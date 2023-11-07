NASDAQ: CBTX

CBTX, Inc.

Third Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures, including tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible equity, and pre-provision net revenue. The non-GAAP financial measures that CBTX, Inc. (the "Company") discusses in this presentation should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided at the end of this presentation.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and its subsidiary. Forward-looking statements include information regarding the Company's future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: natural disasters and adverse weather on the Company's market area, acts of terrorism, pandemics, an outbreak of hostilities or other international or domestic calamities and other matters beyond the Company's control; the Company's ability to manage the economic risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (including risks related to its customers' credit quality, deferrals and modifications to loans); the geographic concentration of the Company's markets in Houston and Beaumont, Texas; the Company's ability to manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel; the amount of nonperforming and classified assets that the Company holds and the time and effort necessary to resolve nonperforming assets; deterioration of asset quality; interest rate risk associated with the Company's business; national business and economic conditions in general, in the financial services industry and within the Company's primary markets; sustained instability of the oil and gas industry in general and within Texas; the composition of the Company's loan portfolio, including the identity of the Company's borrowers and the concentration of loans in specialized industries; changes in the value of collateral securing the Company's loans; the Company's ability to maintain important deposit customer relationships and its reputation; the Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the Company's ability to pursue available remedies in the event of a loan default for loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, and the risk of holding such loans at unfavorable interest rates and on terms that are less favorable than those with customers to whom the Company would have otherwise lent; volatility and direction of market interest rates; liquidity risks associated with the Company's business; systems failures, interruptions or breaches involving the Company's information technology and telecommunications systems or third-party servicers; the failure of certain third-party vendors to perform; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against the Company or to which it may become subject; the operational risks associated with the Company's business; the costs, effects and results of regulatory examinations, investigations, including the ongoing investigation by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network of the U.S. Department of Treasury, or FinCEN, or reviews or the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; the possible results and amounts of civil money penalties related to such FinCEN investigation and the Company's BSA/AML program; changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institution, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters; governmental or regulatory responses to the COVID-19 pandemic that may impact the Company's loan portfolio and forbearance practice; further government intervention in the U.S. financial system that may impact how the Company achieves its performance goals; and other risks, uncertainties, and factors that are discussed from time to time in the Company's reports and documents filed with the SEC. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties have been elevated by and may continue to be elevated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other reports and statements that the Company has filed with the SEC. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what it anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward- looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Copies of the SEC filings for the Company are available for download free of charge from www.communitybankoftx.com under the Investor Relations tab.

All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf may issue. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

2

COMPANY SNAPSHOT

  • Founded in 2007 and completed IPO in November 2017
  • Primarily a business bank with 35 banking centers located across Houston, East Texas and Dallas
  • Experienced management team with deep ties in the markets served
  • Strong credit culture
  • Low-costcore funding - total deposits of $3.5 billion as of 9/30/2021
  • Strong insider ownership of 26% as of 9/30/2021
  • Quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, paid on 10/15/2021
  • Strong capital levels with total risk- based capital ratio of 18.12%, tier 1 risk- based capital ratio of 16.87% and common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 16.87% as of 9/30/2021

3

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Financial Highlights

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Balance Sheet (000)

Total Assets

$

4,209,119

$

Loans, Net

2,576,194

PPP Loans

103,721

PPP Deferred Fees / Unearned Discount

(2,954)

PPP Loans, Net(1)

100,767

Unfunded Loan Commitments

772,469

Total Deposits

3,531,635

Book Value per Share

23.12

Tangible Book Value per Share(2)

19.65

Income Statement (000)

Net Interest Income

$

31,249

$

Provision (Recapture) for Credit Losses

(4,895)

Noninterest Income

5,562

Noninterest Expense

24,372

Net Income

14,421

Pre-Provision Net Revenue(2)(3)

12,439

Diluted Earnings per Share

0.59

Capital Ratios

Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets

13.41

%

Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets(2)

11.64

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

16.87

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

16.87

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

18.12

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

11.69

4,066,534 $

2,692,313

184,286

(5,207)

179,079

692,581

3,416,786

22.75

19.28

31,018 $

(5,038)

3,491

25,197

11,703

9,312

0.48

  1. %

4,028,639 $

2,850,758

274,336

(5,560)

268,776

724,042

3,384,747

22.31

18.84

33,090 $

412

3,111

23,285

10,019

12,916

0.41

  1. %

3,949,217 $ 3,814,672

2,883,4802,920,457

275,396330,512

(4,159)(6,251)

271,237324,261

739,731777,741

3,301,7943,170,664

22.2021.89

18.7418.44

32,520 $ 31,708

  1. 4,108

3,522

4,023

23,658

23,858

10,236

6,421

12,384

11,873

0.41

0.26

13.84

%

14.18

%

11.94

12.22

15.45

15.41

15.45

15.41

16.71

16.67

12.00

11.90

  1. Loans originated under the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, net of related fees are included in Loans, Net above. See page 10 for further details.
  2. See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
  3. Pre-provisionnet revenue is net income, with the provision for credit losses and income tax expense added back.

4

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

Financial Highlights

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Profitability

Return on Average Assets

1.37

%

1.14

%

1.03

%

1.05

%

0.66

%

(1)

10.15

8.49

7.39

7.47

4.70

Return on Average Shareholders' Equity

(1)(2)

11.95

10.03

8.75

8.85

5.57

Return on Average Tangible Equity

Net Interest Margin - Tax Equivalent

(1)

3.22

3.29

3.71

3.62

3.55

Cost of Total Deposits

(1)

0.14

0.15

0.17

0.19

0.23

Efficiency Ratio

(3)

66.21

73.02

64.32

65.64

66.77

Credit Quality

ACL

(4)

(5)

1.23

%

1.36

%

1.41

%

1.39

%

1.49

%

/ Loans Excluding Loans HFS

ACL

(4)

(5)

1.29

1.46

1.56

1.53

1.67

/ Loans Excluding Loans HFS and PPP Loans

Nonperforming Assets / Total Assets

0.49

0.52

0.59

0.61

0.41

Nonperforming Loans

/ Loans Excluding Loans HFS

(5)

0.79

0.77

0.81

0.82

0.53

Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) / Average Loans

(1)

(0.01)

(0.07)

0.01

0.49

0.02

  1. Annualized.
  2. See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
  3. Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of the net interest income and noninterest income.
  4. Allowance for credit losses, or ACL.
  5. Held for sale, or HFS.

5

DEPOSITS

  • Proven ability to generate low-cost core deposits(1) to fund loan growth
  • Total deposits increased $114.8 million, or 3.4%, from 6/30/2021 to 9/30/2021 and the cost of total deposits was 0.14% for Q3 2021
  • Noninterest-bearingdemand deposits were 46.0% of total deposits as of 9/30/2021
  • Core deposits(1) were 96.0% of total deposits with minimal reliance on time deposits as of 9/30/2021
  • Relationship based ~ 83.7% of loan customers also had a deposit relationship as of 9/30/2021
  • Loan to deposit ratio was 73.9% as of 9/30/2021

Stable Core Deposits(1)(2)

6.8%

7.3%

4.6%

4.0%

50.4%

51.2%

50.7%

50.0%

42.8%

41.5%

44.7%

46.0%

2018

2019

2020

Q3 2021

Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

Other Core Deposits

Time Deposits > $100K

Deposits

9/30/2021

(000)

(%)

Noninterest-bearing Demand Accounts

$

1,628,144

46.0%

Interest-bearing Demand Accounts

386,196

10.9%

Money Market Accounts

1,139,167

32.3%

Savings Accounts

118,794

3.4%

Certificates and Other Time Deposits > $100K

140,740

4.0%

Certificates and Other Time Deposits < $100K

118,594

3.4%

Total Deposits

$

3,531,635

100.0%

Cost of Total Deposits - Q3 2021

0.14%

  1. Core deposits defined as total deposits less time deposits over $100,000.
  2. 2018 - 2020 figures as of year end 12/31. Q3 2021 figures as of 9/30/2021.

6

LOAN PORTFOLIO

  • Provided deferral arrangements to customers through the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Majority of borrowers with deferral arrangements have returned to normal contractual payment schedules
  • We continue to work with a small number of borrowers with businesses most negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and monitor them closely
  • Loan deferrals down to 7 loans with principal totaling $18.8 million
  • As of 9/30/2021, 77.0% of loans were Houston-based and 7.1% of gross loans were related to oil and gas(3)

Loan Portfolio Composition(2)

16.3%

15.6%

12.6%

12.0%

83.7%

84.4%

87.4%

88.0%

2018

2019

2020

Q3 2021

Total 1-4 Family Residential, Consumer, Agriculture and Other Loans

Total Commercial Loans(1)

9/30/2021

Loan Portfolio

(000)

(%)

Commercial and Industrial

$

596,251

22.8%

Real Estate:

Commercial Real Estate

1,029,137

39.3%

Construction and Development

393,541

15.0%

1-4 Family Residential

204,151

7.8%

Multi-family Residential

285,852

10.9%

Consumer, Agriculture and Other

108,625

4.2%

Gross Loans

$

2,617,557

100.0%

Average Yield on Loans - Q3 2021

4.52%

Average Yield on Loans Excluding PPP Loans - Q3 2021

4.37%

  1. Commercial loans defined as total loans less 1-4 family residential, consumer, agriculture and other loans. See detail on page 8.
  2. 2018 - 2020 figures as of year end 12/31. Q3 2021 figures as of 9/30/2021.
  3. See page 9 for information about how the Company classifies its direct and indirect oil and gas loans.

7

COMMERCIAL LOANS

  • Well-diversifiedcommercial loan portfolio totaled 88.0% of gross loans as of 9/30/2021 and 87.9% as of 6/30/2021
  • Multi-familycommunity development loans are Texas-based projects promoting affordable housing and total $334.8 million ($242.7 million permanent and $92.1 million construction) as of 9/30/2021
  • Non-owneroccupied commercial real estate loans are predominantly local investor projects (i.e., industrial, office and retail buildings) with investors/developers with long-term CBTX relationships
  • Owner-occupiedcommercial real estate loans are term financing of real estate facilities for businesses and clients

Loan Components - 9/30/2021

Balance (000)

% Commercial

Commercial and Industrial:

PPP Loans

$

103,721

4.5%

Oil and Gas

111,745

4.8%

Equipment Rental

59,362

2.6%

Professional/Medical

55,767

2.4%

Industrial Construction

46,486

2.0%

Manufacturing

31,753

1.4%

Other

187,417

8.1%

Total Commercial and Industrial

596,251

25.9%

Commercial Real Estate:

Owner Occupied

532,531

23.1%

Non-owner Occupied

425,580

18.5%

Oil and Gas

71,026

3.1%

Total Commercial Real Estate

1,029,137

44.7%

Construction and Dev elopment:

Land and Dev elopment

144,057

6.3%

Commercial

108,828

4.7%

Multi-family Community Dev elopment

92,104

4.0%

1-4 Family - Commercial

31,761

1.4%

1-4 Family - Primary

14,491

0.6%

Oil and Gas

2,300

0.1%

Total Construction and Dev elopment

393,541

17.1%

Multi-family Residential:

Multi-family Community Dev elopment

242,732

10.5%

Other

43,120

1.9%

Total Multi-family Residential

285,852

12.4%

Total Commercial Loans

2,304,781

100.0%

(1)

312,424

Other Loans

Other Oil and Gas Loans

352

Total Gross Loans

$

2,617,557

(1) Includes 1-4 Family Residential, Consumer, Agriculture and Other Loans. See page 7.

8

CONSTRUCTION / OIL AND GAS LOANS

Construction Loans

  • As of 9/30/2021 and 6/30/2021, construction loans were 81.1% and 89.9% of capital(1), respectively, and commitments were $799.7 million and $642.6 million, respectively

Oil and Gas Loans

  • Direct loans oil and gas loans are loans to an entity with more than 50% of its revenue related to the well-head, oil in the ground or extracting oil or gas, including any activity, product or service related to the oil and gas industry, such as exploration and production, drilling, equipment, services, midstream companies and service companies
  • Indirect oil and gas loans are loans to an entity with between 20% - 50% of its revenue from the type of companies defined above as "direct," including trucking, machine shops and commercial real estate companies with significant reliance on oil and gas companies

Construction Loans - 9/30/2021

Balance (000)

Percentage

Commitment

of

Capital

(1)

(2)

(000)

Land and Dev elopment

$

144,057

29.7%

$

190,403

Commercial

108,828

22.4%

333,188

Multi-family Community Dev elopment

92,104

19.0%

170,759

1-4 Family - Commercial

31,761

6.5%

73,388

1-4 Family - Primary

14,491

3.0%

28,185

Oil and Gas

2,300

0.5%

3,817

Total

$

393,541

81.1%

$

799,740

Oil and Gas Loans (000)

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

Direct:

Exploration and Production

$

36,894

$

37,605

$

39,006

Oil Field Serv ices

45,910

52,837

50,604

Midstream

44,350

22,111

22,657

127,154

112,553

112,267

Indirect:

Oil Field Serv ices

27,710

27,964

23,856

Midstream

30,559

31,087

31,360

58,269

59,051

55,216

Total:

Exploration and Production

36,894

37,605

39,006

Oil Field Serv ices

73,620

80,801

74,460

Midstream

74,909

53,198

54,017

$

185,423

$

171,604

$

167,483

Components:

Lines of Credit

$

67,139

$

51,707

$

49,510

Secured by Real Estate and Equipment

81,390

82,292

78,967

Production Secured by Mineral Rights

36,894

37,605

39,006

$

185,423

$

171,604

$

167,483

  1. Total capital of CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
  2. Total relationship commitment, which includes the outstanding balance and unfunded commitments.

9

PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM

  • No new PPP loans originated in Q3 2021, as compared to 163 PPP loans with principal balances totaling $20.4 million originated during Q2 2021
  • As of 9/30/2021, the PPP portfolio included 470 loans with total principal balances of $21.4 million that qualified for the simplified forgiveness application for loans less than $150,000
  • Interest earned on PPP loans for Q3 2021 and Q2 2021 included the recognition of $2.3 million and $1.5 million, respectively, of net loan fees
  • Received payments totaling $80.6 million and $110.4 million related to forgiveness or payments by customers during Q3 2021 and Q2 2021, respectively

Principal

Number

PPP Loans

(1)

- 9/30/2021

of PPP

Amount (000)

Loans

Loans $0 - $350,000

$

44,616

567

Loans $350,000 - $2 million

54,282

77

Loans over $2 million

4,823

2

Gross PPP loans

103,721

646

Deferred loan fees and costs

(2,954)

Net PPP loan

$

100,767

Average

Interest

Average

Yield Analysis Q3 2021

Outstanding

Earned (000)

Yield

(2)

Balance (000)

Total Loans

$

2,702,248

$

30,765

4.52%

Less PPP Loans

(147,195)

(2,636)

7.10%

Adjusted Total Loans

$

2,555,053

$

28,129

4.37%

Average

Interest

Average

Yield Analysis Q2 2021

Outstanding

Earned (000)

Yield

(2)

Balance (000)

Total Loans

$

2,835,995

$

30,793

4.36%

Less PPP Loans

(234,899)

(2,091)

3.58%

Adjusted Total Loans

$

2,601,096

$

29,325

4.43%

  1. PPP loans are classified as Commercial and Industrial loans per regulatory guidelines.
  2. Annualized.

10

