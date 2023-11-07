Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation
Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain statements in this press release which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the merger of CBTX, Inc. (now Stellar Bancorp, Inc.)(the "Company") and Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. ("Allegiance"), including future financial performance and operating results, the combined company's plans, business and growth strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts, including projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "scheduled," "plans," "intends," "projects," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "would," or "continue" or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology.
All forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Stellar to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Such factors include, among others: (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized; (2) disruption to our business as a result of the merger; (3) the risk that the integration of our operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than we expected or that we are otherwise unable to successfully integrate our legacy businesses; (4) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger; (5) reputational risk and the reaction of our customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger; (6) the possibility that the merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; (7) the dilution caused by Stellar's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the merger; (8) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions; and (9) other factors that may affect future results of Stellar including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; and other actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Texas Department of Banking and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.
Additional factors which could affect the Company's future results can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus regarding the merger that CBTX filed with the SEC on April 7, 2022 pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) and Allegiance's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at https:// www.sec.gov. We disclaim any obligation and do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.
GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. The Company believes that these non- GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company's performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, the Company reviews pre-tax,pre-provision income, adjusted pre-tax,pre-provision income, adjusted pre-tax,pre-provision earnings per share, diluted, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted noninterest expense / average assets and adjusted pre-tax,pre-provision return on average assets for internal planning and forecasting purposes. The Company has included in this presentation information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which the Company calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.
Stellar Bancorp, Inc. - A Premier Texas Franchise
Combination of the Houston region's two largest regionally-focused banks
-
Merger-of-equalsbetween of CBTX, Inc. and Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. became effective October 1, 2022, with the combined company renamed Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
(NASDAQ: STEL)
- Principal banking subsidiary to be renamed Stellar Bank upon system conversion
- Combination delivers scale, growth opportunities and talent depth
- Positioned to drive significant value creation
- Significant scarcity value in one of the best markets in the U.S
Source: S&P Capital IQ Pro.
Unparalleled Market Focus
Houston Region Deposit Market Share(1)
Deposits ($B)
Total Assets
Houston Region(1)
Percent of Company
Name
($B)
Deposits ($B)
Deposits (%)
JPMorgan
$3,841
$188.0
8.8%
Wells Fargo
1,881
34.3
2.3%
JPMorgan
Wells Fargo
BofA
Zions
PNC
StellarSte l
Frost
Capital One
Cadence
Prosperity
AllegianceAllegian
Woodforest
Comerica
CBTXCB
Texas Capital
Truist
$188.0
$34.3
$29.7
$14.1 $11.9
$9.5 $8.4 $8.0 $7.6 $6.8
$5.9 $5.9 $3.9 $3.6
$2.9 $2.9
BofA
3,112
29.7
1.5%
Zions
87.8
14.1
17.8%
PNC
541
11.9
2.7%
Stellar
11.1
9.5
98.1%
Frost
51.8
8.4
18.2%
Capital One
440
8.0
2.0%
Cadence
47.7
7.6
18.9%
Prosperity
37.4
6.8
22.6%
Allegiance
6.7
5.9
100.0%
Woodforest
9.6
5.9
70.2%
Comerica
86.9
3.9
5.0%
CBTX
4.3
3.6
95.1%
Texas Capital
32.3
2.9
11.1%
Truist
545
2.9
0.7%
Note: Deposit market share based on FDIC data as of June 30, 2022; Stellar deposits in the Houston Region are combined deposits as of June 30, 2022.
- Houston Region defined as the Houston-TheWoodlands-Sugar Land and Beaumont-Port Arthur MSAs. Source: S&P Capital IQ Pro; Excludes non-retail branches.
Headquartered in
4th Largest City in the US
5-Year Historical Population Growth (2017-2022)
7.3%
5.9%
5.8%
2.8%
(1.6%)
(2.2%)
(0.3%)
New York
Los Angeles
Chicago
Dallas MSA
Houston
Texas
USA
MSA
MSA
MSA
MSA
Median Home Price ($000s)
$825.7
$597.6
$408.2
$440.3
$370.1
$357.2
$344.9
New York
Los Angeles
Chicago
Dallas MSA
Houston
Texas
USA
MSA
MSA
MSA
MSA
Median Household Income
$92,717
$86,804
$83,335
$81,205
$74,859
$70,957
$72,465
New York
Los Angeles
Chicago
Dallas MSA Houston
Texas
USA
MSA
MSA
MSA
MSA
Source: S&P Capital IQ Pro as of June 30, 2022; Texas Medical Center; Houston.org; Wallet Hub; ABC News; Axios.
STRONG AND DIVERSIFIED HOUSTON REGION
Houston has the second highest concentration of Fortune 1000 companies in the U.S.
The Port of Houston ranked #1 in the U.S. in 2021 foreign waterborne tonnage
Houston is the #1 most diverse city in the U.S. based on socioeconomic factors
The Woodlands, a Houston suburb, is #1 on the list of America's 50 Best Places to Live
Houston is home to the Texas Medical Center, which has 10 million patient encounters each year
During the pandemic, Houston saw the second highest growth in jobs available for software and IT workers
Strong Combined Market Share Growth In Competitive Texas Markets
5-Year Change In Deposit-Weighted Market Share by County ('17 - '22 Change in bps)
Stellar
JPMorgan
Cullen/Frost Bankers
Bank of America
Independent Bank Group
Veritex Holdings
Texas Capital
(31 bps)
Comerica
(33 bps)
Zions
(49 bps)
Prosperity
(76 bps)
Hilltop Holdings
(135 bps)
First Financial Bankshares
(137 bps)
Cadence Bank
(193 bps)
Wells Fargo
(343 bps)
PNC Financial
(354 bps)
(500 bps)
(400 bps) (300 bps) (200 bps) (100 bps)
-
440 bps
11.1%
400 bps
41.4%
386 bps
17.1%
245 bps
29.1%
128 bps
7.7%
8 bps
1.6%
5.1%
1.9%
3.8%
14.8%
7.8%
37.9%
8.1%
11.8%
4.4%
100 bps 200 bps 300 bps 400 bps 500 bps
Source: S&P Capital IQ Pro.
Pure Play Texas Banks
Other Significant Texas Banks
Money Center Banks
2022 Deposit-Weighted Market Share
Note: Deposit data as of June 30, combined for M&A completed over or pending in last 5 years.
Financial Highlights - Third Quarter 2022
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
CBTX, Inc.
- Loans held for investment grew 22.4% (annualized), or $243.1 million, during the third quarter 2022 to $4.59 billion
- Net interest income increased 5.6%, or $3.2 million, compared to the second quarter of 2022
- Tax equivalent net interest margin increased 32 basis points to 3.85% compared to the second quarter of 2022
- Loans held for investment grew 12.3% (annualized), or $93.5 million, during the third quarter 2022 to $3.13 billion
- Net interest income increased 23.3%, or $8.1 million, compared to the second quarter of 2022
- Tax equivalent net interest margin increased 76 basis points to 4.25% compared to the second quarter of 2022
(dollars in thousands, except per share)
3Q 2022
2Q 2022
(dollars in thousands, except per share)
3Q 2022
2Q 2022
Net income
$
14,286
$
16,437
Net income
$
12,747
$
11,707
Pre-tax, pre provision income (PTPP)(1)
$
19,654
$
22,282
Pre-tax, pre provision income (PTPP)(1)
$
17,140
$
14,660
Earnings per share, diluted
$
0.71
$
0.80
Earnings per share, diluted
$
0.52
$
0.48
Efficiency ratio(3)
69.18%
62.96%
Efficiency ratio(4)
63.11%
61.84%
Acquisition and merger-related expenses
$
10,551
$
1,667
Acquisition and merger-related expenses
$
5,897
$
1,100
Adjusted pre-tax, pre provision income(1)(2)
$
30,205
$
23,949
Adjusted pre-tax, pre provision income(1)(2)
$
23,037
$
15,760
Adjusted efficiency ratio(1)(2)
52.61%
60.19%
Adjusted efficiency ratio(1)(2)
50.42%
58.98%
Loan / Deposit
81.12%
73.95%
Loan / Deposit
83.96%
80.73%
- Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the appendix.
- Adjusted results exclude the impact of acquisition and merger-related expenses for the periods presented.
- Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation..
- Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.
Historical Standalone Profitability
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
CBTX, Inc.
Net Interest Income ($M) and Net Interest Margin
Net Interest Income ($M) and Net Interest Margin
(tax equivalent)
(tax equivalent)
Net Interest Income ($M)
$250
$228.6
5.00%
Net Interest Income ($M)
$175
6.00%
$200
$179.5
$202.7
Net Interest Margin
$150
$124.7
$136.0
$128.6
$126.2
5.00%
Net Interest Margin
4.34%
4.27%
4.50%
$125
$107.8
4.25%
$150
4.00%
$103.7
$128.6
4.22%
3.90%
3.85%
4.00%
$100
4.06%
4.35%
4.42%
3.22%
$100
4.08%
$75
3.73%
3.00%
3.90%
3.31%
$58.2
$60.7
$43.0
3.50%
$50
$31.2
$50
2.00%
$25
$0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Q3-21
(4)(5)
(4)
3.00%
$0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Q3-21
(4)(6)
(4)
1.00%
Q3-22
Q3-22
PTPP Income ($M) and PTPP Earnings per Share(1)
Adjusted PTPP Income(1)(2)
Adjusted PTPP EPS(1)(2)
PTPP Income ($M) and PTPP Earnings per Share(1)
Adjusted PTPP Income(1)(2) Adjusted PTPP EPS(1)(2)
$105
$97.6
$6.00
$75
$2.57
$3.00
$90
$83.3
PTPP Income ($M)
$72.3
$5.00
PTPP Earnings per Share
PTPP Income ($M)
$60
$2.27
$2.07
$2.50
PTPP Earnings per Share
$75
$1.94
$64.5
$4.79
$4.00
$2.00
$3.14
$4.06
$45
$60
$2.94
$3.00
$51.3
$1.41
$1.50
$3.38
$56.9
$45
$30
$43.7
$23.0
$30.2
$49.5
$2.00
$1.00
$30
$39.6
$26.0
$34.7
$12.4
$1.50
$15
$0.94
$15
$1.27
$1.00
$0.70
$0.50
$0.98
$0.51
$0
$19.7
$0
$17.1
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Q3-21
Q3-22
$0.00
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021(3)
Q3-21
Q3-22
$0.00
- Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the appendix.
- Adjusted results exclude the impact of acquisition and merger-related expenses for the periods presented.
- Includes payments of $8.0 million in civil money penalties to resolve BSA/AML compliance matters.
- Annualized.
- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. net interest margin excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans was 3.57%.
- CBTX, Inc. net interest margin excluding PPP was 3.07%.
Historical Standalone Profitability (Continued)
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
CBTX, Inc.
Efficiency Ratio
Adjusted(1)(2)
Efficiency Ratio
Adjusted(1)(2)
69.2%
75.6%
63.9%
63.7%
63.0%
64.2%
64.2%
66.2%
63.1%
60.6%
58.9%
59.0%
56.9%
58.3%
52.6%
50.4%
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Q3-21
Q3-22
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021(3)
Q3-21
Q3-22
Noninterest Expense / Average Assets
Adjusted(1)(2)
Noninterest Expense / Average Assets
Adjusted(1)(2)
2.59%
2.58%
2.50%
2.60%
2.63%
2.60%
2.67%
2.45%
2.61%
2.67%
2.26%
2.13%
2.32%
2.05%
1.98%
2.13%
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Q3-21(4)
Q3-22(4)
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021 (3)
Q3-21(4)
Q3-22(4)
- Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the appendix.
- Adjusted results exclude the impact of acquisition and merger-related expenses for the periods presented.
- Includes payments of $8.0 million in civil money penalties to resolve BSA/AML compliance matters.
- Annualized.
Historical Standalone Profitability (Continued)
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
CBTX, Inc.
Pre-tax,pre-provision ROAA(1)
Adjusted(1)(2)
Pre-tax,pre-provision ROAA(1)
Adjusted(1)(2)
1.78%
1.91%
2.10%
1.80%
1.47%
1.47%
1.50%
1.48%
1.49%
1.55%
1.47%
1.36%
1.19%
1.16%
0.84%
1.56%
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Q3-21(4)
Q3-22(4)
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021(3)
Q3-21(4)
Q3-22(4)
Return on Average Assets
Return on Average Assets
1.11%
1.24%
1.50%
1.50%
1.37%
1.10%
1.14%
1.16%
0.65%
0.81%
0.84%
0.93%
0.70%
0.86%
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Q3-21(4)
Q3-22(4)
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021(3)
Q3-21(4)
Q3-22(4)
- Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the appendix.
- Adjusted results exclude the impact of acquisition and merger-related expenses for the periods presented.
- Includes payments of $8.0 million in civil money penalties to resolve BSA/AML compliance matters.
- Annualized.
