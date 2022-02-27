Stellar Resources : Pegs Prospective Lithium & Tin Ground in NE Tasmania

Executive Director Gary Fietz commented; "We are very pleased to have secured this first-in-time EL application over the Mt Paris and Scamander North areas which was identified by Stellar's consultants Dr Josh Phillips and Ross Corben. This application adds to the strategic package of EL's and EL applications Stellar has assembled in NE Tasmania which, in addition to being highly prospective for high-grade Victorian slate belt style gold mineralisation, hosts excellent potential for lithium, tin and base metal mineralisation associated with the granite intrusives therefore enhancing Stellar's commodity mix in Tasmania on top of its flagship Heemskirk Tin Project."

New EL Application - Mt Paris and North Scamander Areas

A first-in-time Exploration Licence application over the Mt Paris and Scamander North areas in NE Tasmania (combined area of 97km2) lodged by Stellar's wholly owned subsidiary, Tarcoola Iron Pty Ltd, has been registered by Mineral Resources Tasmania (MRT). The location of the new Mt Paris and Scamander North EL Application areas is shown in dark blue in Figure 1.

Stellar now holds a total of 13 EL's and EL Applications in NE Tasmania covering a total area of 2,620 km2 which are prospective for gold, tin and lithium mineralisation. The first 8 of these EL's over a total area of 1,899 km2 were granted in August 2021. The remainder of Stellar's EL applications are expected to be granted throughout 2022, with the granting of EL19/2020 and EL10/2020 expected within the next few months.

Figure 1 NE Tasmania - Stellar's tenement holdings overlain on geology and mineral occurrences

Mt Paris Area - Prospective for Lithium and Tin