NASDAQ: CBTX

CBTX, Inc.

Second Quarter 2022 Investor

Presentation

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures, including tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible equity, and pre-provision net revenue. The non-GAAP financial measures that CBTX, Inc. (the "Company") discusses in this presentation should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided at the end of this presentation.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and its subsidiary. Forward-looking statements include information regarding the Company's future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: natural disasters and adverse weather on the Company's market area, acts of terrorism, pandemics, an outbreak of hostilities or other international or domestic calamities and other matters beyond the Company's control; the Company's ability to manage the economic risks related to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (including risks related to its customers' credit quality, deferrals and modifications to loans); the geographic concentration of the Company's markets in Houston and Beaumont, Texas; the Company's ability to manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel; the amount of nonperforming and classified assets that the Company holds and the time and effort necessary to resolve nonperforming assets; deterioration of asset quality; interest rate risk associated with the Company's business; national business and economic conditions in general, in the financial services industry and within the Company's primary markets; sustained instability of the oil and gas industry in general and within Texas; the composition of the Company's loan portfolio, including the identity of the Company's borrowers and the concentration of loans in specialized industries; changes in the value of collateral securing the Company's loans; the Company's ability to maintain important deposit customer relationships and its reputation; the Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; volatility and direction of market interest rates; liquidity risks associated with the Company's business; systems failures, interruptions or breaches involving the Company's information technology and telecommunications systems or third- or fourth-party servicers; the failure of certain third- or fourth-party vendors to perform; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against the Company or to which it may become subject; the operational risks associated with the Company's business; the costs, effects and results of regulatory examinations, investigations, or reviews or the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institution, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters; further government intervention in the U.S. financial system that may impact how the Company achieves its performance goals; the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the pending merger with Allegiance Bancshares, Inc., or Allegiance, may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized; disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the merge or; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the risk that the integration of each party's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses; the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger; the ability by each of Allegiance and the Company to obtain required governmental approvals of the merger (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction); reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger; the failure of the closing conditions in the merger agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the merger; the possibility that the merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; the dilution caused by the Company's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the merger; general competitive, economic, political and market conditions; and other factors that may affect future results of the Company and Allegiance including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; and other actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and OCC and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; and other risks, uncertainties, and factors that are discussed from time to time in the Company's reports and documents filed with the SEC. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties have been elevated by and may continue to be elevated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

2

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other reports and statements that the Company has filed with the SEC. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what it anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward- looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Copies of the SEC filings for the Company are available for download free of charge from www.communitybankoftx.com under the Investor Relations tab.

Allegiance and the Company disclaim any obligation and do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

3

COMPANY SNAPSHOT

  • Founded in 2007 and completed IPO in November 2017
  • On 11/5/2021, entered into a definitive merger agreement with Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
  • Resolved outstanding regulatory matters associated with BSA/AML program in December 2021
  • Primarily a business bank with 34 banking centers located across Houston, East Texas and Dallas
  • Strong credit culture and experienced management team with deep ties in the markets served
  • Low-costcore funding - total deposits of $3.8 billion as of 6/30/2022
  • Strong insider ownership of 26% as of 6/30/2022
  • Strong capital levels with total risk-based capital ratio of 15.53%, tier 1 risk-based and common equity tier 1 capital ratios of 14.49% of 6/30/2022

4

ANNOUNCED MERGER WITH ABTX, INC.

  • Creates a premier Texas financial institution
    by combining two of the largest Houston- focused banks
  • Generates significant shareholder value through materially enhanced metrics
  • True merger-of-equals - combined management team and equal board contribution
  • Complementary branch network, with meaningful overlap to support cost savings
  • Shared vision, community focus, and commitment to clients and employees

ABTX BRANCH (26)

CBTX BRANCH (34)

HOUSTON REGION

Houston-TheWoodlands-Sugar Land

and Beaumont-Port Arthur MSAs

5

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Financial Highlights

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Balance Sheet (000)

Total Assets

$

4,322,303

$

4,445,977

$

4,486,001

$

4,209,119

$

4,066,534

Loans, Net

3,000,827

2,848,438

2,836,179

2,576,194

2,692,313

PPP Loans

9,157

17,970

54,262

103,721

184,286

PPP Deferred Fees / Unearned Discount

(484)

(1,473)

(2,954)

(5,207)

(250)

PPP Loans, Net( 1)

8,907

17,486

52,789

100,767

179,079

Unfunded Loan Commitments

902,812

907,092

774,960

772,469

692,581

Securities

550,083

547,979

425,046

359,539

309,233

Total Deposits

3,756,634

3,821,225

3,831,284

3,531,635

3,416,786

Book Value per Share

21.56

22.03

22.96

23.12

22.75

Tangible Book Value per Share( 2)

18.11

18.58

19.50

19.65

19.28

Income Statement (000)

Net Interest Income

$

34,872

$

32,630

$

30,810

$

31,249

$

31,018

Provision (Recapture) for Credit Losses

126

435

(1,207)

(4,895)

(5,038)

Noninterest Income

3,546

5,329

4,100

5,562

3,491

Noninterest Expense

23,758

24,652

34,832

24,372

25,197

Net Income (Loss)

11,707

10,595

(545)

14,421

11,703

Pre-Provision Net Revenue( 2)( 3)

14,660

13,307

78

12,439

9,312

Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share

0.48

0.43

(0.02)

0.59

0.48

Capital Ratios

Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets

12.19

%

12.14

%

12.53

%

13.41

%

13.68

%

Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets( 2)

10.44

10.44

10.85

11.64

11.84

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

14.49

14.97

15.31

16.87

16.46

(1) Loans origin ted under the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, net of related fees are included in Loans, Net above. See page 2.

16.46

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

14.49

14.97

15.31

16.87

(2) See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

15.53

16.06

16.42

18.12

17.72

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

(3) Pre-provision net revenue is net income, with the provision for credit losses and income tax expense added back.

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

11.48

11.08

11.22

11.69

11.63

6

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

Financial Highlights

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Profitability

Return on Average Assets(1)

1.08

%

0.97

%

(0.05) %

1.37

%

1.14

%

Return on Average Shareholders' Equity(1)

8.75

7.67

(0.38)

10.15

8.49

Return on Average Tangible Equity(1)(2)

9.03

(0.45)

11.95

10.03

10.38

Net Interest Margin - Tax Equivalent(1)

3.49

3.22

3.07

3.22

3.29

Cost of Total Deposits(1)

0.13

0.12

0.13

0.14

0.15

Efficiency Ratio(3)

61.84

64.94

99.78

66.21

73.02

Credit Quality

ACL(4) / Loans Excluding Loans HFS(5)

1.06

%

1.09

%

1.09

%

1.23

%

1.36

%

ACL(4) / Loans Excluding Loans HFS(5)and PPP Loans

1.06

1.10

1.11

1.29

1.46

Nonperforming Assets / Total Assets

0.65

0.50

0.50

0.49

0.52

Nonperforming Loans / Loans Excluding Loans HFS(5)

0.93

0.77

0.79

0.79

0.77

Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) / Average Loans(1)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.07)

(0.02)

  1. Annualized.
  2. See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
  3. Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of the net interest income and noninterest income.
  4. Allowance for credit losses, or ACL.
  5. Held for sale, or HFS.

7

DEPOSITS

  • Proven ability to generate low-cost core deposits(1) to fund loan growth
  • Total deposits decreased $64.6 million, or 1.7%, from 3/31/2022 to 6/30/2022 and the cost of total deposits was 0.13% for Q2 2022
  • Noninterest-bearingdemand deposits were 48.2% of total deposits as of 6/30/2022
  • Core deposits(1) were 95.5% of total deposits with minimal reliance on time deposits as of 6/30/2022
  • Relationship based ~ 78.6% of loan customers also had a deposit relationship as of 6/30/2022
  • Loan to deposit ratio was 80.7% as of 6/30/2022

Stable Core Deposits(1)(2)

7.3%

4.6%

2.8%

4.5%

51.2%

50.7%

50.6%

47.3%

41.5%

44.7%

46.6%

48.2%

2019

2020

2021

6/30/2022

Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

Other Core Deposits

Time Deposits > $100K

Deposits

6/30/2022

(000)

(%)

Noninterest-bearing Demand Accounts

$

1,810,275

48.2%

Interest-bearing Demand Accounts

445,149

11.9%

Money Market Accounts

1,109,265

29.5%

Savings Accounts

130,713

3.5%

Certificates and Other Time Deposits > $100K

169,616

4.5%

Certificates and Other Time Deposits < $100K

91,616

2.4%

Total Deposits

$

3,756,634

100.0%

Cost of Interest-bearing Deposits - Six Months

Ended 6/30/2022

0.13%

  1. Core deposits defined as total deposits less time deposits over $100,000.
  2. 2019 - 2021 figures as of year end 12/31.

8

LOAN PORTFOLIO

Loan Portfolio Composition(2)

Loans excluding loans held for sale

increased $153.0 million from 3/31/2022

15.6%

12.6%

14.0%

13.8%

to 6/30/2022 primarily due to increased

loan originations

Average yield on loans was 4.40%,

84.4%

87.4%

86.0%

86.2%

4.39% and 4.36% for Q2 2022, Q1 2022

and Q2 2021, respectively, and

2019

2020

2021

6/30/2022

average yield on loans excluding PPP

loans was 4.38%, 4.29% and 4.43% for

Total 1-4 Family Residential, Consumer, Agriculture and Other Loans

the same periods

Total Commercial Loans(1)

As of 6/30/2022, 76.4% of loans were

Loan Portfolio

6/30/2022

Houston-based and 6.0% of gross loans

(000)

(%)

were related to oil and gas(3)

Commercial and Industrial

$

581,443

19.1%

Real Estate:

Commercial Real Estate

1,181,620

38.8%

Construction and Development

560,903

18.4%

1-4 Family Residential

264,428

8.7%

Multi-family Residential

300,582

9.9%

Consumer, Agriculture and Other

152,999

5.1%

Gross Loans

$

3,041,975

100.0%

Less deferred fees and unearned discounts

(9,061)

Less loans held for sale

-

Loans excluding loans held for sale

$

3,032,914

Average yield on loans - Six Months Ended

6/30/2022

4.39%

  1. Commercial loans defined as total loans less 1-4 Family Residential, Consumer, Agriculture and Other Loans. See page 10.
  2. 2019 - 2021 figures as of year end 12/31.
  3. See page 11 for information about how the Company classifies its direct and indirect oil and gas loans.

9

COMMERCIAL LOANS

  • Well-diversifiedcommercial loan portfolio totaled 86.2% of gross loans as of 6/30/2022 and 86.4% as of 3/31/2022
  • Multi-familycommunity development loans are Texas-based projects promoting affordable housing and totaled $383.8 million ($249.7 million permanent and $134.1 million construction) as of 6/30/2022
  • Non-owneroccupied commercial real estate loans are predominantly local investor projects (i.e., industrial, office and retail buildings) with investors or developers with long-term CBTX relationships
  • Owner-occupiedcommercial real estate loans are term financing of real estate facilities for businesses and clients

Loan Components - 6/30/2022

Balance (000)

% Commercial

Commercial and Industrial:

Oil and Gas

$

114,039

4.3%

Industrial Construction

70,523

2.7%

Equipment Rental

64,641

2.5%

Professional/Medical

56,990

2.2%

Manufacturing

32,364

1.2%

PPP Loans

9,157

0.3%

Other

233,729

8.9%

Total Commercial and Industrial

581,443

15.1%

Commercial Real Estate:

Non-owner Occupied

628,190

23.9%

Owner Occupied

486,146

18.5%

Oil and Gas

67,284

2.6%

Total Commercial Real Estate

1,181,620

21.1%

Construction and Dev elopment:

Land and Dev elopment

206,175

7.9%

Commercial

153,914

5.9%

Multi-family Community Dev elopment

134,083

5.1%

1-4 Family - Commercial

42,023

1.6%

1-4 Family - Primary

23,254

0.9%

Oil and Gas

1,454

0.1%

Total Construction and Dev elopment

560,903

21.4%

Multi-family Residential:

Multi-family Community Dev elopment

249,722

9.5%

Other

50,860

1.9%

Total Multi-family Residential

300,582

11.5%

Total Commercial Loans

2,624,548

100.0%

Other Loans(1)

417,125

Other Oil and Gas Loans

302

Total Gross Loans

$

3,041,975

(1) Includes 1-4 Family Residential, Consumer, Agriculture and Other Loans. See page 9.

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Stellar Bancorp Inc. published this content on 07 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2023 17:08:19 UTC.