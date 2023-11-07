NASDAQ: CBTX

CBTX, Inc.

First Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures, including tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible equity, and pre-provision net revenue. The non-GAAP financial measures that CBTX, Inc. (the "Company") discusses in this presentation should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided at the end of this presentation.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and its subsidiary. Forward-looking statements include information regarding the Company's future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to manage the economic risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the sustained instability in the oil and gas industry (including risks related to its customers' credit quality, deferrals and modifications to loans, the Company's ability to borrow, and the impact of a resultant recession generally); natural disasters and adverse weather (including the effects of recent hurricanes, tropical storms, tropical depressions and winter storms on the Company's market area), acts of war or terrorism, pandemics, an outbreak of hostilities or other international or domestic calamities and other matters beyond the Company's control; the geographic concentration of the Company's markets in Beaumont and Houston, Texas; the Company's ability to manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel; the amount of nonperforming and classified assets that the Company holds and the time and effort necessary to resolve nonperforming assets; deterioration of asset quality; interest rate risk associated with the Company's business; national business and economic conditions in general and in the financial services industry, and within the Company's primary markets; volatility and direction of oil prices, including risks related to the collapse of and instability in oil prices, and the strength of the energy industry, generally and within Texas; the composition of the Company's loan portfolio, including the identity of the Company's borrowers and the concentration of loans in specialized industries, including the creditworthiness of energy company borrowers; changes in the value of collateral securing the Company's loans; the Company's ability to maintain important deposit customer relationships and its reputation; the Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the Company's ability to pursue available remedies in the event of a loan default for loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, and the risk of holding such loans at unfavorable interest rates and on terms that are less favorable than those with customers to whom the Company would have otherwise lent; the volatility and direction of market interest rates; liquidity risks associated with the Company's business; systems failures, interruptions or breaches involving the Company's information technology and telecommunications systems or third-party servicers; the failure of certain third-party vendors to perform; the initiation and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against the Company or to which it may become subject; the operational risks associated with the Company's business; the costs, effects and results of regulatory examinations, investigations, including the ongoing investigation by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network of the U.S. Department of Treasury, or FinCEN, or reviews or the ability to obtain the required regulatory approvals; the Company's ability to meet the requirements of its Formal Agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the risk that such Formal Agreement may have a negative impact on the Company's financial performance and results of operations; changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institution, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters; governmental or regulatory responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and newly enacted fiscal stimulus that impact the Company's loan portfolio and forbearance practice; and further government intervention in the U.S. financial system that may impact how the Company achieves its performance goals. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently elevated by and may or will continue to be elevated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other reports and statements that the Company has filed with the SEC. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what it anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward- looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Copies of the SEC filings for the Company are available for download free of charge from www.communitybankoftx.com under the Investor Relations tab.

All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf may issue. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

COMPANY SNAPSHOT

The Bank Built or Business

  • Founded in 2007 and completed IPO in November 2017
  • Primarily a business bank with 35 banking centers located across Houston, East Texas and Dallas
  • Experienced management team with deep ties in the markets served
  • Strong credit culture
  • Low-costcore funding - total deposits of $3.4 billion as of 3/31/2021
  • Strong insider ownership of 26% as of 3/31/2021
  • Increased quarterly dividend to $0.13 per share, paid on 4/15/2021
  • Repurchased 181,089 shares of common stock in Q1 2021 at an average price of $27.44 per share
  • Strong capital levels with Q1 2021 total risk- based capital of 17.00%, tier-1risk-based capital of 15.75% and common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 15.75%

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Financial Highlights

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Balance Sheet (000)

Total Assets

$

4,028,639

$

Loans, Net

2,850,758

PPP Loans

274,336

PPP Deferred Fees / Unearned Discount

(5,560)

PPP Loans, Net(1)

268,776

Total Deposits

3,384,747

Book Value per Share

22.31

Tangible Book Value per Share(2)

18.84

Income Statement (000)

Net Interest Income

$

33,090

$

Provision for Credit Losses

412

Noninterest Income

3,111

Noninterest Expense

23,285

Net Income

10,019

Pre-Provision Net Revenue(2)(3)

12,916

Diluted Earnings per Share

0.41

Capital Ratios

Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets

13.54

%

Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets(2)

11.67

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

15.75

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

15.75

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

17.00

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

11.90

3,949,217 $

2,883,480

275,396

(4,159)

271,237

3,301,794

22.20

18.74

32,520 $

(135)

3,522

23,658

10,236

12,384

0.41

  1. %

3,814,672 $

2,920,457

330,512

(6,251)

324,261

3,170,664

21.89

18.44

31,708 $

4,108

4,023

23,858

6,421

11,873

0.26

  1. %

3,901,725

$

3,425,650

2,895,210

2,640,393

330,449

-

(6,744)

-

323,705

-

3,254,203

2,792,233

21.71

21.70

18.26

18.23

32,158

$

32,220

9,870

5,049

2,909

4,327

22,495

22,089

2,163

7,541

12,572

14,458

0.09

0.30

13.77

%

15.67

%

11.84

13.51

15.30

15.23

15.30

15.23

16.56

16.42

11.96

13.18

  1. PPP Loans, Net are included in Loans, Net above. See page 12 for further details.
  2. See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
  3. Pre-provisionnet revenue is net income, with the provision for credit losses and income tax expense added back.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

Financial Highlights

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Profitability

Return on Average Assets

1.03

%

1.05

%

0.66

%

0.23

%

0.87

%

Return on Average Shareholders' Equity(1)

7.39

7.47

4.70

1.60

5.64

Return on Average Tangible Equity(1)(2)

8.75

8.85

5.57

1.90

6.71

Net Interest Margin - Tax Equivalent(1)

3.71

3.62

3.55

3.68

4.06

Cost of Total Deposits(1)

0.17

0.19

0.23

0.26

0.53

Efficiency Ratio(3)

64.32

65.64

66.77

64.15

60.44

Credit Quality

Allowance for Credit Losses / Loans Excluding

Loans Held for Sale

1.41

%

1.39

%

1.49

%

1.35

%

1.17

%

Allowance for Credit Losses / Loans Excluding

Loans Held for Sale and PPP Loans

1.56

1.53

1.67

1.52

1.17

Nonperforming Assets / Total Assets

0.59

0.61

0.41

0.29

0.04

Nonperforming Loans / Loans Excluding Loans

Held for Sale

0.81

0.82

0.53

0.38

0.05

Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) / Average

Loans(1)

0.01

0.49

0.02

0.01

(0.05)

  1. Annualized.
  2. See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
  3. Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

DEPOSITS

The Bank Built or Business

  • Gross loans increased from March by
    • Proven ability to generate low-costcore deposits(1) to fund loan growth
    • Loan to deposit ratio was 85.4% as of 3/31/2021
    • Noninterest-bearingdemand deposits were 47.9% of total deposits as of 3/31/2021
    • Core deposits(1) were 95.7% of total deposits with minimal reliance on time deposits as of 3/31/2021
    • Relationship based ~ 84.7% of loan customers also had a deposit relationship as of 3/31/2021
    • Total deposits increased by $83.0 million, or 2.5%, from 12/31/2020 to 3/31/2021 and the cost of total deposits was 0.17% for Q1 2021

Stable Core Deposits(1)(2)

6.8%

7.3%

4.6%

4.3%

50.4%

51.2%

50.7%

47.8%

42.8%

41.5%

44.7%

47.9%

2018

2019

2020

Q1 2021

Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits

Other Core Deposits

Jumbo Time Deposits

Deposits

3/31/2021

(000)

(%)

Noninterest-bearing Demand Accounts

$

1,621,408

47.9%

Interest-bearing Demand Accounts

368,124

10.9%

Money Market Accounts

995,945

29.4%

Savings Accounts

112,467

3.3%

Certificates and Other Time > $100K

145,762

4.3%

Certificates and Other Time < $100K

141,041

4.2%

Total Deposits

$

3,384,747

100.0%

Cost of Total Deposits - Q1 2021

0.17%

  1. Core deposits defined as total deposits less jumbo time deposits (time deposits over $100,000).
  2. 2018 - 2020 figures as of year end 12/31. Q1 2021 figures as of 3/31/2021.

LOAN PORTFOLIO The Bank Built or Business

  • Total commercial loans(1) were 88.4% of total loans as of 3/31/2021
  • As of 3/31/2021, 76.7% of loans were Houston-based
  • Focused on lending to professionals and local small and mid-sized businesses
  • As of 3/31/2021, 5.8% of gross loans were directly and indirectly related to oil and gas(3)
  • Key emphasis on developing core relationships
  • Well-diversifiedcommercial loan portfolio

Loan Portfolio Composition(2)

16.3%

15.6%

12.6%

11.6%

83.7%

84.4%

87.4%

88.4%

2018

2019

2020

Q1 2021

Total 1-4 Family Residential, Consumer, Agriculture and Other Loans

Total Commercial Loans

3/31/2021

Loan Portfolio

(000)

(%)

Commercial and Industrial

$

756,707

26.1%

Real Estate:

Commercial Real Estate

1,072,263

36.9%

Construction and Development

464,091

16.0%

1-4 Family Residential

224,880

7.7%

Multi-family Residential

271,719

9.4%

Consumer, Agriculture and Other

114,128

3.9%

Gross Loans

$

2,903,788

100.0%

Average Yield on Loans - Q1 2021

4.64%

Average Yield on Loans Excluding PPP Loans - Q1 2021

4.49%

  1. Commercial loans defined as total loans less 1-4 family residential, consumer, agriculture and other loans.
  2. 2018 - 2020 figures as of year end 12/31. Q1 2021 figures as of 3/31/2021.
  3. See page 10 for information about how the Company classifies its direct and indirect oil and gas loans.

COMMERCIAL LOANS

The Bank Built or Business

Industrial Construction/Equipment

Rental

  • Operating lines of credit, fixed asset financing and real estate loans to industrial companies involved in the construction, modification, support and maintenance of petrochemical plants

Professional/Medical

  • Operating lines of credit, fixed asset financing and real estate loans to law firms, medical practices and professional service firms

Multi-Family Community Development

  • Texas-basedcommunity development projects promoting affordable housing and total $316.1 million ($234.2 million permanent and $81.9 million construction) as of 3/31/2021

Non-Owner Occupied CRE

  • Predominantly local investor projects (i.e., industrial, office and retail buildings) with investors/developers with long-term CBTX relationships

Owner Occupied CRE

  • Term financing of real estate facilities for businesses and clients

Loan Components - 3/31/2021

Commercial and Industrial:

PPP Loans

Industrial Construction/Equipment Rental

Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Professional/Medical

Other

Total Commercial and Industrial

Commercial Real Estate:

Non-owner Occupied

Owner Occupied

Oil and Gas

Total Commercial Real Estate

Construction and Development:

Commercial

Multi-family ($418M)

Land and Development

Multi-family Community Development

1-4 Family

Oil and Gas

Total Construction and Development

Multi-family Residential:

Multi-family Community Development

Other

Total Multi-family Residential

Total Commercial Loans

Other Loans

1-4 Family Residential

Consumer, Agriculture and Other

Oil and Gas

Total Other Loans

Total Gross Loans

(000)

% Commercial

$

274,336

10.7%

110,484

4.3%

92,224

3.6%

30,830

1.2%

61,851

2.4%

186,982

7.3%

756,707

29.5%

606,566

23.6%

391,867

15.3%

73,830

2.9%

1,072,263

41.8%

169,956

6.6%

152,609

6.0%

81,915

3.2%

58,546

2.3%

1,065

-

464,091

18.1%

234,243

9.1%

37,476

1.5%

271,719

10.6%

2,564,780

100.0%

224,880

113,764

364

339,008

$

2,903,788

CONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT LOANS

The Bank Built or Business

Construction and Development Loans - 3/31/2021

Balance (000)

Percentage of

Commitment

Capital

(1)

(000)

Commercial

$

169,956

36.4%

$

226,320

Land - Commercial Purpose

102,717

22.0%

128,151

Land - Consumer Lots

18,433

4.0%

-

Land Development

31,459

6.7%

60,264

Multi-family Community Development

81,915

17.6%

159,126

1-4 Family - Primary

21,032

4.5%

31,623

1-4 Family - Commercial

37,514

8.0%

61,991

Oil and Gas

1,065

0.2%

2,940

Total

$

464,091

99.5%

$

670,415

(1) Total capital of CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

OIL AND GAS LOANS

The Bank Built or Business

Oil and Gas Loans (000)

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

Direct :

E&P

$

39,006

$

40,097

$

30,095

$

30,104

Oil Field Services

50,604

49,526

45,053

56,743

Midstream

22,657

21,979

18,150

18,777

112,267

111,602

93,298

105,624

Indirect:

Oil Field Services

23,856

25,116

49,231

51,122

Midstream

31,360

31,090

28,771

22,237

55,216

56,206

78,002

73,359

Total:

E&P

39,006

40,097

30,095

30,104

Oil Field Services

74,460

74,642

94,284

107,865

Midstream

54,017

53,069

46,921

41,014

$

167,483

$

167,808

$

171,300

$

178,983

Components:

Lines of Credit

$

49,510

$

50,524

$

52,784

$

62,945

Secured by Real Estate

70,453

68,150

49,423

46,284

Equipment

8,514

9,037

38,998

39,650

Production Secured by Mineral Rights

39,006

40,097

30,095

30,104

$

167,483

$

167,808

$

171,300

$

178,983

  • DIRECT - Loans to an entity with more than 50% of its revenue related to the well-head, oil in the ground or extracting oil or gas. This includes any activity, product or service related to the oil and gas industry, such as exploration and production (E&P), drilling, downhole equipment or services, oil field services, machine shops, pump or compressor at the well, midstream companies and midstream service companies.
  • INDIRECT - Loans to an entity with a material portion (20% - 50%) of its revenue from the type of companies defined above as "direct." Examples include trucking companies, machine shops and commercial real estate with significant reliance on oil and gas companies.

