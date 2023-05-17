Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stem, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STEM   US85859N1028

STEM, INC.

(STEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Stem, Inc. f/k/a Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STEM; STEM.WT; STPK.U) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

05/17/2023 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Stem, Inc. f/k/a Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (“Stem” or the “Company”) (NYSE: STEM; STEM.WT; STPK.U) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Stem securities: (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with the merger (“Merger”) consummated on April 28, 2021 by and among the Company, STPK Merger Sup Corp. (“Merger Sub”), and Stem, Inc., (“Legacy Stem”); and/or (ii) between March 4, 2021 and February 16, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/stem.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that the offering documents and defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Legacy Stem suffered from material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting related to accounting for deferred cost of goods sold and inventory, certain revenue recognition calculations, and internal-use capitalized software calculations; (2) the Company had overstated Legacy Stem’s and its own post-Merger business and financial prospects; (3) Stem’s software revenue did not make up 100% of the Company’s services revenue; (4) Stem had overstated the benefits expected to flow from its AP partnership; and (5) as a result, the offering documents and defendants’ public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/stem or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Stem you have until July 11, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about STEM, INC.
11:04aInvestor Alert : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Stem, Inc. f/k/a Star Peak En..
BU
05/16The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Stem, Inc. (STEM) on Behalf..
BU
05/16Stem Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 11, 2023 in th..
PR
05/16Investor Alert : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Stem, Inc. f/k/a Star Peak En..
PR
05/15Shareholder Alert : Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Stem, Inc. (STEM..
BU
05/15ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Stem, Inc. f/k/a Star Peak Energy Transition C..
BU
05/15Shareholder Action Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Stem, Inc. with ..
BU
05/12Stem Investor Notice : Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Stem, Inc. f/k/a St..
BU
05/12Shareholder Action Alert : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Stem, Inc. with Los..
BU
05/09UBS Adjusts Stem Price Target to $8 From $9.50, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STEM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 606 M - -
Net income 2023 -117 M - -
Net Debt 2023 374 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,32x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 638 M 638 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
EV / Sales 2024 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 660
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart STEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stem, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 4,10 $
Average target price 9,72 $
Spread / Average Target 137%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Eugene Carrington Chief Executive Officer & Director
William John Bush Chief Financial Officer
David S. Buzby Chairman
Larsh M. Johnson Chief Technology Officer
Michael Carlson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEM, INC.-54.14%638
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.4.22%24 695
SIEMENS ENERGY AG34.34%20 315
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD-23.16%15 260
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-24.86%6 117
GOODWE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-15.04%4 847
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer