather permits, probably in calendar Q2 2021. *Technical Evaluation Report of the Gold Exploration Potential of the Lullwitz-Kaeppeli Project, La MalBaie Area, Charlevoix Region NTS 21M16, Province of Quebec, March 5, 2020 by Benoit M. Violette, P.Geo. Tichka Est Property, Morocco On August 19, 2020 Stellar contracted to acquire a 90% interest the Tichka Est gold property ("Tichka Est") in the high Atlas region of Morocco. The Minister of Mines, energy and Environment approved the contract on November 24, 2020. The Company has begun initial surveys for road access to the site and is seeking bids for construction of the access road and drill pads for a Phase 1 drill program. Royalty Interest in the Eastmain North and Eastmain South Properties, Québec On March 14, 2017, the Company sold the Eastmain North property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Québec consisting of 16 claims totalling approximately 840 acres and the Eastmain South property consisting of 37 claims covering an area of approximately 1,950 acres to Amex Exploration for 350,000 common shares. Stellar retained a 1.5 % net smelter return royalty of which 50% may be purchased by Amex Exploration for $750,000. Royalty Interest in the Opawica Property, Québec The Opawica Property, including the Philbert 1 claims, located in the Gamache and Rohault townships at 55 kilometers south of Chibougamau city and 10 kilometers south-west of the Joe Mann mine, consists of 3 blocks totalling 33 claims totalling 1,847 acres. In 2018 the Company undertook a non-core asset review and decided to seek opportunities for the sale or joint venture of Opawica Project. On June 28, 2018 the Company agreed to sell the Opawica gold project to Mosaic Minerals Inc. ("Mosaic") for $360,000 to be paid by the issuance of 7,200,000 shares of Mosaic issued at a deemed price of $0.05 per share. The sale closed on December 20, 2018. Stellar retained a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty one-half of which may be purchased by Mosaic for $1,000,000. The Priko and Zenoula Permits, Côte d'Ivoire On September 16, 2020 Stellar signed an acquisition agreement with Altus Strategies PLC ("Altus") to buy a 100% interest in Aeos Resources Ltd ("Aeos"), which in turn owns 100% of Aucrest SARL, an Ivoirian subsidiary that owns the Prikro Exploration Licence and the Zenoula Exploration Licence (pending) together totalling 770 km2 in Côte d'Ivoire. The acquisition closed on November 27, 2020. The Prikro Exploration licence is a 369.5 km2 exploration licence in the Prikro and Koun-Fao Departments in eastern Côte d'Ivoire, approximately 240 km northeast of Abidjan. The project is located 40km north-west of the town of Agnibilekrou and 25km west of the town of Koun-Fao, both of which can be accessed by asphalt roads from Abidjan. The licence was selected due to the presence of historically reported gold occurrences, prospective geology, and the existence of artisanal workings in the surrounding areas including along strike of a major NE-SW trending shear zone which is interpreted to traverse the licence area. Birimian-age greenstone rocks reportedly crop out extensively across the Prikro licence and represent Paleoproterozoic volcano-sedimentary units, with associated granite to diorite intrusions, which are the dominant host setting for gold deposits across West Africa. The Zenoula project is a 400km2 licence (application pending) in the Marahoue Department in central Côte d'Ivoire, approximately 300km north of Abidjan. The Zenoula Exploration licence application straddles the same NE/SW major structure that host the Abujar and Tietto minerals deposits. The project is located 100km north-west of the city of Yamoussoukro, the capital of Côte d'Ivoire, which can be accessed by asphalt roads from Abidjan. Zenoula is targeting a 22 km long ENE trending structure, interpreted by historic air magnetic data. Geologically, the project reportedly comprises metasediments, metabasalts and syntectonic granitoid intrusions. The consideration for the acquisition was 2,500,000 units of Stellar, each unit consisting of one common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable for two years at C$0.07 per share. Contingent upon reaching exploration milestones on each permit Stellar will issue additional shares equal to US$250,000 in value: a) upon completion of a NI43-101 resource estimate of not less than 500,000 ounces of gold with not less than 250,000 ounces in the Inferred category, and b) upon completion of a definitive feasibility study. Page 3 STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. Form 51-102F1 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the six months ended January 31, 2021 and 2020 Altus will retain a 2.5% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty on each permit. Stellar may repurchase up to 1.0% of each NSR for US$500,000 for each 0.5%. On January 27, 2021, the Company launched a preliminary reconnaissance program on the property. The Balandougou Gold Project was sold by the Company during the fiscal year-ended July 31, 2020 Goldenfrank Resources Inc., a wholly owned Canadian subsidiary of the Company, held through its Guinean subsidiary MGWA GoldenFrank SARL an 80% interest and an option to acquire the remaining 20% in one exploitation license for gold and associated minerals totalling 7.2 km2 in the Republic of Guinea referred to as the Balandougou Gold Project, the principal project of the Company. The Company also held an 80% interest and an option to acquire the remaining 20% of a second Guinean subsidiary, Stellar Guineé SARL, which holds the Balandougou II exploration license for gold and associated minerals totalling 92 km2. Balandougou II surrounds the 7.2 km2 exploitation license. During fiscal 2018, the Company completed construction and commissioning of a 150 tonne per day gravity mill to process a 15,000 tonnes bulk sample to determine the amenability of the Zone B3 oxide mineralization to gold extraction using gravity separation as the sole or primary method of gold recovery. Full-time operations at the Balandougou mill began in Q4 of fiscal 2018 which were temporarily suspended in July 2018 for an operational review and additional upgrades aimed at improving productivity and increasing gold recoveries. During fiscal 2019 the Company made upgrades and adjustments to the Balandougou gold mill and mill operations were resumed. However, due to the ultra-fine particle size of the gold the mill upgrades and adjustments did not significantly improve gold recovery, and milling operations were again suspended. The Company evaluated the technical and economic feasibility of adding a cyanide circuit to the mill and began early-stage discussions with several groups regarding financing for the proposed conversion of the Balandougou gravity mill to a 300 tonnes per day CIL ("carbon-in-leach") pilot plant to continue its evaluation of the suitability of small-scale mining methods to the surface oxide deposits of the West African Birimian greenstone belt. The Company continued also investigated alternatives for financing the gravity plant conversion including the possibility of a sale of the Balandougou Gold Project. On August 22, 2019 Stellar and its minority partners reached a definitive agreement with Rida Mining Ltd. of Khartoum, Sudan, for the sale of 100% of the Balandougou Gold Project including the 7 km2 Balandougou semi-industrial exploitation permit together with all related plant and equipment, and two Guinea subsidiary companies holding contiguous exploration permits totalling approximately 150 km2. Stellar and the minority partners own 80% and 20% respectively of the Balandougou Gold Project. The transaction price was US$3.85M (C$5.13M) paid in instalments, US$1.8M (C$2.46M) on closing with the balance in three instalments ending January 15, 2021. On September 10, 2019 Stellar received final approval for the grant of the two new exploration permits to Stellar Guineé SARL and Manding Gold SARL. referenced above. Both permits were included in the sale to Rida Mining Ltd. On October 30, 2019 the Company closed the sale of the Balandougou Gold Project. To date instalments of US$ 3,784,716 has been paid. One final cash payment is outstanding. Stellar has paid the minority partners in full. Qualified Persons The technical content regarding the L-K Property has been reviewed and approved by independent consultant Benoit Violette, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. The technical content regarding African projects has been reviewed and approved by Yassine Belkabir, MSc DIC, CEng, MIMMM, a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. (Refer also to Note 10 Exploration and Evaluation Expenditures in the unaudited consolidated financial statements.) 6. SELECTED ANNUAL INFORMATION The following table sets out selected annual financial information from the Company's annual audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended: July 31, 2020 July 31, 2019 July 31, 2018 $ $ $ From Consolidated Statements of Financial Position Total assets 2,037,189 604,737 310,777 Total liabilities 901,558 2,446,414 665,070 Working capital (deficiency) 937,438 (2,396,521) (354,293) From Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Operating loss (1,406,662) (889,701) (1,127,505) Net income (loss) for the year 2,905,121 (640,402) (907,693) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the 2,905,121 (640,402) (930,443) year Basic and diluted loss per share 0.045 (0.008) (0.021) Page 4 STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. Form 51-102F1 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the six months ended January 31, 2021 and 2020 The Company's total assets increased in 2020 compared to 2019 due to the sale of the Balandougou property. The Company's total liabilities decreased as the Company settled amounts owed to related parties. As a result, working capital increased. The Company's operating loss increased due to increased consulting and registration and shareholders information expenses. Net income and comprehensive income increased due to the sale of the Balandougou property. 7. CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2020 The following information has been extracted from the Company's consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended January 31, 2021 and 2020. The Company had a net loss of $179,244 for the three months ended January 31, 2021 compared to a net loss of $592,212 for the same period in the prior year. This is due to the timing of various one-time fee payments related to the sale of the Balandougou Gold project during Q2 2020. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2021 AND 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) PREPARED BY MANAGEMENT WITHOUT AUDIT For the three-month For the six-month period period ended ended January 31, January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ Expenses Exploration and evaluation 42,896 79,854 62,288 409,820 Amortization - - - - Administration fees 9,000 9,000 18,000 21,457 Directors' fees - 75,000 - 75,000 Consultant fees 20,000 276,250 50,000 276,250 Management fee 39,390 92,500 84,390 155,000 Management bonus - 348,054 - 348,054 Professional fees 5,745 27,123 6,245 27,123 Project supervision 45,000 45,000 90,000 75,000 Other operational expenses (5,802) (3,409) 4,363 1,033 Travel (3,992) 15,928 (3,992) 15,928 Registration and investor relations 5,688 33,913 9,491 36,413 Transfer agent 7,532 - 7,532 14,092 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (18,369) 86,171 127,960 87,473 Interest on loans - 68,528 - 86,254 Operating loss (147,088) (1,153,912) (456,277) (1,976,951 Sale of Balandougou Gold Project - 931,000 - 3,464,500 Minority interest - (324,300) - (324,300) Finders' fees - (45,000) (23,800) (45,000) Income (Loss) before income tax (147,088) (592,212) (480,077) 1,466,303 Income tax (recovered) - - (112,691) 322,586 Deferred income tax - - 112,691 (322,586) Net comprehensive income (loss) for the period (178,088) (592,212) (480,077) 1,466,303 Basic and diluted loss per share (0.0021) (0.009) (.0071) 0.023 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 68,730,310 63,922,117 67,907,117 63,922,117 Page 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

