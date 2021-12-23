Stellar AfricaGold : Q1 Unaudited Financial Statements

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its independent auditor has not reviewed the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the periods ended October 31, 2021 and 2020.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Stellar AfricaGold Inc., for the periods ended October 31, 2021 and 2020, have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

