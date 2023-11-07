Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation
Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain statements in this press release which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the merger of equals (the "Merger") between Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. and CBTX, Inc. which became effective on October 1, 2022, including future financial performance and operating results, the Company's plans, business and growth strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts, including projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "scheduled," "plans," "intends," "projects," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "would," or "continue" or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology.
All forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Stellar Bancorp, Inc. ("Stellar") to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Such factors include, among others: the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the Merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized; disruption to our business as a result of the Merger; the risk that the integration of operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than we expected or that we are otherwise unable to successfully integrate our legacy businesses; the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the Merger; reputational risk and the reaction of our customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the Merger; changes in the interest rate environment, the value of Stellar's assets and obligations and the availability of capital and liquidity; general competitive, economic, political and market conditions; and other factors that may affect future results of Stellar including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; disruptions to the economy and the U.S. banking system caused by recent bank failures, risks associated with uninsured deposits and responsive measures by federal or state governments or banking regulators, including increases in the cost of our deposit insurance assessments and other actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Texas Department of Banking and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.
Additional factors which could affect the Company's future results can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov. We disclaim any obligation and do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking
statements contained in this communication, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.
GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company's performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, the Company reviews pre-tax,pre-provision income; pre-tax,pre-provision ROAA; adjusted pre-tax,pre-provision income; adjusted pre-tax,pre-provision ROAA; adjusted efficiency ratio; the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets; net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding purchase accounting adjustments; and loan yield excluding accretion for internal planning and forecasting purposes. The Company has included in this presentation information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Stellar calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.
Stellar Bancorp, Inc. - Snapshot
Combination of the Houston region's two largest regionally-focused banks
- Merger-of-equalsbetween CBTX, Inc. and Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. became effective October 1, 2022 (NYSE: STEL)
- Combination delivers scale, growth opportunities, and talent depth
- Principal banking subsidiary renamed Stellar Bank upon successful system conversion in February
- Strong core earnings power and capital position
- Valuable franchise in one of the best markets in the U.S.
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
(Dollars in millions)
Total assets
$
10,778
$
10,605
Total loans
8,069
7,886
Total deposits
8,766
8,739
Total loans to total deposits
92.04%
90.24%
Equity to assets
13.53%
13.64%
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)
8.19%
8.15%
(1) Refer to the calculation of this non-GAAP financial measure and a reconciliation to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in the appendix.
Unparalleled Focus on Houston Region
Houston Region Market Share(1)
Deposits ($B)
JPMorgan
Wells Fargo
$34.3
BofA
$29.7
Zions
$14.1
PNC
$11.9
Stellar
$9.5
Frost
$8.4
Capital One
$8.0
Cadence
$7.6
Prosperity
$6.8
Allegiance
$5.9
Woodforest
$5.9
Comerica
$3.9
CBTX
$3.6
Texas Capital
$2.9
Truist
$2.9
Total Assets
Houston Region(1)
Percent of Company
Name
($B)
Deposits ($B)
Deposits (%)
JPMorgan
$3,841
$188.0
7.6%
$188.0
Wells Fargo
1,881
34.3
2.4%
BofA
3,112
29.7
1.5%
Zions
87.8
14.1
17.8%
PNC
541
11.9
2.7%
Stellar
11.1
9.5
98.1%
Frost
51.8
8.4
18.4%
Capital One
440
8.0
2.6%
Cadence
47.7
7.6
18.9%
Prosperity
37.4
6.8
22.6%
Allegiance
6.7
5.9
100.0%
Woodforest
9.6
5.9
70.4%
Comerica
86.9
3.9
5.1%
CBTX
4.3
3.6
95.1%
Texas Capital
32.3
2.9
11.3%
Truist
545
2.9
0.7%
Note: Deposit market share based on FDIC data as of June 30, 2022; Stellar deposits in the Houston Region are combined deposits as of June 30, 2022.
- Houston Region defined as the Houston-TheWoodlands-Sugar Land and Beaumont-Port Arthur MSAs. Source: S&P Capital IQ Pro; Excludes non-retail branches.
Second Quarter Financial Highlights
- Reported second quarter 2023 net income of $35.2 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $37.1 million, or $0.70 per share, for the first quarter 2023. The second quarter and first quarter 2023 results reflect significant nonrecurring items related to the Merger.
- Core Earnings Power: Return on average assets ("ROAA") of 1.31% and pre-tax,pre-provision ("PTPP") ROAA of 1.66%.(1)(4)
- Adjusted for merger and nonrecurring adjustments, PTPP ROAA would have been 1.56%.(1)(2)(4)
- Net Interest Margin ("NIM"): 4.49% and NIM excluding purchase accounting adjustments ("PAA") of 3.97%.(1)
- Core Funding: 42.4% noninterest-bearing deposits, 1.41% cost of deposits and 1.69% cost of funds.
- Regulatory Capital Build: Total risk based capital ratio increased to 13.03% at June 30, 2023 from 12.39% at December 31, 2022 and Tier 1 leverage ratio increased to 9.51% at June 30, 2023 from 8.55% at December 31, 2022.
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
(3)
Pre-tax,pre-provision income
Pre-tax,pre-provision ROAA
(3)
Efficiency ratio
(4)
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Actual
Adjusted
(1)
Actual
Adjusted
(1)
(Dollars in thousands)
4.49%
3.97%
4.80%
4.38%
$
44,557
(1)
$
41,769
(2)
$
50,727
(1)
$
53,469
(2)
1.66%
(1)
1.56%
(2)
1.89%
(1)
1.99%
(2)
60.83%
58.73%
(2)
58.96%
52.69%
(2)
- Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the appendix.
- Adjusted results exclude acquisition and merger-related expenses, core deposit intangible amortization, purchase accounting adjustments and gains and losses on the sale of assets.
- Annualized
- Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on the sale of assets.
Second Quarter Deposit Summary
Maintaining Discipline Navigating Competitive Deposit Market
As of June 30, 2023:
- Retained favorable mix: 42.4% noninterest-bearing deposits
- Estimated uninsured deposits, net of collateralized municipal deposits: 43.5%
- Average account size of $86 thousand, excluding municipal deposits
- 92.0% loan to deposit ratio
- Brokered deposits increased from $203.4 million to $537.8 million from March 31, 2023 to June 30, 2023
Deposit Mix
CD's
(1)
16.4%
NIB
42.4%
MMDA
-
Sav.
24.8%
Deposits (in millions)
IB Demand
16.4%
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Noninterest-bearing ("NIB")
$
3,713,536
$
3,877,859
Interest-bearing demand ("IB")
1,437,509
1,394,244
Money market and savings ("Sav & MMDA")
2,174,073
2,401,840
Certificates and other time ("CDs")
1,441,251
1,064,932
Total deposits
$
8,766,369
$
8,738,875
Cost of deposits
1.41%
0.94%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
2.52%
1.73%
.
Second Quarter Loan Summary
Quality Loan Portfolio
- Commercial Real Estate ("CRE"): 45.8% of CRE portfolio was owner-occupied ("OO") and the average funded loan size was approximately $1.1 million
- Construction & Development ("C&D"): $1.4 billion portfolio with $311.2 million, or 21.5%, 1-4 family, $197.2 million, or 13.6%, was owner-occupied and the average funded loan size was approximately $844 thousand
Loan Portfolio Composition
Other
0.6%
1-4 Fam.
C&I
12.5%
19.0%
C&D
17.9%
Q2 2023
Average
Interest
Average
Outstanding
Earned /
Excl. PAA(1)
Yield / Rate
Balance
Interest Paid
- CRE
22.9%
CRE
21.8%
Q1 2023
Average
Interest
Average
Outstanding
Earned /
Yield / Rate
Balance
Interest Paid
Multi.
5.3%
Excl. PAA(1)
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-Earning Assets:
Loans
$
7,980,856
$
133,931
6.73%
6.10%
$
7,847,011
$
125,729
6.50%
5.98%
Securities
1,502,949
10,162
2.71%
1,604,011
10,915
2.76%
Deposits in other financial institutions
209,722
2,865
5.48%
364,781
3,771
4.19%
Total interest-earning assets
$
9,693,527
$
146,958
6.08%
5.56%
$
9,815,803
$
140,415
5.80%
5.38%
- Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the appendix.
.
(1)
(1)
Second Quarter Asset Quality Summary
Nonperforming assets decreased and net charge-offs were minimal in Q2 2023
Allowance for credit losses on loans:
- As of June 30, 2023, was $100.2 million, or 1.24% of total loans compared to $96.2 million, or 1.22% of total loans as of March 31, 2023
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans:
- As of June 30, 2023, was 231.14% compared to 221.56% as of March 31, 2023
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Total nonperforming loans
$
43,349
$
43,413
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.54%
0.55%
Total nonperforming assets
$
43,349
$
43,537
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.40%
0.41%
Net charge-offs
$
236
$
192
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.01%
0.01%
Nonperforming Loans by Type
Other
2.9%
1-4 Family
25.1%
C&I
PPP52.6% 0.4%
CRE
19.0%
Nonaccrual
Nonaccrual
Total
Loans with No
Loans with
Nonaccrual
Related
Related
Loans
Allowance
Allowance
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial and industrial
$
1,487
$
21,313
$
22,800
Paycheck protection program (PPP)
168
-
168
Commercial real estate (including
multi-family residential)
6,983
1,238
8,221
Commercial real estate construction
and land development
388
-
388
1-4 family residential (including home
equity)
7,300
3,580
10,880
Residential construction
665
-
665
Consumer and other
60
167
227
$
17,051
$
26,298
$
43,349
(1) Combined represents the simple addition of legacy balances for 2022; estimated.
Regulatory Capital Ratios
Year-to-date regulatory capital ratios have grown meaningfully
Minimum
Required
Q2 2023
Q4 2022
Plus Capital
Conservation
Buffer
Consolidated Capital Ratios
Total Capital Ratio (to risk-weighted assets)
13.03%
12.39%
10.50%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (to risk-weighted assets)
10.67%
10.04%
7.00%
Tier 1
Capital Ratio (to risk-weighted assets)
10.78%
10.15%
8.50%
Tier 1
Leverage Ratio (to average tangible assets)
9.51%
8.55%
4.00%
Tangible equity to tangible assets
(1)
8.19%
7.24%
N/A
Bank Capital Ratios
Total Capital Ratio (to risk-weighted assets)
12.80%
12.02%
10.50%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (to risk-weighted assets)
11.22%
10.46%
7.00%
Tier 1
Capital Ratio (to risk-weighted assets)
11.22%
10.46%
8.50%
Tier 1
Leverage Ratio (to average tangible assets)
9.89%
8.81%
4.00%
(1) Refer to the calculation of this non-GAAP financial measure and a reconciliation to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in the appendix.
Strong Liquidity Profile
Stellar is well-positioned to manage through current environment
Sources of Liquidity at June 30, 2023
Estimated Uninsured Deposits at June 30, 2023
Cash
Unpledged securities
Amount
(Dollars in millions)
$
304
Total deposits
410
Amount
(Dollars in millions)
$
8,766
Total on-balance sheet
FHLB available capacity
Discount window available capacity
714 Sources2,901 911
of
Estimated uninsured deposits Less:Liquiditycollateralized municipal deposits Estimated uninsured, net of
collateralized municipal deposits
4,751
(936)
$
3,815
Total immediate available liquidity
Available brokered deposit capacity
(1)
Total available liquidity
4,526
Percent of total deposits
1,233
$
5,759
43.5%
Immediate available liquidity coverage of estimated uninsured deposits, net of collateralized deposits
118.6%
Total available liquidity coverage of estimated uninsured deposits, net of collateralized deposits
151.0%
(1) Brokered deposit capacity is governed by internal policy limits.
