NASDAQ: CBTX
CBTX, Inc.
Second Quarter 2021
Investor Presentation
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This presentation contains certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures, including tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible equity, and pre-provision net revenue. The non-GAAP financial measures that CBTX, Inc. (the "Company") discusses in this presentation should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided at the end of this presentation.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and its subsidiary. Forward-looking statements include information regarding the Company's future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: natural disasters and adverse weather on the Company's market area, acts of terrorism, pandemics, an outbreak of hostilities or other international or domestic calamities and other matters beyond the Company's control; the Company's ability to manage the economic risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and (including risks related to its customers' credit quality, deferrals and modifications to loans); the geographic concentration of the Company's markets in Houston and Beaumont, Texas; the Company's ability to manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel; the amount of nonperforming and classified assets that the Company holds and the time and effort necessary to resolve nonperforming assets; deterioration of asset quality; interest rate risk associated with the Company's business; national business and economic conditions in general, in the financial services industry and within the Company's primary markets; sustained instability of the oil and gas industry in general and within Texas; the composition of the Company's loan portfolio, including the identity of the Company's borrowers and the concentration of loans in specialized industries; changes in the value of collateral securing the Company's loans; the Company's ability to maintain important deposit customer relationships and its reputation; the Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the Company's ability to pursue available remedies in the event of a loan default for loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, and the risk of holding such loans at unfavorable interest rates and on terms that are less favorable than those with customers to whom the Company would have otherwise lent; volatility and direction of market interest rates; liquidity risks associated with the Company's business; systems failures, interruptions or breaches involving the Company's information technology and telecommunications systems or third-party servicers; the failure of certain third-party vendors to perform; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against the Company or to which it may become subject; the operational risks associated with the Company's business; the costs, effects and results of regulatory examinations, investigations, including the ongoing investigation by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network of the U.S. Department of Treasury, or FinCEN, or reviews or the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; the Company's ability to meet the requirements of its Formal Agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the risk that such Formal Agreement may have a negative impact on the Company's financial performance and results of operations; changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institution, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters; governmental or regulatory responses to the COVID-19 pandemic that may impact the Company's loan portfolio and forbearance practice; further government intervention in the U.S. financial system that may impact how the Company achieves its performance goals; and other risks, uncertainties, and factors that are discussed from time to time in the Company's reports and documents filed with the SEC. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties have been elevated by and may to be elevated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other reports and statements that the Company has filed with the SEC. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what it anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward- looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Copies of the SEC filings for the Company are available for download free of charge from www.communitybankoftx.com under the Investor Relations tab.
All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf may issue. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.
2
COMPANY SNAPSHOT
- Founded in 2007 and completed IPO in November 2017
- Primarily a business bank with 35 banking centers located across Houston, East Texas and Dallas
- Experienced management team with deep ties in the markets served
- Strong credit culture
- Low-costcore funding - total deposits of $3.4 billion as of 6/30/2021
- Strong insider ownership of 26% as of 6/30/2021
- Quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, paid on 7/15/2021
- Strong capital levels with total risk-based capital ratio of 17.72%, tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 16.46% and common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 16.46% as of 6/30/2021
3
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Financial Highlights
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Balance Sheet (000)
Total Assets
$
4,066,534
$
Loans, Net
2,692,313
PPP Loans
184,286
PPP Deferred Fees / Unearned Discount
(5,207)
PPP Loans, Net
(1)
179,079
Total Deposits
3,416,786
Book Value per Share
22.75
(2)
19.28
Tangible Book Value per Share
Income Statement (000)
Net Interest Income
$
31,018
$
Provision (Recapture) for Credit Losses
(5,083)
Noninterest Income
3,491
Noninterest Expense
25,197
Net Income
11,703
(2)(3)
9,312
Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Diluted Earnings per Share
0.48
Capital Ratios
Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
13.68
%
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets
(2)
11.84
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
16.46
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
16.46
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
17.72
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
11.63
4,028,639
$
2,850,758
274,336
(5,560)
268,776
3,384,747
22.31
18.84
33,090
$
412
3,111
23,285
10,019
12,916
0.41
13.54
%
11.67
15.75
15.75
17.00
11.90
3,949,217
$
2,883,480
275,396
(4,159)
271,237
3,301,794
22.20
18.74
32,520
$
(135)
3,522
23,658
10,236
12,384
0.41
13.84
%
11.94
15.45
15.45
16.71
12.00
3,814,672
$
3,901,725
2,920,457
2,895,210
330,512
330,449
(6,251)
(6,744)
324,261
323,705
3,170,664
3,254,203
21.89
21.71
18.44
18.26
31,708
$
32,158
4,108
9,870
4,023
2,909
23,858
22,495
6,421
2,163
11,873
12,572
0.26
0.09
14.18
%
13.77
%
12.22
11.84
15.41
15.30
15.41
15.30
16.67
16.56
11.90
11.96
- PPP Loans, Net are included in Loans, Net above. See page 10 for further details.
- See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
- Pre-provisionnet revenue is net income, with the provision for credit losses and income tax expense added back.
4
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)
Financial Highlights
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Profitability
Return on Average Assets
1.14
%
1.03
%
1.05
%
0.66
%
0.23
%
(1)
8.49
7.39
7.47
4.70
1.60
Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
(1)(2)
10.03
8.75
8.85
5.57
1.90
Return on Average Tangible Equity
Net Interest Margin - Tax Equivalent
(1)
3.29
3.71
3.62
3.55
3.68
Cost of Total Deposits
(1)
0.15
0.17
0.19
0.23
0.26
Efficiency Ratio
(3)
73.02
64.32
65.64
66.77
64.15
Credit Quality
Allowance for Credit Losses / Loans Excluding
Loans Held for Sale
1.36
%
1.41
%
1.39
%
1.49
%
1.35
%
Allowance for Credit Losses / Loans Excluding
Loans Held for Sale and PPP Loans
1.46
1.56
1.53
1.67
1.52
Nonperforming Assets / Total Assets
0.52
0.59
0.61
0.41
0.29
Nonperforming Loans / Loans Excluding Loans
Held for Sale
0.77
0.81
0.82
0.53
0.38
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) / Average
Loans
(1)
(0.07)
0.01
0.49
0.02
0.01
- Annualized.
- See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
- Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of the net interest income and noninterest income.
5
DEPOSITS
- Proven ability to generate low-costcore deposits(1) to fund loan growth
- Total deposits increased $32.0 million, or 0.9%, from 3/31/2021 to 6/30/2021 and the cost of total deposits was 0.15% for Q2 2021
- Noninterest-bearingdemand deposits were 45.6% of total deposits as of 6/30/2021
- Core deposits(1) were 95.8% of total deposits with minimal reliance on time deposits as of 6/30/2021
- Relationship based ~ 84.0% of loan customers also had a deposit relationship as of 6/30/2021
- Loan to deposit ratio was 79.9% as of 6/30/2021
Stable Core Deposits(1)(2)
6.8%
7.3%
4.6%
4.2%
50.4%
51.2%
50.7%
50.2%
42.8%
41.5%
44.7%
45.6%
2018
2019
2020
Q2 2021
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
Other Core Deposits
Jumbo Time Deposits
Deposits
6/30/2021
(000)
(%)
Noninterest-bearing Demand Accounts
$
1,556,784
45.6%
Interest-bearing Demand Accounts
375,543
11.0%
Money Market Accounts
1,101,091
32.2%
Savings Accounts
115,823
3.4%
Certificates and Other Time Deposits > $100K
142,343
4.2%
Certificates and Other Time Deposits < $100K
125,202
3.6%
Total Deposits
$
3,416,786
100.0%
Cost of Total Deposits - Q2 2021
0.15%
- Core deposits defined as total deposits less jumbo time deposits (time deposits over $100,000).
- 2018 - 2020 figures as of year end 12/31. Q2 2021 figures as of 6/30/2021.
6
LOAN PORTFOLIO
- Provided deferral arrangements to customers through the COVID-19 pandemic
- Majority of borrowers with deferral arrangements have returned to normal contractual payment schedules
- We continue to work with a small number of borrowers with businesses most negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and monitor them closely
- Loan deferrals continued to decrease in Q2 2021 to 9 loans with principal totaling $20.5 million
- Well-diversifiedcommercial loan(1) portfolio totaled 87.9% of gross loans as of 6/30/2021
- As of 6/30/2021, 77.9% of loans were Houston-based and 6.3% of gross loans were related to oil and gas(3)
Loan Portfolio Composition(2)
16.3%
15.6%
12.6%
12.1%
83.7%
84.4%
87.4%
87.9%
2018
2019
2020
Q2 2021
Total 1-4 Family Residential, Consumer, Agriculture and Other Loans
Total Commercial Loans
6/30/2021
Loan Portfolio
(000)
(%)
Commercial and Industrial
$
658,733
24.0%
Real Estate:
Commercial Real Estate
1,060,968
38.7%
Construction and Development
426,007
15.5%
1-4 Family Residential
211,328
7.7%
Multi-family Residential
265,252
9.7%
Consumer, Agriculture and Other
118,334
4.4%
Gross Loans
$
2,740,622
100.0%
Average Yield on Loans - Q2 2021
4.36%
Average Yield on Loans Excluding PPP Loans - Q2 2021
4.43%
- Commercial loans defined as total loans less 1-4 family residential, consumer, agriculture and other loans. See detail on page 8.
- 2018 - 2020 figures as of year end 12/31. Q2 2021 figures as of 6/30/2021.
- See page 9 for information about how the Company classifies its direct and indirect oil and gas loans.
7
COMMERCIAL LOANS
Industrial Construction/Equipment
Rental
- Operating lines of credit, fixed asset financing and real estate loans to industrial companies involved in the construction, modification, support and maintenance of petrochemical plants
Professional/Medical
- Operating lines of credit, fixed asset financing and real estate loans to law firms, medical practices and professional service firms
Multi-Family Community Development
- Texas-basedcommunity development projects promoting affordable housing and total $316.4 million ($229.0 million permanent and $87.4 million construction) as of 6/30/2021
Non-Owner Occupied CRE
- Predominantly local investor projects (i.e., industrial, office and retail buildings) with investors/developers with long-term CBTX relationships
Owner Occupied CRE
- Term financing of real estate facilities for businesses and clients
Loan Components - 6/30/2021
(000)
% Commercial
Commercial and Industrial:
PPP Loans
$
184,286
7.6%
Industrial Construction/Equipment Rental
103,999
4.3%
Oil and Gas
92,981
3.9%
Manufacturing
33,813
1.4%
Professional/Medical
67,252
2.8%
Other
176,402
7.3%
Total Commercial and Industrial
658,733
27.3%
Commercial Real Estate:
Non-owner Occupied
592,227
24.6%
Owner Occupied
392,627
16.3%
Oil and Gas
76,114
3.2%
Total Commercial Real Estate
1,060,968
44.0%
Construction and Development:
Commercial
130,427
5.4%
Land and Development
153,513
6.4%
Multi-family Community Development
87,351
3.6%
1-4 Family
52,566
2.2%
Oil and Gas
2,150
0.1%
Total Construction and Development
426,007
17.7%
Multi-family Residential:
Multi-family Community Development
229,020
9.5%
Other
36,232
1.5%
Total Multi-family Residential
265,252
11.0%
Total Commercial Loans
2,410,960
100.0%
Other Loans
1-4 Family Residential
211,328
Consumer, Agriculture and Other
117,975
Oil and Gas
359
Total Other Loans
329,662
Total Gross Loans
$
2,740,622
8
CONSTRUCTION / OIL AND GAS LOANS
Construction Loans
-
As of 6/30/2021, $426.0 million, or 17.7%, of the
Company's gross loans were construction and development, or construction loans
- As of 6/30/2021, construction loans were 89.9% of capital(1) and commitments to fund additional construction loans were $642.6 million, as compared to 99.5% of capital(1) and commitments of $670.4 million as of 3/31/2021 and 114.1% of capital(1) and commitments of $804.8 million as of 12/31/2020
Oil and Gas Loans
- As of 6/30/2021, $171.6 million, or 6.3%, of the Company's loans were oil and gas loans
- Direct - loans to an entity with more than 50% of its revenue related to the well-head, oil in the ground or extracting oil or gas, including any activity, product or service related to the oil and gas industry, such as exploration and production (E&P), drilling, equipment, services, midstream companies and midstream service companies
- Indirect - loans to an entity with a material portion (20% - 50%) of its revenue from the type of companies defined above as "direct," including trucking, machine shops and commercial real estate companies with significant reliance on oil and gas companies
Construction Loans -
Balance (000)
Percentage of
Commitment
6/30/2021
Capital
(1)
(000)
Commercial
$
130,427
27.5%
$
182,920
Land - Commercial Purpose
94,599
20.0%
100,390
Land - Consumer Lots
15,655
3.3%
15,655
Land Dev elopment
43,259
9.1%
78,121
Multi-family Community
87,351
18.4%
167,121
1-4 Family - Primary
20,706
4.4%
32,437
1-4 Family - Commercial
31,860
6.7%
63,182
Oil and Gas
2,150
0.5%
2,733
Total
$
426,007
89.9%
$
642,559
Oil and Gas Loans (000)
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
Direct
E&P
$
37,605
$
39,006
$
40,097
Oil Field Serv ices
52,837
50,604
49,526
Midstream
22,111
22,657
21,979
112,553
112,267
111,602
Indirect
Oil Field Serv ices
27,964
23,856
25,116
Midstream
31,087
31,360
31,090
59,051
55,216
56,206
Total
E&P
37,605
39,006
40,097
Oil Field Serv ices
80,801
74,460
74,642
Midstream
53,198
54,017
53,069
$
171,604
$
167,483
$
167,808
Components
Lines of Credit
$
51,707
$
49,510
$
50,524
Secured by Real Estate
73,707
70,453
68,150
Equipment
8,585
8,514
9,037
Production Secured by Mineral
Rights
37,605
39,006
40,097
$
171,604
$
167,483
$
167,808
(1) Total capital of CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
9
PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM
- Originated 163 new PPP loans with principal balances totaling $20.4 million during Q2 2021 as part of the third round of PPP financing
- As of 6/30/2021, the PPP portfolio included 1,124 loans with total principal balances of $48.5 million that qualified for the simplified forgiveness application for loans of not more than $150,000
- Interest earned on PPP loans for Q2 2021 and Q1 2021 included the recognition of $1.5 million and $3.2 million, respectively, of net loan fees
- Received payments totaling $110.4 million and $123.4 million related to forgiveness or payments by customers during Q2 2021 and Q1 2021, respectively
Principal
Number
PPP Loans
(1)
- 6/30/2021
of PPP
Amount (000)
Loans
Loans $0 - $350,000
$
91,043
1,304
Loans $350,000 - $2 million
83,270
118
Loans over $2 million
9,973
4
Gross PPP loans
184,286
1,426
Deferred loan fees and costs
(5,207)
Net PPP loan
$
179,079
Average
Interest
Average
Yield Analysis Q2 2021
Outstanding
Earned (000)
Yield
(2)
Balance (000)
Total Loans
$
2,835,995
$
30,793
4.36%
Less PPP Loans
(234,899)
(2,091)
3.58%
Adjusted Total Loans
$
2,601,096
$
28,702
4.43%
Average
Interest
Average
Yield Analysis Q1 2021
Outstanding
Earned (000)
Yield
(2)
Balance (000)
Total Loans
$
2,901,291
$
33,165
4.64%
Less PPP Loans
(250,758)
(3,840)
6.21%
Adjusted Total Loans
$
2,650,533
$
29,325
4.49%
- All PPP loans are classified as Commercial and Industrial loans per regulatory guidelines.
- Annualized.
10
