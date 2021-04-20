Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    SCM

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(SCM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Monthly Dividends

04/20/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
HOUSTON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE: SCM) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0833 per share for each of the months of April, May, and June 2021, which is $0.25 per share in the aggregate for the second quarter.

Summary of Second Quarter 2021 Regular Monthly Dividends

Declared

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount per Share

4/19/21

4/29/21

4/30/21

5/14/21

$0.0833

4/19/21

5/27/21

5/28/21

6/15/21

$0.0833

4/19/21

6/29/21

6/30/21

7/15/21

$0.0833

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien, second lien, unitranche and mezzanine debt financing, and corresponding equity investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public Investors" link.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
W. Todd Huskinson, (713) 292-5414
Chief Financial Officer
thuskinson@stelluscapital.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stellus-capital-investment-corporation-announces-second-quarter-2021-monthly-dividends-301273024.html

SOURCE Stellus Capital Investment Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
