SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This presentation contains certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures, including tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible equity, and pre-provision net revenue. The non-GAAP financial measures that CBTX, Inc. (the "Company") discusses in this presentation should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided at the end of this presentation.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and its subsidiary. Forward-looking statements include information regarding the Company's future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: natural disasters and adverse weather on the Company's market area, acts of terrorism, pandemics, an outbreak of hostilities or other international or domestic calamities and other matters beyond the Company's control; the Company's ability to manage the economic risks related to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (including risks related to its customers' credit quality, deferrals and modifications to loans); the geographic concentration of the Company's markets in Houston and Beaumont, Texas; the Company's ability to manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel; the amount of nonperforming and classified assets that the Company holds and the time and effort necessary to resolve nonperforming assets; deterioration of asset quality; interest rate risk associated with the Company's business; national business and economic conditions in general, in the financial services industry and within the Company's primary markets; sustained instability of the oil and gas industry in general and within Texas; the composition of the Company's loan portfolio, including the identity of the Company's borrowers and the concentration of loans in specialized industries; changes in the value of collateral securing the Company's loans; the Company's ability to maintain important deposit customer relationships and its reputation; the Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; volatility and direction of market interest rates; liquidity risks associated with the Company's business; systems failures, interruptions or breaches involving the Company's information technology and telecommunications systems or third- or fourth-party servicers; the failure of certain third- or fourth-party vendors to perform; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against the Company or to which it may become subject; the operational risks associated with the Company's business; the costs, effects and results of regulatory examinations, investigations, or reviews or the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institution, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters; further government intervention in the U.S. financial system that may impact how the Company achieves its performance goals; the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the pending merger with Allegiance Bancshares, Inc., or Allegiance, may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized; disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the merge or; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the risk that the integration of each party's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses; the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger; the ability by each of Allegiance and the Company to obtain required governmental approvals of the merger (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction); reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger; the failure of the closing conditions in the merger agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the merger; the possibility that the merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; the dilution caused by the Company's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the merger; general competitive, economic, political and market conditions; and other factors that may affect future results of the Company and Allegiance including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; and other actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and OCC and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; and other risks, uncertainties, and factors that are discussed from time to time in the Company's reports and documents filed with the SEC. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties have been elevated by and may continue to be elevated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other reports and statements that the Company has filed with the SEC. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what it anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward- looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Copies of the SEC filings for the Company are available for download free of charge from www.communitybankoftx.com under the Investor Relations tab.
Allegiance and the Company disclaim any obligation and do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.
COMPANY SNAPSHOT
- Founded in 2007 and completed IPO in November 2017
- On 11/5/2021, entered into a definitive merger agreement with Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
- Resolved outstanding regulatory matters associated with BSA/AML program in December 2021
- Primarily a business bank with 34 banking centers located across Houston, East Texas and Dallas
- Strong credit culture and experienced management team with deep ties in the markets served
- Low-costcore funding - total deposits of $3.8 billion as of 6/30/2022
- Strong insider ownership of 26% as of 6/30/2022
- Strong capital levels with total risk-based capital ratio of 15.53%, tier 1 risk-based and common equity tier 1 capital ratios of 14.49% of 6/30/2022
ANNOUNCED MERGER WITH ABTX, INC.
-
Creates a premier Texas financial institution
by combining two of the largest Houston- focused banks
- Generates significant shareholder value through materially enhanced metrics
- True merger-of-equals - combined management team and equal board contribution
- Complementary branch network, with meaningful overlap to support cost savings
- Shared vision, community focus, and commitment to clients and employees
ABTX BRANCH (26)
CBTX BRANCH (34)
HOUSTON REGION
Houston-TheWoodlands-Sugar Land
and Beaumont-Port Arthur MSAs
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Financial Highlights
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Balance Sheet (000)
Total Assets
$
4,322,303
$
4,445,977
$
4,486,001
$
4,209,119
$
4,066,534
Loans, Net
3,000,827
2,848,438
2,836,179
2,576,194
2,692,313
PPP Loans
9,157
17,970
54,262
103,721
184,286
PPP Deferred Fees / Unearned Discount
(484)
(1,473)
(2,954)
(5,207)
(250)
PPP Loans, Net( 1)
8,907
17,486
52,789
100,767
179,079
Unfunded Loan Commitments
902,812
907,092
774,960
772,469
692,581
Securities
550,083
547,979
425,046
359,539
309,233
Total Deposits
3,756,634
3,821,225
3,831,284
3,531,635
3,416,786
Book Value per Share
21.56
22.03
22.96
23.12
22.75
Tangible Book Value per Share( 2)
18.11
18.58
19.50
19.65
19.28
Income Statement (000)
Net Interest Income
$
34,872
$
32,630
$
30,810
$
31,249
$
31,018
Provision (Recapture) for Credit Losses
126
435
(1,207)
(4,895)
(5,038)
Noninterest Income
3,546
5,329
4,100
5,562
3,491
Noninterest Expense
23,758
24,652
34,832
24,372
25,197
Net Income (Loss)
11,707
10,595
(545)
14,421
11,703
Pre-Provision Net Revenue( 2)( 3)
14,660
13,307
78
12,439
9,312
Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share
0.48
0.43
(0.02)
0.59
0.48
Capital Ratios
Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
12.19
%
12.14
%
12.53
%
13.41
%
13.68
%
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets( 2)
10.44
10.44
10.85
11.64
11.84
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
14.49
14.97
15.31
16.87
16.46
(1) Loans origin ted under the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, net of related fees are included in Loans, Net above. See page 2.
16.46
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
14.49
14.97
15.31
16.87
(2) See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
15.53
16.06
16.42
18.12
17.72
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
(3) Pre-provision net revenue is net income, with the provision for credit losses and income tax expense added back.
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
11.48
11.08
11.22
11.69
11.63
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)
Financial Highlights
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Profitability
Return on Average Assets(1)
1.08
%
0.97
%
(0.05) %
1.37
%
1.14
%
Return on Average Shareholders' Equity(1)
8.75
7.67
(0.38)
10.15
8.49
Return on Average Tangible Equity(1)(2)
9.03
(0.45)
11.95
10.03
10.38
Net Interest Margin - Tax Equivalent(1)
3.49
3.22
3.07
3.22
3.29
Cost of Total Deposits(1)
0.13
0.12
0.13
0.14
0.15
Efficiency Ratio(3)
61.84
64.94
99.78
66.21
73.02
Credit Quality
ACL(4) / Loans Excluding Loans HFS(5)
1.06
%
1.09
%
1.09
%
1.23
%
1.36
%
ACL(4) / Loans Excluding Loans HFS(5)and PPP Loans
1.06
1.10
1.11
1.29
1.46
Nonperforming Assets / Total Assets
0.65
0.50
0.50
0.49
0.52
Nonperforming Loans / Loans Excluding Loans HFS(5)
0.93
0.77
0.79
0.79
0.77
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) / Average Loans(1)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.07)
(0.02)
- Annualized.
- See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
- Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of the net interest income and noninterest income.
- Allowance for credit losses, or ACL.
- Held for sale, or HFS.
DEPOSITS
- Proven ability to generate low-cost core deposits(1) to fund loan growth
- Total deposits decreased $64.6 million, or 1.7%, from 3/31/2022 to 6/30/2022 and the cost of total deposits was 0.13% for Q2 2022
- Noninterest-bearingdemand deposits were 48.2% of total deposits as of 6/30/2022
- Core deposits(1) were 95.5% of total deposits with minimal reliance on time deposits as of 6/30/2022
- Relationship based ~ 78.6% of loan customers also had a deposit relationship as of 6/30/2022
- Loan to deposit ratio was 80.7% as of 6/30/2022
Stable Core Deposits(1)(2)
7.3%
4.6%
2.8%
4.5%
51.2%
50.7%
50.6%
47.3%
41.5%
44.7%
46.6%
48.2%
2019
2020
2021
6/30/2022
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
Other Core Deposits
Time Deposits > $100K
Deposits
6/30/2022
(000)
(%)
Noninterest-bearing Demand Accounts
$
1,810,275
48.2%
Interest-bearing Demand Accounts
445,149
11.9%
Money Market Accounts
1,109,265
29.5%
Savings Accounts
130,713
3.5%
Certificates and Other Time Deposits > $100K
169,616
4.5%
Certificates and Other Time Deposits < $100K
91,616
2.4%
Total Deposits
$
3,756,634
100.0%
Cost of Interest-bearing Deposits - Six Months
Ended 6/30/2022
0.13%
- Core deposits defined as total deposits less time deposits over $100,000.
- 2019 - 2021 figures as of year end 12/31.
LOAN PORTFOLIO
Loan Portfolio Composition(2)
• Loans excluding loans held for sale
increased $153.0 million from 3/31/2022
15.6%
12.6%
14.0%
13.8%
to 6/30/2022 primarily due to increased
loan originations
• Average yield on loans was 4.40%,
84.4%
87.4%
86.0%
86.2%
4.39% and 4.36% for Q2 2022, Q1 2022
and Q2 2021, respectively, and
2019
2020
2021
6/30/2022
average yield on loans excluding PPP
loans was 4.38%, 4.29% and 4.43% for
Total 1-4 Family Residential, Consumer, Agriculture and Other Loans
the same periods
Total Commercial Loans(1)
• As of 6/30/2022, 76.4% of loans were
Loan Portfolio
6/30/2022
Houston-based and 6.0% of gross loans
(000)
(%)
were related to oil and gas(3)
Commercial and Industrial
$
581,443
19.1%
Real Estate:
Commercial Real Estate
1,181,620
38.8%
Construction and Development
560,903
18.4%
1-4 Family Residential
264,428
8.7%
Multi-family Residential
300,582
9.9%
Consumer, Agriculture and Other
152,999
5.1%
Gross Loans
$
3,041,975
100.0%
Less deferred fees and unearned discounts
(9,061)
Less loans held for sale
-
Loans excluding loans held for sale
$
3,032,914
Average yield on loans - Six Months Ended
6/30/2022
4.39%
- Commercial loans defined as total loans less 1-4 Family Residential, Consumer, Agriculture and Other Loans. See page 10.
- 2019 - 2021 figures as of year end 12/31.
- See page 11 for information about how the Company classifies its direct and indirect oil and gas loans.
COMMERCIAL LOANS
- Well-diversifiedcommercial loan portfolio totaled 86.2% of gross loans as of 6/30/2022 and 86.4% as of 3/31/2022
- Multi-familycommunity development loans are Texas-based projects promoting affordable housing and totaled $383.8 million ($249.7 million permanent and $134.1 million construction) as of 6/30/2022
- Non-owneroccupied commercial real estate loans are predominantly local investor projects (i.e., industrial, office and retail buildings) with investors or developers with long-term CBTX relationships
- Owner-occupiedcommercial real estate loans are term financing of real estate facilities for businesses and clients
Loan Components - 6/30/2022
Balance (000)
% Commercial
Commercial and Industrial:
Oil and Gas
$
114,039
4.3%
Industrial Construction
70,523
2.7%
Equipment Rental
64,641
2.5%
Professional/Medical
56,990
2.2%
Manufacturing
32,364
1.2%
PPP Loans
9,157
0.3%
Other
233,729
8.9%
Total Commercial and Industrial
581,443
15.1%
Commercial Real Estate:
Non-owner Occupied
628,190
23.9%
Owner Occupied
486,146
18.5%
Oil and Gas
67,284
2.6%
Total Commercial Real Estate
1,181,620
21.1%
Construction and Dev elopment:
Land and Dev elopment
206,175
7.9%
Commercial
153,914
5.9%
Multi-family Community Dev elopment
134,083
5.1%
1-4 Family - Commercial
42,023
1.6%
1-4 Family - Primary
23,254
0.9%
Oil and Gas
1,454
0.1%
Total Construction and Dev elopment
560,903
21.4%
Multi-family Residential:
Multi-family Community Dev elopment
249,722
9.5%
Other
50,860
1.9%
Total Multi-family Residential
300,582
11.5%
Total Commercial Loans
2,624,548
100.0%
Other Loans(1)
417,125
Other Oil and Gas Loans
302
Total Gross Loans
$
3,041,975
(1) Includes 1-4 Family Residential, Consumer, Agriculture and Other Loans. See page 9.
