Stellar Capital Services Limited is an India-based non-banking finance company. The Company provides financing solutions to its customers. Its product portfolio includes working capital loan, project finance and structured finance. Working capital loan includes short-term financial support for management of day-to-day operations. Project finance includes capital funding to mid-range and emerging corporates, financial assistance for expansion, diversification, funding for capital expenditure and other growth-oriented strategies of businesses, loan against property and others. It also provides project-specific funding to facilitate the acquisition, construction and development of residential, commercial, retail, township and industrial real estate projects, and long-term loans for re-development projects and property development ventures. Structured finance includes customized term loans, inter-corporate deposits, subscription to debt instruments and convertible preference shares.

Sector Corporate Financial Services