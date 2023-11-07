NASDAQ: CBTX
CBTX, Inc.
First Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This presentation contains certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures, including tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible equity, and pre-provision net revenue. The non-GAAP financial measures that CBTX, Inc. (the "Company") discusses in this presentation should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided at the end of this presentation.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and its subsidiary. Forward-looking statements include information regarding the Company's future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to manage the economic risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the sustained instability in the oil and gas industry (including risks related to its customers' credit quality, deferrals and modifications to loans, the Company's ability to borrow, and the impact of a resultant recession generally); natural disasters and adverse weather (including the effects of recent hurricanes, tropical storms, tropical depressions and winter storms on the Company's market area), acts of war or terrorism, pandemics, an outbreak of hostilities or other international or domestic calamities and other matters beyond the Company's control; the geographic concentration of the Company's markets in Beaumont and Houston, Texas; the Company's ability to manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel; the amount of nonperforming and classified assets that the Company holds and the time and effort necessary to resolve nonperforming assets; deterioration of asset quality; interest rate risk associated with the Company's business; national business and economic conditions in general and in the financial services industry, and within the Company's primary markets; volatility and direction of oil prices, including risks related to the collapse of and instability in oil prices, and the strength of the energy industry, generally and within Texas; the composition of the Company's loan portfolio, including the identity of the Company's borrowers and the concentration of loans in specialized industries, including the creditworthiness of energy company borrowers; changes in the value of collateral securing the Company's loans; the Company's ability to maintain important deposit customer relationships and its reputation; the Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the Company's ability to pursue available remedies in the event of a loan default for loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, and the risk of holding such loans at unfavorable interest rates and on terms that are less favorable than those with customers to whom the Company would have otherwise lent; the volatility and direction of market interest rates; liquidity risks associated with the Company's business; systems failures, interruptions or breaches involving the Company's information technology and telecommunications systems or third-party servicers; the failure of certain third-party vendors to perform; the initiation and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against the Company or to which it may become subject; the operational risks associated with the Company's business; the costs, effects and results of regulatory examinations, investigations, including the ongoing investigation by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network of the U.S. Department of Treasury, or FinCEN, or reviews or the ability to obtain the required regulatory approvals; the Company's ability to meet the requirements of its Formal Agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the risk that such Formal Agreement may have a negative impact on the Company's financial performance and results of operations; changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institution, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters; governmental or regulatory responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and newly enacted fiscal stimulus that impact the Company's loan portfolio and forbearance practice; and further government intervention in the U.S. financial system that may impact how the Company achieves its performance goals. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently elevated by and may or will continue to be elevated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other reports and statements that the Company has filed with the SEC. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what it anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward- looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Copies of the SEC filings for the Company are available for download free of charge from www.communitybankoftx.com under the Investor Relations tab.
All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf may issue. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.
COMPANY SNAPSHOT
The Bank Built or Business
- Founded in 2007 and completed IPO in November 2017
- Primarily a business bank with 35 banking centers located across Houston, East Texas and Dallas
- Experienced management team with deep ties in the markets served
- Strong credit culture
- Low-costcore funding - total deposits of $3.4 billion as of 3/31/2021
- Strong insider ownership of 26% as of 3/31/2021
- Increased quarterly dividend to $0.13 per share, paid on 4/15/2021
- Repurchased 181,089 shares of common stock in Q1 2021 at an average price of $27.44 per share
- Strong capital levels with Q1 2021 total risk- based capital of 17.00%, tier-1risk-based capital of 15.75% and common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 15.75%
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Financial Highlights
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Balance Sheet (000)
Total Assets
$
4,028,639
$
Loans, Net
2,850,758
PPP Loans
274,336
PPP Deferred Fees / Unearned Discount
(5,560)
PPP Loans, Net(1)
268,776
Total Deposits
3,384,747
Book Value per Share
22.31
Tangible Book Value per Share(2)
18.84
Income Statement (000)
Net Interest Income
$
33,090
$
Provision for Credit Losses
412
Noninterest Income
3,111
Noninterest Expense
23,285
Net Income
10,019
Pre-Provision Net Revenue(2)(3)
12,916
Diluted Earnings per Share
0.41
Capital Ratios
Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
13.54
%
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets(2)
11.67
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
15.75
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
15.75
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
17.00
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
11.90
3,949,217 $
2,883,480
275,396
(4,159)
271,237
3,301,794
22.20
18.74
32,520 $
(135)
3,522
23,658
10,236
12,384
0.41
- %
3,814,672 $
2,920,457
330,512
(6,251)
324,261
3,170,664
21.89
18.44
31,708 $
4,108
4,023
23,858
6,421
11,873
0.26
- %
3,901,725
$
3,425,650
2,895,210
2,640,393
330,449
-
(6,744)
-
323,705
-
3,254,203
2,792,233
21.71
21.70
18.26
18.23
32,158
$
32,220
9,870
5,049
2,909
4,327
22,495
22,089
2,163
7,541
12,572
14,458
0.09
0.30
13.77
%
15.67
%
11.84
13.51
15.30
15.23
15.30
15.23
16.56
16.42
11.96
13.18
- PPP Loans, Net are included in Loans, Net above. See page 12 for further details.
- See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
- Pre-provisionnet revenue is net income, with the provision for credit losses and income tax expense added back.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)
Financial Highlights
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Profitability
Return on Average Assets
1.03
%
1.05
%
0.66
%
0.23
%
0.87
%
Return on Average Shareholders' Equity(1)
7.39
7.47
4.70
1.60
5.64
Return on Average Tangible Equity(1)(2)
8.75
8.85
5.57
1.90
6.71
Net Interest Margin - Tax Equivalent(1)
3.71
3.62
3.55
3.68
4.06
Cost of Total Deposits(1)
0.17
0.19
0.23
0.26
0.53
Efficiency Ratio(3)
64.32
65.64
66.77
64.15
60.44
Credit Quality
Allowance for Credit Losses / Loans Excluding
Loans Held for Sale
1.41
%
1.39
%
1.49
%
1.35
%
1.17
%
Allowance for Credit Losses / Loans Excluding
Loans Held for Sale and PPP Loans
1.56
1.53
1.67
1.52
1.17
Nonperforming Assets / Total Assets
0.59
0.61
0.41
0.29
0.04
Nonperforming Loans / Loans Excluding Loans
Held for Sale
0.81
0.82
0.53
0.38
0.05
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) / Average
Loans(1)
0.01
0.49
0.02
0.01
(0.05)
- Annualized.
- See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
- Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
DEPOSITS
The Bank Built or Business
- Gross loans increased from March by
- Proven ability to generate low-costcore deposits(1) to fund loan growth
- Loan to deposit ratio was 85.4% as of 3/31/2021
- Noninterest-bearingdemand deposits were 47.9% of total deposits as of 3/31/2021
- Core deposits(1) were 95.7% of total deposits with minimal reliance on time deposits as of 3/31/2021
- Relationship based ~ 84.7% of loan customers also had a deposit relationship as of 3/31/2021
- Total deposits increased by $83.0 million, or 2.5%, from 12/31/2020 to 3/31/2021 and the cost of total deposits was 0.17% for Q1 2021
Stable Core Deposits(1)(2)
6.8%
7.3%
4.6%
4.3%
50.4%
51.2%
50.7%
47.8%
42.8%
41.5%
44.7%
47.9%
2018
2019
2020
Q1 2021
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
Other Core Deposits
Jumbo Time Deposits
Deposits
3/31/2021
(000)
(%)
Noninterest-bearing Demand Accounts
$
1,621,408
47.9%
Interest-bearing Demand Accounts
368,124
10.9%
Money Market Accounts
995,945
29.4%
Savings Accounts
112,467
3.3%
Certificates and Other Time > $100K
145,762
4.3%
Certificates and Other Time < $100K
141,041
4.2%
Total Deposits
$
3,384,747
100.0%
Cost of Total Deposits - Q1 2021
0.17%
- Core deposits defined as total deposits less jumbo time deposits (time deposits over $100,000).
- 2018 - 2020 figures as of year end 12/31. Q1 2021 figures as of 3/31/2021.
LOAN PORTFOLIO The Bank Built or Business
- Total commercial loans(1) were 88.4% of total loans as of 3/31/2021
- As of 3/31/2021, 76.7% of loans were Houston-based
- Focused on lending to professionals and local small and mid-sized businesses
- As of 3/31/2021, 5.8% of gross loans were directly and indirectly related to oil and gas(3)
- Key emphasis on developing core relationships
- Well-diversifiedcommercial loan portfolio
Loan Portfolio Composition(2)
16.3%
15.6%
12.6%
11.6%
83.7%
84.4%
87.4%
88.4%
2018
2019
2020
Q1 2021
Total 1-4 Family Residential, Consumer, Agriculture and Other Loans
Total Commercial Loans
3/31/2021
Loan Portfolio
(000)
(%)
Commercial and Industrial
$
756,707
26.1%
Real Estate:
Commercial Real Estate
1,072,263
36.9%
Construction and Development
464,091
16.0%
1-4 Family Residential
224,880
7.7%
Multi-family Residential
271,719
9.4%
Consumer, Agriculture and Other
114,128
3.9%
Gross Loans
$
2,903,788
100.0%
Average Yield on Loans - Q1 2021
4.64%
Average Yield on Loans Excluding PPP Loans - Q1 2021
4.49%
- Commercial loans defined as total loans less 1-4 family residential, consumer, agriculture and other loans.
- 2018 - 2020 figures as of year end 12/31. Q1 2021 figures as of 3/31/2021.
- See page 10 for information about how the Company classifies its direct and indirect oil and gas loans.
COMMERCIAL LOANS
The Bank Built or Business
Industrial Construction/Equipment
Rental
- Operating lines of credit, fixed asset financing and real estate loans to industrial companies involved in the construction, modification, support and maintenance of petrochemical plants
Professional/Medical
- Operating lines of credit, fixed asset financing and real estate loans to law firms, medical practices and professional service firms
Multi-Family Community Development
- Texas-basedcommunity development projects promoting affordable housing and total $316.1 million ($234.2 million permanent and $81.9 million construction) as of 3/31/2021
Non-Owner Occupied CRE
- Predominantly local investor projects (i.e., industrial, office and retail buildings) with investors/developers with long-term CBTX relationships
Owner Occupied CRE
- Term financing of real estate facilities for businesses and clients
Loan Components - 3/31/2021
Commercial and Industrial:
PPP Loans
Industrial Construction/Equipment Rental
Oil and Gas
Manufacturing
Professional/Medical
Other
Total Commercial and Industrial
Commercial Real Estate:
Non-owner Occupied
Owner Occupied
Oil and Gas
Total Commercial Real Estate
Construction and Development:
Commercial
Multi-family ($418M)
Land and Development
Multi-family Community Development
1-4 Family
Oil and Gas
Total Construction and Development
Multi-family Residential:
Multi-family Community Development
Other
Total Multi-family Residential
Total Commercial Loans
Other Loans
1-4 Family Residential
Consumer, Agriculture and Other
Oil and Gas
Total Other Loans
Total Gross Loans
(000)
% Commercial
$
274,336
10.7%
110,484
4.3%
92,224
3.6%
30,830
1.2%
61,851
2.4%
186,982
7.3%
756,707
29.5%
606,566
23.6%
391,867
15.3%
73,830
2.9%
1,072,263
41.8%
169,956
6.6%
152,609
6.0%
81,915
3.2%
58,546
2.3%
1,065
-
464,091
18.1%
234,243
9.1%
37,476
1.5%
271,719
10.6%
2,564,780
100.0%
224,880
113,764
364
339,008
$
2,903,788
CONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT LOANS
The Bank Built or Business
Construction and Development Loans - 3/31/2021
Balance (000)
Percentage of
Commitment
Capital
(1)
(000)
Commercial
$
169,956
36.4%
$
226,320
Land - Commercial Purpose
102,717
22.0%
128,151
Land - Consumer Lots
18,433
4.0%
-
Land Development
31,459
6.7%
60,264
Multi-family Community Development
81,915
17.6%
159,126
1-4 Family - Primary
21,032
4.5%
31,623
1-4 Family - Commercial
37,514
8.0%
61,991
Oil and Gas
1,065
0.2%
2,940
Total
$
464,091
99.5%
$
670,415
(1) Total capital of CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
OIL AND GAS LOANS
The Bank Built or Business
Oil and Gas Loans (000)
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
Direct :
E&P
$
39,006
$
40,097
$
30,095
$
30,104
Oil Field Services
50,604
49,526
45,053
56,743
Midstream
22,657
21,979
18,150
18,777
112,267
111,602
93,298
105,624
Indirect:
Oil Field Services
23,856
25,116
49,231
51,122
Midstream
31,360
31,090
28,771
22,237
55,216
56,206
78,002
73,359
Total:
E&P
39,006
40,097
30,095
30,104
Oil Field Services
74,460
74,642
94,284
107,865
Midstream
54,017
53,069
46,921
41,014
$
167,483
$
167,808
$
171,300
$
178,983
Components:
Lines of Credit
$
49,510
$
50,524
$
52,784
$
62,945
Secured by Real Estate
70,453
68,150
49,423
46,284
Equipment
8,514
9,037
38,998
39,650
Production Secured by Mineral Rights
39,006
40,097
30,095
30,104
$
167,483
$
167,808
$
171,300
$
178,983
- DIRECT - Loans to an entity with more than 50% of its revenue related to the well-head, oil in the ground or extracting oil or gas. This includes any activity, product or service related to the oil and gas industry, such as exploration and production (E&P), drilling, downhole equipment or services, oil field services, machine shops, pump or compressor at the well, midstream companies and midstream service companies.
- INDIRECT - Loans to an entity with a material portion (20% - 50%) of its revenue from the type of companies defined above as "direct." Examples include trucking companies, machine shops and commercial real estate with significant reliance on oil and gas companies.
