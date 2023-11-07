NASDAQ: CBTX
CBTX, Inc.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This presentation contains certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures, including tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible equity, and pre-provision net revenue. The non-GAAP financial measures that CBTX, Inc. (the "Company") discusses in this presentation should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided at the end of this presentation.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and its subsidiary. Forward-looking statements include information regarding the Company's future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: natural disasters and adverse weather on the Company's market area, acts of terrorism, pandemics, an outbreak of hostilities or other international or domestic calamities and other matters beyond the Company's control; the Company's ability to manage the economic risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (including risks related to its customers' credit quality, deferrals and modifications to loans); the geographic concentration of the Company's markets in Houston and Beaumont, Texas; the Company's ability to manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel; the amount of nonperforming and classified assets that the Company holds and the time and effort necessary to resolve nonperforming assets; deterioration of asset quality; interest rate risk associated with the Company's business; national business and economic conditions in general, in the financial services industry and within the Company's primary markets; sustained instability of the oil and gas industry in general and within Texas; the composition of the Company's loan portfolio, including the identity of the Company's borrowers and the concentration of loans in specialized industries; changes in the value of collateral securing the Company's loans; the Company's ability to maintain important deposit customer relationships and its reputation; the Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the Company's ability to pursue available remedies in the event of a loan default for loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, and the risk of holding such loans at unfavorable interest rates and on terms that are less favorable than those with customers to whom the Company would have otherwise lent; volatility and direction of market interest rates; liquidity risks associated with the Company's business; systems failures, interruptions or breaches involving the Company's information technology and telecommunications systems or third- or fourth-party servicers; the failure of certain third- or fourth-party vendors to perform; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against the Company or to which it may become subject; the operational risks associated with the Company's business; the costs, effects and results of regulatory examinations, investigations, or reviews or the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institution, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters; governmental or regulatory responses to the COVID-19 pandemic that may impact the Company's loan portfolio and forbearance practice; further government intervention in the U.S. financial system that may impact how the Company achieves its performance goals; the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized; disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the merger; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the risk that the integration of each party's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses; the failure to obtain the necessary approvals by the shareholders of Allegiance or the Company; the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger; the ability by each of Allegiance and the Company to obtain required governmental approvals of the merger (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction); reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger; the failure of the closing conditions in the merger agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the merger; the possibility that the merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; the dilution caused by the Company's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the merger; general competitive, economic, political and market conditions; and other factors that may affect future results of the Company and Allegiance including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; and other actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and OCC and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; and other risks, uncertainties, and factors that are discussed from time to time in the Company's reports and documents filed with the SEC. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties have been elevated by and may continue to be elevated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other reports and statements that the Company has filed with the SEC. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what it anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward- looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Copies of the SEC filings for the Company are available for download free of charge from www.communitybankoftx.com under the Investor Relations tab.
Allegiance and the Company disclaim any obligation and do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.
Information about the Merger and Where to Find It
This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval.
In connection with the proposed merger, the Company intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC to register the shares of the Company's common stock that will be issued to Allegiance shareholders in connection with the merger. The registration statement will include a joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials in connection with the proposed merger, which will be sent to the shareholders of the Company and Allegiance seeking their approval of the proposed merger.
WE URGE INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED MERGER BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT ALLEGIANCE, THE COMPANY AND THE PROPOSED MERGER.
Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents, once they are filed, and other documents filed with the SEC by Allegiance or the Company through the website maintained by the SEC at https://www.sec.gov. Documents filed with the SEC by the Company will be available free of charge by accessing the Company's website at www.communitybankoftx.com under the heading "Investor Relations" or, alternatively, by directing a request by mail or telephone to CBTX, Inc., 9 Greenway Plaza, Suite 110, Houston, Texas 77046, Attn: Investor Relations, (713) 210-7600, and documents filed with the SEC by Allegiance will be available free of charge by accessing Allegiance's website at www.allegiancebank.com under the heading "Investor Relations" or, alternatively, by directing a request by mail or telephone to Allegiance Bancshares, Inc., 8847 West Sam Houston Parkway, N., Suite 200, Houston, Texas 77040, (281) 894-3200.
Participants in the Solicitation
The Company, Allegiance and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of the Company and Allegiance in connection with the proposed merger. Certain information regarding the interests of these participants and a description of their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the joint proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed merger when it becomes available. Additional information about the directors and executive officers of the Company and their ownership of the Company's common stock is set forth in the Company's proxy statement for its annual meeting of shareholders, filed with the SEC on April 14, 2021. Additional information about the directors and executive officers of Allegiance and their ownership of Allegiance's common stock is set forth in Allegiance's proxy statement for its annual meeting of shareholders, filed with the SEC on March 10, 2021. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources described above.
COMPANY SNAPSHOT
- Founded in 2007 and completed IPO in November 2017
- On 11/5/2021, entered into a definitive merger agreement with Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
- Resolved outstanding regulatory matters associated with BSA/AML program in December 2021
- Primarily a business bank with 34 banking centers located across Houston, East Texas and Dallas
- Strong credit culture and experienced management team with deep ties in the markets served
- Low-costcore funding - total deposits of $3.8 billion as of 12/31/2021
- Strong insider ownership of 26% as of 12/31/2021
- Strong capital levels with total risk-based capital ratio of 16.42%, tier 1 risk-based and common equity tier 1 capital ratios of 15.31% of 12/31/2021
ANNOUNCED MERGER WITH ABTX, INC.
- Creates a premier Texas financial institution by combining two of the largest Houston- focused banks
-
Generates significant shareholder
value through materially enhanced metrics
- True merger-of-equals - combined management team and equal board contribution
- Complementary branch network, with meaningful overlap to support cost savings
- Shared vision, community focus, and commitment to clients and employees
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Financial Highlights
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Balance Sheet (000)
Total Assets
$
4,486,001
$
4,209,119
$
4,066,534
$
4,028,639
$
3,949,217
Loans, Net
2,836,179
2,576,194
2,692,313
2,850,758
2,883,480
PPP Loans
54,262
103,721
184,286
274,336
275,396
PPP Deferred Fees / Unearned Discount
(1,473)
(2,954)
(5,207)
(5,560)
(4,159)
PPP Loans, Net ( 1)
52,789
100,767
179,079
268,776
271,237
Unfunded Loan Commitments
774,960
772,469
692,581
724,042
739,731
Total Deposits
3,831,284
3,531,635
3,416,786
3,384,747
3,301,794
Book Value per Share
22.96
23.12
22.75
22.31
22.20
Tangible Book Value per Share( 2)
19.50
19.65
19.28
18.84
18.74
Income Statement (000)
Net Interest Income
$
30,810
$
31,249
$
31,018
$
33,090
$
32,520
Provision (Recapture) for Credit Losses
(1,207)
(4,895)
(5,038)
412
(135)
Noninterest Income
4,100
5,562
3,491
3,111
3,522
Noninterest Expense
34,832
24,372
25,197
23,285
23,658
Net Income (Loss)
(545)
14,421
11,703
10,019
10,236
Pre-Provision Net Revenue( 2)( 3)
78
12,439
9,312
12,916
12,384
Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share
(0.02)
0.59
0.48
0.41
0.41
Capital Ratios
Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
12.53
%
13.41
%
13.68
%
13.54
%
13.84
%
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets( 2)
10.85
11.64
11.84
11.67
11.94
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
15.31
16.87
16.46
15.75
15.45
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
15.31
16.87
16.46
15.75
15.45
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
16.42
18.12
17.72
17.00
16.71
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
11.22
11.69
11.63
11.90
12.00
- Loans originated under the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, net of related fees are included in Loans, Net above. See page 12.
- See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
- Pre-provisionnet revenue is net income, with the provision for credit losses and income tax expense added back.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)
Financial Highlights
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Profitability
Return on Average Assets
(0.05) %
1.37
%
1.14
%
(1)
(0.38)
10.15
8.49
Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
(1)(2)
(0.45)
11.95
10.03
Return on Average Tangible Equity
Net Interest Margin - Tax Equivalent
(1)
3.07
3.22
3.29
Cost of Total Deposits
(1)
0.13
0.14
0.15
Efficiency Ratio
(3)
99.78
66.21
73.02
Credit Quality
ACL
(4)
(5)
1.09
%
1.23
%
1.36
%
/ Loans Excluding Loans HFS
Q3
(4)
Financial Highlights Q4 2021
ACL
/ Loans Excluding Loans HFS and PPP Loans
1.11
1.29
1.46
Nonperforming Assets / Total Assets
Q2 2021
0.50
0.49
0.52
2021
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Nonperforming Loans / Loans Excluding Loans HFS
(5)
0.79
0.79
0.77
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) / Average Loans
(1)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.07)
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
1.03 %
1.05 %
7.397.47
8.758.85
3.713.62
0.170.19
64.3265.64
1.41 %
1.39 %
1.561.53
0.590.61
0.810.82
0.010.49
- Annualized.
- See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
- Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of the net interest income and noninterest income.
- Allowance for credit losses, or ACL.
- Held for sale, or HFS.
DEPOSITS
- Proven ability to generate low-cost core deposits(1) to fund loan growth
- Total deposits increased $299.6 million, or 8.5%, from 9/30/2021 to 12/31/2021 and the cost of total deposits was 0.13% for Q4 2021
- Total deposits increased $529.5 million, or 16.0%, from 12/31/2020 to 12/31/2021 and the cost of total deposits was 0.14% for 2021
- Noninterest-bearingdemand deposits were 46.6% of total deposits as of 12/31/2021
- Core deposits(1) were 97.2% of total deposits with minimal reliance on time deposits as of 12/31/2021
- Relationship based ~ 79.9% of loan customers also had a deposit relationship as of 12/31/2021
- Loan to deposit ratio was 74.8% as of 12/31/2021
Stable Core Deposits(1)(2)
6.8%
7.3%
4.6%
2.8%
50.4%
51.2%
50.7%
50.6%
42.8%
41.5%
44.7%
46.6%
2018
2019
2020
2021
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
Other Core Deposits
Time Deposits > $100K
Deposits
12/31/2021
(000)
(%)
Noninterest-bearing Demand Accounts
$
1,784,981
46.6%
Interest-bearing Demand Accounts
468,361
12.2%
Money Market Accounts
1,209,659
31.6%
Savings Accounts
127,031
3.3%
Certificates and Other Time Deposits > $100K
106,477
2.8%
Certificates and Other Time Deposits < $100K
134,775
3.5%
Total Deposits
$
3,831,284
100.0%
Cost of Total Deposits - 2021
0.14%
- Core deposits defined as total deposits less time deposits over $100,000.
- 2018 - 2021 figures as of year end 12/31.
LOAN PORTFOLIO
- Loans excluding loans held for sale increased $259.1 million from 9/30/2021 to 12/31/2021 primarily due to increased loan originations and a purchase of loans from a third party in Q4 2021 of $81.4 million
- Average yield on loans was 4.47% for 2021 and 4.60% for 2020 and average yield on loans excluding PPP loans was 4.39% for 2021 and 4.75% for 2020
- Average yield on loans was 4.39%, 4.52% and 4.42% for Q4 2021, Q3 2021 and Q4 2020, respectively, and average yield on loans excluding PPP loans was 4.26%, 4.37% and 4.51% for the same periods
- Provided deferral arrangements to customers through the COVID-19 pandemic and at 12/31/2021 deferrals were down to 7 loans with principal totaling $18.5 million as of 12/31/2021
- As of 12/31/2021, 77.7% of loans were Houston-based and 7.1% of gross loans were related to oil and gas(3)
Loan Portfolio Composition(2)
16.3%
15.6%
12.6%
14.0%
83.7%
84.4%
87.4%
86.0%
2018
2019
2020
2021
Total 1-4 Family Residential, Consumer, Agriculture and Other Loans
Total Commercial Loans(1)
12/31/2021
Loan Portfolio
(000)
(%)
Commercial and Industrial
$
634,384
22.0%
Real Estate:
Commercial Real Estate
1,091,969
38.0%
Construction and Development
460,719
16.0%
1-4 Family Residential
277,273
9.6%
Multi-family Residential
286,396
10.0%
Consumer, Agriculture and Other
125,686
4.4%
Gross Loans
$
2,876,427
100.0%
Less deferred fees and unearned discounts
(8,739)
Less loans held for sale
(164)
Loans excluding loans held for sale
$
2,867,524
Average yield on loans - 2021
4.47%
- Commercial loans defined as total loans less 1-4 family residential, consumer, agriculture and other loans. See page 10.
- 2018 - 2021 figures as of year end 12/31.
- See page 11 for information about how the Company classifies its direct and indirect oil and gas loans.
COMMERCIAL LOANS
- Well-diversifiedcommercial loan portfolio totaled 86.0% of gross loans as of 12/31/2021 and 88.0% as of 9/30/2021
- Multi-familycommunity development loans are Texas-based projects promoting affordable housing and total $358.3 million ($238.9 million permanent and $119.4 million construction) as of 12/31/2021
- Non-owneroccupied commercial real estate loans are predominantly local investor projects (i.e., industrial, office and retail buildings) with investors or developers with long-term CBTX relationships
- Owner-occupiedcommercial real estate loans are term financing of real estate facilities for businesses and clients
Loan Components - 12/31/2021
Balance (000)
% Commercial
Commercial and Industrial:
PPP Loans
$
54,262
2.2%
Oil and Gas
135,081
5.5%
Equipment Rental
60,206
2.4%
Professional/Medical
57,365
2.3%
Industrial Construction
67,618
2.7%
Manufacturing
31,120
1.3%
Other
228,732
9.2%
Total Commercial and Industrial
634,384
25.6%
Commercial Real Estate:
Owner Occupied
545,740
22.1%
Non-owner Occupied
479,342
19.4%
Oil and Gas
66,887
2.7%
Total Commercial Real Estate
1,091,969
44.1%
Construction and Dev elopment:
Land and Dev elopment
177,506
7.2%
Commercial
107,663
4.4%
Multi-family Community Dev elopment
119,363
4.8%
1-4 Family - Commercial
39,345
1.6%
1-4 Family - Primary
14,285
0.6%
Oil and Gas
2,557
0.1%
Total Construction and Dev elopment
460,719
18.6%
Multi-family Residential:
Multi-family Community Dev elopment
238,913
9.7%
Other
47,483
1.9%
Total Multi-family Residential
286,396
11.6%
Total Commercial Loans
2,473,468
100.0%
Other Loans(1)
402,613
Other Oil and Gas Loans
346
Total Gross Loans
$
2,876,427
(1) Includes 1-4 Family Residential, Consumer, Agriculture and Other Loans. See page 9.
