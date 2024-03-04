HOUSTON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.
Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report solid operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, in which U.S. GAAP net investment income of $0.49 per share and core net investment income of $0.50 per share covered the regular dividend declared of $0.40 per share. Our loan portfolio is yielding 11.9%, as of December 31, 2023. We have concluded over eleven years of operations, during which our investors have received a total of $246 million in distributions, equivalent to $15.08 per share."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Net investment income
$11.91
$0.49
$9.71
$0.50
$42.21
$1.92
$28.59
$1.46
Core net investment income(1)
12.16
0.50
8.66
0.44
42.97
1.95
26.93
1.38
Net realized (loss) gain on investments
(30.54)
(1.26)
(1.00)
(0.06)
(30.21)
(1.38)
3.66
0.19
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
(0.04)
—
—
—
(0.11)
—
(0.01)
—
Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments in taxable subsidiaries
2.99
0.12
—
—
2.99
0.14
—
—
Total realized income(2)
($15.68)
($0.65)
$8.71
$0.44
$14.88
$0.68
$32.24
$1.65
Distributions
(9.65)
(0.40)
(6.67)
(0.34)
(35.53)
(1.61)
(25.42)
(1.30)
Net unrealized change in appreciation (depreciation) on investments
27.13
1.13
(4.73)
(0.24)
2.79
0.13
(17.55)
(0.90)
Net unrealized change in appreciation (depreciation) on foreign currency translation
0.01
—
0.06
—
(0.01)
—
0.01
—
Benefit (provision) for taxes on unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments
in taxable subsidiaries
0.02
—
(0.06)
—
(0.13)
(0.01)
(0.21)
(0.01)
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$11.48
$0.48
$3.98
$0.20
$17.53
$0.80
$14.49
$0.74
Weighted average shares outstanding
24,125,642
19,604,040
22,004,648
19,552,931
(1)
Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees (reversal) and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP") measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements.
(2)
Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and loss on debt extinguishment; all U.S. GAAP measures.
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)
As of
As of
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Investments at fair value
$874.5
$844.7
Total assets
$908.1
$898.2
Net assets
$319.9
$275.8
Shares outstanding
24,125,642
19,666,769
Net asset value per share
$13.26
$14.02
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
New investments
$44.2
$30.1
$183.9
$211.0
Repayments of investments
(55.2)
(53.2)
(134.2)
(127.5)
Net activity
($11.0)
($23.1)
$49.7
$83.5
As of
As of
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Number of portfolio company investments
93
85
Number of debt investments
81
73
Weighted average yield of debt and other income producing investments (3)
Cash
11.0 %
10.3 %
Payment-in-kind ("PIK")
0.5 %
0.4 %
Fee amortization
0.4 %
0.4 %
Total
11.9 %
11.1 %
Weighted average yield on total investments (4)
Cash
10.3 %
9.7 %
Payment-in-kind ("PIK")
0.5 %
0.3 %
Fee amortization
0.3 %
0.4 %
Total
11.1 %
10.4 %
(3)
The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors in the Company's common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expenses or any sales load that may be paid by investors.
(4)
The dollar-weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.
Results of Operations
Investment income for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 totaled $105.8 million and $75.1 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.
Gross operating expenses for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, totaled $63.9 million and $46.5 million, respectively. The increase was driven primarily by increased interest expense and income incentive fees. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $15.5 million and $14.8 million, income incentive fees totaled $10.2 million and $3.8 million, capital gains incentive fee reversals totaled ($0.6) million and ($2.8) million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $32.0 million and $24.5 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $1.9 million and $1.8 million, income tax totaled $1.3 million and $1.2 million and other expenses totaled $3.6 million and $3.2 million. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company waived income incentive fees totaling $0.3 million for net operating expenses of $63.7 million. No such income incentive fees were waived for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Net investment income was $42.2 million and $28.6 million, or $1.92 and $1.46 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 22,004,648 and 19,552,931 for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes the capital gains incentive fee (reversal) and income tax expense accruals, for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was $43.0 million and $26.9 million, or $1.95 and $1.38 per share, respectively.
For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, the Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of $2.8 million and ($17.5) million, respectively, and the Company had net realized (losses) gains of ($30.2) million and $3.7 million, respectively. The full realizations for the year ended December 31, 2023 had previously been reflected as unrealized depreciation which were reversed during the year then ended and included in the $2.8 million of unrealized appreciation as of December 31, 2023.
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $17.5 million and $14.5 million, or $0.80 and $0.74 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 22,004,648 and 19,552,931 for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
On November 21, 2023, the Company entered into the Fourth Amendment to Amended and Restated Senior Secured Revolving Credit Agreement (the "Fourth Amendment Agreement") by and among the Company, as the borrower, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank ("Amegy Bank"), as the administrative agent, and the lenders that are party thereto from time to time (collectively, the "Lenders"). The Fourth Amendment Agreement, among other things, (i) decreases the maximum commitment under the Company's credit agreement with the Lenders (the "Credit Facility") from $265.0 million to $260.0 million, (ii) increases the maximum accordion limit from $315.0 million to $350.0 million, (iii) authorizes the replacement of Canadian Dollar Offered Rate with a Canadian Overnight Repo Rate Average benchmark rate to be agreed for advances in Canadian Dollars, (iv) extends the Commitment Termination Date (as defined in the Fourth Amendment Agreement) to November 21, 2027 and Final Maturity Date (as defined in the Fourth Amendment Agreement) to November 21, 2028, and (v) reduces the Company's interest coverage ratio requirement from 2.00:1.00 to 1.75:1.00.
As of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company had $160.1 million and $199.2 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.
The Company issued 4,458,873 shares during the year ended December 31, 2023 under the At-the-Market Program ("ATM Program"), for gross proceeds of $62.9 million. The average per share gross offering price of shares issued under the ATM Program during the year ended December 31, 2023 was $14.10. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net proceeds of $62.2 million, or $14.00 per share, exceeded net asset value per share, excluding the impact of offering expenses.
Distributions
During the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, the Company declared aggregate distributions of $0.40 and $0.34 per share, respectively ($9.6 million and $6.7 million in the aggregate, respectively). During the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, the Company declared aggregate distributions of $1.60 and $1.30 per share, respectively ($35.5 million and $25.4 million in the aggregate, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions are reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Approximately $0.4 million of the dividends declared in 2023 are expected to be characterized as long-term capital gains. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.
Recent Portfolio Activity
The Company invested in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended December 31, 2023:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Investment Amount
Instrument Type
Add-On Investment
October 3, 2023
EH Real Estate Services, LLC*
Offers residential property brokerage, title & settlement, and
property and casualty insurance brokerage services to home buyers
and sellers
$
2,281,116
Revolver Commitment
$
3
Equity
Add-On Investment
October 11, 2023
Impact Home Services LLC*
Residential garage door, electrical, and plumbing services provider
$
539,718
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
13,398
Equity
Add-On Investment
October 16, 2023
Equine Network, LLC*
Provider of content, information, tech-enabled services, and hosts
competitions for the U.S. equine industry
$
955,516
Senior Secured – First Lien
Add-On Investment
October 26, 2023
Elliott Aviation, LLC*
Provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul and fixed-base
operator services to the business aviation sector.
$
56,148
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
1,489
Equity
Add-On Investment
October 31, 2023
2X LLC*
Provider of outsourced digital B2B marketing-as-a-service
$
1,448,388
Senior Secured – First Lien
Add-On Investment
November 1, 2023
Advanced Barrier Extrusions, LLC*
Manufacturer of high barrier forming web films
$
10,584
Equity
Restructured Investment
November 6, 2023
ArborWorks, LLC*
A professional tree care firm
$
3,461,538
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
2,309,486
Revolver Commitment
$
3,610,847
Equity
Add-On Investment
November 15, 2023
Monitorus Holding, LLC*
Provider of media monitoring and evaluation services
$
5,532
Unsecured Convertible Bond
Add-On Investment
December 5, 2023
Amika OpCo LLC*
Branded haircare platform
$
9,705,893
Senior Secured – First Lien
New Investment
December 7, 2023
evolv Consulting, LLC
Digital transformation consulting firm
$
10,000,000
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
1,363,636
Revolver Commitment
$
473,485
Equity
New Investment
December 12, 2023
AdCellerant LLC
Provider of outsourced digital marketing software and services
$
10,000,000
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
875,995
Revolver Commitment
$
728,710
Equity
Add-On Investment
December 13, 2023
Unicat Catalyst Holdings, LLC*
Manufacturer and distributor of catalysts and other industrial products
$
21,103
Equity
Add-On Investment
December 20, 2023
Advanced Barrier Extrusions, LLC*
Manufacturer of high barrier forming web films
$
68,034
Equity
Add-On Investment
December 20, 2023
Tower Arch Infolinks Media, LP**
Advertising placement partner for small to mid-sized publishers
$
1,226
Equity
New Investment
December 21, 2023
Michelli, LLC
Provider of test and measurement services and equipment
$
5,000,000
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
3,888,228
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
1,296,076
Revolver Commitment
$
509,215
Equity
Add-On Investment
December 22, 2023
Anne Lewis Strategies, LLC*
Provider of tech-enabled donor targeting and strategic digital
fundraising services for non-profit and political organizations.
$
492,905
Equity
*Existing portfolio company
The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended December 31, 2023:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Proceeds Received
Realized Gain/(Loss)
Instrument Type
Full Repayment
October 24, 2023
Interstate Waste Services, Inc.*
Provider of non-hazardous waste management, collection, and
recycling services
$
368,448
$
(577,677)
Equity
Restructured Investment
November 6, 2023
ArborWorks, LLC*
A professional tree care firm
$
—
$
(9,080,023)
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
—
$
(2,119,291)
Funded Revolver
$
—
$
(130,900)
Equity
Full Repayment
November 21, 2023
SIB Holdings, LLC*
Provider of fixed cost reduction services
$
12,545,260
$
—
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
2,249,126
$
—
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
843,422
$
—
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
461,200
$
(38,800)
Equity
Full Realization
November 29, 2023
U.S. Auto Sales, Inc. et al*
Integrated used car retailer and subprime auto finance company
$
—
$
(985,000)
Equity
Full Repayment
November 30, 2023
Archer Systems, LLC*
Provider of mass tort settlement administrative solutions
$
3,788,754
$
—
Senior Secured – First Lien
Full Repayment
December 21, 2023
Kelleyamerit Holdings, Inc.*
Nation-wide provider of fleet maintenance and repair services
$
9,750,000
$
—
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
1,500,000
$
—
Senior Secured – First Lien
Full Realization
December 21, 2023
International Designs Holdings LLC*
Distributor of design-oriented surfaces, appliances and architectural
specialty products
$
569,427
$
369,427
Equity
Full Repayment
December 22, 2023
BLP Buyer, Inc.*
Distributor of lifting solutions
$
6,116,486
$
—
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
1,725,633
$
—
Senior Secured – First Lien
Full Realization
December 31, 2023
Protect America, Inc.*
Provider of residential security monitoring and home automation
systems
$
—
$
(17,979,749)
Senior Secured – Second Lien
Events Subsequent to December 31, 2023
The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through March 4, 2024. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.
Investment Portfolio
The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to December 31, 2023:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Investment Amount
Instrument Type
Add-On Investment
January 5, 2024
Whisps Holdings LP*
Manufacturer of cheese-based snacks
$
75,192
Equity
Add-On Investment
January 8, 2024
EH Real Estate Services, LLC*
Offers residential property brokerage, title &
settlement, and property and casualty insurance
brokerage services to home buyers and sellers
$
475,233
Senior Secured – First Lien
Add-On Investment
January 9, 2024
Morgan Electrical Group Intermediate Holdings, Inc.*
Provider of commercial electrical services
$
23,531
Equity
Add-On Investment
January 12, 2024
Impact Home Services LLC*
Residential garage door, electrical, and plumbing
services provider
$
50,914
Equity
Add-On Investment
January 31, 2024
Impact Home Services LLC*
Residential garage door, electrical, and plumbing
services provider
$
22,331
Equity
Add-On Investment
February 7, 2024
Unicat Catalyst Holdings, LLC*
Manufacturer and distributor of catalysts and other
industrial products
$
7,032
Equity
Add-On Investment
February 28, 2024
Monitorus Holding, LLC*
Provider of media monitoring and evaluation services
$
13,290
Equity
*Existing portfolio company
The Company realized investments in the following portfolio company subsequent to December 31, 2023:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Proceeds Received
Instrument Type
Full Repayment
January 8, 2024
Peltram Plumbing Holdings, LLC*
Provider of plumbing solutions.
$
16,160,003
Senior Secured – First Lien
*Existing portfolio company
Credit Facility
The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of March 4, 2024 was $148.5 million.
Distributions Declared
On January 13, 2024, our Board of Directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of January, February, and March 2024, as follows:
Ex-Dividend
Record
Payment
Amount per
Declared
Date
Date
Date
Share
1/13/2024
1/30/2024
1/31/2024
2/15/2024
$
0.1333
1/13/2024
2/28/2024
2/29/2024
3/15/2024
$
0.1333
1/13/2024
3/28/2024
3/29/2024
4/15/2024
$
0.1333
Conference Call Information
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 12:00 PM, Central Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary.
For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial (888) 506-0062. Use passcode 183087. Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Tuesday, March 19, 2024 by dialing (877) 481-4010 and entering passcode 50028. The replay will also be available on the Company's website.
For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.
About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans, second lien loans and unsecured debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Control investments at fair value (amortized cost of $17,285,138 and $0, respectively)
$
6,175,994
$
—
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $884,858,412
and $875,823,177, respectively)
868,284,689
844,733,638
Cash and cash equivalents
26,125,741
48,043,329
Receivable for sales and repayments of investments
371,877
718,794
Interest receivable
4,882,338
3,984,409
Income tax receivable
1,588,708
—
Other receivables
42,995
34,245
Deferred offering costs
7,312
1,100
Prepaid expenses
606,674
667,267
Total Assets
$
908,086,328
$
898,182,782
LIABILITIES
2026 Notes payable
$
98,996,412
$
98,549,692
Credit Facility payable
156,564,776
197,685,281
SBA-guaranteed debentures
320,273,358
307,895,195
Management fees payable
2,918,536
7,150,407
Income incentive fees payable
2,885,180
2,464,408
Capital gains incentive fees payable
—
569,528
Interest payable
5,241,164
4,640,841
Related party payable
—
1,060,321
Unearned revenue
397,725
320,675
Administrative services payable
402,151
356,919
Income tax payable
—
1,175,373
Deferred tax liability
188,893
61,936
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
278,345
475,593
Total Liabilities
$
588,146,540
$
622,406,169
Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)
Net Assets
$
319,939,788
$
275,776,613
NET ASSETS
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized; 24,125,642
and 19,666,769 issued and outstanding, respectively)
$
24,125
$
19,667
Paid-in capital
335,918,984
275,114,720
Total distributable (loss) earnings
(16,003,321)
642,226
Net Assets
$
319,939,788
$
275,776,613
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
$
908,086,328
$
898,182,782
Net Asset Value Per Share
$
13.26
$
14.02
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the years ended
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
INVESTMENT INCOME
Interest income
$
102,016,788
$
72,964,999
$
61,536,686
From control investments:
Interest income
$
37,897
$
—
$
—
From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
Interest income
101,978,891
72,964,999
61,536,686
Other income
3,830,780
2,147,577
2,142,308
Total Investment Income
$
105,847,568
$
75,112,576
$
63,678,994
OPERATING EXPENSES
Management fees
$
15,452,347
$
14,848,174
$
13,169,606
Valuation fees
373,628
351,752
313,437
Administrative services expenses
1,908,191
1,810,576
1,798,966
Income incentive fees
10,189,888
3,782,151
3,043,470
Capital gains incentive (reversal) fee
(569,528)
(2,818,623)
2,867,131
Professional fees
1,455,372
1,103,693
1,082,917
Directors' fees
406,000
329,000
315,000
Insurance expense
492,596
503,907
482,140
Interest expense and other fees
32,011,317
24,469,285
18,721,058
Income tax expense
1,333,452
1,161,668
1,102,374
Other general and administrative expenses
891,170
984,309
1,006,428
Total Operating Expenses
$
63,944,433
$
46,525,892
$
43,902,527
Income incentive fee waiver
(307,442)
—
—
Total Operating Expenses, net of fee waivers
$
63,636,991
$
46,525,892
$
43,902,527
Net Investment Income
$
42,210,577
$
28,586,684
$
19,776,467
Net realized loss on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
$
(30,211,467)
$
3,660,595
$
23,710,167
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
(112,481)
(6,091)
—
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
(539,250)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on control investments
(430,577)
—
—
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
3,222,729
(17,542,230)
(6,928,160)
Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on foreign currency translation
(6,504)
6,040
—
(Provision) benefit for taxes on net unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments
(126,957)
(213,214)
510,868
Benefit (provision) for taxes on net realized loss (gain) on investments
2,987,847
—
(2,957,220)
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
$
17,533,167
14,491,784
33,572,872
Net Investment Income Per Share—basic and diluted
$
1.92
$
1.46
$
1.01
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and diluted
$
0.80
$
0.74
$
1.72
Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding—basic and diluted
22,004,648
19,552,931
19,489,750
Distributions Per Share—basic and diluted
$
1.61
$
1.30
$
1.14
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS
Common Stock
Total
Number
Par
Paid-in
distributable
of shares
value
capital
(loss) earnings
Net Assets
Balances as of December 31, 2020
19,486,003
$
19,486
$
276,026,667
$
(2,685,504)
$
273,360,649
Net investment income
—
—
—
19,776,467
19,776,467
Net realized gain on investments
—
—
—
23,710,167
23,710,167
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
—
(539,250)
(539,250)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments
—
—
—
(6,928,160)
(6,928,160)
Benefit for taxes on unrealized depreciation on investments
510,868
510,868
Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments
—
—
—
(2,957,220)
(2,957,220)
Return of capital and other tax related adjustments
—
—
(1,861,213)
1,861,213
—
Distributions from net investment income
—
—
—
(21,201,567)
(21,201,567)
Distributions from net realized capital gains
—
—
—
(1,014,420)
(1,014,420)
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)
31,592
32
393,667
—
393,699
Balances at December 31, 2021
19,517,595
$
19,518
$
274,559,121
$
10,532,594
$
285,111,233
Net investment income
—
—
—
28,586,684
28,586,684
Net realized gain on investments
—
—
—
3,660,595
3,660,595
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
—
—
—
(6,091)
(6,091)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments
—
—
—
(17,542,230)
(17,542,230)
Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations
—
—
—
6,040
6,040
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments
—
—
—
(213,214)
(213,214)
Return of capital and other tax related adjustments
—
—
(1,040,884)
1,040,884
—
Distributions from net investment income
—
—
—
(21,633,343)
(21,633,343)
Distributions from net realized capital gains
—
—
—
(3,789,693)
(3,789,693)
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)
149,174
149
1,596,483
—
1,596,632
Balances at December 31, 2022
19,666,769
$
19,667
$
275,114,720
$
642,226
$
275,776,613
Net investment income
—
—
—
42,210,577
42,210,577
Net realized loss on investments
—
—
—
(30,211,467)
(30,211,467)
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
—
—
—
(112,481)
(112,481)
Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments
—
—
—
2,792,152
2,792,152
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
—
—
—
(6,504)
(6,504)
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments
—
—
—
(126,957)
(126,957)
Benefit for taxes on realized loss on investments
—
—
—
2,987,847
2,987,847
Return of capital and other tax related adjustments
—
—
(1,348,766)
1,348,766
—
Distributions from net investment income
—
—
—
(35,080,734)
(35,080,734)
Distributions from net realized capital gains
—
—
—
(446,746)
(446,746)
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)
4,458,873
4,458
62,153,030
—
62,157,488
Balances at December 31, 2023
24,125,642
$
24,125
$
335,918,984
$
(16,003,321)
$
319,939,788
(1)
See Note 4 to the Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 4, 2024 for more information on offering costs.
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the years ended
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$
17,533,167
$
14,491,784
$
33,572,872
Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:
Purchases of investments
(183,858,762)
(211,010,869)
(387,281,160)
Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments
134,223,224
127,548,194
287,639,512
Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments
(2,792,152)
17,542,230
6,928,160
Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on foreign currency translations
6,360
(5,897)
—
Increase in investments due to PIK
(3,799,843)
(1,357,177)
(939,030)
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net
(2,749,543)
(2,519,462)
(2,412,991)
Deferred tax provision (benefit)
126,957
213,214
(510,868)
Amortization of loan structure fees
657,323
567,375
518,930
Amortization of deferred financing costs
446,720
446,719
444,153
Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures
1,255,753
1,227,952
1,088,132
Net realized loss (gain) on investments
30,211,467
(3,660,595)
(23,703,499)
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
539,250
Changes in other assets and liabilities
Increase in interest receivable
(897,929)
(1,039,810)
(755,151)
Increase in income tax receivable
(1,588,708)
—
—
(Increase) decrease in other receivables
(8,750)
20,507
(29,257)
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses
60,593
(155,053)
(25,026)
(Decrease) increase in management fees payable
(4,231,871)
3,696,182
628,903
Increase in income incentive fees payable
420,772
715,278
1,067,470
(Decrease) increase in capital gains incentive fees payable
(569,528)
(2,818,623)
2,867,130
Increase (decrease) in administrative services payable
45,232
(29,449)
(5,123)
Increase in interest payable
600,323
947,179
1,549,577
(Decrease) increase in related party payable
(1,060,321)
1,060,321
—
Increase (decrease) in unearned revenue
77,050
(209,051)
6,302
(Decrease) increase in income tax payable
(1,175,373)
(2,094,141)
2,544,749
(Decrease) increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities
(197,248)
136,635
164,227
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
$
(17,265,087)
$
(56,286,557)
$
(76,102,738)
Cash flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
$
63,348,436
$
2,158,540
$
449,515
Sales load for common stock issued
(943,248)
(31,066)
(2,489)
Offering costs paid for common stock issued
(253,913)
(517,054)
(53,327)
Stockholder distributions paid
(35,527,480)
(26,594,095)
(21,044,928)
Repayment of Notes
—
—
(48,875,000)
Proceeds from issuance of Notes
—
—
100,000,000
Financing costs paid on Notes
—
—
(2,237,835)
Proceeds from SBA-guaranteed debentures
11,400,000
63,600,000
73,500,000
Financing costs paid on SBA-guaranteed debentures
(277,590)
(1,548,660)
(3,139,725)
Financing costs paid on Credit facility
(2,663,106)
(193,635)
(136,219)
Borrowings under Credit Facility
108,400,000
149,888,800
268,700,000
Repayments of Credit Facility
(148,135,600)
(126,607,800)
(265,360,000)
Partial share redemption
—
—
—
Net Cash (Used) Provided by Financing Activities
$
(4,652,501)
$
60,155,030
$
101,799,992
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
(21,917,588)
$
3,868,473
$
25,697,254
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period
48,043,329
44,174,856
18,477,602
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period
$
26,125,741
$
48,043,329
$
44,174,856
Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities
Cash paid for interest expense
$
29,051,198
$
21,280,060
$
15,099,656
Income and excise tax paid
2,508,825
3,255,809
1,445,000
(Decrease) increase in distributions payable
—
(1,171,059)
1,171,059
Increase (decrease) in deferred offering costs
6,212
(13,788)
(75,112)
Gain on conversion of equity investment
—
—
6,668
Exchange of investments
3,610,846
—
—
Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (1)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Net investment income
$11,908,914
$9,708,610
$42,210,577
$28,586,684
Capital gains incentive reversal
—
(1,146,074)
(569,528)
(2,818,623)
Income tax expense
251,395
94,900
1,333,452
1,161,668
Core net investment income
$12,160,309
$8,657,436
$42,974,501
$26,929,729
Per share amounts:
Net investment income per share
$0.49
$0.50
$1.92
$1.46
Core net investment income per share
$0.50
$0.44
$1.95
$1.38
Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (2)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Net investment income
$11,908,914
$9,708,610
$42,210,577
$28,586,684
Net realized loss on investments
(30,536,249)
(998,222)
(30,211,467)
3,660,595
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
(39,699)
1,935
(112,481)
(6,091)
Benefit for taxes on realized loss on investments
2,987,847
—
2,987,847
—
Total Realized Net Investment Income
($15,679,187)
$8,712,323
$14,874,476
$32,241,188
Per share amounts:
Net investment income per share
$0.49
$0.50
$1.92
$1.46
Realized net investment income per share
($0.65)
$0.44
$0.68
$1.65
