Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report solid operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, in which net asset value grew by $0.15 per share and U.S. GAAP net investment income of $0.42 per share and core net investment income of $0.44 per share covered the regular dividend declared of $0.40 per share. Our loan portfolio is yielding 11.9%, as of March 31, 2024. We have completed over eleven years of operations, during which our investors have received a total of $252 million in distributions, equivalent to $15.35 per share."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)













Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net investment income $10.24 $0.42

$9.07 $0.46 Core net investment income(1) 10.61 0.44

8.87 0.45 Net realized (loss) gain on investments (20.38) (0.85)

0.03 — Net realized loss on foreign currency translation (0.03) —

(0.04) — Total realized income(2) ($10.17) ($0.43)

$9.06 $0.46 Distributions (9.65) (0.40)

(7.95) (0.40) Net unrealized change in appreciation (depreciation) on investments 23.52 0.98

(4.25) (0.22) Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments in taxable subsidiaries (0.20) (0.01)

(0.07) — Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $13.15 $0.54

$4.74 $0.24 Weighted average shares outstanding

24,125,642



19,779,988

(1) Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees (reversal) and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP") measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements. (2) Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and loss on debt extinguishment; all U.S. GAAP measures.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY ($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)













As of

As of



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Investments at fair value

$875.9

$874.5 Total assets

$935.2

$908.1 Net assets

$323.4

$319.9 Shares outstanding

24,125,642

24,125,642 Net asset value per share

$13.41

$13.26













Three Months Ended



March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023 New investments

$28.5

$41.2 Repayments of investments

(31.2)

(5.9) Net activity

($2.7)

$35.3













As of

As of



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Number of portfolio company investments

94

93 Number of debt investments

81

81









Weighted average yield of debt and other income producing investments (3)







Cash

11.0 %

11.0 % Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.5 %

0.5 % Fee amortization

0.4 %

0.4 % Total

11.9 %

11.9 %









Weighted average yield on total investments (4)







Cash

10.3 %

10.3 % Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.5 %

0.5 % Fee amortization

0.3 %

0.3 % Total

11.1 %

11.1 %

(3) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors in the Company's common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expenses or any sales load that may be paid by investors. (4) The dollar-weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 totaled $26.0 million and $24.1 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Gross operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, totaled $16.0 million and $15.0 million, respectively. The increase was driven primarily by increased incentive fees. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $3.9 million and $3.7 million, income incentive fees totaled $2.5 million and $2.1 million, capital gains incentive fee reversals totaled ($0.0) million and ($0.6) million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $7.8 million and $7.9 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.5 million for both periods, income tax totaled $0.4 million for both periods and other expenses totaled $0.9 million and $1.0 million. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company waived income incentive fees totaling $0.2 million for net operating expenses of $15.8 million. No such income incentive fees were waived for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Net investment income was $10.2 million and $9.1 million, or $0.42 and $0.46 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 24,125,642 and 19,779,988 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes the capital gains incentive fee (reversal) and income tax expense accruals, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 was $10.6 million and $8.9 million, or $0.44 and $0.45 per share, respectively.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, the Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of $23.5 million and ($4.2) million, respectively, and the Company had net realized (losses) gains of ($20.4) million and less than $0.1 million, respectively. The full realizations for the three months ended March 31, 2024 had previously been reflected as unrealized depreciation which were reversed during the three months then ended and included in the $23.5 million of unrealized appreciation as of March 31, 2024.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $13.1 million and $4.7 million, or $0.54 and $0.24 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 24,125,642 and 19,779,988 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2024, the Company's amended senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $260.0 million on a committed basis. As of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size up to $350.0 million.

As of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company had $184.7 million and $160.1 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

Distributions

During the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, the Company declared aggregate distributions of $0.40 per share for both periods ($9.6 million and $8.0 million in the aggregate, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended March 31, 2024:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

January 5, 2024

Whisps Holdings LP*

Manufacturer of cheese-based snacks

$ 75,192

Equity Add-On Investment

January 8, 2024

EH Real Estate Services, LLC*

Offers residential property brokerage, title & settlement, and

property and casualty insurance brokerage services to home buyers

and sellers

$ 475,233

Senior Secured – First Lien Add-On Investment

January 9, 2024

Morgan Electrical Group Intermediate Holdings, Inc.*

Provider of commercial electrical services

$ 23,531

Equity Add-On Investment

January 12, 2024

Impact Home Services LLC*

Residential garage door, electrical, and plumbing services provider

$ 50,914

Equity Add-On Investment

January 31, 2024

Impact Home Services LLC*

Residential garage door, electrical, and plumbing services provider

$ 22,331

Equity Add-On Investment

February 7, 2024

Unicat Catalyst Holdings, LLC*

Manufacturer and distributor of catalysts and other industrial products

$ 7,032

Equity Add-On Investment

March 1, 2024

Monitorus Holding, LLC*

Provider of media monitoring and evaluation services

$ 13,290

Unsecured Convertible Bond New Investment

March 11, 2024

Exec Connect Intermediate LLC

Facilitator of executive-level in-person events and remote peer-to-peer industry insights

$ 4,311,584

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 627,139

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 391,962

Revolver Commitment New Investment

March 11, 2024

Titan Meter Bidco Corp.

Provider of liquid metering products and integrated solutions to the energy infrastructure sector

$ 10,029,219

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,055,707

Revolver Commitment















$ 515,578

Equity Add-On Investment

March 20, 2024

Advanced Barrier Extrusions, LLC*

Manufacturer of high barrier forming web films

$ 32,489

Equity New Investment

March 26, 2024

Med Learning Group, LLC

Provider of continuing medical education services

$ 8,977,710

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 2,445,188

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment Add-On Investment

March 28, 2024

Rogers Mechanical Contractors, LLC*

HVAC and plumbing designer, installer, and service provider for

new/existing DCs, fulfilment sortation facilities, and warehouses.

$ 45,212

Senior Secured – First Lien ______________________________













*Existing portfolio company











The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended March 31, 2024:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Instrument Type Full Repayment

January 8, 2024

Peltram Plumbing Holdings, LLC*

Provider of plumbing solutions

$ 16,160,003

Senior Secured – First Lien Full Realization

March 4, 2024

NuMet Machining Techniques, LLC*

Supplier of complex, mission critical

engine components, fabrications and

assemblies for the global aerospace and

power generation industries

$ (12,675,000)

Senior Secured – Second Lien







Bromford Industries Limited*





$ (7,800,000)

Senior Secured – Second Lien Full Repayment

March 5, 2024

Dresser Utility Solutions, LLC*

Manufacturer of rotary meters, pipeline

distribution repair/upgrade products,

electric actuators and chemical pumps to

natural gas utilities and energy/industrial

distributors

$ 10,000,000

Senior Secured – Second Lien ______________________________









*Existing portfolio company











Events Subsequent to March 31, 2024

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through May 9, 2024. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to March 31, 2024:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type New Investment

April 1, 2024

FairWave Holdings, LLC

Specialty coffee platform

$ 7,615,265

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 2,665,343

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 1,142,290

Revolver Commitment















$ 285,572

Equity New Investment

April 11, 2024

WER Holdings, LLC

Regional provider of commercial landscaping services

$ 2,704,164

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,338,695

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 401,609

Revolver Commitment















$ 180,300

Equity Add-On Investment

April 16, 2024

Impact Home Services LLC*

Residential garage door, electrical, and plumbing

services provider

$ 8,932

Equity















$ 90,773

Senior Secured – First Lien Add-On Investment

April 22, 2024

Exacta Land Surveyors, LLC*

Provider of land survey and field management services

to facilitate real estate transactions

$ 2,164

Equity ______________________________









*Existing portfolio company











The Company realized investments in the following portfolio company subsequent to March 31, 2024:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Realized Gain

Instrument Type Full Repayment

May 1, 2024

Nutritional Medicinals, LLC*

Manufacturer and distributor of

organic whole food, plant-based

feeding tube formulas and meal

replacement kits.

$ 11,421,291

$ -

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 2,950,929

$ 1,978,126

Equity ______________________________















*Existing portfolio company

















Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of May 9, 2024 was $172.5 million.

Distributions Declared

On April 3, 2024, our Board of Directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of April, May, and June 2024, as follows:





Ex-Dividend

Record

Payment

Amount per Declared

Date

Date

Date

Share 4/3/2024

4/29/2024

4/30/2024

5/15/2024

$ 0.1333 4/3/2024

5/31/2024

5/31/2024

6/14/2024

$ 0.1333 4/3/2024

6/28/2024

6/28/2024

7/15/2024

$ 0.1333

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES



















March 31, 2024









(unaudited)

December 31, 2023

ASSETS













Controlled investments at fair value (amortized cost of $17,934,808 and $17,285,138,

respectively)

$ 7,362,234

$ 6,175,994

Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of

$862,218,903 and $884,858,412, respectively)



868,521,912



868,284,689

Cash and cash equivalents



48,761,721



26,125,741

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



776,417



371,877

Interest receivable



6,484,400



4,882,338

Income tax receivable



2,673,730



1,588,708

Other receivables



42,995



42,995

Deferred offering costs



12,521



7,312

Prepaid expenses



585,418



606,674

Total Assets

$ 935,221,348

$ 908,086,328

LIABILITIES













Notes Payable

$ 99,107,786

$ 98,996,412

Credit Facility payable



181,343,929



156,564,776

SBA-guaranteed debentures



320,587,412



320,273,358

Dividends payable



3,215,948



—

Management fees payable



1,852,233



2,918,536

Income incentive fees payable



2,745,073



2,885,180

Interest payable



1,493,044



5,241,164

Unearned revenue



412,314



397,725

Administrative services payable



425,048



402,151

Deferred tax liability



381,500



188,893

Other accrued expenses and liabilities



216,657



278,345

Total Liabilities

$ 611,780,944

$ 588,146,540

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)













Net Assets

$ 323,440,404

$ 319,939,788

NET ASSETS













Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized; 24,125,642

issued and outstanding for both periods)

$ 24,125

$ 24,125

Paid-in capital



335,918,984



335,918,984

Total distributable loss



(12,502,705)



(16,003,321)

Net Assets

$ 323,440,404

$ 319,939,788

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 935,221,348

$ 908,086,328

Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 13.41

$ 13.26



STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)





For the three months ended





March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

INVESTMENT INCOME













From controlled investments:













Interest income

$ 81,636

$ —

From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments













Interest income



24,956,851



23,408,604

Other income



958,262



666,743

Total Investment Income

$ 25,996,749

$ 24,075,347

OPERATING EXPENSES













Management fees

$ 3,852,233

$ 3,735,102

Valuation fees



156,507



147,073

Administrative services expenses



490,901



461,964

Income incentive fees



2,509,110



2,124,835

Capital gains incentive fee



—



(569,528)

Professional fees



339,627



430,848

Directors' fees



108,250



117,250

Insurance expense



124,989



120,546

Interest expense and other fees



7,767,573



7,886,424

Income tax expense



370,719



374,763

Other general and administrative expenses



245,275



178,450

Total Operating Expenses

$ 15,965,184

$ 15,007,727

Income incentive fee waiver



(204,351)



—

Total Operating Expenses, net of fee waivers

$ 15,760,833

$ 15,007,727

Net Investment Income

$ 10,235,916

$ 9,067,620

Net realized (loss) gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$ (20,384,731)

$ 34,967

Net realized loss on foreign currency translation



(25,106)



(39,912)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on controlled investments



536,570



—

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



22,982,020



(4,249,642)

Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on foreign currency translations



(3,602)



1,874

Provision for taxes on net unrealized appreciation on investments



(192,607)



(78,760)

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 13,148,460

$ 4,736,147

Net Investment Income Per Share—basic and diluted

$ 0.42

$ 0.46

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.54

$ 0.24

Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding—basic and diluted



24,125,642



19,779,988

Distributions Per Share—basic and diluted

$ 0.40

$ 0.40



STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)

































Common Stock







Total









Number

Par

Paid-in

distributable









of shares

value

capital

earnings (loss)

Net Assets Balances at December 31, 2022

19,666,769

$ 19,667

$ 275,114,720

$ 642,226

$ 275,776,613 Net investment income

—



—



—



9,067,620



9,067,620 Net realized gain on investments

—



—



—



34,967



34,967 Net realized loss on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(39,912)



(39,912) Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments

—



—



—



(4,249,642)



(4,249,642) Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



1,874



1,874 Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments

—



—



—



(78,760)



(78,760) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(7,951,284)



(7,951,284) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)

581,614



581



8,289,988



—



8,290,569 Balances at March 31, 2023

20,248,383

$ 20,248

$ 283,404,708

$ (2,572,911)

$ 280,852,045





























Balances at December 31, 2023

24,125,642

$ 24,125

$ 335,918,984

$ (16,003,321)

$ 319,939,788 Net investment income

—



—



—



10,235,916



10,235,916 Net realized loss on investments

—



—



—



(20,384,731)



(20,384,731) Net realized loss on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(25,106)



(25,106) Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments

—



—



—



23,518,590



23,518,590 Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(3,602)



(3,602) Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments

—



—



—



(192,607)



(192,607) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(9,647,844)



(9,647,844) Balances at March 31, 2024

24,125,642

$ 24,125

$ 335,918,984

$ (12,502,705)

$ 323,440,404

______________________________ (1) See Note 4 to the Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 9, 2024 for more information on offering costs.

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

















For three months ended



March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities











Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$ 13,148,460

$ 4,736,147 Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:











Purchases of investments



(28,516,430)



(41,237,273) Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments



31,169,595



5,890,813 Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments



(23,518,590)



4,249,642 Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations



3,602



10,126 Increase in investments due to PIK



(750,054)



(769,954) Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net



(702,543)



(665,998) Deferred tax provision



192,607



78,760 Amortization of loan structure fees



264,707



143,822 Amortization of deferred financing costs



111,374



110,150 Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures



314,055



317,508 Net realized loss (gain) on investments



20,384,731



(34,967) Changes in other assets and liabilities











Increase in interest receivable



(1,602,062)



(187,420) Increase in income tax receivable



(1,085,022)



— Decrease in prepaid expenses



21,256



148,414 Decrease in management fees payable



(1,066,303)



(2,592,566) (Decrease) increase in income incentive fees payable



(140,107)



2,124,835 Decrease in capital gains incentive fees payable



—



(569,528) Increase in administrative services payable



22,897



39,951 Decrease in interest payable



(3,748,120)



(3,437,073) Decrease in related party payable



—



(646,393) Increase (decrease) in unearned revenue



14,589



(47,573) Increase in income tax payable



—



374,460 Decrease in other accrued expenses and liabilities



(61,688)



(78,907) Net Cash Provided (Used) in Operating Activities

$ 4,456,954

$ (32,043,024) Cash flows from Financing Activities











Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

$ —

$ 8,487,127 Sales load for common stock issued



—



(126,303) Offering costs paid for common stock issued



(5,209)



(72,955) Stockholder distributions paid



(6,431,896)



(5,252,174) Financing costs paid on Credit Facility



(49,969)



— Borrowings under Credit Facility



50,000,000



13,300,000 Repayments of Credit Facility



(25,333,900)



(14,483,900) Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

$ 18,179,026

$ 1,851,795 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 22,635,980

$ (30,191,229) Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period

$ 26,125,741

$ 48,043,329 Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$ 48,761,721

$ 17,852,100 Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities











Cash paid for interest expense

$ 10,825,557

$ 10,752,017 Income and excise tax paid



1,455,741



303 Increase in distributions payable



3,215,948



2,699,110 Increase in deferred offering costs



5,209



2,700 Exchange of investments



8,256,411



—

Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (1) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023 Net investment income

$10,235,916

$9,067,620 Capital gains incentive fee reversal

—

(569,528) Income tax expense

370,719

374,763 Core net investment income

$10,606,635

$8,872,855









Per share amounts:







Net investment income per share

$0.42

$0.46 Core net investment income per share

$0.44

$0.45

Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (2) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended



March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023 Net investment income

$10,235,916

$9,067,620 Net realized loss on investments

(20,384,731)

34,967 Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

(25,106)

(39,912) Total Realized Net Investment Income

($10,173,921)

$9,062,675









Per share amounts:







Net investment income per share

$0.42

$0.46 Realized net investment income per share

($0.43)

$0.46

