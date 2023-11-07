NASDAQ: CBTX
CBTX, Inc.
Investor Presentation
Second Quarter 2020
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This presentation contains certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures, including tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets, return on tangible shareholders' equity, return on average tangible equity, and pre-provision net revenue. The non-GAAP financial measures that CBTX, Inc. (the "Company") discusses in this presentation should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided at the end of this presentation.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and its subsidiary. Forward-looking statements include information regarding the Company's future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether the Company can manage the economic risks related to the impact of COVID-19 and the sustained instability in the oil and gas industry (including risks related to its customers' credit quality, deferrals and modifications to loans, the Company's ability to borrow, and the impact of a resultant recession generally), and other hazards such as natural disasters and adverse weather, acts of war or terrorism, other pandemics, an outbreak of hostilities or other international or domestic calamities and the governmental or military response thereto, and other matters beyond the Company's control; the geographic concentration of our markets in Beaumont and Houston, Texas; whether the Company can manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel; the amount of nonperforming and classified assets that the Company holds and the efforts to resolve the nonperforming assets; deterioration of its asset quality; interest rate risks associated with the Company's business; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within the Company's primary markets; volatility and direction of oil prices, including risks related to the recent collapse in oil prices, and the strength of the energy industry, generally and within Texas; the composition of the Company's loan portfolio, including the identity of its borrowers and the concentration of loans in specialized industries, especially the creditworthiness of energy company borrowers; changes in the value of collateral securing the loans; the Company's ability to maintain important deposit customer relationships and the Company's reputation; the Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the Company's ability to pursue available remedies in the event of a loan default for loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, and the risk of holding the PPP loans at unfavorable interest rates as compared to the loans to customers that we would have otherwise lent to; the volatility and direction of market interest rates; liquidity risks associated with the Company's business; systems failures, interruptions or breaches involving the Company's information technology and telecommunications systems or third-party servicers; the failure of certain third party vendors to perform; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against the Company or to which it may become subject; operational risks associated with the Company's business; the costs, effects and results of regulatory examinations, investigations, including the ongoing investigation by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, of the U.S. Department of Treasury, or reviews or the ability to obtain the required regulatory approvals; the Company's ability to meet the requirements of its Formal Agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the risk that such Formal Agreement may have a negative impact on the Company's financial performance and results of operations; changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institution, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters; governmental or regulatory responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and newly enacted fiscal stimulus that impact the Company's loan portfolio and forbearance practice; and other governmental interventions in the U.S. financial system that may impact how the Company achieves its performance goals. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently elevated by and may or will continue to be elevated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other reports and statements that the Company has filed with the SEC. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what it anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward- looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Copies of the SEC filings for the Company are available for download free of charge from www.communitybankoftx.com under the Investor Relations tab.
All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf may issue. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.
2
COVID-19 RESPONSE
- Activated business continuity plan the first part of March
- Implemented social distancing in our facilities allowing flexible work arrangements and restricted travel
- Deployed remote working strategy to allow 63% of employees to operate remotely
- Granted additional PTO
- Push online banking, mobile banking and bank-by-phone
- All branches that have drive-thru moved lobbies to appointment only
- Participation in SBA's Paycheck Protection Program
- Offering deferrals and fee waivers and suspended foreclosures, evictions and auto repossessions
3
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Financial Highlights
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q2 2020 vs
Q2 2020 vs
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Balance Sheet (000)
Loans, Net
$
2,895,210
$
2,640,393
$
2,613,805
$
254,817
$
281,405
PPP Loans, Net(1)
323,705
-
-
323,705
323,705
Total Assets
3,901,725
3,425,650
3,478,544
476,075
423,181
Total Deposits
3,254,203
2,792,233
2,852,388
461,970
401,815
Book Value per Share
21.71
21.70
21.45
0.01
0.26
Tangible Book Value per Share(2)
18.26
18.23
18.01
0.03
0.25
Income Statement (000)
Net Interest Income
$
32,158
$
32,220
$
33,786
$
(62)
$
(1,628)
Provision for Credit Losses
9,870
5,049
(148)
4,821
10,018
Noninterest Income
2,909
4,327
3,717
(1,418)
(808)
Noninterest Expense
22,495
22,089
22,110
406
385
Net Income
2,163
7,541
12,636
(5,378)
(10,473)
Pre-Provision Net Revenue(2)(3)
12,572
14,458
15,393
(1,886)
(2,821)
Diluted Earnings per Share
0.09
0.30
0.50
(0.21)
(0.41)
- PPP loans are included in Loans, Net above. See page 14 for further details.
- See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
- Pre-provisionnet revenue is net income, with the provision for credit losses and income tax expense added back.
4
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)
Financial Highlights
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q2 2020 vs
Q2 2020 vs
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Profitability
Return on Average Assets
0.23
%
0.87
%
1.43
%
(0.64)
%
(1.20)
%
Return on Average Shareholder Equity(2)
1.60
5.64
9.40
(4.04)
(7.80)
Return on Tangible Shareholder
1.90
6.71
11.21
(4.81)
(9.31)
Equity(1)(2)
Net Interest Margin - Tax Equivalent(2)
3.68
4.06
4.18
(0.38)
(0.50)
Cost of Total Deposits(2)
0.26
0.53
0.62
(0.27)
(0.36)
Efficiency Ratio(3)
64.15
60.44
58.96
3.71
5.19
Capital Ratios
Total Shareholder Equity to Total Assets
13.77
%
15.67
%
15.40
%
(1.90)
%
(1.63)
%
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets(1)
11.84
13.51
13.26
(1.67)
(1.42)
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
15.30
15.23
15.52
0.07
(0.22)
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
15.30
15.23
15.52
0.07
(0.22)
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
16.56
16.42
16.41
0.14
0.15
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
11.96
13.18
13.11
(1.22)
(1.15)
- See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
- Annualized.
- Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
5
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)
Financial Highlights
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q2 2020 vs
Q2 2020 vs
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Credit Quality
Allowance for Credit Losses / Loans
1.35
%
1.17
%
0.96
%
0.18
%
0.39 %
Allowance for Credit Losses / Loans Less
1.52
1.17
0.96
0.35
0.56
PPP Loans
Nonperforming Assets / Assets
0.29
0.04
0.03
0.25
0.26
Nonperforming Loans / Assets
0.38
0.05
0.04
0.33
0.34
Net Charge-Offs (Recovered) / Average
0.01
(0.05)
0.02
0.06
(0.01)
Loans(1)
- See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
6
CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY
The Bank Built or Business
Capital Activity
REVENUE GROWH
Stable• Totalnet interestshareholders'margin (NIM)equity of
$537.4 million as of June 30, 2020
• Asset sensitive, with 54% variable rate
loans as of March 31, 2020
• Tangible book value per share
increased to $18.26 as of June 30,
• Increasing revenue and improving 2020(1)
efficiency ratio (2)
- Declared dividend of $0.10 per share payable on July 15, 2020
- Stock repurchase program suspended on March 18, 2020
Primary Source Funding
- Cash and cash equivalents of $492.4 million as of June 30, 2020
- Deposit growth and issuance of brokered certificates of deposits
- Secondary funding sources in excess of $1 billion in availability at June 30, 2020
- See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure.
7
DEPOSITS
The Bank Built or Business
•
March by
- Proven ability to generate low- cost core deposits(1) to fund loan growth
- 89.0% loan to deposit ratio as of June 30, 2020
- 46.5% noninterest-bearing demand deposits at June 30, 2020
- 93.8% core deposits(2) with minimal reliance on time deposits at June 30, 2020
- Relationship based ~ 84.8% of loan customers also had a deposit relationship at June 30, 2020
Stable Core Deposit(2)
6.6%
6.8%
7.3%
6.2%
50.8%
50.4%
51.2%
47.3%
42.6%
42.8%
41.5%
46.5%
2017
2018
2019
Q2 2020
Noninterest-Bearing Demand
Other Core Deposits
Jumbo Time Deposits
Deposits
6/30/2020
(000)
(%)
Noninterest-bearing Demand Accounts
$
1,513,748
46.5
%
Interest-bearing Demand Accounts
366,281
11.2
Savings and Money Market Accounts
976,491
30.0
Certificates and Other Time > $100K
200,505
6.2
Certificates and Other Time < $100K
197,178
6.1
Total Deposits
$
3,254,203
100.0
%
Cost of Total Deposits - Q2 2020
0.26
%
- Commercial loans defined as total loans less 1-4 family residential, consumer, agriculture and other loans.
- Figures as of year end 12/31. Q2 2020 as of 6/30/2020.
8
LOAN PORTFOLIO The Bank Built or Business
•
March by
- Gross loans increased from March by $269.4 million due to originations of $336.1 million of PPP loans during Q2 offset by paydowns/payoffs
- Total commercial loans (1) were 86.7% of total loans at June 30, 2020
- At June 30, 2020, 76.4% of loans are Houston-based
- Focused on lending to professionals and local small- and mid-sized businesses
- At June 30, 2020, 6.1% of gross loans were related to oil and gas. See page 12
- Key emphasis on developing core relationships
- Well-diversifiedloan portfolio
Loan Portfolio Composition(2)
15.1%
16.3%
15.6%
13.3%
84.9%
83.7%
84.4%
86.7%
2017
2018
2019
Q2 2020
Total 1-4 Family Residential, Consumer, Agriculture and Other Loans
Total Commercial Loans
Loan Portfolio
6/30/2020
(000)
(%)
Commercial and Industrial
$
837,667
28.4 %
Real Estate
Commercial Real Estate
908,027
30.8
Construction and Development
552,879
18.8
1-4 Family Residential
272,253
9.2
Multi-family Residential
255,273
8.7
Consumer, Agriculture and Other
121,668
4.1
Gross Loans
$
2,947,767
100.0 %
Average Yield on Loans - Q2 2020
4.54 %
Average Yield on Loans Excluding PPP Loans - Q2 2020
4.75 %
- Commercial loans defined as total loans less 1-4 family residential, consumer, agriculture and other loans.
- Figures as of year end 12/31. Q2 2020 as of 6/30/2020.
9
COMMERCIAL LOANS
The Bank Built or Business
Industrial Construction/Equipment
Rental
- Operating lines of credit, fixed asset financing and real estate loans to industrial companies involved in the construction, modification, support and maintenance of petrochemical plants
Professional/Medical
- Operating lines of credit, fixed asset financing and real estate loans to law firms, medical practices and professional service firms
Multi-Family Community Development
- Texas-basedcommunity development projects promoting affordable housing and total $359.0 million ($234.7 million permanent and $124.3 million construction) at June 30, 2020
Non-Owner Occupied CRE
- Predominantly local investor projects (i.e., industrial, office and retail buildings) with investors/developers with long-term CBTX relationships
Owner Occupied CRE
- Term financing of real estate facilities for businesses and clients
Loan Components
Commercial and Industrial:
PPP loans
Industrial Construction/Equipment Rental
Oil and Gas
Manufacturing
Professional/Medical
Other
Total Commercial and Industrial
Commercial Real Estate:
Non-owner Occupied
Owner Occupied
Oil and Gas
Total Commercial Real Estate
Construction and Development:
Commercial
Multi-family ($418M)
Land and Development
Multi-family Community Development
1-4 Family
Oil and Gas
Total Construction and Development
Multi-family Residential:
Multi-family Community Development
Other
Total Multi-family Residential
Total Commercial Loans
Other Loans
1-4 Family Residential
Consumer, Agriculture and Other
Oil and Gas
Total Other Loans
Total Gross Loans
6/30/2020
-
(% Commercial
Total)
$
330,449
12.9%
120,008
4.7%
126,333
4.9%
39,794
1.6%
58,770
2.3%
162,313
6.4%
837,667
32.8%
554,789
21.7%
307,872
12.1%
45,366
1.8%
908,027
35.6%
241,336
9.4%
131,977
5.2%
124,267
4.9%
54,287
2.1%
1,012
0.0%
552,879
21.6%
234,682
9.2%
20,591
0.8%
255,273
10.0%
2,553,846
100.0%
272,253
115,396
6,272
393,921
$
2,947,767
10
