    84   BMG8465C1073

STELUX HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(84)
Stelux International : Monthly Return for Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

08/01/2021 | 11:42pm EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Stelux Holdings International Limited published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 03:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 706 M 90,9 M 90,9 M
Net income 2021 -81,9 M -10,5 M -10,5 M
Net Debt 2021 449 M 57,8 M 57,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,12x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 90,0 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 972
Free-Float 47,6%
Managers and Directors
Chumphol Kanjanapas Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Kin Kwan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Chi Man Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Yi Hang Kwong Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Kin Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELUX HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED11.69%12
KERING27.22%111 877
INDITEX9.79%105 641
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-20.06%68 782
ROSS STORES, INC.-0.10%43 815
HENNES & MAURITZ AB4.72%34 663