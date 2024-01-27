Stelmine Canada Ltd. announced at annual general meeting held on January 26, 2024, the shareholders elected Vaughn David Bricknell as Director of the company. The company is proud to welcome Mr. Bricknell to its board of directors and is convinced he will play an active role in the direction of Stelmine. Mr. Vaughn David Bricknell is a project/fund manager, with 28 years of experience in Financial Services, since 1995 a managing member of Madewell Investments CC of South Africa, where his responsibilities include portfolio analysis and management through to post -retirement mutual funds, commission reconciliation, structuring and Buy and Sell Agreements.

Since 2016 he is also Chief Financial Officer for Fortune Fuels Limited of South Africa, where he oversees fuel import, sales distribution and retail enterprise as well as raising capital for mining, aviation, and storage facilities. He has also served as Fund Manager for Listco Capital Limited (Hong Kong) for fourteen years, where he raised capital for mining, construction, and property deals on three continents. Mr. Bricknell has a B.Sc.

in Quantity Surveying, which deals with management of all aspects of the contractual and financial side of construction projects. At the same time, the Company announced the departure of Mrs. Julie Lemieux from the board of directors. However, she will continue to accompany the Company as a management consultant.