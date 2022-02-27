Stellar Resources : Pegs Prospective Lithium & Tin Ground in NE Tasmania
02/27/2022 | 05:42pm EST
ASX ANOUNCEMENT l ASX: SRZ
28th February 2022
Stellar Pegs Prospective Lithium & Tin Ground in NE Tasmania
Stellar Resources Limited (ASX: SRZ, "Stellar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has lodged a new Exploration Licence application over the Mt Paris and Scamander North areas in North East Tasmania.
Highlights:
First-in-timeExploration Licence (EL) application lodged by Stellar's wholly owned subsidiary, Tarcoola Iron Pty Ltd over the Mt Paris and Scamander North areas in NE Tasmania (combined area of 97 km2) registered by Mineral Resources Tasmania (MRT).
TheMt Paris portion of the EL application considered prospective for lithium and tin mineralisation as evidenced by:
The presence of the Mount Paris Granite, a fractionated granite, equivalent to the nearby Lottah Granite which contains the highest levels of lithium recorded in Tasmania. Exploration for lithium will target pegmatites near the Mt Paris Granite margins where there is the possibility of elevated concentrations of lithium occurring.
8 recorded historic tin occurrences / mines.
Open file MRT data over the area shows stream sediment samples up to 1,000 ppm Sn within the Mt Paris Block, and up to 9,400 ppm Sn and 1,220 ppm Li from limited historic sampling close to the EL application boundary.
The Scamander North area of the EL application and Stellar's adjoining pending Scamander EL application EL19/2020 to the immediate south are both considered highly prospective for tin and base metal mineralisation as evidenced by:
The presence of the fractionated Mount Pearson Granite, considered equivalent in composition to the Mt Paris and Lottah Granites.
7 recorded alluvial tin mining occurrences / mines within Scamander North area and 29 recorded historic mineral occurrences / mines within Scamander EL19/2020 (combination of tin, tungsten, copper, lead, zinc and silver mineralisation).
Open file MRT data shows anomalous tin in stream sediment results of up to 9,300 ppm Sn in alluvial tin fields from limited historic sampling within the Scamander North area and up to 12,000 ppm Sn in Scamander EL19/2020.
Open file anomalous tin, tungsten, copper, lead, zinc, arsenic and silver in rock chip sample results including up to 1,000 ppm Sn in the Scamander North area and up to 39,500 ppm Sn in Scamander EL19/2020, where previous detailed exploration outlined anomalous tin and base metal mineralisation NW and SE along strike of the Great Pyramid tin mine currently held by Tin One Resources Corporation.
Stellar now holds a total of 13 EL's and EL applications covering an aggregate area of 2,620 km2 in NE Tasmania prospective for gold, tin and lithium mineralisation. The first 8 of these EL's (1,899 km2) were granted in August 2021, with the remainder expected to be granted throughout 2022.
Future exploration over this new area will be integrated into Stellar's NE Tasmania Exploration Program.
Executive Director Gary Fietz commented; "We are very pleased to have secured this first-in-time EL application over the Mt Paris and Scamander North areas which was identified by Stellar's consultants Dr Josh Phillips and Ross Corben. This application adds to the strategic package of EL's and EL applications Stellar has assembled in NE Tasmania which, in addition to being highly prospective for high-grade Victorian slate belt style gold mineralisation, hosts excellent potential for lithium, tin and base metal mineralisation associated with the granite intrusives therefore enhancing Stellar's commodity mix in Tasmania on top of its flagship Heemskirk Tin Project."
New EL Application - Mt Paris and North Scamander Areas
A first-in-time Exploration Licence application over the Mt Paris and Scamander North areas in NE Tasmania (combined area of 97km2) lodged by Stellar's wholly owned subsidiary, Tarcoola Iron Pty Ltd, has been registered by Mineral Resources Tasmania (MRT). The location of the new Mt Paris and Scamander North EL Application areas is shown in dark blue in Figure 1.
Stellar now holds a total of 13 EL's and EL Applications in NE Tasmania covering a total area of 2,620 km2 which are prospective for gold, tin and lithium mineralisation. The first 8 of these EL's over a total area of 1,899 km2 were granted in August 2021. The remainder of Stellar's EL applications are expected to be granted throughout 2022, with the granting of EL19/2020 and EL10/2020 expected within the next few months.
Figure 1 NE Tasmania - Stellar's tenement holdings overlain on geology and mineral occurrences
Mt Paris Area - Prospective for Lithium and Tin
The Mt Paris area (38 km2) of the recent EL application is considered prospective for lithium and tin mineralisation, based on review of open file data sourced from the MRT geochemistry database.
Stellar Pegs Lithium & Tin Ground in NE Tasmania
The Mt Paris area covers the fractionated Mount Paris S-type granite, equivalent to the Lottah Granite, which contains the highest levels of lithium recorded (0.02% Li2O to 0.1% Li2O) anywhere in Tasmania1 and hosts the historic Anchor tin mine (see Figure 2). Exploration for lithium will target pegmatites near the Mt Paris Granite margins where there is the possibility of elevated concentrations of lithium occurring.
Figure 2 - Mt Paris EL application area showing geology with lithium in rock chip results (values >500pm labelled)2
The Mt Paris area contains 8 recorded historic tin occurrences / tin mines and adjoins EL10/2019 (Halona Holding Pty Ltd) to the south and EL17/2017 (Yunnan Tin Australia Pty Ltd) to the east. Both of these adjoining EL's contains extensive (44) historical tin mining occurrences including the Anchor Tin Mine, all of which occur within fractioned alkali-feldsparS-type granite (see Figure 3).
The northern part of the Mt Paris Granite has seen little modern exploration, and as such, few samples are available despite the presence of a significant body of alkali granite considered prospective for tin and lithium mineralisation. Limited stream sediment samples from the southern part of the Mt Paris Granite have been recorded within the Mt Paris area of the EL application with values up to 1,000 ppm Sn (see Figure 4) highlighting the potential for tin mineralisation2. Additional anomalous stream sediment samples up to 9,400 ppm Sn have been recorded within bordering EL's held by third parties2 (see Figure 4).
The Blue Tier Batholith, Groves et al, 1977
Data sourced from open file MRT surface geochemistry database
Figure 3 -Combined Mt Paris & Scamander North EL application area showing geology and mineral occurrences
Figure 4 - Combined Mt Paris & Scamander North EL application areas showing tin in stream sediment samples2
Stellar Pegs Lithium & Tin Ground in NE Tasmania
Scamander North Area - Highly Prospective for Tin and Base Metals
The Scamander North area (58 km2) of the EL application and Stellar's adjoining Scamander EL application EL19/2020 to the south are highly prospective for tin and base metal mineralisation, based on review of open file geochemical data sourced from MRT.
The Scamander North area covers partly exposed, late stage, fractionated alkali granite occurring at the margins of the extensive Mt Pearson Granite which may be related to the zoned tin and base metal mineralisation of the Scamander Mineral field located further south on Stellar's Scamander EL application EL19/2020 (see Figure 3 and Figure 4).
The Scamander North area contains 7 recorded alluvial tin mining occurrences / mines, the hard-rock source of which appears not to have been investigated by previous explorers. Stellar's Scamander EL application EL19/2020 contains 29 recorded historic mineral occurrences / mines with a combination of tin, tungsten, copper, lead, zinc and silver mineralisation occurring within a zoned mineral system (see Figure 3).
Anomalous tin in stream sediment sample results of up to 9,300 ppm Sn are reported around alluvial tin fields in the Scamander North area of the EL application and up to 12,000 ppm Sn in the Scamander EL application EL19/20202, highlighting the potential for tin mineralisation within Stellar's applications.
Anomalous tin, tungsten, copper, lead, zinc, arsenic and silver in rock chip sample results of up to 1,000 ppm Sn in the Scamander North area of the EL application and up to 39,500 ppm Sn in Scamander EL application EL19/20202 highlights the potential for tin, tungsten and base metal deposits in the zoned mineral system within the Scamander EL application EL19/2020 and at the margins of this partially exposed alkali granite within the Scamander North area of the EL application (see Figure 5).
Significant historic exploration for tin and base metals has been undertaken on Stellar's Scamander EL application EL19/2020 including extensive soil sampling, stream sediment sampling and drilling defining areas of anomalous Sn, Zn, Cu, Ag and Pb mineralisation NW and SE along strike of the Great Pyramid mine within RL 2/2009 held by Tin One Resources Corporation (see Figure 5). The Great Pyramid Tin Mine operated between 1928 and 1936 with 336 tonnes of ore mined at an average recovered grade of 0.88% Sn, implying an average grade of 1.5% Sn3.
3 The Zoned Mineral Deposits of the Scamander - St Helens District, Groves, 1972
