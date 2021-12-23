Stellar AfricaGold : Q1 MD&A 12/23/2021 | 04:47pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Form 51-102F1 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the three months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 1. BACKGROUND This management's discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations ("MD&A") of Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (the "Company" or "Stellar"), is dated December 23, 2021 (the "Report Date") and provides an analysis of the Company's financial results and progress which will enable the reader to evaluate important variations in our financial situation for the three months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020. This MD&A should be read together with the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements for the three months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 and related notes thereto, which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and Interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. This discussion includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this discussion, other than statements of historical fact, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward- looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteeing future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements. The information contained herein is subject to change and the Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. 2. OVERVIEW AND DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS Stellar was incorporated under the Company's Act of British Columbia. In April 2006, Stellar was continued under the Canada Business Corporations Act. In January 2019 Stellar was continued under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act. Stellar and its subsidiaries specialize in exploration of gold mining sites located in Canada, in the Kingdom of Morocco in North Africa, and in the Republic of Mali, West Africa. The exploration and development of mineral deposits involves significant financial risks. The Company's success will depend on several factors, including, risks related to the exploration and extraction issues, regarding environmental, and other regulations. As at the date of this MD&A, the Company has not earned any production revenue and all of its properties are at an exploration stage. On October 28, 2019 the Company's primary asset, the 80% owned Balandougou gold property in Guinea, Africa (the "Balandougou Gold Project") was sold. See further details below under Heading 5, Resource Properties. On January 7, 2020 Stellar optioned up to a 100% interest in Birimian Geology Exploration SARL ("BGE"), a Côte d'Ivoire company which holds two gold exploration permits pending totalling approximately 471 km2, the Bocanda permit (97 km2) and the Djekanou permit covering (374 km2). See further details below under Heading 5, Resource Properties. On March 6, 2020 Stellar acquired the Lullwitz-Kaepelli gold property (the "L-K Property") in the Charlevoix Area, Quebec. See further details below under Heading 5, Resource Properties. On August 19, 2020 Stellar signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 90% interest the Tichka Est gold property ("Tichka Est") in the Occidental High Atlas region of Morocco. See further details below under Heading 5, Resource Properties. On September 16, 2020 Stellar signed a definitive agreement to buy 100% interest of Aeos Resources Ltd ("Aeos"), a wholly owned Seychelles incorporated subsidiary of Altus. Aeos owns 100% of Aucrest SARL, an Ivoirian subsidiary that owns the Prikro Exploration Licence and the pending Zenoula Exploration Licence together totalling 770 km2 in Côte d'Ivoire. See further details below under Heading 5, Resource Properties. STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. Form 51-102F1 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the three months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 2. OVERVIEW AND DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS (continued) COVID-19 Pandemic In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared, the outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus, specifically identified as "COVID-19", a pandemic. This has resulted in governments worldwide enacting emergency measures to limit the spread of the virus, including closure of non-essential businesses. As of the date of these unaudited consolidated financial statements, the Company has been able to continue operating with no material impact to operations. There have been no material revisions to the nature and number of estimates and judgments made in respect of the Company's financial statements of prior periods. However, the effects of COVID-19 have required significant judgements and estimates to be made in the preparation of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements. Additionally, the effects of COVID-19 may require revisions to estimates. To date no revisions to managements' estimates and judgements used in the preparation of the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements have been necessary. Due to rapid developments and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 or the possible ending of COVID-19, it is not possible to predict the impact that COVID-19 will have on the Company's operations or financial results in the future. Additionally, it is possible the Company's operations and unaudited consolidated financial results will change in the near term as a result of COVID-19 or the ending of COVID- 19. 3. COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2021 ("Q1") General Corporate During Q1, the Company received $73,962 (US $59,350) to settle the outstanding amounts receivable related to the 2019 sale of the Balandougou gold Project. Financing Activities There were no financing activities to report during Q1. L-K Gold Property, Quebec The Company paid $6,449 to a geological consulting firm to conduct prospecting on the L-K gold property during Q1. Tichka Est Gold Project, Morocco On October 16, 2021, the Company announced the completion of eleven new trenches on the Tichka Est gold project. The

Company's management decided to proceed with an infill trenching program building upon the positive results from its first campaign completed in the prior fiscal year. Prikro Permit, Côte d'Ivoire The Company incurred $3,834 of exploration and evaluation expenditures on Prikro Permit during Q1. Namarana Gold Project, Mali During Q1, the Company completed a detailed reconnaissance program. The purpose of the reconnaissance program was to evaluate the gold potential of the Namarana Authorisation area prior to filing an application for a full exploration permit over the same area. Page 2 STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. Form 51-102F1 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the three months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 3. COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2021 ("Q1") (continued) Subsequent events Listed on OTCQB On November 29, 2021, the Company's common shares began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "STLXF." Trading on the OTCQB will provide shareholders with additional trading liquidity and enhance our visibility to U.S. and foreign investors. The listing will also facilitate trading in the Company's shares by exposing the Company to a much broader range of U.S. investors and to foreign investors who use the trading facilities of the OTC markets. Namarana Gold Permit On December 14, 2021, the Company announced that it was awarded the final grant of a 52 km2 exploration permit in southwest Mali. The Namarana Permit is located near the village of Namarana, Circle of Kangaba, region of Koulikoro, near the border with Guinea approximately 100 km W-SW west of Bamako, the capital. The Company's management are excited to receive the grant of the full Namarana permit. The encouraging results obtained from the 2021 reconnaissance program, which are consistent with past observations and with Newmont's interpretation of its airborne mag survey, indicate that sites 3 and 4 are close to drill ready. Plans are now underway for a short program of surface trenching early in 2022 to confirm the geological and structural features at those specific locations. Subject to positive results a drill program would follow. 4. OUTLOOK On January 22, 2020 the Company acquired the L-K Property, Quebec. On August 19, 2020 Stellar signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 90% interest the Tichka Est gold property in the Occidental High Atlas region of Morocco. Work began on Tichka Est in calendar Q2, 2021. On September 16, 2020 Stellar signed a definitive agreement to acquire the fully issued Prikro permit and the pending Zenoula permit, totalling 770 km2, in Côte d'Ivoire. The transaction closed on November 27, 2020. On January 27, 2021, the Company launched a preliminary reconnaissance program on the property. Stellar continues to work on resolving outstanding preconditions to closing the BGE acquisition in Côte d'Ivoire, the primary precondition being the final grants of the pending Bocanda and Djekanou exploration permits. With recent positive assay results from surface trenching at Tichka Est, the Company will focus its exploration activities on Tichka Est in fiscal 2022. Page 3 STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. Form 51-102F1 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the three months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 5. RESOURCE PROPERTIES (Refer also to Note 11 Exploration and Evaluation Expenditures in the October 31, 2021 unaudited consolidated financial statements.) Prikro and Lullwitz- Zenoula, Balandougou, Kaepelli, Imiter Nord, Namarana, Côte Tichka Est, Total Guinea Quebec Morocco Mali d'Ivoire Morocco expenditures General exploration and expenses $ 17,670 $ 1,722 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 19,392 Total exploration and evaluation expenditures at October 31, 2020 $ 17,670 $ 1,722 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 19,392 Assays - - - 238 - - 238 General exploration and expenses - - - - 3,834 - 3,834 Geological - 6,449 - - - 604 7,053 Permitting - - - 44,959 - - 44,959 Property investigation - - 14,829 - - - 14,829 Project supervision - - - 15,000 - 30,000 45,000 Road construction - - - - - (3,838) (3,838) Trenching - - - - - 34,492 34,492 Total exploration and evaluation expenditures at October 31, 2021 $ - $ 6,449 $ 14,829 $ 60,197 $ 3,834 $ 61,258 $ 146,567 The following properties were owned by the Company as at the date of this MD & A. Lullwitz-Kaepelli("L-K") Gold Property, Quebec On January 22, 2020 Stellar agreed to acquire the L-K Property for $5,000 (paid) and 300,000 common shares (issued) with the vendor retaining a 1.5% Net Smelter Return royalty which can be purchased by Stellar at any time for $500,000. The TSX-V approved the acquisition on March 6, 2020. The L-K Property is comprised of 4 contiguous mineral claims totaling 231.4 hectares in Lacoste and DeSales township in the Charlevoix area of Quebec. Consulting geologist Benoit Violette, P.Geo., in a March 5, 2020 report* to the Company reported "The L-K Property is located within the Grenville Geological Province which displays a high degree of metamorphism and high temperature intrusive rocks. The property is underlain by the Charlevoix charnockitic complex, mainly made-up of mixed gneisses and hosts the folded La Galette Formation, which is composed of garnet-bearing pink migmatites. The property is at the northern edge of the deformation zone caused by the Charlevoix meteoritic impact crater during the Devonian Era, which induced concentric ring faults on the Grenville sequences. The historical gold and PGM mineralization that was reported as found in mafic veins, referred to as "black veins", is made up of tourmaline and hornblende and micas. High and continuous gold and iridium values in the order of 0.23 and 0.12 oz/t, respectively, were obtained, along with 22 g/t of gallium over widths of up to 30 feet. A summer field study and sampling of the exposed sequences are required for a better comprehension of the deposit types that may occur on the property." Page 4 STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. Form 51-102F1 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the three months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 5. RESOURCE PROPERTIES (continued) Lullwitz-Kaepelli("L-K") Gold Property, Quebec (continued) A two-phase exploration program totaling $205,500 is proposed with Phase I ($105,500) consisting of surface sampling and geophysical surveys and, contingent upon the results of Phase I, a Phase II program ($100,000) of trenching and 500 meters of diamond drilling. Stage 1 exploration is expected to begin when weather permits, probably in calendar Q4 2021. *Technical Evaluation Report of the Gold Exploration Potential of the Lullwitz-Kaeppeli Project, La MalBaie Area, Charlevoix Region NTS 21M16, Province of Quebec, March 5, 2020 by Benoit M. Violette, P.Geo. Tichka Est Property, Morocco On August 19, 2020 Stellar contracted to acquire a 90% interest the Tichka Est gold property ("Tichka Est") in the Occidental High Atlas region of Morocco. The Minister of Mines, energy and Environment approved the contract on November 24, 2020. The Tichka Est property is comprised of three contiguous prospecting permits covering an area of 44.6 km2. The Tichka Est Property lies within the High Atlas Western Domain about 100 km SSW of the city of Marrakech. The area is accessible year-round by road via a national road to the village of Analghi located near the mineralized gold zone. The Company completed a 10-trench surface sampling on its 90% earn-in Tichka Est gold project in Morocco. The trenching program, which totalled 175 linear metres, yielded grades as high as 3.36 g/t Au over 10.0 meters including an interval of 8.73 g/t Au over 3.0 meters in Zone A, and 4.55 g/t Au over 15 meters including an internal of 7.47 g/t Au over 6.0 meters in Zone B. The Zone B structure has been traced at surface for over 2 km along strike and is open at both ends while the Zone A structure has been traced for over 400 meters along strike and is also open at both ends. The objective of this trenching program was to provide a better geological interpretation of the Zone A and B structures and to confirm the width and the grades of the previous surface sampling before beginning road construction which will provide access for a drill program. The Zone B structure is located approximately 3.0 km north of the village of Analghi. The new trenches exposed a wide brecciated fault zone running ENE-WSW in a highly deformed, altered and fractured sedimentary sequence more precisely at the contact of a greenish schist of volcanic origin to the North and of a greyish siltstone to the south. The wide sheared structure is also injected with gold mineralized quartz-carbonate veins and veinlets containing disseminated and locally semi-massive pockets of pyrite and arseno-pyrite. Zone B Selected Intercepts Trench 1B: 2.08 g/t Au over 10 meters including 3.20 g/t Au over 3.0 meters and 5.54 g/t Au over 1.0 meter also: 0.62 g/t Au over 7 meters including 2.58 g/t Au over 1.0 meter Trench 2B: 4.55 g/t Au over 15 meters including 7.47 g/t Au over 6.0 meters Trench 3B: 0.63 g/t Au over 10.0 meters including 3.92 g/t Au over 1.0 meter Trench 4B: 1.46 g/t Au over 3.0 meters Within the Zone A structure, the gold mineralization was found along a steeply dipping NNWSSE striking shear zone that was traced on surface for about 400 meters along strike. The shear zone is strongly brecciated and is injected with quartz carbonate (Ankerite) veins and swarms of veinlets running near and parallel to the intrusive contact with a micro-granitic porphyry dyke. It is mineralized with disseminated and locally semi-massive pockets of pyrite and arseno-pyrite. Zone a Selected Intercepts Trench 2A: 3.36 g/t over 10.0 meters including 8.73 g/t over 3.0 meters Trench 3A: 1.18 g/t Au over 6.0 meters including 5.92 g/t Au over 1.0 meter Trench 4A: 1.80 g/t Au over 4.0 meters including 4.20 g/t Au over 1.0 meter Page 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Stellar AfricaGold Inc. published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 21:46:02 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. 04:47p STELLAR AFRICAGOLD : Q1 Unaudited Financial Statements PU 04:47p STELLAR AFRICAGOLD : Q1 md&a PU 12/20 STELLAR AFRICAGOLD : Proxy PU 12/20 STELLAR AFRICAGOLD : Notice of Annual and Special General Meeting and Management Informati.. PU 12/16 Stellar AfricaGold Inc. Completes 11 New Trenches on Gold Mineralized Structures at Tic.. CI 12/14 Stellar AfricaGold Awarded 52 Km2 Final Arrete for Namarana Gold Permit in Mali AQ 11/30 STELLAR AFRICAGOLD : Management Discussion and Analysis for the Year Ending July 30, 2021 PU 11/30 STELLAR AFRICAGOLD : Audited Financial Statements PU 11/30 Stellar AfricaGold Lists on OTC Markets, USA, Symbol STLFX AQ 11/29 Stellar AfricaGold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended July 31, 2021 CI