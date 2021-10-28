Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCM   US8585681088

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(SCM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Third Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2021, Highlighted by an Increase in its Regular Quarterly Dividend to $0.28 per Share

10/28/2021 | 04:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus" or "the Company") today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report solid results in the third quarter in which we increased net asset value, covered the dividend, increased the dividend going forward and generated $7.9 million of realized gains. In particular, core net investment income of $0.31 per share covered our third quarter dividend of $0.27 per share. Net investment income on a GAAP basis was $0.21 per share primarily due to the accrual of a capital gains incentive fee related to our realized gains during the quarter. Based on the consistency of our dividend coverage, our Board of Directors approved an increase in the regular dividend to $0.28 per quarter beginning in the fourth quarter. Our portfolio at fair value was relatively unchanged as repayments largely offset new investments. Year to date we have invested $243 million."

 

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS




(dollars in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)

















Q3-21


YTD-21



Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share








Net investment income


$4.06

$0.21


$14.66

$0.75








Core net investment income (1)


6.00

0.31


17.22

0.88








Net realized gain on investments


7.92

0.40


6.60

0.34








Provision for taxes on realized gain







on investments in taxable subsidiaries


$(0.68)

$(0.03)


$(0.68)

$(0.03)








Loss on debt extinguishment


-

-


(0.54)

(0.03)








Total realized income(2)


11.30

0.58


20.04

1.03








Distributions







    Q1 Distributions


-

-


(4.87)

(0.25)

    Q2 Distributions


-

-


(4.87)

(0.25)

    Q3 Distributions


(5.84)

(0.30)


(5.84)

(0.30)

    Q4 Distributions


(5.46)

(0.28)


(5.46)

(0.28)

Total Distributions


(11.30)

(0.58)


(21.04)

(1.08)

Net unrealized appreciation







on investments


2.08

0.11


3.87

0.20








Provision for taxes on unrealized gains







on investments in taxable subsidiaries


(0.61)

(0.03)


(0.59)

(0.03)








Net increase in net assets resulting







from operations


$12.78

$0.66


$23.32

$1.20








Weighted average shares outstanding


19,486,003


19,486,003



(1)

Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes that presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is not a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle ("U.S. GAAP") measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements.            

(2)

Total realized income is the sum of net investment income and net realized gains on investments, including debt extinguishment; both U.S GAAP measures.                                                                                                                                                                   

 

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY










(dollars in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)
















As of


As of









September 30,


December 31,









2021


2020







Investments at fair value


$785.7


$653.4







Total assets


$827.0


$674.9







Net assets


$275.6


$273.4







Shares outstanding


19,486,003


19,486,003







Net asset value per share


$14.15


$14.03

































Quarter Ended


Nine Months Ended









September 30,


September 30,









2021


2021


















New investments


$60.5


$243.3







Repayments of investments


(67.4)


(123.6)







Net activity



$(6.9)


$119.7




























As of


As of









September 30,


December 31,









2021


2020














Number of portfolio company investments


74


66

Number of portfolio company debt investments


58


51






Weighted average yield of debt and other income producing investments (3)





Cash


7.7%


7.8%

Payment-in-kind ("PIK')


0.2%


0.0%

Fee amortization


0.4%


0.5%

Total


8.3%


8.3%






Weighted average yield on total investments (4)





Cash


7.2%


7.4%

PIK


0.2%


0.0%

Fee amortization


0.4%


0.5%

Total


7.8%


7.9%



(3)

The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expenses or any sales load that may be paid by investors.

(4)

The dollar-weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 totaled $17.0 million and $14.0 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments. 

Operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 totaled $13.0 million and $8.7 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $3.5 million and $2.8 million, income incentive fees totaled $1.5 million and $0.5 million, capital gains incentive fees totaled $1.7 million and $0.0 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $4.9 million and $3.9 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.4 million and $0.4 million, income tax totaled $0.2 million and $0.4 million, and other expenses totaled $0.8 million and $0.7 million, respectively.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, net investment income was $4.1 million and $5.3 million, or $0.21 and $0.27 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,486,003 and 19,486,003, respectively.

The capital gains incentive fee of $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was accrued for GAAP purposes due to the increase in realized and unrealized gains over the quarter. Such fees, as calculated and accrued, would not necessarily be payable under the investment advisory agreement, and may never be paid based upon the computation of incentive fees in subsequent periods. The income tax expense accrual of $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was accrued based on estimates of undistributed taxable income. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S GAAP measure that excludes these accruals, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $6.0 million, or $0.31 per share; and for the three months ended September 30, 2020, was $5.7 million, or $0.29 per share.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, of $2.1 million and $2.1 million, respectively. For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, the Company had realized gains of $7.9 million and $0.2 million, respectively.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $12.8 million and $7.5 million, or $0.66 per common share and $0.39 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,486,003 and 19,486,003, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of both September 30, 2021 and 2020, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $230.0 million on a committed basis. As of September 30, 2021, our credit facility had an accordion feature that allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size to $280.0 million. As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, we had $189.8 million and $174.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the credit facility, respectively.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, our operating activities used cash of ($102.1) million primarily in connection with the purchase and origination of new portfolio investments, some of which was offset by repayment of portfolio investments. For the same period, our financing activities provided cash of $121.4 million, due to the issuance of our 4.875% fixed-rate notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes") offset by the repayment of our 5.75% fixed-rate notes due 2022 (the "2022 Notes"), issuance of additional SBA-guaranteed debentures, and net repayments on our Credit Facility.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, our operating activities provided cash of $12.4 million, primarily in connection with the origination of portfolio investments, which was slightly offset by repayments of our investments, and our financing activities provided cash of $10.1 million, due to net borrowings under our Credit Facility.

Distributions

During both the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.58 per share ($11.3 million and $10.9 million, respectively) for each quarter. Of the $0.58 declared during the three months ended September 30, 2021, $0.27 relates to our regular distribution and was paid to shareholders during the third quarter, $0.03 relates to a special distribution and was paid to shareholders during the third quarter, and $0.28 relates to our regular distribution and will be paid to the shareholders during the fourth quarter. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Portfolio Activity During the Quarter

On July 12, 2021, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of NS Group Holding Company, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On July 16, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of Software Luxembourg Acquisition S.A.R.L. (GK Holdings, Inc.) for total proceeds of $2.0 million.

On July 16, 2021, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of Venbrook Holdings, LLC, an existing portfolio company. On September 30, 2021, we invested an additional $0.2 million in the equity of the company.

On July 30, 2021, we invested $10.0 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of Credit Connection, LLC, a provider of software solutions to automotive dealerships. Additionally, we invested $0.8 million in the equity of the company.

On August 9, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of Industry Dive, Inc. for total proceeds of $7.0 million.

On August 12, 2021, we invested $3.6 million in the first lien term loan of Spire Power Solutions, L.P., an existing portfolio company.

On August 13, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of Ian, Evan & Alexander Corporation for total proceeds of $6.7 million.

On August 17, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of CommentSold, LLC for total proceeds of $12.4 million.

On August 31, 2021, we invested $3.1 million in the first lien term loan of Intuitive Health, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On September 1, 2021, we received $1.0 million in full realization of the equity investment in Empirix Holdings I, Inc., resulting in a $0.3 million loss.

On September 1, 2021, we invested $14.4 million in the first lien term loan and committed $3.3 million in the unfunded delayed draw term loan and $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of CF512, Inc., a provider of outsourced digital marketing services to customers primarily across the e-commerce and financial services industries. Additionally, we invested $0.2 million in the equity of the company.

On September 3, 2021, we invested $10.3 million in the first lien term loan and committed $3.8 million in the unfunded delayed draw term loan and $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of Camp Profiles, LLC, a provider of digital marketing services to small and medium-sized businesses. Additionally, we invested $0.3 million in the equity of the company.

On September 3, 2021, we invested $8.0 million in the first lien term loan of a company offering residential property brokerage, title & settlement, and property and casualty ("P&C") insurance brokerage services to home buyers and sellers. Additionally, we invested $7.9 million in the equity of the company.

On September 13, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of Fast Growing Trees, LLC for total proceeds of $15.0 million. We also received $8.6 million in full realization on the equity of the company, resulting in a $7.7 million gain.

On September 21, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of Whisps Acquisition Corp. for total proceeds of $6.9 million.

On September 22, 2021, we received $0.5 million in full realization of the investment in VRI Ultimate Holdings, LLC, resulting in a $0.5 million gain.

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the credit facility as of October 28, 2021 was $185.9 million.

SBA-guaranteed Debentures

The total balance of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of October 28, 2021 was $250.0 million.

Conference Call Information

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 10:00 AM, Central Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary.

For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial 800-353-6461 (domestic). Use passcode 1557192. Starting approximately twenty-four hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Saturday, November 6, 2021 by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 1557192. The replay will also be available on the company's website.

For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public Company (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans, second lien loans and unsecured debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements about COVID-19 and its impacts, may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer
(713) 292-5414
thuskinson@stelluscapital.com

 

PART I — FINANCIAL INFORMATION









STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION









 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES












September 30,






2021


December 31,



(Unaudited)


2020

ASSETS







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value








(amortized cost of $787,034,758 and $658,628,966,








respectively)

$

785,698,750


$

653,424,495


Cash and cash equivalents


37,753,618



18,477,602


Receivable for sales and repayments of investments


441,058



215,929


Interest receivable


2,803,581



2,189,448


Other receivables


135,495



25,495


Deferred offering costs




90,000


Prepaid expenses


186,321



487,188



Total Assets

$

827,018,823


$

674,910,157

LIABILITIES







Notes payable

$

97,990,055


$

48,307,518


Credit facility payable


187,878,861



171,728,405


SBA-guaranteed debentures


244,329,030



173,167,496


Dividends payable


7,402,736




Management fees payable


5,251,520



2,825,322


Income incentive fees payable


1,630,149



681,660


Capital gains incentive fees payable


2,361,593



521,021


Interest payable


737,704



2,144,085


Unearned revenue


531,271



523,424


Administrative services payable


763,236



391,491


Deferred tax liability


946,050



359,590


Income tax payable


1,236,616



724,765


Other accrued expenses and liabilities


315,033



174,731



Total Liabilities

$

551,373,854


$

401,549,508


Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)








Net Assets

$

275,644,969


$

273,360,649

NET ASSETS







Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares







authorized; 19,486,003 and 19,486,003 issued and outstanding,








respectively)

$

19,486


$

19,486


Paid-in capital


276,026,667



276,026,667


Accumulated undistributed deficit


(401,184)



(2,685,504)



Net Assets

$

275,644,969


$

273,360,649



Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$

827,018,823


$

674,910,157



Net Asset Value Per Share

$

14.15


$

14.03


























 

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
















 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)


















For the


For the


For the


For the




three

three

nine

nine




months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended




September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,




2021

2020

2021

2020

INVESTMENT INCOME













Interest income

$

16,460,579


$

13,707,343

$


44,819,754


$

42,192,411


Other income


568,764



309,406



1,301,827



926,661



Total Investment Income

$

17,029,343


$

14,016,749

$


46,121,581


$

43,119,072

OPERATING EXPENSES













Management fees

$

3,473,041


$

2,796,878

$


9,715,381


$

8,259,127


Valuation fees


141,012



134,246



289,447



263,080


Administrative services expenses


437,804



431,894



1,354,295



1,335,423


Income incentive fees


1,451,752



461,590



1,507,651



1,969,976


Capital gains incentive fees


1,742,904



-



1,840,572



(880,913)


Professional fees


267,332



224,517



772,509



761,745


Directors' fees


74,500



77,500



240,500



320,316


Insurance expense


120,119



94,094



356,439



280,236


Interest expense and other fees


4,854,388



3,861,072



13,869,834



12,245,870


Income tax expense


192,612



367,836



718,869



853,631


Other general and administrative expenses


209,779



238,177



796,338



706,559



Total Operating Expenses

$

12,965,243


$

8,687,804

$


31,461,835


$

26,115,050



Net Investment Income

$

4,064,100


$

5,328,945

$


14,659,746


$

17,004,022



Net realized gain (loss) on non-controlled, non-affiliated















investments

$

7,921,322


$

151,697

$


6,601,885


$

(2,444,759)



Loss on debt extinguishment

$

-


$

-

$


(539,250)


$

-



Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)















on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$

2,080,603


$

2,120,787

$


3,868,463


$

(11,054,942)



Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain















on investments

$

(606,377)


$

(92,749)

$


(586,460)


$

(122,699)



Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments

$

(681,027)



-

$


(681,027)


$

-



Net Increase in Net Assets














Resulting from Operations

$

12,778,621


$

7,508,680

$


23,323,357


$

3,381,622



Net Investment Income Per Share

$

0.21


$

0.27

$


0.75


$

0.87



Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting














from Operations Per Share

$

0.66


$

0.39

$


1.20


$

0.17



Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding


19,486,003



19,486,003



19,486,003



19,466,647



Distributions Per Share

$

0.58


$

0.56

$


1.08


$

1.15


 

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION















 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)
















For the


For the


For the


For the




three

three


nine

nine




months ended

months ended


months ended

months ended




September 30,

September 30,


September 30,

September 30,




2021

2020


2021

2020

Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations













Net investment income

$

4,064,100


$

5,328,945


$

14,659,746


$

17,004,022


Net realized gain (loss) on non-controlled,














non-affiliated investments


7,921,322



151,697



6,601,885



(2,444,759)


Loss on debt extinguishment






(539,250)




Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on














non-controlled, non-affiliated investments


2,080,603



2,120,787



3,868,463



(11,054,942)


Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation














on investments


(606,377)



(92,749)



(586,460)



(122,699)


Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments


(681,027)





(681,027)



Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting













from Operations

$

12,778,621


$

7,508,680


$

23,323,357


$

3,381,622

Stockholder Distributions From:













Net investment income

$

(11,299,933)


$

(10,912,161)


$

(21,039,037)


$

(22,402,959)

Total Distributions

$

(11,299,933)


$

(10,912,161)


$

(21,039,037)


$

(22,402,959)

Capital Share Transactions













Issuance of common stock

$


$


$


$

5,023,937


Sales load








(5,681)


Offering costs








(18,169)


Partial share transactions








(96)

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting From













Capital Share Transactions

$


$


$


$

4,999,991

Total Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets

$

1,478,688


$

(3,403,481)


$

2,284,320


$

(14,021,346)

Net Assets at Beginning of Period

$

274,166,281


$

259,953,308


$

273,360,649


$

270,571,173

Net Assets at End of Period

$

275,644,969


$

256,549,827


$

275,644,969


$

256,549,827















 

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION


 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)



For the


For the

nine

nine

months ended

months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities






Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$

23,323,357


$

3,381,622

    Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets






       from operations to net cash operating activities:







Purchases of investments


(243,298,147)



(87,193,368)


Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments


123,617,259



82,360,666


Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments


(3,868,463)



11,054,942


Increase in investments due to PIK


(607,393)



(568,028)


Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net


(1,747,423)



(1,611,189)


Deferred tax provision


586,460



122,699


Amortization of loan structure fees


390,298



500,495


Amortization of deferred financing costs


346,123



249,532


Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures


801,259



515,707


Net realized (gain) loss on investments


(6,595,217)



2,444,759


Loss on debt extinguishment


539,250



Changes in other assets and liabilities







(Increase) decrease in interest receivable


(614,133)



1,044,450


Increase in other receivable


(110,000)



(35,000)


Decrease in prepaid expenses


300,867



178,461


Increase in management fees payable


2,426,198



2,844,293


Increase (decrease) in incentive fees payable


948,489



(1,033,628)


Increase (decrease) in capital gains incentive fees payable


1,840,572



(880,913)


Increase in administrative services payable


371,745



363,606


Decrease in interest payable


(1,406,381)



(1,484,237)


Increase in unearned revenue


7,847



34,298


Increase (decrease) in income tax payable


511,851



(111,000)


Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities


140,302



236,255

Net Cash Operating Activities

$

(102,095,280)


$

12,414,422

Cash flows from Financing Activities







Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

$


$

4,794,994


Sales load for commons stock issued




(5,681)


Offering costs paid for common stock issued




(18,169)


Stockholder distributions paid


(13,636,301)



(18,300,982)


Repayment of Notes Payable


(48,875,000)




Proceeds from issuance of Notes


100,000,000




Financing costs from bond issuance


(2,237,835)




Proceeds from SBA Debentures


73,500,000




Financing costs paid on SBA Debentures


(3,139,725)




Financing costs paid on Credit facility


(39,843)



(1,849,834)


Borrowings under Credit Facility


191,200,000



97,450,000


Repayments of Credit Facility


(175,400,000)



(72,000,000)


Partial Share Redemption




(96)

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

$

121,371,296


$

10,070,232

Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

19,276,016


$

22,484,654

Cash and Cash Equivalents balance at beginning of period


18,477,602



16,133,315

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$

37,753,618


$

38,617,969

Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities







Cash paid for interest expense

$

13,733,216


$

12,433,551


Excise tax paid


870,000



940,000


Shares issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan




228,943


Increase in dividends payable


7,402,736



3,873,034


Decrease in deferred offering costs for Notes Payable offering


(90,000)




Gain on conversion of equity investment


6,668











 

Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (1)

(Unaudited)





Quarter


Quarter



ended


ended



September 30,
2021


September 30,
2020

Net investment income

$4,064,100


$5,328,945


Capital gains incentive fee

$1,742,904


$-


Income tax expense

$192,612


$367,836

Core net investment income

$5,999,616


$5,696,781






Per share amounts:




Net investment income per share

$0.21


$0.27

Core net investment income per share

$0.31


$0.29







Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (2)

(Unaudited)





Quarter


Quarter



ended


ended



September 30, 2021


September 30, 2020

Net investment income

$4,064,100


$5,328,945


Net Realized Gain

$7,921,322


$151,697


Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments

$(681,027)


$-

Total Realized Net Investment Income

$11,304,395


$5,480,642






Per share amounts:




Net investment income per share

$0.21


$0.27

Realized net investment income per share

$0.58


$0.28






 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stellus-capital-investment-corporation-reports-results-for-its-third-fiscal-quarter-ended-september-30--2021--highlighted-by-an-increase-in-its-regular-quarterly-dividend-to-0-28-per-share-301411479.html

SOURCE Stellus Capital Investment Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
04:21pStellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Third Fiscal Quarter End..
PR
04:20pSTELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
10/19STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATI : Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conf..
PR
09/15STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT : Raises Quarterly Dividend to $0.28 Per Share
MT
09/15STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATI : Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend to $0.28 Per S..
PR
09/15Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Regular Monthly Dividend for October, N..
CI
08/02STELLUS CAPITAL : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT : Earnings Flash (SCM) STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION P..
MT
08/02STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATI : Reports Results for its Second Fiscal Quarter Ended..
PR
08/02STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
More recommendations