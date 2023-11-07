NASDAQ: CBTX
CBTX, Inc.
Third Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This presentation contains certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures, including tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible equity, and pre-provision net revenue. The non-GAAP financial measures that CBTX, Inc. (the "Company") discusses in this presentation should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided at the end of this presentation.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and its subsidiary. Forward-looking statements include information regarding the Company's future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: natural disasters and adverse weather on the Company's market area, acts of terrorism, pandemics, an outbreak of hostilities or other international or domestic calamities and other matters beyond the Company's control; the Company's ability to manage the economic risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (including risks related to its customers' credit quality, deferrals and modifications to loans); the geographic concentration of the Company's markets in Houston and Beaumont, Texas; the Company's ability to manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel; the amount of nonperforming and classified assets that the Company holds and the time and effort necessary to resolve nonperforming assets; deterioration of asset quality; interest rate risk associated with the Company's business; national business and economic conditions in general, in the financial services industry and within the Company's primary markets; sustained instability of the oil and gas industry in general and within Texas; the composition of the Company's loan portfolio, including the identity of the Company's borrowers and the concentration of loans in specialized industries; changes in the value of collateral securing the Company's loans; the Company's ability to maintain important deposit customer relationships and its reputation; the Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the Company's ability to pursue available remedies in the event of a loan default for loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, and the risk of holding such loans at unfavorable interest rates and on terms that are less favorable than those with customers to whom the Company would have otherwise lent; volatility and direction of market interest rates; liquidity risks associated with the Company's business; systems failures, interruptions or breaches involving the Company's information technology and telecommunications systems or third-party servicers; the failure of certain third-party vendors to perform; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against the Company or to which it may become subject; the operational risks associated with the Company's business; the costs, effects and results of regulatory examinations, investigations, including the ongoing investigation by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network of the U.S. Department of Treasury, or FinCEN, or reviews or the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; the possible results and amounts of civil money penalties related to such FinCEN investigation and the Company's BSA/AML program; changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institution, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters; governmental or regulatory responses to the COVID-19 pandemic that may impact the Company's loan portfolio and forbearance practice; further government intervention in the U.S. financial system that may impact how the Company achieves its performance goals; and other risks, uncertainties, and factors that are discussed from time to time in the Company's reports and documents filed with the SEC. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties have been elevated by and may continue to be elevated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other reports and statements that the Company has filed with the SEC. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what it anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward- looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Copies of the SEC filings for the Company are available for download free of charge from www.communitybankoftx.com under the Investor Relations tab.
All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf may issue. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.
2
COMPANY SNAPSHOT
- Founded in 2007 and completed IPO in November 2017
- Primarily a business bank with 35 banking centers located across Houston, East Texas and Dallas
- Experienced management team with deep ties in the markets served
- Strong credit culture
- Low-costcore funding - total deposits of $3.5 billion as of 9/30/2021
- Strong insider ownership of 26% as of 9/30/2021
- Quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, paid on 10/15/2021
- Strong capital levels with total risk- based capital ratio of 18.12%, tier 1 risk- based capital ratio of 16.87% and common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 16.87% as of 9/30/2021
3
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Financial Highlights
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Balance Sheet (000)
Total Assets
$
4,209,119
$
Loans, Net
2,576,194
PPP Loans
103,721
PPP Deferred Fees / Unearned Discount
(2,954)
PPP Loans, Net(1)
100,767
Unfunded Loan Commitments
772,469
Total Deposits
3,531,635
Book Value per Share
23.12
Tangible Book Value per Share(2)
19.65
Income Statement (000)
Net Interest Income
$
31,249
$
Provision (Recapture) for Credit Losses
(4,895)
Noninterest Income
5,562
Noninterest Expense
24,372
Net Income
14,421
Pre-Provision Net Revenue(2)(3)
12,439
Diluted Earnings per Share
0.59
Capital Ratios
Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
13.41
%
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets(2)
11.64
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
16.87
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
16.87
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
18.12
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
11.69
4,066,534 $
2,692,313
184,286
(5,207)
179,079
692,581
3,416,786
22.75
19.28
31,018 $
(5,038)
3,491
25,197
11,703
9,312
0.48
- %
4,028,639 $
2,850,758
274,336
(5,560)
268,776
724,042
3,384,747
22.31
18.84
33,090 $
412
3,111
23,285
10,019
12,916
0.41
- %
3,949,217 $ 3,814,672
2,883,4802,920,457
275,396330,512
(4,159)(6,251)
271,237324,261
739,731777,741
3,301,7943,170,664
22.2021.89
18.7418.44
32,520 $ 31,708
- 4,108
3,522
4,023
23,658
23,858
10,236
6,421
12,384
11,873
0.41
0.26
13.84
%
14.18
%
11.94
12.22
15.45
15.41
15.45
15.41
16.71
16.67
12.00
11.90
- Loans originated under the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, net of related fees are included in Loans, Net above. See page 10 for further details.
- See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
- Pre-provisionnet revenue is net income, with the provision for credit losses and income tax expense added back.
4
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)
Financial Highlights
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Profitability
Return on Average Assets
1.37
%
1.14
%
1.03
%
1.05
%
0.66
%
(1)
10.15
8.49
7.39
7.47
4.70
Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
(1)(2)
11.95
10.03
8.75
8.85
5.57
Return on Average Tangible Equity
Net Interest Margin - Tax Equivalent
(1)
3.22
3.29
3.71
3.62
3.55
Cost of Total Deposits
(1)
0.14
0.15
0.17
0.19
0.23
Efficiency Ratio
(3)
66.21
73.02
64.32
65.64
66.77
Credit Quality
ACL
(4)
(5)
1.23
%
1.36
%
1.41
%
1.39
%
1.49
%
/ Loans Excluding Loans HFS
ACL
(4)
(5)
1.29
1.46
1.56
1.53
1.67
/ Loans Excluding Loans HFS and PPP Loans
Nonperforming Assets / Total Assets
0.49
0.52
0.59
0.61
0.41
Nonperforming Loans
/ Loans Excluding Loans HFS
(5)
0.79
0.77
0.81
0.82
0.53
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) / Average Loans
(1)
(0.01)
(0.07)
0.01
0.49
0.02
- Annualized.
- See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
- Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of the net interest income and noninterest income.
- Allowance for credit losses, or ACL.
- Held for sale, or HFS.
5
DEPOSITS
- Proven ability to generate low-cost core deposits(1) to fund loan growth
- Total deposits increased $114.8 million, or 3.4%, from 6/30/2021 to 9/30/2021 and the cost of total deposits was 0.14% for Q3 2021
- Noninterest-bearingdemand deposits were 46.0% of total deposits as of 9/30/2021
- Core deposits(1) were 96.0% of total deposits with minimal reliance on time deposits as of 9/30/2021
- Relationship based ~ 83.7% of loan customers also had a deposit relationship as of 9/30/2021
- Loan to deposit ratio was 73.9% as of 9/30/2021
Stable Core Deposits(1)(2)
6.8%
7.3%
4.6%
4.0%
50.4%
51.2%
50.7%
50.0%
42.8%
41.5%
44.7%
46.0%
2018
2019
2020
Q3 2021
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
Other Core Deposits
Time Deposits > $100K
Deposits
9/30/2021
(000)
(%)
Noninterest-bearing Demand Accounts
$
1,628,144
46.0%
Interest-bearing Demand Accounts
386,196
10.9%
Money Market Accounts
1,139,167
32.3%
Savings Accounts
118,794
3.4%
Certificates and Other Time Deposits > $100K
140,740
4.0%
Certificates and Other Time Deposits < $100K
118,594
3.4%
Total Deposits
$
3,531,635
100.0%
Cost of Total Deposits - Q3 2021
0.14%
- Core deposits defined as total deposits less time deposits over $100,000.
- 2018 - 2020 figures as of year end 12/31. Q3 2021 figures as of 9/30/2021.
6
LOAN PORTFOLIO
- Provided deferral arrangements to customers through the COVID-19 pandemic
- Majority of borrowers with deferral arrangements have returned to normal contractual payment schedules
- We continue to work with a small number of borrowers with businesses most negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and monitor them closely
- Loan deferrals down to 7 loans with principal totaling $18.8 million
- As of 9/30/2021, 77.0% of loans were Houston-based and 7.1% of gross loans were related to oil and gas(3)
Loan Portfolio Composition(2)
16.3%
15.6%
12.6%
12.0%
83.7%
84.4%
87.4%
88.0%
2018
2019
2020
Q3 2021
Total 1-4 Family Residential, Consumer, Agriculture and Other Loans
Total Commercial Loans(1)
9/30/2021
Loan Portfolio
(000)
(%)
Commercial and Industrial
$
596,251
22.8%
Real Estate:
Commercial Real Estate
1,029,137
39.3%
Construction and Development
393,541
15.0%
1-4 Family Residential
204,151
7.8%
Multi-family Residential
285,852
10.9%
Consumer, Agriculture and Other
108,625
4.2%
Gross Loans
$
2,617,557
100.0%
Average Yield on Loans - Q3 2021
4.52%
Average Yield on Loans Excluding PPP Loans - Q3 2021
4.37%
- Commercial loans defined as total loans less 1-4 family residential, consumer, agriculture and other loans. See detail on page 8.
- 2018 - 2020 figures as of year end 12/31. Q3 2021 figures as of 9/30/2021.
- See page 9 for information about how the Company classifies its direct and indirect oil and gas loans.
7
COMMERCIAL LOANS
- Well-diversifiedcommercial loan portfolio totaled 88.0% of gross loans as of 9/30/2021 and 87.9% as of 6/30/2021
- Multi-familycommunity development loans are Texas-based projects promoting affordable housing and total $334.8 million ($242.7 million permanent and $92.1 million construction) as of 9/30/2021
- Non-owneroccupied commercial real estate loans are predominantly local investor projects (i.e., industrial, office and retail buildings) with investors/developers with long-term CBTX relationships
- Owner-occupiedcommercial real estate loans are term financing of real estate facilities for businesses and clients
Loan Components - 9/30/2021
Balance (000)
% Commercial
Commercial and Industrial:
PPP Loans
$
103,721
4.5%
Oil and Gas
111,745
4.8%
Equipment Rental
59,362
2.6%
Professional/Medical
55,767
2.4%
Industrial Construction
46,486
2.0%
Manufacturing
31,753
1.4%
Other
187,417
8.1%
Total Commercial and Industrial
596,251
25.9%
Commercial Real Estate:
Owner Occupied
532,531
23.1%
Non-owner Occupied
425,580
18.5%
Oil and Gas
71,026
3.1%
Total Commercial Real Estate
1,029,137
44.7%
Construction and Dev elopment:
Land and Dev elopment
144,057
6.3%
Commercial
108,828
4.7%
Multi-family Community Dev elopment
92,104
4.0%
1-4 Family - Commercial
31,761
1.4%
1-4 Family - Primary
14,491
0.6%
Oil and Gas
2,300
0.1%
Total Construction and Dev elopment
393,541
17.1%
Multi-family Residential:
Multi-family Community Dev elopment
242,732
10.5%
Other
43,120
1.9%
Total Multi-family Residential
285,852
12.4%
Total Commercial Loans
2,304,781
100.0%
(1)
312,424
Other Loans
Other Oil and Gas Loans
352
Total Gross Loans
$
2,617,557
(1) Includes 1-4 Family Residential, Consumer, Agriculture and Other Loans. See page 7.
8
CONSTRUCTION / OIL AND GAS LOANS
Construction Loans
- As of 9/30/2021 and 6/30/2021, construction loans were 81.1% and 89.9% of capital(1), respectively, and commitments were $799.7 million and $642.6 million, respectively
Oil and Gas Loans
- Direct loans oil and gas loans are loans to an entity with more than 50% of its revenue related to the well-head, oil in the ground or extracting oil or gas, including any activity, product or service related to the oil and gas industry, such as exploration and production, drilling, equipment, services, midstream companies and service companies
- Indirect oil and gas loans are loans to an entity with between 20% - 50% of its revenue from the type of companies defined above as "direct," including trucking, machine shops and commercial real estate companies with significant reliance on oil and gas companies
Construction Loans - 9/30/2021
Balance (000)
Percentage
Commitment
of
Capital
(1)
(2)
(000)
Land and Dev elopment
$
144,057
29.7%
$
190,403
Commercial
108,828
22.4%
333,188
Multi-family Community Dev elopment
92,104
19.0%
170,759
1-4 Family - Commercial
31,761
6.5%
73,388
1-4 Family - Primary
14,491
3.0%
28,185
Oil and Gas
2,300
0.5%
3,817
Total
$
393,541
81.1%
$
799,740
Oil and Gas Loans (000)
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
Direct:
Exploration and Production
$
36,894
$
37,605
$
39,006
Oil Field Serv ices
45,910
52,837
50,604
Midstream
44,350
22,111
22,657
127,154
112,553
112,267
Indirect:
Oil Field Serv ices
27,710
27,964
23,856
Midstream
30,559
31,087
31,360
58,269
59,051
55,216
Total:
Exploration and Production
36,894
37,605
39,006
Oil Field Serv ices
73,620
80,801
74,460
Midstream
74,909
53,198
54,017
$
185,423
$
171,604
$
167,483
Components:
Lines of Credit
$
67,139
$
51,707
$
49,510
Secured by Real Estate and Equipment
81,390
82,292
78,967
Production Secured by Mineral Rights
36,894
37,605
39,006
$
185,423
$
171,604
$
167,483
- Total capital of CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
- Total relationship commitment, which includes the outstanding balance and unfunded commitments.
9
PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM
- No new PPP loans originated in Q3 2021, as compared to 163 PPP loans with principal balances totaling $20.4 million originated during Q2 2021
- As of 9/30/2021, the PPP portfolio included 470 loans with total principal balances of $21.4 million that qualified for the simplified forgiveness application for loans less than $150,000
- Interest earned on PPP loans for Q3 2021 and Q2 2021 included the recognition of $2.3 million and $1.5 million, respectively, of net loan fees
- Received payments totaling $80.6 million and $110.4 million related to forgiveness or payments by customers during Q3 2021 and Q2 2021, respectively
Principal
Number
PPP Loans
(1)
- 9/30/2021
of PPP
Amount (000)
Loans
Loans $0 - $350,000
$
44,616
567
Loans $350,000 - $2 million
54,282
77
Loans over $2 million
4,823
2
Gross PPP loans
103,721
646
Deferred loan fees and costs
(2,954)
Net PPP loan
$
100,767
Average
Interest
Average
Yield Analysis Q3 2021
Outstanding
Earned (000)
Yield
(2)
Balance (000)
Total Loans
$
2,702,248
$
30,765
4.52%
Less PPP Loans
(147,195)
(2,636)
7.10%
Adjusted Total Loans
$
2,555,053
$
28,129
4.37%
Average
Interest
Average
Yield Analysis Q2 2021
Outstanding
Earned (000)
Yield
(2)
Balance (000)
Total Loans
$
2,835,995
$
30,793
4.36%
Less PPP Loans
(234,899)
(2,091)
3.58%
Adjusted Total Loans
$
2,601,096
$
29,325
4.43%
- PPP loans are classified as Commercial and Industrial loans per regulatory guidelines.
- Annualized.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Stellar Bancorp Inc. published this content on 07 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2023 17:08:17 UTC.