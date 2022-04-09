Log in
    STEM   US85859N1028

STEM, INC.

(STEM)
  Report
04/08 04:00:02 pm EDT
10.24 USD   -3.58%
04/07STEM Animal Health Awarded Veterinary Oral Health Council Seal of Acceptance for Pet Oral Care Water Additive
MT
04/07Aluminium sinks to lowest in three weeks on demand worries
RE
04/01Australia and India to sign trade deal on Saturday - Australia
RE
First all-private crew makes it safely to ISS

04/09/2022 | 02:54pm EDT
STORY: Just about 21 hours after lift-off, the first all-private team of astronauts ever launched to the International Space Station (ISS) arrived safely at the orbiting research platform Saturday.

The four-man team - representing Houston-based startup company Axiom Space - will begin a week-long science mission hailed as a milestone in commercial spaceflight, riding atop a SpaceX-launched Falcon 9 rocket.

But the final approach did not happen seamlessly...

It was delayed by a technical glitch that disrupted a video feed used to monitor the capsule's rendezvous with ISS.

The snafu forced the Crew Dragon capsule to pause and hold its position 20 meters away from the station for about 45 minutes while mission control trouble-shooted the issue.

The multinational Axiom team, planning to spend eight days in orbit, was led by retired Spanish-born NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria, the company's vice president for business development.

The Ax-1 team was welcomed by all seven of the regular, government-paid crew members already occupying the space station

The new arrivals brought with them two dozen science and biomedical experiments to conduct aboard ISS, including research on brain health, cardiac stem cells, cancer and aging, as well as a technology demonstration to produce optics using the surface tension of fluids in microgravity.

The mission, a collaboration among Axiom, Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX and NASA, has been touted by all three as a major step in the expansion of space-based commercial activities collectively referred to by insiders as the low-Earth orbit economy, or "LEO economy" for short.

The Axiom mission also stands as SpaceX's sixth human space flight in nearly two years.


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 380 M - -
Net income 2022 -101 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3,92 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -15,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 571 M 1 571 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,15x
EV / Sales 2023 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 213
Free-Float 97,2%
Managers and Directors
John Eugene Carrington Chief Executive Officer & Director
William John Bush Chief Financial Officer
David S. Buzby Chairman
Larsh M. Johnson Chief Technology Officer
Mark William Triplett Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEM, INC.-46.02%1 571
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-15.82%181 302
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%83 624
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-36.11%22 527
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-6.45%8 701
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-37.40%8 392