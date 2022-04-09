First all-private crew makes it safely to ISS

The four-man team - representing Houston-based startup company Axiom Space - will begin a week-long science mission hailed as a milestone in commercial spaceflight, riding atop a SpaceX-launched Falcon 9 rocket.

But the final approach did not happen seamlessly...

It was delayed by a technical glitch that disrupted a video feed used to monitor the capsule's rendezvous with ISS.

The snafu forced the Crew Dragon capsule to pause and hold its position 20 meters away from the station for about 45 minutes while mission control trouble-shooted the issue.

The multinational Axiom team, planning to spend eight days in orbit, was led by retired Spanish-born NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria, the company's vice president for business development.

The Ax-1 team was welcomed by all seven of the regular, government-paid crew members already occupying the space station

The new arrivals brought with them two dozen science and biomedical experiments to conduct aboard ISS, including research on brain health, cardiac stem cells, cancer and aging, as well as a technology demonstration to produce optics using the surface tension of fluids in microgravity.

The mission, a collaboration among Axiom, Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX and NASA, has been touted by all three as a major step in the expansion of space-based commercial activities collectively referred to by insiders as the low-Earth orbit economy, or "LEO economy" for short.

The Axiom mission also stands as SpaceX's sixth human space flight in nearly two years.