Stellar AfricaGold : Q1 Unaudited Financial Statements
STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
THREE MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
1
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its independent auditor has not reviewed the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the periods ended October 31, 2021 and 2020.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Stellar AfricaGold Inc., for the periods ended October 31, 2021 and 2020, have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
2
STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
UNAUDITED - (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
July 31, 2021
As at
October 31, 2021
(Audited)
$
$
ASSETS
Current
Cash
1,532,222
1,708,378
Amounts receivable (Note 11)
-
73,962
Due from related party (Note 12)
20,400
20,400
Prepaid expenses
14,340
-
Sales taxes receivable
15,828
3,154
Total Current Assets
1,582,790
1,805,894
Non-current
Mosaic Minerals Corp marketable securities (Note 5)
520,000
468,000
Total Assets
2,102,790
2,273,894
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables
258,520
196,525
Payable to related parties (Note 12)
109,721
70,000
Total Liabilities
368,241
266,525
Equity
Share Capital (Note 9)
20,153,099
20,153,099
Warrants (Note 9)
692,271
692,271
Contributed surplus (Note 9)
4,235,133
4,235,133
Deficit
(23,345,954)
(23,073,134)
Total Equity
1,734,549
2,007,369
Total Liabilities and Equity
2,102,790
2,273,894
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Commitments (Note 15)
These financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on December 23, 2021. They are signed on the Company's behalf by:
John Cumming
J. François Lalonde
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.
3
STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
UNAUDITED -(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
For the three months ended
October 31,
October 31,
2021
2020
$
$
Expenses
Administration fees
12,000
-
Consultant fees (Note 12)
35,829
30,000
Exploration and evaluation (Notes 11 and 12)
146,567
19,392
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
(2,651)
146,329
Management fees (Note 12)
90,000
45,000
Other operational expenses
8,227
10,165
Professional fees
-
500
Project supervision (Note 12)
-
45,000
Registration and investor relations
32,831
12,803
Loss before other income (expenses)
(322,803)
(309,189)
Other income (expenses)
Sale of Balandougou Gold Project (Note 11)
(2,017)
(23,800)
Fair value adjustment on marketable securities (Note 5)
52,000
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
(272,820)
(332,989)
Basic and diluted loss per share
(0.00)
(0.00)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic and diluted
100,305,783
67,282,117
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
4
STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) For the three months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020
UNAUDITED - (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
SHARE CAPITAL
CONTRIBUTED
TOTAL
SHARES
AMOUNT
WARRANTS
SURPLUS
DEFICIT
EQUITY
#
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, July 31, 2020
67,282,117
18,826,605
175,517
4,020,082
(21,886,573)
(1,135,631)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(332,989)
(332,989)
Balance, October 31, 2020
67,282,117
18,826,605
175,517
4,020,082
(22,219,562)
802,642
Balance, July 31, 2021
100,305,783
20,153,099
692,271
4,235,133
(23,073,134)
2,007,369
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(272,820)
(272,820)
Balance, October 31, 2021
100,305,783
20,153,099
692,271
4,235,133
(23,345,954)
1,734,549
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Stellar AfricaGold Inc. published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 21:46:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
-1,19 M
-0,93 M
-0,93 M
Net cash 2021
2,18 M
1,70 M
1,70 M
P/E ratio 2021
-3,41x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
4,51 M
3,52 M
3,52 M
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
89,7%
Chart STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.