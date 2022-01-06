Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stem, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STEM   US85859N1028

STEM, INC.

(STEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan set to declare COVID-19 curbs in 3 regions hosting U.S. bases

01/06/2022 | 11:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Passersby wearing protective face masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, walk at a shopping arcade in Okinawa

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan is set to declare quasi-emergency measures in three regions on Friday to stem a COVID-19 surge that some officials have linked to U.S. military bases in the country.

It would mark the first such measures since September, when Japan lifted emergency controls that had prevailed over the country for most of last year.

The plan was advanced by a government panel and health experts. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is likely to grant official approval later in the day.

The infectious Omicron variant has been found in about 80% of Japanese prefectures, and coronavirus cases are surging. New infections exceeded 4,000 nationwide on Wednesday, compared with an average of about 200 per day last month.

"There are cases where there is no history of overseas travel and the route of infection is unknown, while the Delta strain also continues to spread," Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto told reporters.

"We must be prepared for the rapid spread of infection in the future," he added.

The new measures, affecting the southern prefecture of Okinawa and the western prefectures of Hiroshima and Yamaguchi, would last from Jan. 9 until the end of the month.

All three regions host bases for the U.S. military, which on Thursday announced stricter infection controls at Japan's urging after on-base outbreaks appeared to have spilled into surrounding communities.

Governors of the prefectures had requested the quasi-emergency steps, which include limited opening hours for bars and restaurants, after seeing a surge in cases, driven by the Omicron variant.

The southern island chain of Okinawa, host to 70% of U.S. military facilities in Japan, has been the hardest hit so far, in what appears to be the nation's sixth wave of the pandemic.

The prefecture is expecting report more than 1,400 new cases on Friday, a new record and up from 981 on Thursday.

"This number will likely stay high and steadily increase," said Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki, who has harshly criticised infection controls at U.S. bases there.

Infections have also been on the rise in Japan's major metropolitan areas. Tokyo reported 641 new cases on Thursday, the most since Sept. 18.

Tokyo will strengthen countermeasures by directing restaurants to limit diners to groups of four, down from eight, the Kyodo news agency reported.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2022
All news about STEM, INC.
01/06Top Texas shale producers hit by quake-driven well disposal closures -Rystad
RE
01/06Australia's James Hardie fires CEO for breaching code of conduct
RE
01/06Top Texas shale producers hit by quake-driven well disposal closures -Rystad
RE
01/06STEM : AlsoEnergy Acquisition
PU
01/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street drops on 'hawkish' Fed minutes
RE
01/05Stem Inc. Working With Engie North America to Provide Electric Mobility Services in the..
MT
01/05Stem, Inc. Announces Development of eMobility Offering With ENGIE North America
BU
01/05Stem, Inc. Announces Development of eMobility Offering With ENGIE North America
CI
01/05AlloVir Gets FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation for Posoleucel
DJ
01/05Hong Kong to Ban Flights From Eight Countries Including U.S., U.K. for Two Weeks, Bloom..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STEM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 147 M - -
Net income 2021 -119 M - -
Net cash 2021 492 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 328 M 2 328 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales 2022 5,89x
Nbr of Employees 143
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart STEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stem, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 16,11 $
Average target price 33,20 $
Spread / Average Target 106%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Eugene Carrington Chief Executive Officer & Director
William John Bush Chief Financial Officer
David S. Buzby Chairman
Larsh M. Johnson Chief Technology Officer
Mark William Triplett Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEM, INC.-15.08%2 422
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-7.91%200 516
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-10.64%32 054
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-8.82%12 153
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-11.12%10 358
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-9.64%8 881