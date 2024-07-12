Stelrad Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and distribution of radiators. The Companyâs products include standard steel panel radiators, steel panel and low surface temperature steel panel radiators, towel warmers, column, and decorative steel tubular radiators, and electric, hybrid and dual fuel radiators. It operates five brands, namely Stelrad, Henrad, Termo Teknik, DL Radiators and Hudevad. The Companyâs manufacturing and distribution facilities are located in the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Turkey and Italy. It offers additional distribution facilities in Poland and Denmark and sales personnel in approximately seven other countries, including China. Stelrad is a heating specialist, manufacturing and supplying tailor made products. Termo Teknik deals with the production and sale of panel radiators, ladder radiators, and gas boilers. DL Radiators is a manufacturer of heating and home comfort products.