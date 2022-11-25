Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Stellar Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRZ   AU000000SRZ6

STELLAR RESOURCES LIMITED

(SRZ)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  10:34 2022-11-24 pm EST
0.0130 AUD    0.00%
09:25aStellar Resources boosts tin inventory by 29% at Severn
AQ
11/24Possible Slowing of US Fed Rate Hikes Push Australian Shares Higher
MT
11/24Stellar Resources Posts 16% Growth in Contained Tin at Tasmanian Project; Shares Jump 8%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stellar Resources boosts tin inventory by 29% at Severn

11/25/2022 | 09:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Stellar Resources Ltd
Stellar Resources boosts tin inventory by 29% at Severn

25.11.2022 / 15:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg
Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

Jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

25.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Stellar Resources Ltd
United States
ISIN: AU000000SRZ6
EQS News ID: 1498045

 
End of News EQS News Service

1498045  25.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1498045&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about STELLAR RESOURCES LIMITED
09:25aStellar Resources boosts tin inventory by 29% at Severn
AQ
11/24Possible Slowing of US Fed Rate Hikes Push Australian Shares Higher
MT
11/24Stellar Resources Posts 16% Growth in Contained Tin at Tasmanian Project; Shares Jump 8..
MT
11/23Stellar Resources Limited Announces Estimate Returns 29% Increase in Contained Tin
CI
11/02Australian Shares Post Small Gain as Miners, Oil Producers Rally on Higher Commodity Pr..
MT
11/01Stellar Resources Climbs 9% After Securing Lithium, Tin Prospective License in Tasmania
MT
10/10Stellar Resources Begins Drilling at Heemskirk Project
MT
10/09Stellar Resources Limited Provides Details of Recently Commenced Phase 2B Drilling Prog..
CI
09/26Stellar Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 202..
CI
08/02Stellar Resources Secures Grant Funding for Tasmanian Mineral Projects; Shares Rise 6%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,73 M -0,50 M -0,50 M
Net cash 2022 2,43 M 1,64 M 1,64 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,1 M 8,83 M 8,83 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart STELLAR RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Stellar Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Melanie Jaye Leydin Chief Financial Officer
Simon Thomas O'Loughlin Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Holland Whiting Independent Non-Executive Director
Gary Fietz Executive Director
Simon James Robson Taylor Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLAR RESOURCES LIMITED-44.68%9
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-8.84%54 372
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-3.82%45 883
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%41 969
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-30.44%10 869
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.5.75%9 128