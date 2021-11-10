MD&A for Q4 period ending July 31, 2020 11/10/2021 | 05:57pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Form 51-102F1 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the years ended July 31, 2020 and 2019 1. BACKGROUND This management's discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations ("MD&A") of Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (the "Company" or "Stellar"), is dated November 30, 2019 and provides an analysis of the Company's financial results and progress which will enable the reader to evaluate important variations in our financial situation for the years ended July 31, 2020 and 2019. This MD&A should be read together with the Company's annual audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended July 31, 2020 and 2019 and related notes thereto, which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and Interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. This discussion includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this discussion, other than statements of historical fact, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The information contained herein is subject to change and the Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward- looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. 2. OVERVIEW AND DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS Stellar was incorporated under the Company Act of British Columbia. In April 2006, Stellar was continued under the Canada Business Corporations Act. In December 2018 Stellar was continued under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act. Stellar and its subsidiaries are junior mining exploration companies engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating natural resource properties in Guinea and Quebec, and either joint venturing or developing these properties further or disposing of them when the evaluation has been completed. The exploration and development of mineral deposits involves significant financial risks. The Company's success will depend on several factors, including, risks related to the exploration and extraction issues, regarding environmental and other regulations. As at the date of this MD&A, the Company has not earned any production revenue and all of its properties are at an exploration stage. The Company's primary asset, the 80% owned Balandougou gold property in Guinea, Africa (the "Balandougou Gold Project"), was sold and the transaction closed on October 30, 2019. See further details below under Heading 5, Resource Properties. On January 7, 2020 Stellar optioned up to a 100% interest in Birimian Geology Exploration SARL ("BGE"), a Côte d'Ivoire company which holds two gold exploration permits (pending) totaling approximately 471 km2 , the Bocanda permit (97 km2 ) and the Djekanou permit covering (374 km2 ). See further details below under Heading 5, Resource Properties. On March 6, 2020 Stellar acquired the Lullwitz-Kaepelli gold property (the "L-K Property") in the Charlevoix Area, Quebec. See further details below under Heading 5, Resource Properties. On August 19, 2020 Stellar signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 90% interest the Tichka Est gold property ("Tichka Est") in the high Atlas region of Morocco. See further details below under Heading 5, Resource Properties. On September 16, 2020 Stellar signed a definitive agreement to buy 100% interest of Aeos Resources Ltd ("Aeos"), a wholly owned Seychelles incorporated subsidiary of Altus. Aeos owns 100% of Aucrest SARL, an Ivoirian subsidiary that owns the Prikro Exploration Licence and the pending Zenoula Exploration Licence both totalling 770 km2 in Côte d'Ivoire. See further details below under Heading 5, Resource Properties. STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. Form 51-102F1 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the years ended July 31, 2020 and 2019 3. HIGHLIGHTS General Corporate During fiscal Q1 there was no corporate activity to report.

During Fiscal Q2 Stellar: a) closed on the sale of the Balandougou Gold project, Guinea, b) contracted to acquire the shares of

Birimian Geology Exploration SARL, a Côte d'Ivoire mineral permit holding company, subject to TSX-V approval, c) agreed to purchase the L-K Property in Quebec, d) appointed two new directors and a technical advisor for Africa, and e) granted 250,000 stock options to two directors.

During Fiscal Q2 Stellar completed the plan of arrangement with Mosaic Minerals Corp. ("Mosaic") and distributed to Stellar shareholders 2,000,000 shares of Mosaic Minerals Corp. retaining 5,200,000 shares (21.85%) of Mosaic's outstanding shares.

During fiscal Q3 Stellar acquired the Lullwitz-Kaepelli gold property (the "L-K Property") in the Charlevoix Area, Quebec.

During fiscal Q4 Stellar signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 90% interest the Tichka Est gold property ("Tichka Est") in the high Atlas region of Morocco. Financing Activities During Q1 a US$400,000 (C$520,680) loan agreement was amended to freeze the accrual of interest and to schedule the repayment of principal and interest as follows: US$228,546 on October 30, 2019; US$87,528 payable on January 15, 2020; US$87,528 payable on July 15, 2020; and US $82,666 payable on January 15, 2021.

During Q2 the second installment of the payment for the Balandougou Gold Project was received.

During Q3 the Company issued 3,060,000 shares at an agreed price of $ 0.05 per share to four arm's length parties to settle debt totalling $153,000.

During fiscal Q4 there was no financing activity to report. Balandougou Gold Project During Q1: On August 22, 2019 Stellar and its minority partners reached a definitive agreement with Rida Mining Ltd. of Khartoum, Sudan, for the sale of 100% of the Balandougou Gold Project including the 7 km2 Balandougou semi-industrial exploitation permit together with all related plant and equipment, and two Guinea subsidiary companies holding contiguous exploration permits totalling approximately 150 km2. Stellar and the minority partners own 80% and 20% respectively of the Balandougou Gold Project. The transaction price is US$3.85M (C$5.13M) paid in instalments, US$1.8M (C$2.46M) on closing with the balance in three instalments ending January 15, 2021. On October 30, 2019 the Balandougou sale closed and the first instalment of US$1,850,000 was paid.

During Q2: The second installment of the payment for the Balandougou Gold Project was received.

During Q3 there was no Balandougou related activity.

During fiscal Q4 there was no Balandougou related activity. L-K Gold Property, Quebec During Q2: On January 22, 2020 Stellar agreed to acquire the L-K Property for $5,000 and 300,000 common shares from treasury with the vendor retaining a 1.5% Net Smelter Return royalty which can be purchased by Stellar at any time for $500,000.

During Q3 the TSX-V approved the acquisition as a Fundamental Acquisition, the $5,000 was paid and the 300,000 common shares were issued.

TSX-V approved the acquisition as a Fundamental Acquisition, the $5,000 was paid and the 300,000 common shares were issued. During Q4 there was no L-K Property activity to report. Bocanda and Djekanou Permits, Côte d'Ivoire During Q2: On January 7, 2020 Stellar optioned up to a 100% interest in Birimian Geology Exploration SARL ("BGE"), a Côte d'Ivoire company, which holds two well-located gold exploration permits (pending) totaling approximately 471 km 2 , the Bocanda permit (97 km 2 ) and the Djekanou permit covering (374 km 2 ). Subject to the final issuance of the two permits and TSX-V acceptance of the option agreement Stellar will acquire the initial 80% interest for US$20,000. Stellar will then have up to 48 months to complete US$3,000,000 of exploration on the permits to maintain the option after which Stellar may acquire the remaining 20% at any time for US$1,500,000. If 100% of BGE is acquired, then the BGE vendors shall retain a 1.25% NSR.

During Q3: No material activity on the Bocanda or Djekanou permits. Page 2 STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. Form 51-102F1 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the years ended July 31, 2020 and 2019 BGE Acquisition, Côte d'Ivoire During Q2: On January 7, 2020 Stellar optioned up to a 100% interest in Birimian Geology Exploration SARL ("BGE"), a Côte d'Ivoire company which holds two gold exploration permits (pending) totaling approximately 471 km2 , the Bocanda permit (97 km2 ) and the Djekanou permit covering (374 km2 ).

During Q3 there was no BGE related activity to report.

During Q4 BIRIMGEX SARL shareholders transferred the initial 80% of the shares of BIRIMGEX SARL to Stellar. The transaction remains subject to the final issuance of the two permits and TSX-V acceptance of the option agreement. Tichka Est Property, Morocco During Q4: On August 19, 2020 Stellar signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 90% interest the Tichka Est gold property

("Tichka Est") in the high Atlas region of Morocco. Priko and Zenoula Permits, Côte d'Ivoire During Q4 On June 29, 2020 Stellar signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with Altus Strategies PLC outlining the commercial terms for the acquisition of two gold permits, the fully issued Priko permit and the pending Zenoula permit, totaling approximately 770 km 2 in Côte d'Ivoire. The MOU provided a thirty-day exclusivity period for Stellar to conduct a technical due diligence review and site inspection, and for the parties to complete a binding agreement (the "Agreement") for the acquisition . The definitive agreement was sign on September 16, 2020 4. OUTLOOK Until October 31, 2019 the Company's principal asset was the Balandougou Gold Project in Guinea. On January 22, 2020 Stellar acquired the L-K Property, Quebec. Stellar plans to begin Stage 1 exploration when weather permits, probably in calendar Q1, 2021. On August 19, 2020 Stellar signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 90% interest the Tichka Est gold property ("Tichka Est") in the high Atlas region of Morocco. Work will begin on Tichka Est in calendar Q1, 2021. On September 16, 2020 Stellar signed a definitive agreement to acquire the fully issued Priko permit and the pending Zenoula permit, totaling approximately 770 km2, in Côte d'Ivoire. Work is expected to begin in calendar Q1, 2021. Stellar continues to work on resolving outstanding preconditions to closing the BGE acquisition in Côte d'Ivoire. 5. RESOURCE PROPERTIES (Refer also to Note 11 Exploration and Evaluation Expenditures in the audited consolidated financial statements.) The following properties were owned by the Company at July 31, 2020 L-K Gold Property, Quebec On January 22, 2020 Stellar agreed to acquire the L-K Property for $5,000 (paid) and 300,000 common shares (issued) with the vendor retaining a 1.5% Net Smelter Return royalty which can be purchased by Stellar at any time for $500,000. On March 6, 2020 the TSX-V approved the acquisition as a Fundamental Acquisition. The L-K Property is comprised of 4 contiguous mineral claims totaling 231.4 hectares in Lacoste and De Sales township in the Charlevoix Area of Quebec. Consulting geologist Benoit Violette, P.Geo., in a March 5, 2020 report* to Stellar reported "The L-K Property is located within the Grenville Geological Province which displays a high degree of metamorphism and high temperature intrusive rocks. The property is underlain by the Charlevoix charnockitic complex, mainly made-up of mixed gneisses and hosts the folded La Galette Formation, which is composed of garnet-bearing pink migmatites. The property is at the northern edge of the deformation zone caused by the Charlevoix meteoritic impact crater during the Devonian Era, which induced concentric ring faults on the Grenville sequences. The historical gold and PGM mineralization that was reported as found in mafic veins, referred to as "black veins", is made up of tourmaline and hornblende and micas. High and continuous gold and iridium values in the order of 0.23 and 0.12 oz/t, respectively, were obtained, along with 22 g/t of gallium over widths of up to 30 feet. A summer field study and sampling of the exposed sequences are required for a better comprehension of the deposit types that may occur on the property." Page 3 STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. Form 51-102F1 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the years ended July 31, 2020 and 2019 A two-phase exploration program totaling $205,500 is proposed with Phase I ($105,500) consisting of surface sampling and geophysical surveys and, contingent upon the results of Phase I, a Phase II program ($100,000) of trenching and 500 meters of diamond drilling. Stage 1 exploration is expected to begin when weather permits, probably in fiscal Q4 2020. *Technical Evaluation Report of the Gold Exploration Potential of the Lullwitz-Kaeppeli Project, La MalBaie Area, Charlevoix Region NTS 21M16, Province of Quebec, March 5, 2020 by Benoit M. Violette, P.Geo. Tichka Est Property, Morocco On August 19, 2020 Stellar signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 90% interest the Tichka Est gold property ("Tichka Est") in the high Atlas region of Morocco. Royalty Interest in the Eastmain North and Eastmain South Properties, Québec On March 14, 2017, the Company sold the Eastmain North property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Québec consisting of 16 claims totalling approximately 840 acres and the Eastmain South property consisting of 37 claims covering an area of approximately 1,950 acres to Amex Exploration for 350,000 common shares. Stellar retained a 1.5 % net smelter return royalty of which 50% may be purchased by Amex Exploration for $750,000. Royalty Interest in the Opawica Property, Québec The Opawica Property, including the Philbert 1 claims, located in the Gamache and Rohault townships at 55 kilometers south of Chibougamau city and 10 kilometers south-west of the Joe Mann mine, consists of 3 blocks totalling 33 claims totalling 1,847 acres. In 2018 the Company undertook a non-core asset review and decided to seek opportunities for the sale or joint venture of Opawica Project. On June 28, 2018 the Company agreed to sell the Opawica gold project to Mosaic Minerals Inc. ("Mosaic") for $360,000 to be paid by the issuance of 7,200,000 shares of Mosaic issued at a deemed price of $0.05 per share. The sale closed on December 20, 2018. Stellar retained a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty one-half of which may be purchased by Mosaic for $1,000,000. The following property was acquired by the Company after July 31, 2020 Priko and Zenoula Permits, Côte d'Ivoire On June 29, 2020 Stellar signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with Altus Strategies PLC outlining the commercial terms for the acquisition of two gold permits, the fully issued Priko permit and the pending Zenoula permit, totaling approximately 770 km2 in Côte d'Ivoire. The MOU provided a thirty-day exclusivity period for Stellar to conduct a technical due diligence review and site inspection, and for the parties to complete a binding agreement (the "Agreement") for the acquisition. The definitive agreement was signed on September 16, 2020 The following property was sold by the Company during the fiscal year-ended July 31, 2020 Balandougou Gold Project Goldenfrank Resources Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, holds an 80% interest and an option to acquire the remaining 20% in one exploitation license for gold and associated minerals totalling 7.2 km2 in the Republic of Guinea referred to as the Balandougou Gold Project, the principal project of the Company. The Company also holds an 80% interest and an option to acquire the remaining 20% of a second Guinean subsidiary, Stellar Guineé SARL, which holds the Balandougou II exploration license (pending final issuance) for gold and associated minerals totalling 92 km2. Balandougou II surrounds the 7.2 km2 exploitation license. The property is in Upper Guinea, some 100 km north of the town of Siguiri, near the Malian border. Within the Balandougou Gold Project area the Solotomo gold discovery, which includes the Zones B3 and B1, is located in the southern portion of the property. The B3 shear zone was discovered by the Company in 2010 during a regional and detailed soil geochemistry survey. A strong NW-SE trending gold anomaly approximately 1,150 metres long by 350 metres wide was outlined. The geochemical anomaly was subsequently investigated with 76 Reverse Circulation drill holes totalling 5050 metres at a 50m grid interval along an 800 metres strike length, and then by 16 diamond drill holes totalling 2,350 metres. Using an excavator, five trenches at 100 metre intervals to a depth of more than 3 metres were dug across the B3 zone, and an extensive structural analysis was undertaken by AECOM, an independent consultant, to better understand the controls of the gold mineralization. Page 4 STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. Form 51-102F1 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the years ended July 31, 2020 and 2019 During fiscal 2018, the Company completed construction and commissioning of a 150 tonne per day gravity mill to process a 15,000 tonnes bulk sample to determine the amenability of the Zone B3 oxide mineralization to gold extraction using gravity separation as the sole or primary method of gold recovery. Full-time operations at the Balandougou mill began in Q4 of fiscal 2018, and were temporarily suspended in July 2018 for an operational review and additional upgrades aimed at improving productivity and increasing gold recoveries. During Q1 of fiscal 2019 the Company made upgrades and adjustments to the Balandougou gold mill and mill operations were resumed. However, the upgrades and adjustments did not significantly improve gold recovery due to the ultra-fine particle size of the gold, and milling operations were again suspended. The Company began evaluating the technical and economic feasibility of adding a cyanide circuit to the mill. During fiscal Q2 the Company began early stage discussions with several groups regarding financing for the proposed conversion of the Balandougou gravity mill to a 300 tonnes per day CIL ("carbon-in-leach") pilot plant to continue its evaluation of the suitability of small-scale mining methods to the surface oxide deposits of the West African Birimian greenstone belt. During fiscal Q3 the Company continued to investigate alternatives for financing the gravity plant conversion. During fiscal Q4 the Company sought alternatives including investigating the possibility of a sale of the Balandougou Gold Project. On August 22, 2019 Stellar and its minority partners reached a definitive agreement with Rida Mining Ltd. of Khartoum, Sudan, for the sale of 100% of the Balandougou Gold Project including the 7 km2 Balandougou semi-industrial exploitation permit together with all related plant and equipment, and two Guinea subsidiary companies holding contiguous exploration permits totalling approximately 150 km2. Stellar and the minority partners own 80% and 20% respectively of the Balandougou Gold Project. The transaction price was US$3.85M (C$5.13M) paid in instalments, US$1.8M (C$2.46M) on closing with the balance in three instalments ending January 15, 2021. On September 10, 2019 Stellar received final approval for the grant of the two new exploration permits to Stellar Guineé SARL and Manding Gold SARL. referenced above. Both permits were included in the sale to Rida Mining Ltd. On October 30, 2019 the Company closed the sale of the Balandougou Gold Project. To date instalments of US$3,250,000 has been paid. The final instalment of US$600,000 is due on January 15, 2021. Qualified Persons The technical content regarding the L-K Property has been reviewed and approved by independent consultant Benoit Violette, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. The technical content regarding African projects has been reviewed and approved by Yassine Belkabir, MSc DIC, CEng, MIMMM, a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. 6. SELECTED ANNUAL INFORMATION The following table sets out selected annual financial information from the Company's annual audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended: July 31, 2020 July 31, 2019 July 31, 2018 $ $ $ From Consolidated Statements of Financial Position Total assets 2,037,189 604,737 310,777 Total liabilities 901,558 2,446,414 665,070 Working capital (deficiency) 937,438 (2,396,521) (354,293) From Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Operating loss (1,406,662) (889,701) (1,127,505) Net income (loss) for the year 2,905,121 (640,402) (907,693) Total comprehensive income (loss) for 2,905,121 (640,402) (930,443) the year Basic and diluted loss per share 0.045 (0.008) (0.021) The Company's total assets increased in 2020 compared to 2019 due to the sale of the Balandougou property. The Company's total liabilities decreased as the Company settled amounts owed to related parties. As a result, working capital increased. Page 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

