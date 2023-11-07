NASDAQ: CBTX

CBTX, Inc.

Investor Presentation

Second Quarter 2020

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures, including tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets, return on tangible shareholders' equity, return on average tangible equity, and pre-provision net revenue. The non-GAAP financial measures that CBTX, Inc. (the "Company") discusses in this presentation should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided at the end of this presentation.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and its subsidiary. Forward-looking statements include information regarding the Company's future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether the Company can manage the economic risks related to the impact of COVID-19 and the sustained instability in the oil and gas industry (including risks related to its customers' credit quality, deferrals and modifications to loans, the Company's ability to borrow, and the impact of a resultant recession generally), and other hazards such as natural disasters and adverse weather, acts of war or terrorism, other pandemics, an outbreak of hostilities or other international or domestic calamities and the governmental or military response thereto, and other matters beyond the Company's control; the geographic concentration of our markets in Beaumont and Houston, Texas; whether the Company can manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel; the amount of nonperforming and classified assets that the Company holds and the efforts to resolve the nonperforming assets; deterioration of its asset quality; interest rate risks associated with the Company's business; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within the Company's primary markets; volatility and direction of oil prices, including risks related to the recent collapse in oil prices, and the strength of the energy industry, generally and within Texas; the composition of the Company's loan portfolio, including the identity of its borrowers and the concentration of loans in specialized industries, especially the creditworthiness of energy company borrowers; changes in the value of collateral securing the loans; the Company's ability to maintain important deposit customer relationships and the Company's reputation; the Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the Company's ability to pursue available remedies in the event of a loan default for loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, and the risk of holding the PPP loans at unfavorable interest rates as compared to the loans to customers that we would have otherwise lent to; the volatility and direction of market interest rates; liquidity risks associated with the Company's business; systems failures, interruptions or breaches involving the Company's information technology and telecommunications systems or third-party servicers; the failure of certain third party vendors to perform; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against the Company or to which it may become subject; operational risks associated with the Company's business; the costs, effects and results of regulatory examinations, investigations, including the ongoing investigation by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, of the U.S. Department of Treasury, or reviews or the ability to obtain the required regulatory approvals; the Company's ability to meet the requirements of its Formal Agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the risk that such Formal Agreement may have a negative impact on the Company's financial performance and results of operations; changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institution, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters; governmental or regulatory responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and newly enacted fiscal stimulus that impact the Company's loan portfolio and forbearance practice; and other governmental interventions in the U.S. financial system that may impact how the Company achieves its performance goals. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently elevated by and may or will continue to be elevated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other reports and statements that the Company has filed with the SEC. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what it anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward- looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Copies of the SEC filings for the Company are available for download free of charge from www.communitybankoftx.com under the Investor Relations tab.

All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf may issue. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

2

COVID-19 RESPONSE

  • Activated business continuity plan the first part of March
  • Implemented social distancing in our facilities allowing flexible work arrangements and restricted travel
  • Deployed remote working strategy to allow 63% of employees to operate remotely
  • Granted additional PTO
  • Push online banking, mobile banking and bank-by-phone
  • All branches that have drive-thru moved lobbies to appointment only
  • Participation in SBA's Paycheck Protection Program
  • Offering deferrals and fee waivers and suspended foreclosures, evictions and auto repossessions

3

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Financial Highlights

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q2 2020 vs

Q2 2020 vs

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Balance Sheet (000)

Loans, Net

$

2,895,210

$

2,640,393

$

2,613,805

$

254,817

$

281,405

PPP Loans, Net(1)

323,705

-

-

323,705

323,705

Total Assets

3,901,725

3,425,650

3,478,544

476,075

423,181

Total Deposits

3,254,203

2,792,233

2,852,388

461,970

401,815

Book Value per Share

21.71

21.70

21.45

0.01

0.26

Tangible Book Value per Share(2)

18.26

18.23

18.01

0.03

0.25

Income Statement (000)

Net Interest Income

$

32,158

$

32,220

$

33,786

$

(62)

$

(1,628)

Provision for Credit Losses

9,870

5,049

(148)

4,821

10,018

Noninterest Income

2,909

4,327

3,717

(1,418)

(808)

Noninterest Expense

22,495

22,089

22,110

406

385

Net Income

2,163

7,541

12,636

(5,378)

(10,473)

Pre-Provision Net Revenue(2)(3)

12,572

14,458

15,393

(1,886)

(2,821)

Diluted Earnings per Share

0.09

0.30

0.50

(0.21)

(0.41)

  1. PPP loans are included in Loans, Net above. See page 14 for further details.
  2. See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
  3. Pre-provisionnet revenue is net income, with the provision for credit losses and income tax expense added back.

4

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

Financial Highlights

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q2 2020 vs

Q2 2020 vs

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Profitability

Return on Average Assets

0.23

%

0.87

%

1.43

%

(0.64)

%

(1.20)

%

Return on Average Shareholder Equity(2)

1.60

5.64

9.40

(4.04)

(7.80)

Return on Tangible Shareholder

1.90

6.71

11.21

(4.81)

(9.31)

Equity(1)(2)

Net Interest Margin - Tax Equivalent(2)

3.68

4.06

4.18

(0.38)

(0.50)

Cost of Total Deposits(2)

0.26

0.53

0.62

(0.27)

(0.36)

Efficiency Ratio(3)

64.15

60.44

58.96

3.71

5.19

Capital Ratios

Total Shareholder Equity to Total Assets

13.77

%

15.67

%

15.40

%

(1.90)

%

(1.63)

%

Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets(1)

11.84

13.51

13.26

(1.67)

(1.42)

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

15.30

15.23

15.52

0.07

(0.22)

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

15.30

15.23

15.52

0.07

(0.22)

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

16.56

16.42

16.41

0.14

0.15

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

11.96

13.18

13.11

(1.22)

(1.15)

  1. See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
  2. Annualized.
  3. Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

5

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

Financial Highlights

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q2 2020 vs

Q2 2020 vs

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Credit Quality

Allowance for Credit Losses / Loans

1.35

%

1.17

%

0.96

%

0.18

%

0.39 %

Allowance for Credit Losses / Loans Less

1.52

1.17

0.96

0.35

0.56

PPP Loans

Nonperforming Assets / Assets

0.29

0.04

0.03

0.25

0.26

Nonperforming Loans / Assets

0.38

0.05

0.04

0.33

0.34

Net Charge-Offs (Recovered) / Average

0.01

(0.05)

0.02

0.06

(0.01)

Loans(1)

  1. See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

6

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

The Bank Built or Business

Capital Activity

REVENUE GROWH

Stable Totalnet interestshareholders'margin (NIM)equity of

$537.4 million as of June 30, 2020

• Asset sensitive, with 54% variable rate

loans as of March 31, 2020

Tangible book value per share

increased to $18.26 as of June 30,

• Increasing revenue and improving 2020(1)

efficiency ratio (2)

  • Declared dividend of $0.10 per share payable on July 15, 2020
  • Stock repurchase program suspended on March 18, 2020

Primary Source Funding

    • Cash and cash equivalents of $492.4 million as of June 30, 2020
    • Deposit growth and issuance of brokered certificates of deposits
    • Secondary funding sources in excess of $1 billion in availability at June 30, 2020
  2. See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure.

7

DEPOSITS

The Bank Built or Business

March by

  • Proven ability to generate low- cost core deposits(1) to fund loan growth
  • 89.0% loan to deposit ratio as of June 30, 2020
  • 46.5% noninterest-bearing demand deposits at June 30, 2020
  • 93.8% core deposits(2) with minimal reliance on time deposits at June 30, 2020
  • Relationship based ~ 84.8% of loan customers also had a deposit relationship at June 30, 2020

Stable Core Deposit(2)

6.6%

6.8%

7.3%

6.2%

50.8%

50.4%

51.2%

47.3%

42.6%

42.8%

41.5%

46.5%

2017

2018

2019

Q2 2020

Noninterest-Bearing Demand

Other Core Deposits

Jumbo Time Deposits

Deposits

6/30/2020

(000)

(%)

Noninterest-bearing Demand Accounts

$

1,513,748

46.5

%

Interest-bearing Demand Accounts

366,281

11.2

Savings and Money Market Accounts

976,491

30.0

Certificates and Other Time > $100K

200,505

6.2

Certificates and Other Time < $100K

197,178

6.1

Total Deposits

$

3,254,203

100.0

%

Cost of Total Deposits - Q2 2020

0.26

%

  1. Commercial loans defined as total loans less 1-4 family residential, consumer, agriculture and other loans.
  2. Figures as of year end 12/31. Q2 2020 as of 6/30/2020.

8

LOAN PORTFOLIO The Bank Built or Business

March by

  • Gross loans increased from March by $269.4 million due to originations of $336.1 million of PPP loans during Q2 offset by paydowns/payoffs
  • Total commercial loans (1) were 86.7% of total loans at June 30, 2020
  • At June 30, 2020, 76.4% of loans are Houston-based
  • Focused on lending to professionals and local small- and mid-sized businesses
  • At June 30, 2020, 6.1% of gross loans were related to oil and gas. See page 12
  • Key emphasis on developing core relationships
  • Well-diversifiedloan portfolio

Loan Portfolio Composition(2)

15.1%

16.3%

15.6%

13.3%

84.9%

83.7%

84.4%

86.7%

2017

2018

2019

Q2 2020

Total 1-4 Family Residential, Consumer, Agriculture and Other Loans

Total Commercial Loans

Loan Portfolio

6/30/2020

(000)

(%)

Commercial and Industrial

$

837,667

28.4 %

Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate

908,027

30.8

Construction and Development

552,879

18.8

1-4 Family Residential

272,253

9.2

Multi-family Residential

255,273

8.7

Consumer, Agriculture and Other

121,668

4.1

Gross Loans

$

2,947,767

100.0 %

Average Yield on Loans - Q2 2020

4.54 %

Average Yield on Loans Excluding PPP Loans - Q2 2020

4.75 %

  1. Commercial loans defined as total loans less 1-4 family residential, consumer, agriculture and other loans.
  2. Figures as of year end 12/31. Q2 2020 as of 6/30/2020.

9

COMMERCIAL LOANS

The Bank Built or Business

Industrial Construction/Equipment

Rental

  • Operating lines of credit, fixed asset financing and real estate loans to industrial companies involved in the construction, modification, support and maintenance of petrochemical plants

Professional/Medical

  • Operating lines of credit, fixed asset financing and real estate loans to law firms, medical practices and professional service firms

Multi-Family Community Development

  • Texas-basedcommunity development projects promoting affordable housing and total $359.0 million ($234.7 million permanent and $124.3 million construction) at June 30, 2020

Non-Owner Occupied CRE

  • Predominantly local investor projects (i.e., industrial, office and retail buildings) with investors/developers with long-term CBTX relationships

Owner Occupied CRE

  • Term financing of real estate facilities for businesses and clients

Loan Components

Commercial and Industrial:

PPP loans

Industrial Construction/Equipment Rental

Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Professional/Medical

Other

Total Commercial and Industrial

Commercial Real Estate:

Non-owner Occupied

Owner Occupied

Oil and Gas

Total Commercial Real Estate

Construction and Development:

Commercial

Multi-family ($418M)

Land and Development

Multi-family Community Development

1-4 Family

Oil and Gas

Total Construction and Development

Multi-family Residential:

Multi-family Community Development

Other

Total Multi-family Residential

Total Commercial Loans

Other Loans

1-4 Family Residential

Consumer, Agriculture and Other

Oil and Gas

Total Other Loans

Total Gross Loans

6/30/2020

  1. (% Commercial
    Total)

$

330,449

12.9%

120,008

4.7%

126,333

4.9%

39,794

1.6%

58,770

2.3%

162,313

6.4%

837,667

32.8%

554,789

21.7%

307,872

12.1%

45,366

1.8%

908,027

35.6%

241,336

9.4%

131,977

5.2%

124,267

4.9%

54,287

2.1%

1,012

0.0%

552,879

21.6%

234,682

9.2%

20,591

0.8%

255,273

10.0%

2,553,846

100.0%

272,253

115,396

6,272

393,921

$

2,947,767

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Stellar Bancorp Inc. published this content on 07 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2023 17:08:15 UTC.