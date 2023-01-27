Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Stelmine Canada Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    STH   CA85857E2033

STELMINE CANADA LTD.

(STH)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:43:33 2023-01-27 pm EST
0.1750 CAD   -2.78%
01/27Stelmine announces the results of its annual meeting
GL
01/27Stelmine Canada Says Drilling on Mercator Confirms Surface Mineralization Extending to Depth at Meridian Gold Zone
MT
01/27Stelmine drills 2.62 g/t Au over 17.80 m on Mercator confirming surface mineralization extends to depth at the Meridian Gold Zone
AQ
Stelmine announces the results of its annual meeting

01/27/2023 | 07:27pm EST
QUÉBEC, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stelmine Canada ("Stelmine") (STH-TSXV) today announced the results of the annual meeting of its shareholders held on zoom on this date (the “Meeting”). During the Meeting, the candidates recommended by management, being André Proulx, Isabelle Proulx, Emmanuel Goulet, Julie Lemieux, Michel Boily and Normand Goulet, were elected as directors of the Company. Brunet Roy Dubé, CPA S.E.N.C.R.L, were appointed as the Company’s independent auditors, and the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan (“Stock Option Plan”) was re-approved by the Company’s shareholders.

Stelmine is proud to welcome Mr. Goulet to its board of directors and is convinced she will play an active role in the direction of Stelmine. Me Emmanuel Goulet holds a Bachelor of Law and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Sherbrooke as well as a Master of Law from the University of Cambridge. Since 2009, he is a member of the Quebec Bar and has served as a commercial lawyer with a prominent law firm and as legal counsel and sales manager for a major oil company. Me Goulet is also the founder, the owner and the President of Équipements Halt Inc. a company that distributes urban furniture and cycling infrastructure products. Since 2014, he has been teaching the law of obligations at the Quebec Bar School. The Society wishes to mention that there is no family relationship between Emmanuel and Normand Goulet.

At the same time, the Company announces the departure of Mrs. Jacinthe Baril from the board of directors. However she will continue to accompany the Company as a management consultant. The Management wants to express his gratitude to Mrs. Levasseur for her involvement. 

Follow us on www.Stelmine.com and on our Facebook page (Stelmine Canada).

About Stelmine 

Stelmine is a junior mining exploration company pioneering a new gold district (Caniapiscau) east of James Bay in the under-explored eastern part of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin where the geological context has similarities to the Eleonore mine. Stelmine has 100% ownership of 1,782 claims or 939 sq. km in this part of northern Quebec, highlighted by the Courcy and Mercator Projects.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact 
Isabelle ProulxInvestor Relations:
MarketSmart Communications Inc
President and CEO
418-626-6333
iproulx@stelmine.com
Adrian Sydenham
1-877-261-4466
info@marketsmart.ca


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
