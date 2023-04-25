Stellar Bancorp : 2023 Proxy Card

1. To elect four (4) of Class I directors to serve on the board of directors of the Company until the Company's 2026 annual meeting of shareholders, and until their respective
successors are duly elected and qualified or until their earlier resignation or removal.
01 - John Beckworth
02 - Fred S. Robertson
03 - Joseph B. Swinbank
04 - William E. Wilson, Jr.
2. To approve, on an advisory, non-binding basis, the compensation paid to our named executive officers as disclosed in the accompanying proxy statement ("Say-On-Pay").
4. To ratify the appointment of Crowe LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the year ending December 31, 2023.
3. To approve, on an advisory, non-binding basis, the frequency of future advisory votes on the compensation of our named executive officers.
5. To transaction such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.
2023 Annual Meeting of Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Shareholders
May 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CT
The Houstonian Hotel
111 North Post Oak Lane
Houston, Texas 77024
Important notice regarding the Internet availability of proxy materials for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
The materials are available at: www.envisionreports.com/STEL
+
Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Notice of 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 25, 2023
Proxy Solicited on behalf of the Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors
The undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints Robert R. Franklin, Jr. and Steven R. Retzloff, jointly and severally with the full power of substitution and revocation, as proxies to represent and to vote for and on behalf of the undersigned, with all the powers that the undersigned would possess if personally present, all of the shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company"), that the undersigned would be entitled to vote if then personally present at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Annual Meeting") to be held at The Houstonian Hotel, 111 North Post Oak Lane, Houston, Texas 77024 on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, and at any adjournments or postponements thereof, on the matters and proposals set forth in the Notice of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders dated April 24, 2023, and which may properly come before the Annual Meeting in accordance with directions contained in this Proxy Card. The undersigned hereby revokes all appointments of proxy previously given to vote at the Annual Meeting.
This proxy, when properly executed, will be voted in the manner directed herein by the undersigned Shareholder. If no direction is made, this proxy will be voted "FOR" the election of all of the Class I director nominees named in Proposal 1, "FOR" approval of Proposal 2, for "1-Year" for Proposal 3, and "FOR" approval of Proposal 4. In their discretion, the Proxies are authorized to vote upon such other business as may properly come before the meeting.
Non-VotingItems
