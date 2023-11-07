NASDAQ: CBTX

CBTX, Inc.

Investor Presentation

Third Quarter 2020

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures, including tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets, return on tangible shareholders' equity, return on average tangible equity, and pre-provision net revenue. The non-GAAP financial measures that CBTX, Inc. (the "Company") discusses in this presentation should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided at the end of this presentation.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and its subsidiary. Forward-looking statements include information regarding the Company's future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether the Company can manage the economic risks related to the impact of COVID-19 and the sustained instability in the oil and gas industry (including risks related to its customers' credit quality, deferrals and modifications to loans, the Company's ability to borrow, and the impact of a resultant recession generally), and other hazards such as natural disasters and adverse weather, acts of war or terrorism, other pandemics, an outbreak of hostilities or other international or domestic calamities and the governmental or military response thereto, and other matters beyond the Company's control; the geographic concentration of our markets in Beaumont and Houston, Texas; whether the Company can manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel; the amount of nonperforming and classified assets that the Company holds and the efforts to resolve the nonperforming assets; deterioration of its asset quality; interest rate risks associated with the Company's business; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within the Company's primary markets; volatility and direction of oil prices, including risks related to the instability of oil prices, and the strength of the energy industry, generally and within Texas; the composition of the Company's loan portfolio, including the identity of its borrowers and the concentration of loans in specialized industries, especially the creditworthiness of energy company and commercial real estate borrowers; changes in the value of collateral securing the loans; the Company's ability to maintain important deposit customer relationships and the Company's reputation; the Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the Company's ability to pursue available remedies in the event of a loan default for loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, and the risk of holding the PPP loans at unfavorable interest rates as compared to the loans to customers that we would have otherwise lent to; the volatility and direction of market interest- rates; liquidity risks associated with the Company's business; systems failures, interruptions or breaches involving the Company's information technology and telecommunications systems or third party servicers; the failure of certain third party vendors to perform; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against the Company or to which it may become subject; operational risks associated with the Company's business; the costs, effects and results of regulatory examinations, investigations, including the ongoing investigation by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, of the U.S. Department of Treasury, or reviews or the ability to obtain the required regulatory approvals; the Company's ability to meet the requirements of its Formal Agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the risk that such Formal Agreement may have a negative impact on the Company's financial performance and results of operations; changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institution, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters; governmental or regulatory responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and newly enacted fiscal stimulus that impact the Company's loan portfolio and forbearance practice; and other governmental interventions in the U.S. financial system that may impact how the Company achieves its performance goals. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently elevated by and may or will continue to be elevated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other reports and statements that the Company has filed with the SEC. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what it anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward- looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Copies of the SEC filings for the Company are available for download free of charge from www.communitybankoftx.com under the Investor Relations tab.

All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf may issue. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

2

COMPANY SNAPSHOT

  • Founded in 2007 and completed IPO in November 2017
  • Primarily a business bank with 35 banking centers across Houston, East Texas and Dallas
  • Experienced management team with deep ties in the markets served
  • Focused on long-term relationships
  • Local decision making
  • Sophisticated banking products of a large financial institution, with personalized service of a community bank
  • Strong capital ratios with total risk-based capital of 16.67% at September 30, 2020
  • Strong credit culture
  • Low-costcore funding
  • Strong insider ownership of 26% at September 30, 2020

3

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Financial Highlights

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q3 vs Q2

Q3 vs Q1

2020

2020

Balance Sheet (000)

280,064

Loans, Net

$

2,920,457

$

2,895,210

$

2,640,393

$

25,247

$

PPP loans, Net(1)

324,261

323,705

-

556

324,261

Total Assets

3,814,672

3,901,725

3,425,650

(87,053)

389,022

Total Deposits

3,170,664

3,254,203

2,792,233

(83,539)

378,431

Book Value per Share

21.89

21.71

21.70

0.18

0.19

Tangible Book Value per Share(2)

18.44

18.26

18.23

0.18

0.21

Income Statement (000)

Net Interest Income

$

31,708

$

32,158

$

32,220

$

(450)

$

(512)

Provision for Credit Losses

4,108

9,870

5,049

(5,762)

(941)

Noninterest Income

4,023

2,909

4,327

1,114

(304)

Noninterest Expense

23,858

22,495

22,089

1,363

1,769

Net Income

6,421

2,163

7,541

4,258

(1,120)

Pre-Provision Net Revenue(2)(3)

11,873

12,572

14,458

(699)

(2,585)

Diluted Earnings per Share

0.26

0.09

0.30

0.17

(0.04)

Capital Ratios

Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets

14.18

%

13.77

%

15.67

%

0.41

%

(1.49) %

Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets(2)

12.22

11.84

13.51

0.38

(1.29)

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

15.41

15.30

15.23

0.11

0.18

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

15.41

15.30

15.23

0.11

0.18

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

16.67

16.56

16.42

0.11

0.25

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

11.90

11.96

13.18

(0.06)

(1.28)

  1. PPP loans are included in Loans, Net above. See page 13 for further details.
  2. See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
  3. Pre-provisionnet revenue is net income, with the provision for credit losses and income tax expense added back.

4

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

Financial Highlights

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q3 vs Q2

Q3 vs Q1

2020

2020

Profitability

Return on Average Assets

0.66

%

0.23

%

0.87

%

0.43

%

(0.21) %

Return on Average Shareholders' Equity(1)

4.70

1.60

5.64

3.10

(0.94)

Return on Tangible Shareholders' Equity(1)(2)

5.57

1.90

6.71

3.67

(1.14)

Net Interest Margin - Tax Equivalent(1)

3.55

3.68

4.06

(0.13)

(0.51)

Cost of Total Deposits(1)

0.23

0.26

0.53

(0.03)

(0.30)

Efficiency Ratio(3)

66.77

64.15

60.44

2.62

6.33

Credit Quality

Allowance for Credit Losses / Loans

1.49

%

1.35

%

1.17

%

0.14

%

0.32

%

Allowance for Credit Losses / Loans Less PPP

loans

1.67

1.52

1.17

0.15

0.50

Nonperforming Assets / Assets

0.41

0.29

0.04

0.12

0.37

Nonperforming Loans / Assets

0.53

0.38

0.05

0.15

0.48

Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) / Average Loans(1)

0.02

0.01

(0.05)

0.01

0.07

  1. Annualized.
  2. See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
  3. Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

5

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

Capital Activity

REVENUE GROWH

  • Stable Totalnetshareholders'interest marginequity(NIM)of $540.9

million as of September 30, 2020

• Asset sensitive, with 54% variable rate loans Tangibleas of Marchbook value31, 2020per share

increased to $18.44 as of September

• Increasing30, 2020revenue(1) and improving

efficiency ratio (2)

Declared dividend of $0.10 per share paid on October 15, 2020

Stock repurchase program resumed and new program of $40 million authorized through September 2021

Funding Sources

  • Cash and cash equivalents of $377.6 million as of September 30, 2020
  • Deposit growth and issuance of brokered certificates of deposits
  • Secondary funding sources in excess of $1 billion in availability at September 30, 2020

Capital Ratios

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

Common Equity Tier 1

Capital Ratio

15.41%

15.30%

15.23%

Tier 1 Risk-Based

Capital Ratio

15.41%

15.30%

15.23%

Total Risk-Based

Capital Ratio

16.67%

16.56%

16.42%

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

11.90%

11.96%

13.18%

Secondary Funding

Capacity

Advance /

Availability

Sources 9/30/2020

LOC(2)

(000)

Frost Facility

$

30,000

$

-

$

30,000

FHLB Facility

1,052,817

60,800

992,017

Fed Funds

85,000

85,000

-

Total Resources

$

1,167,817

$

60,800

$

1,107,017

  1. See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure.
  2. Includes $50 million of FHLB advances and $10.8 million of letters of credit.

6

DEPOSITS

  • Proven ability to generate low-costcore deposits(1) to fund loan growth
  • 93.5% loan to deposit ratio as of September 30, 2020
  • 46.1% noninterest-bearing demand deposits at September 30, 2020
  • 94.6% core deposits(2) with minimal reliance on time deposits at September 30, 2020
  • Relationship based ~ 85.6% of loan customers also had a deposit relationship at September 30, 2020
  • Total deposits increased by $318.3 million from December 31, 2019 to September 30, 2020

Stable Core Deposit(2)

6.6%

6.8%

7.3%

5.4%

50.8%

50.4%

51.2%

48.5%

42.6%

42.8%

41.5%

46.1%

2017

2018

2019

Q3 2020

Noninterest-Bearing Demand

Other Core Deposits

Jumbo Time Deposits

Deposits

9/30/2020

(000)

(%)

Noninterest-bearing Demand Accounts

$

1,460,983

46.1

%

Interest-bearing Demand Accounts

346,406

10.9

Savings and Money Market Accounts

1,019,730

32.2

Certificates and Other Time > $100K

171,854

5.4

Certificates and Other Time < $100K

171,691

5.4

Total Deposits

$

3,170,664

100.0

%

Cost of Total Deposits - Q3 2020

0.23

%

  1. Core deposits defined as total deposits less jumbo time deposits (time deposits over $100,000).
  2. Figures as of year end 12/31. Q3 2020 as of 9/30/2020.

7

LOAN PORTFOLIO

  • Loans at September 30, 2020 includes $324.3 million of PPP loans
  • Total commercial loans(1) were 86.9% of total loans at September 30, 2020
  • At September 30, 2020, 76.4% of loans were Houston-based
  • Focused on lending to professionals and local small- and mid-sized businesses
  • At September 30, 2020, 5.8% of gross loans were related to oil and gas
  • Key emphasis on developing core relationships
  • Well-diversifiedcommercial loan portfolio

Loan Portfolio Composition(2)

15.1%

16.3%

15.6%

13.1%

84.9%

83.7%

84.4%

86.9%

2017

2018

2019

Q3 2020

Total 1-4 Family Residential, Consumer, Agriculture and Other Loans

Total Commercial Loans

Loan Portfolio

9/30/2020

(000)

(%)

Commercial and Industrial

$

832,686

28.0

%

Real Estate:

Commercial Real Estate

949,933

31.9

Construction and Development

506,216

17.0

1-4 Family Residential

253,868

8.5

Multi-family Residential

298,733

10.0

Consumer, Agriculture and Other

136,891

4.6

Gross Loans

$

2,978,327

100.0

%

Average Yield on Loans - Q3 2020

4.37

%

Average Yield on Loans Excluding PPP Loans - Q3 2020

4.65

%

  1. Commercial loans defined as total loans less 1-4 family residential, consumer, agriculture and other loans.
  2. Figures as of year end 12/31. Q3 2020 as of 9/30/2020.

8

COMMERCIAL LOANS

Industrial Construction/Equipment

Rental

  • Operating lines of credit, fixed asset financing and real estate loans to industrial companies involved in the construction, modification, support and maintenance of petrochemical plants

Professional/Medical

  • Operating lines of credit, fixed asset financing and real estate loans to law firms, medical practices and professional service firms

Multi-Family Community Development

  • Texas-basedcommunity development projects promoting affordable housing and total $357.9 million ($284.5 million permanent and $73.4 million construction) at September 30, 2020

Non-Owner Occupied CRE

  • Predominantly local investor projects (i.e., industrial, office and retail buildings) with investors/developers with long-term CBTX relationships

Owner Occupied CRE

  • Term financing of real estate facilities for businesses and clients

Loan Components - 9/30/2020

(000)

% Commercial

Commercial and Industrial

PPP loans

$

330,512

12.8%

Industrial Construction/Equipment Rental

124,255

4.8%

Oil and Gas

116,232

4.5%

Manufacturing

37,786

1.5%

Professional/Medical

58,570

2.3%

Other

165,331

6.4%

Total Commercial and Industrial

832,686

32.2%

Commercial Real Estate:

Non-owner Occupied

581,820

22.5%

Owner Occupied

317,658

12.3%

Oil and Gas

50,455

1.9%

Total Commercial Real Estate

949,933

36.7%

Construction and Development:

Commercial

224,433

8.7%

Land and Development

139,738

5.4%

Multi-family ($418M)

73,379

2.8%

Multi-family Community Development

1-4 Family

64,388

2.5%

Oil and Gas

4,278

0.2%

Total Construction and Development

506,216

19.6%

Multi-family Residential:

Multi-family Community Development

284,471

11.0%

Other

14,262

0.6%

Total Multi-family Residential

298,733

11.5%

Total Commercial Loans

2,587,568

100.0%

Other Loans

1-4 Family Residential

253,868

Consumer, Agriculture and Other

136,556

Oil and Gas

335

Total Other Loans

390,759

Total Gross Loans

$

2,978,327

9

CONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT LOANS

Percentage of

Commitment

Average

Construction and Development Loans - 9/30/2020

Balance (000)

Commitment

Capital(1)

(000)

to Value(2)

Commercial

$

224,433

49.8%

$

326,976

64.0%

Multi-family Community Development

73,379

16.3%

121,534

71.3%

Land - Commercial Purpose

107,273

23.8%

116,629

47.1%

Land - Consumer Lots

15,267

3.4%

15,267

73.3%

Land Development

17,198

3.8%

60,981

50.5%

1-4 Single Family - Primary

24,502

5.4%

41,726

69.0%

1-4 Single Family - Commercial

39,886

8.9%

70,619

70.8%

Oil and Gas

4,278

1.0%

6,802

40.9%

Total

$

506,216

112.4%

$

760,534

  1. Total capital of CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
  2. Average of full commitment amount to appraised value of collateral.
  3. No PPP loans are included in Construction and Development loans.

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Stellar Bancorp Inc. published this content on 07 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2023 17:08:15 UTC.