First Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation
Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain statements in this press release which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the merger of equals (the "Merger") between Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. and CBTX, Inc. which became effective on October 1, 2022, including future financial performance and operating results, the Company's plans, business and growth strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts, including projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "scheduled," "plans," "intends," "projects," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "would," or "continue" or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology.
All forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Stellar to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Such factors include, among others: the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the Merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized; disruption to our business as a result of the Merger; the risk that the integration of our operations following the Merger will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than we expected or that we are otherwise unable to successfully integrate our legacy businesses; the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the Merger; reputational risk and the reaction of our customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the Merger; changes in the interest rate environment, the value of Stellar's assets and obligations and the availability of capital and liquidity; general competitive, economic, political and market conditions; and other factors that may affect future results of Stellar including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; disruptions to the economy and the U.S. banking system caused by recent bank failures, risks associated with uninsured deposits and responsive measures by federal or state governments or banking regulators, including increases in the cost of our deposit insurance assessments and other actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Texas Department of Banking and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.
Additional factors which could affect the Company's future results can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov. We disclaim any obligation and do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.
GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company's performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, the Company reviews pre-tax,pre-provision income; pre-tax,pre-provision ROAA; adjusted pre-tax,pre-provision income; adjusted pre-tax,pre-provision ROAA; adjusted efficiency ratio; the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets; net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA; and loan yield excluding accretion for internal planning and forecasting purposes. The Company has included in this presentation information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Stellar calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.
Stellar Bancorp, Inc. - Snapshot
Combination of the Houston region's two largest regionally-focused banks
- Merger-of-equalsbetween CBTX, Inc. and Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. became effective October 1, 2022, with the combined company renamed Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: STEL)
- Combination delivers scale, growth opportunities, and talent depth
- Principal banking subsidiary renamed Stellar Bank upon successful system conversion in February
- Strong core earnings power and capital position
- Valuable franchise in one of the best markets in the U.S.
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
(Dollars in millions)
Total assets
$
10,605
$
10,900
Total loans
$
7,886
$
7,755
Total deposits
$
8,739
$
9,268
Total loans to total deposits
90.24%
83.67%
Equity to assets
13.64%
12.69%
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)
8.15%
7.24%
(1) Refer to the calculation of this non-GAAP financial measure and a reconciliation to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in the appendix.
Unparalleled Focus on Houston Region
Houston Region Market Share(1)
Deposits ($B)
Total Assets
Houston Region(1)
Percent of Company
Name
($B)
Deposits ($B)
Deposits (%)
JPMorgan
Wells Fargo
BofA
Zions
PNC
StellarSte l
Frost
Capital One
Cadence
Prosperity
AllegianceAllegian
Woodforest
Comerica
CBTXCB
Texas Capital
Truist
$34.3
$29.7
$14.1 $11.9
$9.5 $8.4 $8.0 $7.6 $6.8
$5.9 $5.9 $3.9 $3.6
$2.9 $2.9
JPMorgan
$3,841
$188.0
7.6%
$188.0
Wells Fargo
1,881
34.3
2.4%
BofA
3,112
29.7
1.5%
Zions
87.8
14.1
17.8%
PNC
541
11.9
2.7%
Stellar
11.1
9.5
98.1%
Frost
51.8
8.4
18.4%
Capital One
440
8.0
2.6%
Cadence
47.7
7.6
18.9%
Prosperity
37.4
6.8
22.6%
Allegiance
6.7
5.9
100.0%
Woodforest
9.6
5.9
70.4%
Comerica
86.9
3.9
5.1%
CBTX
4.3
3.6
95.1%
Texas Capital
32.3
2.9
11.3%
Truist
545
2.9
0.7%
Note: Deposit market share based on FDIC data as of June 30, 2022; Stellar deposits in the Houston Region are combined deposits as of June 30, 2022.
- Houston Region defined as the Houston-TheWoodlands-Sugar Land and Beaumont-Port Arthur MSAs. Source: S&P Capital IQ Pro; Excludes non-retail branches.
First Quarter Financial Highlights
Key Performance Indicators:
- Reported first quarter 2023 net income of $37.1 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $2.1 million, or $0.04 per share, for the fourth quarter 2022. The first quarter 2023 and fourth quarter 2022 results reflect significant nonrecurring items related to the Merger.
- See slide 6 for additional detail of acquisition and merger-related adjustments.
- Strong Core Earnings Power: Return on average assets ("ROAA") of 1.38% and pre-tax,pre-provision ("PTPP") ROAA of 1.89%.(1)(4)
- Adjusted for merger and nonrecurring adjustments, PTPP ROAA would have been 1.99%.(1)(2)(4)
- Strong Net Interest Margin ("NIM"): NIM of 4.80% and NIM excluding purchase accounting adjustments ("PAA") of 4.38%.(1)
- Excellent Core Funding: 44.4% noninterest-bearing deposits, 0.94% cost of deposits and 1.06% cost of funds.
- Strong Capital Build: Book value per share increased to $27.14 at March 31, 2023 from $26.12 at December 31, 2022 and tangible book value per share was $15.24(1) and $14.02(1) for those same periods. Equity to assets increased to 13.64% and tangible equity to tangible assets increased to 8.15%(1) at March 31, 2023 fr0m 12.69% and 7.24%(1) at December 31, 2022.
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Actual
Adjusted(1)
Actual
(Dollars in thousands)
Adjusted(1)
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(4)
4.80%
4.38%
4.71%
4.38%
Pre-tax, pre provision net income
$ 50,727(1)
$
53,469(2)
$ 46,627(1)
$
52,962(2)
Pre-tax, pre provision ROAA(4)
1.89%(1)
1.99%(2)
1.69%(1)
1.92%(2)
Efficiency ratio(3)
58.96%
52.69%(2)
65.14%
53.57%(2)
- Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the append.
- Adjusted results exclude acquisition and merger-related expenses, core deposit intangible amortization, purchase accounting adjustments and gains and losses on the sale of assets.
- Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on the sale of assets.
- Annualized.
Core PTPP Earnings Power
After excluding merger-related expenses, nonrecurring and non-cash merger accounting items, PTPP earnings power is Stellar
1Q 2023
4Q 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Net income
$
37,148
$
2,052
(+) Provision for credit losses
3,666
44,793
(+) Provision for income taxes
9,913
(218)
Pre-tax,pre-provision income
$
50,727
$
46,627
Pre-tax, pre provision ROAA(1)
1.89%
1.69%
(+) Acquisition and merger-related expenses
$
6,165
$
11,469
(+) Core deposit intangibles amortization
6,879
7,051
(-) Purchase accounting adjustments
10,104
8,160
(-) Net gain on sale of assets
198
4,025
Adjusted pre-tax,pre-provision income(2)
$
53,469
$
52,962
Adjusted pre-tax, pre provision ROAA(1)(2)(3)
1.99%
1.92%
- Adjusted results exclude the impact of acquisition and merger-related expenses, core deposit intangibles amortization, purchase accounting adjustments and gains and losses on sale of assets for the period presented.
- Non-GAAPfinancial measure.
- Annualized.
Strong Liquidity Profile(1)
Stellar is well-positioned to manage through current environment
Sources of Liquidity
Estimated Uninsured Deposits
Amount
Amount
(Dollars in millions)
(Dollars in millions)
Cash
$
263
Total deposits
$
8,739
Unpledged securities
412
Estimated uninsured deposits
5,000
Total on-balance sheet
675
Less: collateralized municipal deposits
(939)
FHLB available capacity
Sources2,838
of Liquidity
Discount window available capacity
950
Estimated uninsured, net of collateralized
deposits
$
4,061
Total immediate available liquidity
4,463
Available brokered deposit capacity(2)
1,576
Total available liquidity
$
6,039
Immediate available liquidity coverage of estimated uninsured deposits, net of collateralized deposits
109.9%
Total available liquidity coverage of estimated uninsured deposits, net of collateralized deposits
148.7%
- As of March 31, 2023.
- Brokered deposit capacity is governed by internal policy limits.
- of Total Deposits
46.4%
First Quarter Deposit Summary
Maintaining Discipline Navigating Competitive Deposit Market
As of March 31, 2023:
- Retained favorable mix: 44.4% noninterest bearing deposits
- Estimated uninsured deposits, net of collateralized municipal deposits: 46.4%
- Average account size of $81 thousand, excluding municipal deposits
- 55.3% of deposits of our non-CD deposit base has been with us more than 5 years
- 90.2% loan to deposit ratio
- Brokered deposits increased from $72.5 million to $203.4 million from December 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023
Deposits (in millions)
Deposit Mix
(1)
CD's
12.2%
NIB
MMDA
44.4%
& Sav.
27.4%
IB Demand
16.0%
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Noninterest-bearing ("NIB")
$
3,877,859
$
4,230,169
Interest-bearing demand ("IB")
1,394,244
1,591,828
Money market and savings ("Sav & MMDA")
2,401,840
2,575,923
Certificates and other time ("CDs")
1,064,932
869,712
Total deposits
$
8,738,875
$
9,267,632
Cost of deposits
0.94%
0.62%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
1.73%
1.13%
.
First Quarter Loan Summary
Quality Loan Portfolio
- 55.4% of Commercial Real Estate ("CRE") exposure is owner- occupied and the average funded loan size in the CRE portfolio was approximately $1.09 million
- Construction & Development ("C&D"): $1.3 billion with average loan size of $746 thousand
- $294.8 million, or 22.2% of C&D portfolio was 1-4 family
- $261.3 million, or 19.7% of C&D portfolio to be owner- occupied ("OO")
Loan Portfolio Composition
Other
0.6%
1-4 Fam.
C&I
12.8%
19.0%
C&D
16.8%
OO CRE
23.4%Multi.
5.4%
CRE 22.0%
Q1 2023
Average
Interest
Average
Outstanding
Earned /
Yield / Rate
Balance
Interest Paid
Excl. PAA(1)
Q4 2022
Average
Interest
Average
Outstanding
Earned /
Yield / Rate
Balance
Interest Paid
Excl. PAA(1)
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-Earning Assets:
Loans
$
7,847,011
$
125,729
6.50%
5.98%
$
7,666,502
$
116,145
6.01%
5.59%
Securities
1,604,011
10,915
2.76%
1,795,082
12,891
2.85%
(1)
Deposits in other financial institutions
364,781
3,771
4.19%
354,117
2,933
3.29%
Total interest-earning assets
$
9,815,803
$
140,415
5.80%
5.38%
$
9,815,701
$
131,969
5.33%
5.00%
(1)
- Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the appendix.
First Quarter Asset Quality Summary
Nonperforming assets decreased and net charge-offs were minimal in Q1
Allowance for credit losses on loans:
- As of March 31, 2023, was $96.2 million, or 1.22% of total loans, compared to $93.2 million, or 1.20% of total loans, as of December 31, 2022
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans:
- As of March 31, 2023, was 221.56% compared to 206.85% as of December 31, 2022
Total nonperforming loans Nonperforming loans to total loans Total nonperforming assets Nonperforming assets to total assets Net charge-offs
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
$
43,413
$
45,048
0.55%
0.58%
$
43,537
$
45,048
0.41%
0.41%
$
192
$
5,707
0.01%
0.30%
Nonperforming Loans by Type
Other 1.1%
Nonaccrual
Loans with No
Related
Allowance
Nonaccrual
Loans with
Related
Allowance
(Dollars in thousands)
Total
Nonaccrual
Loans
1-4 Family
24.4%
C&I
53.7%
CRE
20.8%
Commercial and industrial
$
1,590
Commercial real estate (including
multi-family residential)
6,438
Commercial real estate construction
and land development
27
1-4 family residential (including home
equity)
4,464
Residential construction
195
Consumer and other
70
$
12,784
$
21,739
$
23,329
2,588
9,026
-
27
6,122
10,586
-
195
180250
$ 30,629 $ 43,413
- Combined represents the simple addition of legacy balances for 2022; estimated.
