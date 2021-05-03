Stem Holdings Inc. Announces Repayment of 10% Unsecured Convertible Debentures

Log in
    STMH   US85858U1079

STEM HOLDINGS, INC.

(STMH)
05/03/2021 | 07:35am EDT
Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2021) - Stem Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: STMH) (CSE: STEM) (the "Company" or "Stem"), the first multi-state, vertically integrated Farm-to-Home™ (F2H) cultivation and technology omnichannel cannabis company featuring a proprietary Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) marketplace platform, today announced the repayment of the entire principal amount of its 10% unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures"), being C$3,260,000, through the issuance of 5,258,053 shares of common stock of the Corporation to the holders of the Debentures in accordance with the terms of the trust indenture between the Corporation and Olympia Trust Company dated December 27, 2018, as amended and supplemented. The Corporation also made a cash payment of approximately US$30,000 to the holders of the Debentures in respect of accrued and unpaid interest as of May 3, 2021, being the maturity date of the Debentures.

About Stem Holdings Inc.

Stem is a leading omnichannel, vertically-integrated cannabis branded products and technology company with state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, distribution, and delivery-as-a-service (DaaS) operations throughout the United States. Stem's family of award-winning brands includes TJ's Gardens™, TravisxJames™, and Yerba Buena™ flower and extracts; Cannavore™ edible confections; Doseology™, a CBD mass-market brand launching in 2021; as well as DaaS brands Budee™ and Ganjarunner™ through the acquisition of Driven Deliveries. Budee™ and Ganjarunner™ e-commerce platforms provide direct-to consumer proprietary logistics and an omnichannel UX (user experience)/CX (customer experience).

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto or Elizabeth Barker
+1 212.896.1254 or +1 212.896.1203
valter@kcsa.com or ebarker@kcsa.com

Media Contact:
Mauria Betts
Director of Branding and Public Relations
971.266.1908
mauria@stemholdings.com

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82567


© Newsfilecorp 2021
