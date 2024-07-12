Stelrad Group PLC - Rotherham, England-based radiator manufacturer - Announces retrospective confirmation of reduction of capital. Says this was approved by a court in January 2022. This reduces the nominal value of each ordinary share in issue from GBP1 to GBP0.001. Number of shares in issue remains unchanged at around 127 million. Has no effect on the net asset position of the company.
Current stock price: 118.00 pence
12-month change: down 6.7%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights reserved.