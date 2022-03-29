Stellar AfricaGold : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Six Months Ended January 31, 2022 And 2021
STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
SIX MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its independent auditor has not reviewed the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the periods ended January 31, 2022 and 2021.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Stellar AfricaGold Inc., for the periods ended January 31, 2022 and 2021 , have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management .
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
UNAUDITED - (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
July 31, 2021
As at
ASSETS
Current
Cash
1,112,802
1,708,378
Amounts receivable
-
73,962
Due from related party (Note 12)
-
20,400
Prepaid expenses (Note 5)
28,094
-
Sales taxes receivable
22,430
3,154
Total Current Assets
1,163,326
1,805,894
Non-current
Mosaic Minerals Corp marketable securities (Note 6)
260,000
468,000
Total Assets
1,423,326
2,273,894
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables
119,734
196,525
Payable to related parties (Note 12)
136,439
70,000
Total Liabilities
256,173
266,525
Equity
Share Capital (Note 9)
20,153,099
20,153,099
Warrants (Note 9)
692,271
692,271
Contributed surplus (Note 9)
4,235,133
4,235,133
Deficit
(23,913,350)
(23,073,134)
Total Equity
1,167,153
2,007,369
Total Liabilities and Equity
1,423,326
2,273,894
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Commitments (Note 15)
Subsequent events (Note 17)
$
January 31, 2022 $
(Audited) These financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on March 25, 2022. They are signed on the Company's behalf by:
John Cumming
Director
J. Francois Lalonde
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
UNAUDITED - (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
For the three months ended January 31, January 31, 2022 2021 $ $
For the six months ended January 31, January 31, 2022 2021 $ $
Expenses
Administration fees
15,965
18,000
27,965
18,000
Consultant fees (Note 12)
39,425
20,000
75,254
50,000
Exploration and evaluation (Notes 11 and 12)
108,176
87,896
254,743
152,288
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
(15,819)
(18,369)
(18,470)
127,960
Management fees (Note 12)
90,000
39,390
180,000
84,390
Other operational expenses (recovery)
53,449
(2,262)
61,676
7,903
Professional fees
4,982
5,745
4,982
6,245
Registration and investor relations
27,878
(3,312)
60,709
9,491
Loss before other income (expenses)
(324,056)
(147,088)
(646,859)
(456,277)
Other income (expenses)
Sale of Balandougou Gold Project (Note 11)
-
-
(2,017)
-
Fair value adjustment on marketable securities (Note 6)
(260,000)
-
(208,000)
-
Finder's fee
-
-
-
(23,800)
Recovery of payroll taxes
16,660
-
16,660
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
(567,396)
(147,088)
(840,216)
(480,077)
Basic and diluted loss per share
(0.01)
(0.00)
(0.01)
(0.01)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding -
Basic and diluted
100,305,783
68,730,310
100,305,783
67,907,117
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY ( DEFICIENCY) For the six months ended January 31, 2022 and 2021
UNAUDITED - (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
SHARE CAPITAL
CONTRIBUTED SHARES #
AMOUNT $
WARRANTS $
SURPLUS $
DEFICIT $
TOTAL EQUITY $
Balance, July 31, 2020 Shares issued for property Net loss for the period Balance, January 31, 2021
67,282,117 2,500,000 - 69,782,117
18,826,605 125,000 -
18,951,605
175,517 - - 175,517
4,020,082 - - 4,020,082
(21,886,573)
- (480,077)
(22,366,650)
1,135,631 125,000 (480,077) 780,554
Balance, July 31, 2021 Net loss for the period
100,305,783 -
20,153,099 -
692,271 -
4,235,133 -
(23,073,134)
(840,216)
2,007,369 (840,216)
Balance, January 31, 2022
100,305,783
20,153,099
692,271
4,235,133
(23,913,350)
1,167,153
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
5
