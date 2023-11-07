NASDAQ: CBTX

CBTX, Inc.

Second Quarter 2021

Investor Presentation

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures, including tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible equity, and pre-provision net revenue. The non-GAAP financial measures that CBTX, Inc. (the "Company") discusses in this presentation should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided at the end of this presentation.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and its subsidiary. Forward-looking statements include information regarding the Company's future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: natural disasters and adverse weather on the Company's market area, acts of terrorism, pandemics, an outbreak of hostilities or other international or domestic calamities and other matters beyond the Company's control; the Company's ability to manage the economic risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and (including risks related to its customers' credit quality, deferrals and modifications to loans); the geographic concentration of the Company's markets in Houston and Beaumont, Texas; the Company's ability to manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel; the amount of nonperforming and classified assets that the Company holds and the time and effort necessary to resolve nonperforming assets; deterioration of asset quality; interest rate risk associated with the Company's business; national business and economic conditions in general, in the financial services industry and within the Company's primary markets; sustained instability of the oil and gas industry in general and within Texas; the composition of the Company's loan portfolio, including the identity of the Company's borrowers and the concentration of loans in specialized industries; changes in the value of collateral securing the Company's loans; the Company's ability to maintain important deposit customer relationships and its reputation; the Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the Company's ability to pursue available remedies in the event of a loan default for loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, and the risk of holding such loans at unfavorable interest rates and on terms that are less favorable than those with customers to whom the Company would have otherwise lent; volatility and direction of market interest rates; liquidity risks associated with the Company's business; systems failures, interruptions or breaches involving the Company's information technology and telecommunications systems or third-party servicers; the failure of certain third-party vendors to perform; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against the Company or to which it may become subject; the operational risks associated with the Company's business; the costs, effects and results of regulatory examinations, investigations, including the ongoing investigation by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network of the U.S. Department of Treasury, or FinCEN, or reviews or the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; the Company's ability to meet the requirements of its Formal Agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the risk that such Formal Agreement may have a negative impact on the Company's financial performance and results of operations; changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institution, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters; governmental or regulatory responses to the COVID-19 pandemic that may impact the Company's loan portfolio and forbearance practice; further government intervention in the U.S. financial system that may impact how the Company achieves its performance goals; and other risks, uncertainties, and factors that are discussed from time to time in the Company's reports and documents filed with the SEC. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties have been elevated by and may to be elevated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other reports and statements that the Company has filed with the SEC. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what it anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward- looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Copies of the SEC filings for the Company are available for download free of charge from www.communitybankoftx.com under the Investor Relations tab.

All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf may issue. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

2

COMPANY SNAPSHOT

  • Founded in 2007 and completed IPO in November 2017
  • Primarily a business bank with 35 banking centers located across Houston, East Texas and Dallas
  • Experienced management team with deep ties in the markets served
  • Strong credit culture
  • Low-costcore funding - total deposits of $3.4 billion as of 6/30/2021
  • Strong insider ownership of 26% as of 6/30/2021
  • Quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, paid on 7/15/2021
  • Strong capital levels with total risk-based capital ratio of 17.72%, tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 16.46% and common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 16.46% as of 6/30/2021

3

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Financial Highlights

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Balance Sheet (000)

Total Assets

$

4,066,534

$

Loans, Net

2,692,313

PPP Loans

184,286

PPP Deferred Fees / Unearned Discount

(5,207)

PPP Loans, Net

(1)

179,079

Total Deposits

3,416,786

Book Value per Share

22.75

(2)

19.28

Tangible Book Value per Share

Income Statement (000)

Net Interest Income

$

31,018

$

Provision (Recapture) for Credit Losses

(5,083)

Noninterest Income

3,491

Noninterest Expense

25,197

Net Income

11,703

(2)(3)

9,312

Pre-Provision Net Revenue

Diluted Earnings per Share

0.48

Capital Ratios

Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets

13.68

%

Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets

(2)

11.84

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

16.46

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

16.46

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

17.72

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

11.63

4,028,639

$

2,850,758

274,336

(5,560)

268,776

3,384,747

22.31

18.84

33,090

$

412

3,111

23,285

10,019

12,916

0.41

13.54

%

11.67

15.75

15.75

17.00

11.90

3,949,217

$

2,883,480

275,396

(4,159)

271,237

3,301,794

22.20

18.74

32,520

$

(135)

3,522

23,658

10,236

12,384

0.41

13.84

%

11.94

15.45

15.45

16.71

12.00

3,814,672

$

3,901,725

2,920,457

2,895,210

330,512

330,449

(6,251)

(6,744)

324,261

323,705

3,170,664

3,254,203

21.89

21.71

18.44

18.26

31,708

$

32,158

4,108

9,870

4,023

2,909

23,858

22,495

6,421

2,163

11,873

12,572

0.26

0.09

14.18

%

13.77

%

12.22

11.84

15.41

15.30

15.41

15.30

16.67

16.56

11.90

11.96

  1. PPP Loans, Net are included in Loans, Net above. See page 10 for further details.
  2. See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
  3. Pre-provisionnet revenue is net income, with the provision for credit losses and income tax expense added back.

4

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

Financial Highlights

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Profitability

Return on Average Assets

1.14

%

1.03

%

1.05

%

0.66

%

0.23

%

(1)

8.49

7.39

7.47

4.70

1.60

Return on Average Shareholders' Equity

(1)(2)

10.03

8.75

8.85

5.57

1.90

Return on Average Tangible Equity

Net Interest Margin - Tax Equivalent

(1)

3.29

3.71

3.62

3.55

3.68

Cost of Total Deposits

(1)

0.15

0.17

0.19

0.23

0.26

Efficiency Ratio

(3)

73.02

64.32

65.64

66.77

64.15

Credit Quality

Allowance for Credit Losses / Loans Excluding

Loans Held for Sale

1.36

%

1.41

%

1.39

%

1.49

%

1.35

%

Allowance for Credit Losses / Loans Excluding

Loans Held for Sale and PPP Loans

1.46

1.56

1.53

1.67

1.52

Nonperforming Assets / Total Assets

0.52

0.59

0.61

0.41

0.29

Nonperforming Loans / Loans Excluding Loans

Held for Sale

0.77

0.81

0.82

0.53

0.38

Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) / Average

Loans

(1)

(0.07)

0.01

0.49

0.02

0.01

  1. Annualized.
  2. See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
  3. Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of the net interest income and noninterest income.

5

DEPOSITS

  • Proven ability to generate low-costcore deposits(1) to fund loan growth
  • Total deposits increased $32.0 million, or 0.9%, from 3/31/2021 to 6/30/2021 and the cost of total deposits was 0.15% for Q2 2021
  • Noninterest-bearingdemand deposits were 45.6% of total deposits as of 6/30/2021
  • Core deposits(1) were 95.8% of total deposits with minimal reliance on time deposits as of 6/30/2021
  • Relationship based ~ 84.0% of loan customers also had a deposit relationship as of 6/30/2021
  • Loan to deposit ratio was 79.9% as of 6/30/2021

Stable Core Deposits(1)(2)

6.8%

7.3%

4.6%

4.2%

50.4%

51.2%

50.7%

50.2%

42.8%

41.5%

44.7%

45.6%

2018

2019

2020

Q2 2021

Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits

Other Core Deposits

Jumbo Time Deposits

Deposits

6/30/2021

(000)

(%)

Noninterest-bearing Demand Accounts

$

1,556,784

45.6%

Interest-bearing Demand Accounts

375,543

11.0%

Money Market Accounts

1,101,091

32.2%

Savings Accounts

115,823

3.4%

Certificates and Other Time Deposits > $100K

142,343

4.2%

Certificates and Other Time Deposits < $100K

125,202

3.6%

Total Deposits

$

3,416,786

100.0%

Cost of Total Deposits - Q2 2021

0.15%

  1. Core deposits defined as total deposits less jumbo time deposits (time deposits over $100,000).
  2. 2018 - 2020 figures as of year end 12/31. Q2 2021 figures as of 6/30/2021.

6

LOAN PORTFOLIO

  • Provided deferral arrangements to customers through the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Majority of borrowers with deferral arrangements have returned to normal contractual payment schedules
  • We continue to work with a small number of borrowers with businesses most negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and monitor them closely
  • Loan deferrals continued to decrease in Q2 2021 to 9 loans with principal totaling $20.5 million
  • Well-diversifiedcommercial loan(1) portfolio totaled 87.9% of gross loans as of 6/30/2021
  • As of 6/30/2021, 77.9% of loans were Houston-based and 6.3% of gross loans were related to oil and gas(3)

Loan Portfolio Composition(2)

16.3%

15.6%

12.6%

12.1%

83.7%

84.4%

87.4%

87.9%

2018

2019

2020

Q2 2021

Total 1-4 Family Residential, Consumer, Agriculture and Other Loans

Total Commercial Loans

6/30/2021

Loan Portfolio

(000)

(%)

Commercial and Industrial

$

658,733

24.0%

Real Estate:

Commercial Real Estate

1,060,968

38.7%

Construction and Development

426,007

15.5%

1-4 Family Residential

211,328

7.7%

Multi-family Residential

265,252

9.7%

Consumer, Agriculture and Other

118,334

4.4%

Gross Loans

$

2,740,622

100.0%

Average Yield on Loans - Q2 2021

4.36%

Average Yield on Loans Excluding PPP Loans - Q2 2021

4.43%

  1. Commercial loans defined as total loans less 1-4 family residential, consumer, agriculture and other loans. See detail on page 8.
  2. 2018 - 2020 figures as of year end 12/31. Q2 2021 figures as of 6/30/2021.
  3. See page 9 for information about how the Company classifies its direct and indirect oil and gas loans.

7

COMMERCIAL LOANS

Industrial Construction/Equipment

Rental

  • Operating lines of credit, fixed asset financing and real estate loans to industrial companies involved in the construction, modification, support and maintenance of petrochemical plants

Professional/Medical

  • Operating lines of credit, fixed asset financing and real estate loans to law firms, medical practices and professional service firms

Multi-Family Community Development

  • Texas-basedcommunity development projects promoting affordable housing and total $316.4 million ($229.0 million permanent and $87.4 million construction) as of 6/30/2021

Non-Owner Occupied CRE

  • Predominantly local investor projects (i.e., industrial, office and retail buildings) with investors/developers with long-term CBTX relationships

Owner Occupied CRE

  • Term financing of real estate facilities for businesses and clients

Loan Components - 6/30/2021

(000)

% Commercial

Commercial and Industrial:

PPP Loans

$

184,286

7.6%

Industrial Construction/Equipment Rental

103,999

4.3%

Oil and Gas

92,981

3.9%

Manufacturing

33,813

1.4%

Professional/Medical

67,252

2.8%

Other

176,402

7.3%

Total Commercial and Industrial

658,733

27.3%

Commercial Real Estate:

Non-owner Occupied

592,227

24.6%

Owner Occupied

392,627

16.3%

Oil and Gas

76,114

3.2%

Total Commercial Real Estate

1,060,968

44.0%

Construction and Development:

Commercial

130,427

5.4%

Land and Development

153,513

6.4%

Multi-family Community Development

87,351

3.6%

1-4 Family

52,566

2.2%

Oil and Gas

2,150

0.1%

Total Construction and Development

426,007

17.7%

Multi-family Residential:

Multi-family Community Development

229,020

9.5%

Other

36,232

1.5%

Total Multi-family Residential

265,252

11.0%

Total Commercial Loans

2,410,960

100.0%

Other Loans

1-4 Family Residential

211,328

Consumer, Agriculture and Other

117,975

Oil and Gas

359

Total Other Loans

329,662

Total Gross Loans

$

2,740,622

8

CONSTRUCTION / OIL AND GAS LOANS

Construction Loans

  • As of 6/30/2021, $426.0 million, or 17.7%, of the
    Company's gross loans were construction and development, or construction loans
  • As of 6/30/2021, construction loans were 89.9% of capital(1) and commitments to fund additional construction loans were $642.6 million, as compared to 99.5% of capital(1) and commitments of $670.4 million as of 3/31/2021 and 114.1% of capital(1) and commitments of $804.8 million as of 12/31/2020

Oil and Gas Loans

  • As of 6/30/2021, $171.6 million, or 6.3%, of the Company's loans were oil and gas loans
  • Direct - loans to an entity with more than 50% of its revenue related to the well-head, oil in the ground or extracting oil or gas, including any activity, product or service related to the oil and gas industry, such as exploration and production (E&P), drilling, equipment, services, midstream companies and midstream service companies
  • Indirect - loans to an entity with a material portion (20% - 50%) of its revenue from the type of companies defined above as "direct," including trucking, machine shops and commercial real estate companies with significant reliance on oil and gas companies

Construction Loans -

Balance (000)

Percentage of

Commitment

6/30/2021

Capital

(1)

(000)

Commercial

$

130,427

27.5%

$

182,920

Land - Commercial Purpose

94,599

20.0%

100,390

Land - Consumer Lots

15,655

3.3%

15,655

Land Dev elopment

43,259

9.1%

78,121

Multi-family Community

87,351

18.4%

167,121

1-4 Family - Primary

20,706

4.4%

32,437

1-4 Family - Commercial

31,860

6.7%

63,182

Oil and Gas

2,150

0.5%

2,733

Total

$

426,007

89.9%

$

642,559

Oil and Gas Loans (000)

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

Direct

E&P

$

37,605

$

39,006

$

40,097

Oil Field Serv ices

52,837

50,604

49,526

Midstream

22,111

22,657

21,979

112,553

112,267

111,602

Indirect

Oil Field Serv ices

27,964

23,856

25,116

Midstream

31,087

31,360

31,090

59,051

55,216

56,206

Total

E&P

37,605

39,006

40,097

Oil Field Serv ices

80,801

74,460

74,642

Midstream

53,198

54,017

53,069

$

171,604

$

167,483

$

167,808

Components

Lines of Credit

$

51,707

$

49,510

$

50,524

Secured by Real Estate

73,707

70,453

68,150

Equipment

8,585

8,514

9,037

Production Secured by Mineral

Rights

37,605

39,006

40,097

$

171,604

$

167,483

$

167,808

(1) Total capital of CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

9

PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM

  • Originated 163 new PPP loans with principal balances totaling $20.4 million during Q2 2021 as part of the third round of PPP financing
  • As of 6/30/2021, the PPP portfolio included 1,124 loans with total principal balances of $48.5 million that qualified for the simplified forgiveness application for loans of not more than $150,000
  • Interest earned on PPP loans for Q2 2021 and Q1 2021 included the recognition of $1.5 million and $3.2 million, respectively, of net loan fees
  • Received payments totaling $110.4 million and $123.4 million related to forgiveness or payments by customers during Q2 2021 and Q1 2021, respectively

Principal

Number

PPP Loans

(1)

- 6/30/2021

of PPP

Amount (000)

Loans

Loans $0 - $350,000

$

91,043

1,304

Loans $350,000 - $2 million

83,270

118

Loans over $2 million

9,973

4

Gross PPP loans

184,286

1,426

Deferred loan fees and costs

(5,207)

Net PPP loan

$

179,079

Average

Interest

Average

Yield Analysis Q2 2021

Outstanding

Earned (000)

Yield

(2)

Balance (000)

Total Loans

$

2,835,995

$

30,793

4.36%

Less PPP Loans

(234,899)

(2,091)

3.58%

Adjusted Total Loans

$

2,601,096

$

28,702

4.43%

Average

Interest

Average

Yield Analysis Q1 2021

Outstanding

Earned (000)

Yield

(2)

Balance (000)

Total Loans

$

2,901,291

$

33,165

4.64%

Less PPP Loans

(250,758)

(3,840)

6.21%

Adjusted Total Loans

$

2,650,533

$

29,325

4.49%

  1. All PPP loans are classified as Commercial and Industrial loans per regulatory guidelines.
  2. Annualized.

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Stellar Bancorp Inc. published this content on 07 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2023 17:08:17 UTC.