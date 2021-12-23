Log in
    SPX   CA85855B1022

STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.

(SPX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 12/23 04:10:05 pm
0.045 CAD   --.--%
04:47pSTELLAR AFRICAGOLD : Q1 Unaudited Financial Statements
04:47pSTELLAR AFRICAGOLD : Q1 md&a
12/20STELLAR AFRICAGOLD : Proxy
Stellar AfricaGold : Q1 Unaudited Financial Statements

12/23/2021 | 04:47pm EST
STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

THREE MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its independent auditor has not reviewed the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the periods ended October 31, 2021 and 2020.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Stellar AfricaGold Inc., for the periods ended October 31, 2021 and 2020, have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

UNAUDITED - (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

July 31, 2021

As at

October 31, 2021

(Audited)

$

$

ASSETS

Current

Cash

1,532,222

1,708,378

Amounts receivable (Note 11)

-

73,962

Due from related party (Note 12)

20,400

20,400

Prepaid expenses

14,340

-

Sales taxes receivable

15,828

3,154

Total Current Assets

1,582,790

1,805,894

Non-current

Mosaic Minerals Corp marketable securities (Note 5)

520,000

468,000

Total Assets

2,102,790

2,273,894

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

Trade and other payables

258,520

196,525

Payable to related parties (Note 12)

109,721

70,000

Total Liabilities

368,241

266,525

Equity

Share Capital (Note 9)

20,153,099

20,153,099

Warrants (Note 9)

692,271

692,271

Contributed surplus (Note 9)

4,235,133

4,235,133

Deficit

(23,345,954)

(23,073,134)

Total Equity

1,734,549

2,007,369

Total Liabilities and Equity

2,102,790

2,273,894

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Commitments (Note 15)

These financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on December 23, 2021. They are signed on the Company's behalf by:

John Cumming

J. François Lalonde

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.

STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

UNAUDITED -(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the three months ended

October 31,

October 31,

2021

2020

$

$

Expenses

Administration fees

12,000

-

Consultant fees (Note 12)

35,829

30,000

Exploration and evaluation (Notes 11 and 12)

146,567

19,392

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(2,651)

146,329

Management fees (Note 12)

90,000

45,000

Other operational expenses

8,227

10,165

Professional fees

-

500

Project supervision (Note 12)

-

45,000

Registration and investor relations

32,831

12,803

Loss before other income (expenses)

(322,803)

(309,189)

Other income (expenses)

Sale of Balandougou Gold Project (Note 11)

(2,017)

(23,800)

Fair value adjustment on marketable securities (Note 5)

52,000

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(272,820)

(332,989)

Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.00)

(0.00)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic and diluted

100,305,783

67,282,117

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) For the three months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020

UNAUDITED - (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

SHARE CAPITAL

CONTRIBUTED

TOTAL

SHARES

AMOUNT

WARRANTS

SURPLUS

DEFICIT

EQUITY

#

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, July 31, 2020

67,282,117

18,826,605

175,517

4,020,082

(21,886,573)

(1,135,631)

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(332,989)

(332,989)

Balance, October 31, 2020

67,282,117

18,826,605

175,517

4,020,082

(22,219,562)

802,642

Balance, July 31, 2021

100,305,783

20,153,099

692,271

4,235,133

(23,073,134)

2,007,369

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(272,820)

(272,820)

Balance, October 31, 2021

100,305,783

20,153,099

692,271

4,235,133

(23,345,954)

1,734,549

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 21:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
