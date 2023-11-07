NASDAQ: CBTX

CBTX, Inc.

Investor Presentation

First Quarter 2020

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures, including tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets, return on tangible shareholders' equity and pre-provision net revenue. The non-GAAP financial measures that CBTX, Inc. (the "Company") discusses in this presentation should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided at the end of this presentation.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and its subsidiary. Forward-looking statements include information regarding the Company's future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether the Company can manage the economic risks related to the impact of COVID-19 and the recent drop in oil and gas prices (including risks related to its customers' credit quality, the Company's ability to borrow, and the impact of a resultant recession generally), and other hazards such as natural disasters and adverse weather, acts of war or terrorism, other pandemics, an outbreak of hostilities or other international or domestic calamities and the governmental or military response thereto, and other matters beyond the Company's control; the geographic concentration of our markets in Beaumont and Houston, Texas; whether the Company can manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel; the amount of nonperforming and classified assets that the Company holds and the efforts to resolve the nonperforming assets; deterioration of its asset quality; interest rate risks associated with the Company's business; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within the Company's primary markets; volatility and direction of oil prices, including risks related to the recent collapse in oil prices, and the strength of the energy industry, generally and within Texas; the composition of the Company's loan portfolio, including the identity of its borrowers and the concentration of loans in specialized industries, especially the creditworthiness of energy company borrowers; changes in the value of collateral securing the loans; the Company's ability to maintain important deposit customer relationships and the Company's reputation; the Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the Company's ability to pursue available remedies in the event of a loan default for loans under the Payment Protection Program ("PPP") and the risk of holding the PPP loans at unfavorable interest rates as compared to

the loans to customers that we would have otherwise lent to; the volatility and direction of market interest- rates; liquidity risks associated with the Company's business; systems failures, interruptions or breaches involving the Company's information technology and telecommunications systems or third party servicers; the failure of certain third party vendors to perform; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against the Company or to which it may become subject; operational risks associated with the Company's business; the costs, effects and results of regulatory examinations, investigations, including the ongoing investigation by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, of the U.S. Department of Treasury, or reviews or the ability to obtain the required regulatory approvals; changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institution, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters; governmental or regulatory responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and newly enacted fiscal stimulus that impact the Company's loan portfolio and forbearance practice; and other governmental interventions in the U.S. financial system that may impact how the Company achieves its performance goals. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently elevated by and may or will continue to be elevated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and other reports and statements that the Company has filed with the SEC. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what it anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Copies of the SEC filings for the Company are available for download free of charge from www.communitybankoftx.com under the Investor Relations tab.

All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf may issue. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

2

COVID-19 RESPONSE

EMPLOYEE SUPPORT

  • Started business continuity plan the first part of March
  • Implemented social distancing in our facilities allowing flexible work arrangements
  • Restricted travel
  • Deployed remote working strategy to allow 51% of employees to operate remotely
  • Additional PTO granted
  • Push online banking, mobile banking and bank-by-phone
  • All branches that have drive-thru moved lobbies to appointment only
  • Daily meetings by management team to monitor and discuss the most recent environment

CLIENT SUPPORT

  • Participation in SBA's Paycheck Protection Program
    • Processed 1,378 loans and funded over $287M with average loan size of $208,000 in first phase(1)
  • Offering deferrals & fee waivers and suspended foreclosures, evictions & auto repossessions
    • Working with our clients on a case by case basis, drawing upon our relationships and experience
  • All 35 banking centers remain open
    • Limited to drive-thru only or by appointment

(1) As of 4/21/2020.

3

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q1 2020 vs Q4

Q1 2020 vs Q3

2019

2019

Balance Sheet ($000)

Loans, Net

$

2,640,393

$

2,613,805

$

2,651,248

$

26,588

$

(10,855)

Total Assets

3,425,650

3,478,544

3,431,585

(52,894)

(5,935)

Total Deposits

2,792,233

2,852,388

2,744,327

(60,155)

47,906

Book Value per Share

21.70

21.45

21.07

0.25

0.63

Tangible Book Value per Share (1)

18.23

18.01

17.62

0.22

0.61

Income Statement ($000)

Net Interest Income

$

32,220

$

33,786

$

34,575

$

(1,566)

$

(2,355)

Noninterest Income

4,327

3,717

4,115

610

212

Noninterest Expense

22,089

22,110

22,045

(21)

44

Net Income

7,541

12,636

13,076

(5,095)

(5,535)

Pre-Prov ision Net Rev enue (1) (2)

14,458

15,393

14,236

(935)

222

Profitability

Diluted Earnings per Share

$

0.30

$

0.50

$

0.52

$

(0.20)

$

(0.22)

Return on Av erage Assets

0.87%

1.43%

1.53%

(0.56%)

(0.10%)

Return on Av erage Shareholders' Equity (3)

5.64%

9.40%

9.92%

(3.76%)

(0.52%)

Return on Tangible Shareholders' Equity (1) (3)

6.71%

11.21%

11.88%

(4.50%)

(0.67%)

Net Interest Margin - Tax Equiv alent (3)

4.06%

4.18%

4.43%

(0.12%)

(0.37%)

Cost of Total Deposits (3)

0.53%

0.62%

0.60%

(0.09%)

(0.06%)

Efficiency Ratio (4)

60.44%

58.96%

56.98%

1.48%

3.46%

  1. See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
  2. Pre-provisionnet revenue is net income, with the provision for credit losses and income tax expense added back.
  3. Annualized.
  4. Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

4

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q1 2020 vs Q4

Q1 2020 vs Q3

`

2019

2019

Capital Ratios

Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets

15.67%

15.40%

15.31%

0.27%

0.36%

Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (1)

13.51%

13.26%

13.13%

0.25%

0.38%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

15.23%

15.52%

14.53%

(0.29%)

0.70%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

15.23%

15.52%

14.53%

(0.29%)

0.70%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

16.42%

16.41%

15.41%

0.01%

1.01%

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

13.18%

13.11%

13.02%

0.07%

0.16%

Credit Quality

Allowance for Credit Losses /Loans

1.17%

0.96%

0.96%

0.21%

0.00%

Nonperforming Assets / Assets

0.04%

0.03%

0.03%

0.01%

0.00%

Nonperforming Loans / Assets

0.05%

0.04%

0.04%

0.01%

0.00%

Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) / Average Loans (2)

(0.05%)

0.02%

0.05%

(0.07%)

(0.03%)

  1. See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
  2. Annualized.

5

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

Capital Activity

  • Total shareholders' equity of $537 million as of March 31, 2020
  • Declared dividend of $0.10 per share payable on April 15th
  • Repurchased 240,445 shares for $5.4 million or an average of $22.29 per share
  • Temporarily suspended stock repurchase program on March 18, 2020
  • Cumulative effect of adopting CECL has been fully phased into regulatory capital

Primary Funding Sources

  • Cash and cash equivalents of $285 million as of March 31, 2020
  • Deposit growth and issuance of brokered certificates of deposits
  • Secondary funding sources in excess of $1 billion in availability as of April 15, 2020
  • PPP liquidity facility through the Federal Reserve Bank for loans originated under the Paycheck Protection Program

Capital Ratios

3/31/2020

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

15.23%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

15.23%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

16.42%

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

13.18%

Secondary Funding

Borrowing

Availability

Availability

Sources ($000s)

Capacity

3/31/2020

4/21/2020

Frost Facility

$

30,000

$

30,000

$

30,000

FHLB Facility

1,071,899

1,021,899

976,287

Fed Funds

75,000

75,000

75,000

Total Resources

$

1,176,899

$

1,126,899

$

1,081,287

6

DEPOSITS

  • Proven ability to generate low-cost core deposits(2) to fund loan growth
  • 95% loan to deposit ratio as of March 31, 2020
  • 43% noninterest-bearing demand deposits at March 31, 2020
  • 92% core deposits(2) with minimal reliance on time deposits at March 31, 2020
  • Relationship based~ 82% of loan customers also had a deposit relationship at March 31, 2020

Stable Core Deposit Base (1)

6.6%

6.8%

7.3%

7.6%

50.8%

50.4%

51.2%

49.6%

42.6%

42.8%

41.5%

42.8%

2017

2018

2019

Q1 2020

Noninterest-Bearing Demand

Other Core Deposits

Jumbo Time Deposits

Deposit Base

3/31/2020

($000)

(%)

Noninterest Bearing Demand Accounts

$

1,195,541

42.8 %

Interest Bearing Demand Accounts

359,943

12.9

Savings and Money Market Accounts

850,263

30.4

Certificates and Other Time > $100K

212,341

7.6

Certificates and Other Time < $100K

174,145

6.3

Total Deposits

$

2,792,233

100.0 %

  1. Figures as of year-end 12/31. Q1 2020 as of 3/31/2020.
  2. Core deposits defined as total deposits less jumbo time deposits (time deposits over $100,000).

7

LOAN PORTFOLIO

  • At March 31, 2020, 7% of total loans were related to oil and gas. See page 13.
  • Total commercial loans (2) were 85% of total loans at March 31, 2020

Loan Portfolio Composition(1)

15.1%

16.3%

15.6%

15.2%

84.9%

83.7%

84.4%

84.8%

  • At March 31, 2020, 74% of loans are Houston-based
  • Focused on lending to professionals and local small- and mid-sized businesses

2017

2018

2019

Q1 2020

Total 1-4 Family Residential, Consumer, Agriculture and Other Loans

Total Commercial Loans

Loan Portfolio

3/31/2020

($000)

(%)

  • Key emphasis on developing core relationships
  • Well-diversifiedloan portfolio

Commercial and Industrial

$

542,650

20.3

%

Real Estate:

Commercial Real Estate

904,395

33.8

Construction and Development

558,343

20.8

1-4 Family Residential

276,142

10.3

Multi-family Residential

267,152

10.0

Consumer, Agriculture and Other

129,729

4.8

Gross Loans

2,678,411

100.0

%

Average Yield on Loans - Q1 2020

5.13

%

  1. Figures as of year end 12/31. Q1 2020 as of 3/31/2020.
  2. Commercial loans defined as total loans less 1-4 family residential, consumer, agriculture and other loans.

8

COMMERCIAL LOANS

  • INDUSTRIAL CONSTRUCTION/EQUIPMENT RENTAL

Provide operating lines of credit, fixed asset financing and real estate loans to numerous industrial companies involved in the construction, modification, support and maintenance of petrochemical plants

  • PROFESSIONAL/MEDICAL

Provide operating lines of credit, fixed asset financing and real estate loans to law firms, medical practices and professional service firms

  • MULTI-FAMILYCOMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

Multi-family community development loans are Texas- based community development projects promoting affordable housing and total $362.2 million ($248.3 million permanent and $113.9 million construction) at March 31, 2020

  • NON-OWNEROCCUPIED CRE

Predominantly local investor projects (i.e., industrial, office and retail buildings) with investors/developers with long term CBTX relationships

  • OWNER OCCUPIED CRE

Term financing of real estate facilities for businesses and clients

Loan Components

Commercial and Industrial:

Industrial Construction/Equipment Rental

Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Professional/Medical

Other

Total Commercial and Industrial

Commercial Real Estate:

Non-owner Occupied

Owner Occupied

Oil and Gas

Total Commercial Real Estate

Construction and Development:

Commercial

Multi-familyLand($418M)and Development

Multi-family Community Development

1-4 Family

Oil and Gas

Total Construction and Development

Multi-family Residential:

Multi-family Community Development

Other

Total Multi-family Residential

Total Commercial Loans

Other Loans

1-4 Family Residential

Consumer, Agriculture and Other

Oil and Gas

Total Other Loans

Total Loans

3/31/2020

($000) (% Commercial Total)

$

166,215

7.3%

143,017

6.3%

62,790

2.8%

58,930

2.6%

111,698

4.9%

542,650

23.9%

539,636

23.7%

323,973

14.3%

40,786

1.8%

904,395

39.8%

232,615

10.2%

137,750

6.1%

113,892

5.0%

73,032

3.2%

1,054

0.0%

558,343

24.6%

248,301

10.9%

18,851

0.8%

267,152

11.8%

2,272,540

100.0%

276,142

121,462

8,267

405,871

$

2,678,411

9

NET CHARGE-OFFS

Net Charge-Offs / Average Loans (1)(2)

0.48%

0.50%

0.52%

0.46%

0.28%

0.23%

0.18%

0.17%

0.17%

0.00%

0.02%

2016

2017

2018

(0.03%)

2019

USA TX CBTX

  1. Figures as of year-end 12/31/19, which is same period as available SNL Financial aggregates used a comparative.
  2. USA and TX figures based on SNL Financial aggregates for commercial banks as of 12/31/19 as Q1 2020 not available.

10

