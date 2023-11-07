Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain statements in this press release which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the merger of equals (the "Merger") between Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. and CBTX, Inc. which became effective on October 1, 2022, including future financial performance and operating results, the Company's plans, business and growth strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts, including projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "scheduled," "plans," "intends," "projects," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "would," or "continue" or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology.

All forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Stellar Bancorp, Inc. ("Stellar") to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such factors include, among others: the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the Merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized; disruption to our business as a result of the Merger; the risk that the integration of operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than we expected or that we are otherwise unable to successfully integrate our legacy businesses; the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the Merger; reputational risk and the reaction of our customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the Merger; changes in the interest rate environment, the value of Stellar's assets and obligations and the availability of capital and liquidity; general competitive, economic, political and market conditions; and other factors that may affect future results of Stellar including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; disruptions to the economy and the U.S. banking system caused by recent bank failures, risks associated with uninsured deposits and responsive measures by federal or state governments or banking regulators, including increases in the cost of our deposit insurance assessments and other actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Texas Department of Banking and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

Additional factors which could affect the Company's future results can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov. We disclaim any obligation and do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company's performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, the Company reviews pre-tax,pre-provision income; pre-tax,pre-provision ROAA; adjusted pre-tax,pre-provision income; adjusted pre-tax,pre-provision ROAA; adjusted efficiency ratio; the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets; net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding purchase accounting adjustments; and loan yield excluding accretion for internal planning and forecasting purposes. The Company has included in this presentation information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Stellar calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. - Snapshot

Houston's largest regionally-focused bank

  • Merger-of-equalsbetween CBTX, Inc. and Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. became effective October 1, 2022 (NYSE: STEL)
  • Combination delivered scale, growth opportunities, and talent depth
  • Principal banking subsidiary renamed Stellar Bank upon successful system conversion in February
  • Strong core earnings power and capital position
  • Valuable franchise in one of the best markets in the U.S.

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Total assets

$10,665,460

$10,778,351

Total loans

8,004,528

8,068,718

Total deposits

8,686,621

8,766,369

Total loans to total deposits

92.15%

92.04%

Equity to assets

13.70%

13.53%

Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)

8.37%

8.19%

(1) Refer to the calculation of this non-GAAP financial measure and a reconciliation to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in the appendix.

Focused on Serving the Houston Region

Deposits ($B)

JPMorgan

Wells Fargo

$29.8

BofA

$27.2

Zions

$12.0

PNC

$10.2

Stellar

$8.6

Cadence

$7.8

Frost

$7.6

Capital One

$6.7

Prosperity

$5.7

Woodforest

$5.5

Third Coast

$3.1

Comerica

$3.0

Truist

$2.6

Texas Capital

$2.5

Regions

$2.1

BOK

$1.9

Texas Independent

$1.9

Houston Region Market Share(1)

Houston

Percent of

Houston

T otal Assets

Region (1)

Company

Region Market

Name

($B)

Deposits ($B)

Deposits (%)

Share (%)

$157.3

JPMorgan

3,868

157.3

6.6

48.2

Wells Fargo

1,876

29.8

2.2

9.1

BofA

3,123

27.2

1.4

8.3

Zions

87.2

12.0

16.2

3.7

PNC

558

10.2

2.4

3.1

Stellar

10.8

8.6

97.7

2.6

Cadence

48.8

7.8

20.1

2.4

Frost

48.6

7.6

18.8

2.3

Capital One

468

6.7

1.9

2.0

Prosperity

39.9

5.7

20.9

1.8

Woodforest

9.6

5.5

69.7

1.7

Third Coast

4.0

3.1

90.9

0.9

Comerica

91.0

3.0

4.5

0.9

Truist

555

2.6

0.6

0.8

Texas Capital

29.0

2.5

10.7

0.8

Regions

156

2.1

1.6

0.6

BOK

49.2

1.9

5.7

0.6

Texas Independent

2.2

1.9

100.0

0.6

Note: Deposit market share based on FDIC data as of June 30, 2023.

  1. Houston Region defined as the Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands and Beaumont-Port Arthur MSAs; Excludes non-retail branches. Source: S&P Capital IQ Pro, Houston.org, Texas Medical Center, and Wallet Hub.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Reported third quarter 2023 net income of $30.9 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $35.2 million, or $0.66 per share, for the second quarter 2023. The third and second quarter 2023 results reflect significant nonrecurring items related to the Merger.
  • Core Earnings Power: Return on average assets ("ROAA") of 1.14% and pre-tax,pre-provision ("PTPP") ROAA of 1.50%.(1)(4)
    • Adjusted for merger and nonrecurring adjustments, PTPP ROAA would have been 1.42%.(1)(2)(4)
  • Net Interest Margin ("NIM"): 4.37% and NIM excluding purchase accounting adjustments ("PAA") of 3.87%.(1)
  • Core Funding: 42.1% noninterest-bearing deposits, 1.69% cost of deposits and 1.92% cost of funds.
  • Regulatory Capital Build: Consolidated total risk based capital ratio increased to 13.42% at September 30, 2023 from 12.39% at December 31, 2022 and Tier 1 leverage ratio increased to 9.82% at September 30, 2023 from 8.55% at December 31, 2022.

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Actual

Adjusted(1)

Actual

Adjusted(1)

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(3)

(Dollars in thousands)

4.37%

(1)

3.87%

(2)

4.49%

(1)

3.97%

(2)

Pre-tax,pre-provision income

$ 40,668

$ 38,565

$ 44,557

$ 41,769

Pre-tax,pre-provision ROAA(3)

1.50%

(1)

1.42%

(2)

1.66%

(1)

1.56%

(2)

Efficiency ratio(4)

63.50%

61.05%

(2)

60.83%

58.73%

(2)

  1. Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the appendix.
  2. Adjusted results exclude acquisition and merger-related expenses, core deposit intangible amortization, purchase accounting adjustments and gains and losses on the sale of assets.
  3. Annualized.
  4. Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on the sale of assets.

Third Quarter Deposit Summary

Maintaining Discipline Navigating Competitive Deposit Market

As of September 30, 2023:

  • Retained favorable mix: 42.1% noninterest-bearing deposits
  • Estimated uninsured deposits, net of collateralized deposits: 44.5%
  • Average account size of $86 thousand, excluding collateralized deposits
  • 92.2% loan to deposit ratio
  • Brokered deposits increased to $579.0 million from $537.8 million at September 30, 2023 from June 30, 2023

Deposits (in millions)

Deposit Mix

CD's

17.3%

NIB 42.1%

MMDA &

Sav.

24.5%

IB Demand

16.1%

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Noninterest-bearing ("NIB")

$

3,656,288

$

3,713,536

Interest-bearing demand ("IB Demand")

1,397,492

1,437,509

Money market and savings ("MMDA & Sav")

2,128,950

2,174,073

Certificates and other time ("CDs")

1,503,891

1,441,251

Total deposits

$

8,686,621

$

8,766,369

Cost of deposits

1.69%

1.41%

Cost of interest-bearing deposits

2.94%

2.52%

6

Third Quarter Loan Summary

Loan Portfolio Composition

Commercial and Industrial ("C&I")

Commercial Real Estate ("CRE")

Owner-occupied CRE ("OO CRE") Multifamily Real Estate

Total Commercial Real Estate

CRE Construction & Development ("CRE C&D") 1-4 Family Residential ("1-4 Family") Residential Construction ("Resi. C&D") Consumer and other

Total

Consumer & Other

1-4 Family

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

0.7%

C&I

12.8%

(Dollars in thousands)

18.6%

$

1,480,568

$ 1,520,503

Multifamily RE

1,731,467

1,756,289

5.7%

Resi. C&D

1,891,794

1,850,862

453,345

431,336

3.6%

4,076,606

4,038,487

1,078,265

1,136,124

CRE C&D

1,024,945

1,009,439

289,553

311,208

13.4%

OO CRE

54,591

52,957

23.6%

$

8,004,528

$ 8,068,718

CRE 21.6%

Q3 2023

Average

Interest

Average

Outstanding

Earned /

Yield / Rate

Balance

Interest Paid

Interest-Earning Assets:

Loans

$

8,043,706

$

138,948

6.85%

Securities

1,471,916

9,930

2.68%

Deposits in other financial institutions

181,931

2,391

5.21%

Total interest-earning assets

$

9,697,553

$

151,269

6.19%

Q2 2023

Excl. PAA(1)

Average

Interest

Average

Outstanding

Earned /

Balance

Interest Paid

Yield / Rate

(Dollars in thousands)

6.24%

$

7,980,856

$

133,931

6.73%

1,502,949

10,162

2.71%

209,722

2,865

5.48%

5.68%

$

9,693,527

$

146,958

6.08%

Excl. PAA(1)

6.10%

(1)

5.56%

(1)

  1. Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the appendix.
Third Quarter Asset Quality Summary

Nonperforming assets decreased during the quarter

Allowance for credit losses on loans:

  • As of September 30, 2023, was $93.6 million, or 1.17% of total loans compared to $100.2 million, or 1.24% of total loans as of June 30, 2023

Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans:

  • As of September 30, 2023, was 244.38% compared to 231.14% as of June 30, 2023

Nonaccrual

Loans with No

Related

Allowance

Commercial and industrial

$

10,337

Paycheck protection program (PPP)

20

Commercial real estate (including

multi-family residential)

10,820

Commercial real estate construction

and land development

170

1-4 family residential (including

equity)

6,849

Residential construction

635

Consumer and other

81

$

28,912

Nonaccrual

Loans with

Related

Allowance

(Dollars in thousands)

$

4,634

-

2,743

-

1,593

-

409

$

9,379

Total

Nonaccrual

Loans

$

14,971

20

13,563

170

8,442

635

490

$

38,291

Nonperforming Loans by Type

Other 2.9%

1-4 Family

22.1%

C&I

39.2%

C&D

0.4%

CRE 35.4%

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Total nonperforming loans

$

38,291

$

43,349

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.48%

0.54%

Total nonperforming assets

$

38,291

$

43,349

Nonperforming assets to total

0.36%

0.40%

Net charge-offs

$

8,116

$

236

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.40%

0.01%

(1) Combined represents the simple addition of legacy balances for 2022; estimated.

Regulatory Capital Ratios

Year-to-date regulatory capital ratios have grown meaningfully

Minimum

Required

Q3 2023

Q4 2022

Plus Capital

Conservation

Buffer

Consolidated Capital Ratios

Total Capital Ratio (to risk-weighted assets)

13.42%

12.39%

10.50%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (to risk-weighted assets)

11.14%

10.04%

7.00%

Tier 1

Capital Ratio (to risk-weighted assets)

11.25%

10.15%

8.50%

Tier 1

Leverage Ratio (to average tangible assets)

9.82%

8.55%

4.00%

Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)

8.37%

7.24%

N/A

Bank Capital Ratios

Total Capital Ratio (to risk-weighted assets)

13.13%

12.02%

10.50%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (to risk-weighted assets)

11.63%

10.46%

7.00%

Tier 1

Capital Ratio (to risk-weighted assets)

11.63%

10.46%

8.50%

Tier 1

Leverage Ratio (to average tangible assets)

10.15%

8.81%

4.00%

(1) Refer to the calculation of this non-GAAP financial measure and a reconciliation to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in the appendix.

Strong Liquidity Profile

Stellar is well-positioned to manage through current environment

Sources of Liquidity at September 30, 2023

Estimated Uninsured Deposits at September 30, 2023

Amount

Amount

(Dollars in millions)

(Dollars in millions)

Cash

$

302

Total deposits

$

8,687

Unpledged securities

703

Estimated uninsured deposits

4,727

Total on-balance sheet

1,005

FHLB available capacity

2,276

Less: collateralized deposits

(866)

Discount window available capacity

824

Estimated uninsured, net of

collateralized deposits

$

3,861

Total immediate available liquidity

4,105

Percent of total deposits

44.5%

Available brokered deposit capacity(1)

1,162

Total available liquidity

$

5,267

Immediate available liquidity coverage of estimated uninsured deposits, net of collateralized deposits

106.3%

Total available liquidity coverage of estimated uninsured deposits, net of collateralized deposits

136.4%

  1. Brokered deposit capacity is governed by internal policy limits.

