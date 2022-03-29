Stellar AfricaGold : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Six Months Ended January 31, 2022 And 2021

STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

SIX MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its independent auditor has not reviewed the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the periods ended January 31, 2022 and 2021.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Stellar AfricaGold Inc., for the periods ended January 31, 2022 and 2021, have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

UNAUDITED - (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

July 31, 2021

As at ASSETS Current Cash 1,112,802 1,708,378 Amounts receivable - 73,962 Due from related party (Note 12) - 20,400 Prepaid expenses (Note 5) 28,094 - Sales taxes receivable 22,430 3,154 Total Current Assets 1,163,326 1,805,894 Non-current Mosaic Minerals Corp marketable securities (Note 6) 260,000 468,000 Total Assets 1,423,326 2,273,894 LIABILITIES Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 119,734 196,525 Payable to related parties (Note 12) 136,439 70,000 Total Liabilities 256,173 266,525 Equity Share Capital (Note 9) 20,153,099 20,153,099 Warrants (Note 9) 692,271 692,271 Contributed surplus (Note 9) 4,235,133 4,235,133 Deficit (23,913,350) (23,073,134) Total Equity 1,167,153 2,007,369 Total Liabilities and Equity 1,423,326 2,273,894 Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1) Commitments (Note 15) Subsequent events (Note 17) $

January 31, 2022 $

(Audited)These financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on March 25, 2022. They are signed on the Company's behalf by:

John Cumming

Director

J. Francois Lalonde

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

UNAUDITED - (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the three months ended January 31, January 31, 2022 2021 $ $

For the six months ended January 31, January 31, 2022 2021 $ $

Expenses

Administration fees 15,965 18,000 27,965 18,000 Consultant fees (Note 12) 39,425 20,000 75,254 50,000 Exploration and evaluation (Notes 11 and 12) 108,176 87,896 254,743 152,288 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (15,819) (18,369) (18,470) 127,960 Management fees (Note 12) 90,000 39,390 180,000 84,390 Other operational expenses (recovery) 53,449 (2,262) 61,676 7,903 Professional fees 4,982 5,745 4,982 6,245 Registration and investor relations 27,878 (3,312) 60,709 9,491 Loss before other income (expenses) (324,056) (147,088) (646,859) (456,277) Other income (expenses) Sale of Balandougou Gold Project (Note 11) - - (2,017) - Fair value adjustment on marketable securities (Note 6) (260,000) - (208,000) - Finder's fee - - - (23,800) Recovery of payroll taxes 16,660 - 16,660 - Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period (567,396) (147,088) (840,216) (480,077) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.01) (0.00) (0.01) (0.01) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic and diluted 100,305,783 68,730,310 100,305,783 67,907,117

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) For the six months ended January 31, 2022 and 2021

UNAUDITED - (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

SHARE CAPITAL

CONTRIBUTEDSHARES #

AMOUNT $

WARRANTS $

SURPLUS $

DEFICIT $

TOTAL EQUITY $

Balance, July 31, 2020 Shares issued for property Net loss for the period Balance, January 31, 2021

67,282,117 2,500,000 - 69,782,117

18,826,605 125,000 -

18,951,605

175,517 - - 175,517

4,020,082 - - 4,020,082

(21,886,573)

- (480,077)

(22,366,650)

1,135,631 125,000 (480,077) 780,554

Balance, July 31, 2021 Net loss for the period

100,305,783 -

20,153,099 -

692,271 -

4,235,133 -

(23,073,134)

(840,216)

2,007,369 (840,216)

Balance, January 31, 2022

100,305,783

20,153,099

692,271

4,235,133

(23,913,350)

1,167,153

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

5