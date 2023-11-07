NASDAQ: CBTX
CBTX, Inc.
Investor Presentation
Third Quarter 2020
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This presentation contains certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures, including tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets, return on tangible shareholders' equity, return on average tangible equity, and pre-provision net revenue. The non-GAAP financial measures that CBTX, Inc. (the "Company") discusses in this presentation should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided at the end of this presentation.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and its subsidiary. Forward-looking statements include information regarding the Company's future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether the Company can manage the economic risks related to the impact of COVID-19 and the sustained instability in the oil and gas industry (including risks related to its customers' credit quality, deferrals and modifications to loans, the Company's ability to borrow, and the impact of a resultant recession generally), and other hazards such as natural disasters and adverse weather, acts of war or terrorism, other pandemics, an outbreak of hostilities or other international or domestic calamities and the governmental or military response thereto, and other matters beyond the Company's control; the geographic concentration of our markets in Beaumont and Houston, Texas; whether the Company can manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel; the amount of nonperforming and classified assets that the Company holds and the efforts to resolve the nonperforming assets; deterioration of its asset quality; interest rate risks associated with the Company's business; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within the Company's primary markets; volatility and direction of oil prices, including risks related to the instability of oil prices, and the strength of the energy industry, generally and within Texas; the composition of the Company's loan portfolio, including the identity of its borrowers and the concentration of loans in specialized industries, especially the creditworthiness of energy company and commercial real estate borrowers; changes in the value of collateral securing the loans; the Company's ability to maintain important deposit customer relationships and the Company's reputation; the Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the Company's ability to pursue available remedies in the event of a loan default for loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, and the risk of holding the PPP loans at unfavorable interest rates as compared to the loans to customers that we would have otherwise lent to; the volatility and direction of market interest- rates; liquidity risks associated with the Company's business; systems failures, interruptions or breaches involving the Company's information technology and telecommunications systems or third party servicers; the failure of certain third party vendors to perform; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against the Company or to which it may become subject; operational risks associated with the Company's business; the costs, effects and results of regulatory examinations, investigations, including the ongoing investigation by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, of the U.S. Department of Treasury, or reviews or the ability to obtain the required regulatory approvals; the Company's ability to meet the requirements of its Formal Agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the risk that such Formal Agreement may have a negative impact on the Company's financial performance and results of operations; changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institution, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters; governmental or regulatory responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and newly enacted fiscal stimulus that impact the Company's loan portfolio and forbearance practice; and other governmental interventions in the U.S. financial system that may impact how the Company achieves its performance goals. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently elevated by and may or will continue to be elevated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other reports and statements that the Company has filed with the SEC. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what it anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward- looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Copies of the SEC filings for the Company are available for download free of charge from www.communitybankoftx.com under the Investor Relations tab.
All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf may issue. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.
2
COMPANY SNAPSHOT
- Founded in 2007 and completed IPO in November 2017
- Primarily a business bank with 35 banking centers across Houston, East Texas and Dallas
- Experienced management team with deep ties in the markets served
- Focused on long-term relationships
- Local decision making
- Sophisticated banking products of a large financial institution, with personalized service of a community bank
- Strong capital ratios with total risk-based capital of 16.67% at September 30, 2020
- Strong credit culture
- Low-costcore funding
- Strong insider ownership of 26% at September 30, 2020
3
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Financial Highlights
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q3 vs Q2
Q3 vs Q1
2020
2020
Balance Sheet (000)
280,064
Loans, Net
$
2,920,457
$
2,895,210
$
2,640,393
$
25,247
$
PPP loans, Net(1)
324,261
323,705
-
556
324,261
Total Assets
3,814,672
3,901,725
3,425,650
(87,053)
389,022
Total Deposits
3,170,664
3,254,203
2,792,233
(83,539)
378,431
Book Value per Share
21.89
21.71
21.70
0.18
0.19
Tangible Book Value per Share(2)
18.44
18.26
18.23
0.18
0.21
Income Statement (000)
Net Interest Income
$
31,708
$
32,158
$
32,220
$
(450)
$
(512)
Provision for Credit Losses
4,108
9,870
5,049
(5,762)
(941)
Noninterest Income
4,023
2,909
4,327
1,114
(304)
Noninterest Expense
23,858
22,495
22,089
1,363
1,769
Net Income
6,421
2,163
7,541
4,258
(1,120)
Pre-Provision Net Revenue(2)(3)
11,873
12,572
14,458
(699)
(2,585)
Diluted Earnings per Share
0.26
0.09
0.30
0.17
(0.04)
Capital Ratios
Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
14.18
%
13.77
%
15.67
%
0.41
%
(1.49) %
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets(2)
12.22
11.84
13.51
0.38
(1.29)
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
15.41
15.30
15.23
0.11
0.18
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
15.41
15.30
15.23
0.11
0.18
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
16.67
16.56
16.42
0.11
0.25
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
11.90
11.96
13.18
(0.06)
(1.28)
- PPP loans are included in Loans, Net above. See page 13 for further details.
- See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
- Pre-provisionnet revenue is net income, with the provision for credit losses and income tax expense added back.
4
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)
Financial Highlights
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q3 vs Q2
Q3 vs Q1
2020
2020
Profitability
Return on Average Assets
0.66
%
0.23
%
0.87
%
0.43
%
(0.21) %
Return on Average Shareholders' Equity(1)
4.70
1.60
5.64
3.10
(0.94)
Return on Tangible Shareholders' Equity(1)(2)
5.57
1.90
6.71
3.67
(1.14)
Net Interest Margin - Tax Equivalent(1)
3.55
3.68
4.06
(0.13)
(0.51)
Cost of Total Deposits(1)
0.23
0.26
0.53
(0.03)
(0.30)
Efficiency Ratio(3)
66.77
64.15
60.44
2.62
6.33
Credit Quality
Allowance for Credit Losses / Loans
1.49
%
1.35
%
1.17
%
0.14
%
0.32
%
Allowance for Credit Losses / Loans Less PPP
loans
1.67
1.52
1.17
0.15
0.50
Nonperforming Assets / Assets
0.41
0.29
0.04
0.12
0.37
Nonperforming Loans / Assets
0.53
0.38
0.05
0.15
0.48
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) / Average Loans(1)
0.02
0.01
(0.05)
0.01
0.07
- Annualized.
- See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
- Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
5
CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY
Capital Activity
REVENUE GROWH
- Stable• Totalnetshareholders'interest marginequity(NIM)of $540.9
million as of September 30, 2020
• Asset sensitive, with 54% variable rate loans• Tangibleas of Marchbook value31, 2020per share
increased to $18.44 as of September
• Increasing30, 2020revenue(1) and improving
efficiency ratio (2)
• Declared dividend of $0.10 per share paid on October 15, 2020
• Stock repurchase program resumed and new program of $40 million authorized through September 2021
Funding Sources
- Cash and cash equivalents of $377.6 million as of September 30, 2020
- Deposit growth and issuance of brokered certificates of deposits
- Secondary funding sources in excess of $1 billion in availability at September 30, 2020
Capital Ratios
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
Common Equity Tier 1
Capital Ratio
15.41%
15.30%
15.23%
Tier 1 Risk-Based
Capital Ratio
15.41%
15.30%
15.23%
Total Risk-Based
Capital Ratio
16.67%
16.56%
16.42%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
11.90%
11.96%
13.18%
Secondary Funding
Capacity
Advance /
Availability
Sources 9/30/2020
LOC(2)
(000)
Frost Facility
$
30,000
$
-
$
30,000
FHLB Facility
1,052,817
60,800
992,017
Fed Funds
85,000
85,000
-
Total Resources
$
1,167,817
$
60,800
$
1,107,017
- See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure.
- Includes $50 million of FHLB advances and $10.8 million of letters of credit.
6
DEPOSITS
- Proven ability to generate low-costcore deposits(1) to fund loan growth
- 93.5% loan to deposit ratio as of September 30, 2020
- 46.1% noninterest-bearing demand deposits at September 30, 2020
- 94.6% core deposits(2) with minimal reliance on time deposits at September 30, 2020
- Relationship based ~ 85.6% of loan customers also had a deposit relationship at September 30, 2020
- Total deposits increased by $318.3 million from December 31, 2019 to September 30, 2020
Stable Core Deposit(2)
6.6%
6.8%
7.3%
5.4%
50.8%
50.4%
51.2%
48.5%
42.6%
42.8%
41.5%
46.1%
2017
2018
2019
Q3 2020
Noninterest-Bearing Demand
Other Core Deposits
Jumbo Time Deposits
Deposits
9/30/2020
(000)
(%)
Noninterest-bearing Demand Accounts
$
1,460,983
46.1
%
Interest-bearing Demand Accounts
346,406
10.9
Savings and Money Market Accounts
1,019,730
32.2
Certificates and Other Time > $100K
171,854
5.4
Certificates and Other Time < $100K
171,691
5.4
Total Deposits
$
3,170,664
100.0
%
Cost of Total Deposits - Q3 2020
0.23
%
- Core deposits defined as total deposits less jumbo time deposits (time deposits over $100,000).
- Figures as of year end 12/31. Q3 2020 as of 9/30/2020.
7
LOAN PORTFOLIO
- Loans at September 30, 2020 includes $324.3 million of PPP loans
- Total commercial loans(1) were 86.9% of total loans at September 30, 2020
- At September 30, 2020, 76.4% of loans were Houston-based
- Focused on lending to professionals and local small- and mid-sized businesses
- At September 30, 2020, 5.8% of gross loans were related to oil and gas
- Key emphasis on developing core relationships
- Well-diversifiedcommercial loan portfolio
Loan Portfolio Composition(2)
15.1%
16.3%
15.6%
13.1%
84.9%
83.7%
84.4%
86.9%
2017
2018
2019
Q3 2020
Total 1-4 Family Residential, Consumer, Agriculture and Other Loans
Total Commercial Loans
Loan Portfolio
9/30/2020
(000)
(%)
Commercial and Industrial
$
832,686
28.0
%
Real Estate:
Commercial Real Estate
949,933
31.9
Construction and Development
506,216
17.0
1-4 Family Residential
253,868
8.5
Multi-family Residential
298,733
10.0
Consumer, Agriculture and Other
136,891
4.6
Gross Loans
$
2,978,327
100.0
%
Average Yield on Loans - Q3 2020
4.37
%
Average Yield on Loans Excluding PPP Loans - Q3 2020
4.65
%
- Commercial loans defined as total loans less 1-4 family residential, consumer, agriculture and other loans.
- Figures as of year end 12/31. Q3 2020 as of 9/30/2020.
8
COMMERCIAL LOANS
Industrial Construction/Equipment
Rental
- Operating lines of credit, fixed asset financing and real estate loans to industrial companies involved in the construction, modification, support and maintenance of petrochemical plants
Professional/Medical
- Operating lines of credit, fixed asset financing and real estate loans to law firms, medical practices and professional service firms
Multi-Family Community Development
- Texas-basedcommunity development projects promoting affordable housing and total $357.9 million ($284.5 million permanent and $73.4 million construction) at September 30, 2020
Non-Owner Occupied CRE
- Predominantly local investor projects (i.e., industrial, office and retail buildings) with investors/developers with long-term CBTX relationships
Owner Occupied CRE
- Term financing of real estate facilities for businesses and clients
Loan Components - 9/30/2020
(000)
% Commercial
Commercial and Industrial
PPP loans
$
330,512
12.8%
Industrial Construction/Equipment Rental
124,255
4.8%
Oil and Gas
116,232
4.5%
Manufacturing
37,786
1.5%
Professional/Medical
58,570
2.3%
Other
165,331
6.4%
Total Commercial and Industrial
832,686
32.2%
Commercial Real Estate:
Non-owner Occupied
581,820
22.5%
Owner Occupied
317,658
12.3%
Oil and Gas
50,455
1.9%
Total Commercial Real Estate
949,933
36.7%
Construction and Development:
Commercial
224,433
8.7%
Land and Development
139,738
5.4%
Multi-family ($418M)
73,379
2.8%
Multi-family Community Development
1-4 Family
64,388
2.5%
Oil and Gas
4,278
0.2%
Total Construction and Development
506,216
19.6%
Multi-family Residential:
Multi-family Community Development
284,471
11.0%
Other
14,262
0.6%
Total Multi-family Residential
298,733
11.5%
Total Commercial Loans
2,587,568
100.0%
Other Loans
1-4 Family Residential
253,868
Consumer, Agriculture and Other
136,556
Oil and Gas
335
Total Other Loans
390,759
Total Gross Loans
$
2,978,327
9
CONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT LOANS
Percentage of
Commitment
Average
Construction and Development Loans - 9/30/2020
Balance (000)
Commitment
Capital(1)
(000)
to Value(2)
Commercial
$
224,433
49.8%
$
326,976
64.0%
Multi-family Community Development
73,379
16.3%
121,534
71.3%
Land - Commercial Purpose
107,273
23.8%
116,629
47.1%
Land - Consumer Lots
15,267
3.4%
15,267
73.3%
Land Development
17,198
3.8%
60,981
50.5%
1-4 Single Family - Primary
24,502
5.4%
41,726
69.0%
1-4 Single Family - Commercial
39,886
8.9%
70,619
70.8%
Oil and Gas
4,278
1.0%
6,802
40.9%
Total
$
506,216
112.4%
$
760,534
- Total capital of CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
- Average of full commitment amount to appraised value of collateral.
- No PPP loans are included in Construction and Development loans.
10
