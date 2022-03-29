Stellar AfricaGold : Managements Discussion and Analysis for the six months ended January 31, 2022 and 2021

STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.

Form 51-102F1

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

For the six months ended January 31, 2022 and 2021

1.

BACKGROUND

This management's discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations ("MD&A") of Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (the "Company" or "Stellar"), is dated March 25, 2022 (the "Report Date") and provides an analysis of the Company's financial results and progress which will enable the reader to evaluate important variations in our financial situation for the six months ended January 31, 2022 and 2021. This MD&A should be read together with the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements for the six months ended January 31, 2022 and 2021 and related notes thereto, which are prepared in accordance with International Financial

Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and Interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

This discussion includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this discussion, other than statements of historical fact, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteeing future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital, financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The information contained herein is subject to change and the Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

2.

OVERVIEW AND DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS

Stellar was incorporated under the Company's Act of British Columbia. In April 2006, Stellar was continued under the Canada Business Corporations Act. In January 2019 Stellar was continued under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act.

Stellar and its subsidiaries specialize in exploration for gold in Canada, the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Mali.

The exploration and development of mineral deposits involves significant financial risks. The Company's success will depend on several factors, including, risks related to the exploration and extraction issues, regarding environmental, and other regulations. As at the date of this MD&A, the Company has not earned any production revenue and all of its properties are at an exploration stage.

On October 28, 2019, the Company's then primary asset, the 80% owned Balandougou gold property in Guinea, Africa (the

"Balandougou Gold Project") was sold. See further details below under Heading 5, Resource Properties.

On January 7, 2020, the Company optioned up to a 100% interest in Birimian Geology Exploration SARL ("BGE"), a Côte d'Ivoire company which holds two gold exploration permits pending totalling approximately 471 km2, the Bocanda permit (97 km2) and the Djekanou permit covering (374 km2). See further details below under Heading 5, Resource Properties.

On January 22, 2020, Stellar acquired the Lullwitz-Kaepelli gold property (the "L-K Property") in the Charlevoix Area, Quebec. See further details below under Heading 5, Resource Properties. On March 6, 2020 the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") approved the acquisition.

On August 19, 2020, Stellar signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 90% interest the Tichka Est gold property ("Tichka Est") in the

Occidental High Atlas region of Morocco. See further details below under Heading 5, Resource Properties.

2.

OVERVIEW AND DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS (continued)

On September 16, 2020, Stellar signed a definitive agreement to buy 100% interest of Aeos Resources Ltd ("Aeos"), a wholly owned

Seychelles incorporated subsidiary of Altus. Aeos owns 100% of Aucrest SARL, an Ivoirian subsidiary that owned the Prikro Exploration Licence and the pending Zenoula Exploration Licence together totalling 770 km2 in Côte d'Ivoire. See further details below under Heading 5, Resource Properties.

On December 14, 2021, Stellar's 100% owned subsidiary, Stellar Mali SARL, was awarded the final grant of the 52 km2 Namarana Permit in Mali. See further details below under Heading 5, Resource Properties.

COVID-19 Pandemic

In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared, the outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus, specifically identified as

"COVID-19", a pandemic. This has resulted in governments worldwide enacting emergency measures to limit the spread of the virus, including closure of non-essential businesses. As of the date of these unaudited consolidated financial statements, the Company has been able to continue operating with no material impact to operations.

There have been no material revisions to the nature and number of estimates and judgments made in respect of the Company's financial statements of prior periods. However, the effects of COVID-19 have required significant judgements and estimates to be made in the preparation of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements. Additionally, the effects of COVID-19 may require revisions to estimates. To date no revisions to managements' estimates and judgements used in the preparation of the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements have been necessary.

Due to rapid developments and continued uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 or the possible ending of COVID-19, it is not possible to predict the impact that COVID-19 will have on the Company's operations or financial results in the future. Additionally, it is possible the Company's operations and unaudited consolidated financial results will change in the near term as a result of COVID-19 or the ending of COVID-19.

3.

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 ("Q2")

General Corporate

• During Q1, the Company received the final payment of $73,962 (US $59,350) related to the 2019 sale of the Balandougou Gold Project.

• On November 29, 2021, the Company's common shares began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol 'STLXF'. Trading on the OTCQB provides shareholders with additional trading liquidity and increases Stellar's visibility to U.S. and foreign investors.

• On November 26, 2021, the Company received $20,400 from a director as a result of an overpayment of fiscal 2021 management fees.

• On January 17, 2022, the Company paid a total of $89,768 to the Canada Revenue Agency following an audit of Canadian Exploration Expenses incurred to December 31, 2018.

• On January 18, 2022, 1,250,000 share options exercisable at $0.05 per share expired unexercised.

3.

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 ("Q2") (continued)

Financing Activities

• There were no financing activities to report during Q1 and Q2.

L-K Gold Property, Quebec

• The Company paid $6,449 to a geological consulting firm to conduct prospecting on the L-K gold property during Q1 and Q2.

Prikro Permit, Côte d'Ivoire

• The Company incurred $4,731 of exploration and evaluation expenditures on Prikro Permit during Q1 and Q2. See subsequent events.

Tichka Est Gold Project, Morocco

• On October 6, 2021, the Company announced the completion of eleven new trenches on the Tichka Est gold project. The Company's management decided to proceed with an infill trenching program building upon the positive results from its first campaign completed in the prior fiscal year.

• On October 25, 2021, the Company announced the completion of ten additional trenches on the Tichka Est gold project.

• On January 11, 2022, the Company and ONHYM signed an addendum to the August 18, 2020, Tichka Est exploration agreement whereby four new exploration permits were added bringing the total to seven exploration permits covering 82 square kilometers. Pursuant to the January 11, 2022, addendum, the Company agreed to incur exploration expenditures of 2,600,000 Moroccan dirhams (US $280,000) in the first year and 4,892,000 Moroccan dirhams (US $520,000) in year two on the new permits. With the addition of these new permits, the Company immediately commenced with exploration on the additional claims.

Namarana Gold Project, Mali

• During Q1, the Company completed a detailed reconnaissance program to evaluate the gold potential of the Namarana Authorisation area prior to filing an application for a full exploration permit over the same area.

• On December 14, 2021, the Company announced that it was awarded the final grant of a 52 km2 exploration permit in southwest Mali. The Namarana Permit is located near the village of Namarana, Circle of Kangaba, region of Koulikoro, near the border with Guinea approximately 100 km W-SW west of Bamako, the capital.

Subsequent events

Expired Prikro permit

On March 8, 2022, the Company announced that it would not to seek renewal of the Prikro permit due to a lack of encouraging exploration results.

Expired share options

In March 2022, 300,000 share options exercisable at $0.05 per share expired unexercised.

Subsequent events (continued)

Granted share options

On March 9, 2022, the Company granted 500,000 share options exercisable at $0.05 per share to two consultants with 400,000 share options exercisable until March 9, 2025 and 100,000 options l expiring on March 9, 2027.

On March 14, 2022, the Company granted 1,250,000 share options exercisable at $0.05 per share until March 14, 2027 to two directors.

4.

OUTLOOK

On January 22, 2020, the Company acquired the L-K Property, Quebec.

On August 19, 2020, Stellar signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 90% interest the Tichka Est gold property in the Occidental High Atlas region of Morocco. Work began on Tichka Est in calendar Q2, 2021. On January 11, 2022, the Company and ONHYM signed an addendum to the August 18, 2020 Tichka Est exploration agreement whereby four new exploration permits were added bringing the total to seven exploration permits covering 82 square kilometers.

On September 16, 2020, the Company signed a definitive agreement to acquire the fully issued Prikro permit and the pending Zenoula permit, totalling 770 km2, in Côte d'Ivoire. The transaction closed on November 27, 2020. On January 27, 2021, the Company launched a preliminary reconnaissance program on the Prikro property. See subsequent events.

Stellar continues to work on resolving outstanding preconditions to closing the BGE acquisition in Côte d'Ivoire, the primary precondition being the final grants of the pending Bocanda and Djekanou exploration permits.

On December 14, 2021, the Company announced that it was awarded the final grant of the 52 km2 Namarana exploration permit in southwest Mali.

The Company has been receiving positive assay results from its surface trenching programs at both Tichka Est and Namarana, and for the foreseeable future including fiscal 2022, the Company will focus its exploration activities on these two properties.

5.

RESOURCE PROPERTIES

(Refer also to Note 11 Exploration and Evaluation Expenditures in the January 31, 2022 unaudited consolidated financial statements.)

Prikro andBalandougou,

GuineaLullwitz-Kaepelli, Quebec

Zenoula,Imiter Nord,Namarana,

Morocco

Mali

Côte d'Ivoire

Tichka Est,

MoroccoTotal expenditures

General exploration and expenses Geological

$

Project supervision

18,092 $ 27,896 35,000

- $ - -

- $ - -1,300 $

- $

- $ 19,392

15,000 - - 42,896

5,000 10,000

40,000 90,000

Total exploration and evaluation expenditures at January 31, 2021

$

80,988

$

Assays Demobilization Environmental Equipment rental General exploration and expenses Geological Mobilization Permitting

- - - - -- - - - - -

$

- 6,449

Property investigation Project supervision Road construction Supplies

Travel and related Trenching

- - - - - - - -- - - - - - - -

- - - - - - - - - 14,829 - - - - -

$

21,300

$

10,000

$ 40,000

$

152,288

237 - - 237

868 - - 868

3,255 - - 3,255

7,595 - - 7,595

999 814

2,731 -

149 3,879

604 7,867

868 - - 868

47,129 - - 47,129

- - - 14,829

30,500 -2,000 -

57,500 90,000

2,508 2,508

215 - - 215

456 - - 456

1,748

- 73,289 75,037

Total exploration and evaluation expenditures at January 31, 2022

$

-$ 6,449

$

14,829

$

94,684

$

4,731

$ 134,050

$ 254,743

The following properties were owned by the Company as at the date of this MD & A.

Lullwitz-Kaepelli ("L-K") Gold Property, Quebec

On January 22, 2020, Stellar agreed to acquire the L-K Property for $5,000 (paid) and 300,000 common shares (issued with a fair value of $15,000) with the vendor retaining a 1.5% Net Smelter Return royalty which can be purchased by Stellar at any time for $500,000. The TSX-V approved the acquisition on March 6, 2020. The L-K Property is comprised of 4 contiguous mineral claims totaling 231.4 hectares in Lacoste and DeSales township in the Charlevoix area of Quebec.

Consulting geologist Benoit Violette, P.Geo., in a March 5, 2020 report* to the Company reported "The L-K Property is located within the Grenville Geological Province which displays a high degree of metamorphism and high temperature intrusive rocks. The property is underlain by the Charlevoix charnockitic complex, mainly made-up of mixed gneisses and hosts the folded La Galette Formation, which is composed of garnet-bearing pink migmatites. The property is at the northern edge of the deformation zone caused by the Charlevoix meteoritic impact crater during the Devonian Era, which induced concentric ring faults on the Grenville sequences.