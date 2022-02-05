Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stem, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STEM   US85859N1028

STEM, INC.

(STEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mexico needs to speed processes to help migrants, human rights commission says

02/05/2022 | 09:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Migrants read signs as they gather at Benito Juarez square in Tapachula

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) on Saturday asked immigration authorities to speed up the processes that would help nearly 2,000 migrants get documents to regularize their stay in Mexico or let them travel through Mexico without being detained.

Migrants, including minors, currently survive "in conditions contrary to respect for their dignity" in the southern city of Tapachula, near the Guatemala border, the commission said in a statement. The National Migration Institute (INM) and the Commission for Refugee Assistance (COMAR) urgently need to provide humanitarian assistance to these migrants, it said.

"The INM and COMAR have been asked to immediately create working groups in order to speed up the migratory regularization procedures, or the recognition of refugee status," it said.

The INM also should guarantee "the free transit through national territory of people once the corresponding identification documents have been issued."

On Thursday https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/protesting-migrants-southern-mexico-threaten-form-new-caravan-2022-02-04, hundreds of migrants in Tapachula protested against the slow pace of government visa approvals and threatened to form a fresh caravan that would head to the U.S. border.

Neither the INM nor COMAR immediately responded to requests for comment. Last week, the INM said that "there is no need for marches or demonstrations" for migrants to complete their paperwork.

Amid pressure from Washington, Mexico has tried to stem large waves of migrants traveling in U.S.-bound caravans.

Tens of thousands of migrants flee their home countries each year in an attempt to reach the United States, but many of them also seek refuge and protection in Mexico.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
All news about STEM, INC.
02/04Baltimore's top prosecutor pleads not guilty on federal perjury charges
RE
02/04Exit from central bank stimulus gathers pace as BoE hikes again
RE
02/03Japan's 5-year bond yield scales zero on tighter policy expectation
RE
02/03West Africa bloc chairman says Mali's coup was 'contagious'
RE
02/03Turkey's Erdogan slams Greece after migrants freeze to death near border
RE
02/02Stem Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 and Full Year 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call
BU
02/02Hemostemix Up 3.6% after Reporting Non-Brokered Private Placement
MT
02/02Mali blames sanctions for $31 million in bond defaults
RE
02/02Mali blames sanctions for $31 million in bond defaults
RE
02/02BioRestorative Gets Japanese Notice of Allowance for Patent Application Related to Obes..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STEM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 147 M - -
Net income 2021 -112 M - -
Net cash 2021 492 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 742 M 1 742 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,51x
EV / Sales 2022 4,69x
Nbr of Employees 143
Free-Float -
Chart STEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stem, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,38 $
Average target price 27,80 $
Spread / Average Target 144%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Eugene Carrington Chief Executive Officer & Director
William John Bush Chief Financial Officer
David S. Buzby Chairman
Larsh M. Johnson Chief Technology Officer
Mark William Triplett Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEM, INC.-40.01%1 742
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED0.78%217 145
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-21.08%27 825
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-21.95%10 468
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-16.58%9 504
BEIJING EASPRING MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-1.00%6 848