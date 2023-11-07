NASDAQ: CBTX
CBTX, Inc.
Investor Presentation
First Quarter 2020
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This presentation contains certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures, including tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets, return on tangible shareholders' equity and pre-provision net revenue. The non-GAAP financial measures that CBTX, Inc. (the "Company") discusses in this presentation should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided at the end of this presentation.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and its subsidiary. Forward-looking statements include information regarding the Company's future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether the Company can manage the economic risks related to the impact of COVID-19 and the recent drop in oil and gas prices (including risks related to its customers' credit quality, the Company's ability to borrow, and the impact of a resultant recession generally), and other hazards such as natural disasters and adverse weather, acts of war or terrorism, other pandemics, an outbreak of hostilities or other international or domestic calamities and the governmental or military response thereto, and other matters beyond the Company's control; the geographic concentration of our markets in Beaumont and Houston, Texas; whether the Company can manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel; the amount of nonperforming and classified assets that the Company holds and the efforts to resolve the nonperforming assets; deterioration of its asset quality; interest rate risks associated with the Company's business; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within the Company's primary markets; volatility and direction of oil prices, including risks related to the recent collapse in oil prices, and the strength of the energy industry, generally and within Texas; the composition of the Company's loan portfolio, including the identity of its borrowers and the concentration of loans in specialized industries, especially the creditworthiness of energy company borrowers; changes in the value of collateral securing the loans; the Company's ability to maintain important deposit customer relationships and the Company's reputation; the Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the Company's ability to pursue available remedies in the event of a loan default for loans under the Payment Protection Program ("PPP") and the risk of holding the PPP loans at unfavorable interest rates as compared to
the loans to customers that we would have otherwise lent to; the volatility and direction of market interest- rates; liquidity risks associated with the Company's business; systems failures, interruptions or breaches involving the Company's information technology and telecommunications systems or third party servicers; the failure of certain third party vendors to perform; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against the Company or to which it may become subject; operational risks associated with the Company's business; the costs, effects and results of regulatory examinations, investigations, including the ongoing investigation by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, of the U.S. Department of Treasury, or reviews or the ability to obtain the required regulatory approvals; changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institution, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters; governmental or regulatory responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and newly enacted fiscal stimulus that impact the Company's loan portfolio and forbearance practice; and other governmental interventions in the U.S. financial system that may impact how the Company achieves its performance goals. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently elevated by and may or will continue to be elevated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and other reports and statements that the Company has filed with the SEC. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what it anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Copies of the SEC filings for the Company are available for download free of charge from www.communitybankoftx.com under the Investor Relations tab.
All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf may issue. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.
2
COVID-19 RESPONSE
EMPLOYEE SUPPORT
- Started business continuity plan the first part of March
- Implemented social distancing in our facilities allowing flexible work arrangements
- Restricted travel
- Deployed remote working strategy to allow 51% of employees to operate remotely
- Additional PTO granted
- Push online banking, mobile banking and bank-by-phone
- All branches that have drive-thru moved lobbies to appointment only
- Daily meetings by management team to monitor and discuss the most recent environment
CLIENT SUPPORT
- Participation in SBA's Paycheck Protection Program
- Processed 1,378 loans and funded over $287M with average loan size of $208,000 in first phase(1)
- Offering deferrals & fee waivers and suspended foreclosures, evictions & auto repossessions
- Working with our clients on a case by case basis, drawing upon our relationships and experience
- All 35 banking centers remain open
- Limited to drive-thru only or by appointment
(1) As of 4/21/2020.
3
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q1 2020 vs Q4
Q1 2020 vs Q3
2019
2019
Balance Sheet ($000)
Loans, Net
$
2,640,393
$
2,613,805
$
2,651,248
$
26,588
$
(10,855)
Total Assets
3,425,650
3,478,544
3,431,585
(52,894)
(5,935)
Total Deposits
2,792,233
2,852,388
2,744,327
(60,155)
47,906
Book Value per Share
21.70
21.45
21.07
0.25
0.63
Tangible Book Value per Share (1)
18.23
18.01
17.62
0.22
0.61
Income Statement ($000)
Net Interest Income
$
32,220
$
33,786
$
34,575
$
(1,566)
$
(2,355)
Noninterest Income
4,327
3,717
4,115
610
212
Noninterest Expense
22,089
22,110
22,045
(21)
44
Net Income
7,541
12,636
13,076
(5,095)
(5,535)
Pre-Prov ision Net Rev enue (1) (2)
14,458
15,393
14,236
(935)
222
Profitability
Diluted Earnings per Share
$
0.30
$
0.50
$
0.52
$
(0.20)
$
(0.22)
Return on Av erage Assets
0.87%
1.43%
1.53%
(0.56%)
(0.10%)
Return on Av erage Shareholders' Equity (3)
5.64%
9.40%
9.92%
(3.76%)
(0.52%)
Return on Tangible Shareholders' Equity (1) (3)
6.71%
11.21%
11.88%
(4.50%)
(0.67%)
Net Interest Margin - Tax Equiv alent (3)
4.06%
4.18%
4.43%
(0.12%)
(0.37%)
Cost of Total Deposits (3)
0.53%
0.62%
0.60%
(0.09%)
(0.06%)
Efficiency Ratio (4)
60.44%
58.96%
56.98%
1.48%
3.46%
- See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
- Pre-provisionnet revenue is net income, with the provision for credit losses and income tax expense added back.
- Annualized.
- Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
4
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q1 2020 vs Q4
Q1 2020 vs Q3
`
2019
2019
Capital Ratios
Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
15.67%
15.40%
15.31%
0.27%
0.36%
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (1)
13.51%
13.26%
13.13%
0.25%
0.38%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
15.23%
15.52%
14.53%
(0.29%)
0.70%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
15.23%
15.52%
14.53%
(0.29%)
0.70%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
16.42%
16.41%
15.41%
0.01%
1.01%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
13.18%
13.11%
13.02%
0.07%
0.16%
Credit Quality
Allowance for Credit Losses /Loans
1.17%
0.96%
0.96%
0.21%
0.00%
Nonperforming Assets / Assets
0.04%
0.03%
0.03%
0.01%
0.00%
Nonperforming Loans / Assets
0.05%
0.04%
0.04%
0.01%
0.00%
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) / Average Loans (2)
(0.05%)
0.02%
0.05%
(0.07%)
(0.03%)
- See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
- Annualized.
5
CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY
Capital Activity
- Total shareholders' equity of $537 million as of March 31, 2020
- Declared dividend of $0.10 per share payable on April 15th
- Repurchased 240,445 shares for $5.4 million or an average of $22.29 per share
- Temporarily suspended stock repurchase program on March 18, 2020
- Cumulative effect of adopting CECL has been fully phased into regulatory capital
Primary Funding Sources
- Cash and cash equivalents of $285 million as of March 31, 2020
- Deposit growth and issuance of brokered certificates of deposits
- Secondary funding sources in excess of $1 billion in availability as of April 15, 2020
- PPP liquidity facility through the Federal Reserve Bank for loans originated under the Paycheck Protection Program
Capital Ratios
3/31/2020
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
15.23%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
15.23%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
16.42%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
13.18%
Secondary Funding
Borrowing
Availability
Availability
Sources ($000s)
Capacity
3/31/2020
4/21/2020
Frost Facility
$
30,000
$
30,000
$
30,000
FHLB Facility
1,071,899
1,021,899
976,287
Fed Funds
75,000
75,000
75,000
Total Resources
$
1,176,899
$
1,126,899
$
1,081,287
6
DEPOSITS
- Proven ability to generate low-cost core deposits(2) to fund loan growth
- 95% loan to deposit ratio as of March 31, 2020
- 43% noninterest-bearing demand deposits at March 31, 2020
- 92% core deposits(2) with minimal reliance on time deposits at March 31, 2020
- Relationship based~ 82% of loan customers also had a deposit relationship at March 31, 2020
Stable Core Deposit Base (1)
6.6%
6.8%
7.3%
7.6%
50.8%
50.4%
51.2%
49.6%
42.6%
42.8%
41.5%
42.8%
2017
2018
2019
Q1 2020
Noninterest-Bearing Demand
Other Core Deposits
Jumbo Time Deposits
Deposit Base
3/31/2020
($000)
(%)
Noninterest Bearing Demand Accounts
$
1,195,541
42.8 %
Interest Bearing Demand Accounts
359,943
12.9
Savings and Money Market Accounts
850,263
30.4
Certificates and Other Time > $100K
212,341
7.6
Certificates and Other Time < $100K
174,145
6.3
Total Deposits
$
2,792,233
100.0 %
- Figures as of year-end 12/31. Q1 2020 as of 3/31/2020.
- Core deposits defined as total deposits less jumbo time deposits (time deposits over $100,000).
7
LOAN PORTFOLIO
- At March 31, 2020, 7% of total loans were related to oil and gas. See page 13.
- Total commercial loans (2) were 85% of total loans at March 31, 2020
Loan Portfolio Composition(1)
15.1%
16.3%
15.6%
15.2%
84.9%
83.7%
84.4%
84.8%
- At March 31, 2020, 74% of loans are Houston-based
- Focused on lending to professionals and local small- and mid-sized businesses
2017
2018
2019
Q1 2020
Total 1-4 Family Residential, Consumer, Agriculture and Other Loans
Total Commercial Loans
Loan Portfolio
3/31/2020
($000)
(%)
- Key emphasis on developing core relationships
- Well-diversifiedloan portfolio
Commercial and Industrial
$
542,650
20.3
%
Real Estate:
Commercial Real Estate
904,395
33.8
Construction and Development
558,343
20.8
1-4 Family Residential
276,142
10.3
Multi-family Residential
267,152
10.0
Consumer, Agriculture and Other
129,729
4.8
Gross Loans
2,678,411
100.0
%
Average Yield on Loans - Q1 2020
5.13
%
- Figures as of year end 12/31. Q1 2020 as of 3/31/2020.
- Commercial loans defined as total loans less 1-4 family residential, consumer, agriculture and other loans.
8
COMMERCIAL LOANS
- INDUSTRIAL CONSTRUCTION/EQUIPMENT RENTAL
Provide operating lines of credit, fixed asset financing and real estate loans to numerous industrial companies involved in the construction, modification, support and maintenance of petrochemical plants
- PROFESSIONAL/MEDICAL
Provide operating lines of credit, fixed asset financing and real estate loans to law firms, medical practices and professional service firms
- MULTI-FAMILYCOMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
Multi-family community development loans are Texas- based community development projects promoting affordable housing and total $362.2 million ($248.3 million permanent and $113.9 million construction) at March 31, 2020
- NON-OWNEROCCUPIED CRE
Predominantly local investor projects (i.e., industrial, office and retail buildings) with investors/developers with long term CBTX relationships
- OWNER OCCUPIED CRE
Term financing of real estate facilities for businesses and clients
Loan Components
Commercial and Industrial:
Industrial Construction/Equipment Rental
Oil and Gas
Manufacturing
Professional/Medical
Other
Total Commercial and Industrial
Commercial Real Estate:
Non-owner Occupied
Owner Occupied
Oil and Gas
Total Commercial Real Estate
Construction and Development:
Commercial
Multi-familyLand($418M)and Development
Multi-family Community Development
1-4 Family
Oil and Gas
Total Construction and Development
Multi-family Residential:
Multi-family Community Development
Other
Total Multi-family Residential
Total Commercial Loans
Other Loans
1-4 Family Residential
Consumer, Agriculture and Other
Oil and Gas
Total Other Loans
Total Loans
3/31/2020
($000) (% Commercial Total)
$
166,215
7.3%
143,017
6.3%
62,790
2.8%
58,930
2.6%
111,698
4.9%
542,650
23.9%
539,636
23.7%
323,973
14.3%
40,786
1.8%
904,395
39.8%
232,615
10.2%
137,750
6.1%
113,892
5.0%
73,032
3.2%
1,054
0.0%
558,343
24.6%
248,301
10.9%
18,851
0.8%
267,152
11.8%
2,272,540
100.0%
276,142
121,462
8,267
405,871
$
2,678,411
9
NET CHARGE-OFFS
Net Charge-Offs / Average Loans (1)(2)
0.48%
0.50%
0.52%
0.46%
0.28%
0.23%
0.18%
0.17%
0.17%
0.00%
0.02%
2016
2017
2018
(0.03%)
2019
USA TX CBTX
- Figures as of year-end 12/31/19, which is same period as available SNL Financial aggregates used a comparative.
- USA and TX figures based on SNL Financial aggregates for commercial banks as of 12/31/19 as Q1 2020 not available.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Stellar Bancorp Inc. published this content on 06 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2023 17:08:16 UTC.