Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Stellar AfricaGold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPX   CA85855B1022

STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.

(SPX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stellar AfricaGold : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Six Months Ended January 31, 2022 And 2021

03/29/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

SIX MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its independent auditor has not reviewed the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the periods ended January 31, 2022 and 2021.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Stellar AfricaGold Inc., for the periods ended January 31, 2022 and 2021, have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

UNAUDITED - (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

July 31, 2021

As at

ASSETS

Current

Cash

1,112,802

1,708,378

Amounts receivable

-

73,962

Due from related party (Note 12)

-

20,400

Prepaid expenses (Note 5)

28,094

-

Sales taxes receivable

22,430

3,154

Total Current Assets

1,163,326

1,805,894

Non-current

Mosaic Minerals Corp marketable securities (Note 6)

260,000

468,000

Total Assets

1,423,326

2,273,894

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

Trade and other payables

119,734

196,525

Payable to related parties (Note 12)

136,439

70,000

Total Liabilities

256,173

266,525

Equity

Share Capital (Note 9)

20,153,099

20,153,099

Warrants (Note 9)

692,271

692,271

Contributed surplus (Note 9)

4,235,133

4,235,133

Deficit

(23,913,350)

(23,073,134)

Total Equity

1,167,153

2,007,369

Total Liabilities and Equity

1,423,326

2,273,894

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Commitments (Note 15)

Subsequent events (Note 17)

$

January 31, 2022 $

(Audited)These financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on March 25, 2022. They are signed on the Company's behalf by:

John Cumming

Director

J. Francois Lalonde

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

UNAUDITED - (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the three months ended January 31, January 31, 2022 2021 $ $

For the six months ended January 31, January 31, 2022 2021 $ $

Expenses

Administration fees

15,965

18,000

27,965

18,000

Consultant fees (Note 12)

39,425

20,000

75,254

50,000

Exploration and evaluation (Notes 11 and 12)

108,176

87,896

254,743

152,288

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(15,819)

(18,369)

(18,470)

127,960

Management fees (Note 12)

90,000

39,390

180,000

84,390

Other operational expenses (recovery)

53,449

(2,262)

61,676

7,903

Professional fees

4,982

5,745

4,982

6,245

Registration and investor relations

27,878

(3,312)

60,709

9,491

Loss before other income (expenses)

(324,056)

(147,088)

(646,859)

(456,277)

Other income (expenses)

Sale of Balandougou Gold Project (Note 11)

-

-

(2,017)

-

Fair value adjustment on marketable securities (Note 6)

(260,000)

-

(208,000)

-

Finder's fee

-

-

-

(23,800)

Recovery of payroll taxes

16,660

-

16,660

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(567,396)

(147,088)

(840,216)

(480,077)

Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.01)

(0.00)

(0.01)

(0.01)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding -

Basic and diluted

100,305,783

68,730,310

100,305,783

67,907,117

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) For the six months ended January 31, 2022 and 2021

UNAUDITED - (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

SHARE CAPITAL

CONTRIBUTEDSHARES #

AMOUNT $

WARRANTS $

SURPLUS $

DEFICIT $

TOTAL EQUITY $

Balance, July 31, 2020 Shares issued for property Net loss for the period Balance, January 31, 2021

67,282,117 2,500,000 - 69,782,117

18,826,605 125,000 -

18,951,605

175,517 - - 175,517

4,020,082 - - 4,020,082

(21,886,573)

- (480,077)

(22,366,650)

1,135,631 125,000 (480,077) 780,554

Balance, July 31, 2021 Net loss for the period

100,305,783 -

20,153,099 -

692,271 -

4,235,133 -

(23,073,134)

(840,216)

2,007,369 (840,216)

Balance, January 31, 2022

100,305,783

20,153,099

692,271

4,235,133

(23,913,350)

1,167,153

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 21:42:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.
05:54pSTELLAR AFRICAGOLD : Managements Discussion and Analysis for the six months ended January ..
PU
05:44pSTELLAR AFRICAGOLD : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Six Months Ended ..
PU
03/28Stellar AfricaGold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
03/21Stellar AfricaGold Inc. Samples 3.40 G/T AU over 20 Metres Confirming Gold Discovery at..
CI
03/15Stellar Africagold Inc. Updates Access Road Construction Progress At Tichka Est, Morocc..
CI
03/08Stellar Africagold Hits 16 Meters of 2.9 g/t Gold in First Trench at Namarana Gold Proj..
AQ
03/08Stellar AfricaGold Inc. Announces the First Results from the Trenching Program at the N..
CI
02/22Stellar AfricaGold Reports Discovery of third Structure at Tichka Est in Morocco, New c..
AQ
02/21Stellar AfricaGold Inc. Reports Discovery of Third Structure at Tichka Est in Morocco
CI
02/21Stellar Africagold Reports Discovery of Third Structure at Tichka Est in Morocco; New C..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,19 M -0,95 M -0,95 M
Net cash 2021 2,18 M 1,74 M 1,74 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,41x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,02 M 4,81 M 4,81 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Stellar AfricaGold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jean-François Lalonde President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Henning Chief Financial Officer
John C. R. Cumming Executive Chairman
Maurice Dorval Giroux Chief Operating Officer, Director & VP-Exploration
John A. Ryan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.33.33%5
NEWMONT CORPORATION25.99%61 930
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION26.24%43 044
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED13.64%27 487
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.8.27%21 122
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED9.76%17 979