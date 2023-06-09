Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stem, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STEM   US85859N1028

STEM, INC.

(STEM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:38:28 2023-06-09 pm EDT
5.570 USD   -4.30%
04:20pROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Stem, Inc. f/k/a Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - STEM, STEM.WT, STPK.U
NE
03:44pSTEM Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Stem, Inc. f/k/a Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
05:46aSTEM Jakubowitz Law Reminds Stem Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 11, 2023
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Stem, Inc. f/k/a Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - STEM, STEM.WT, STPK.U

06/09/2023 | 04:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2023) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers and acquirers of the securities of Stem, Inc. f/k/a Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STEM) (NYSE: STEM.WT) (NYSE: STPK.U): (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with the merger ("Merger") consummated on April 28, 2021 by and among the Company, STPK Merger Sup Corp. ("Merger Sub"), and Stem, Inc., ("Legacy Stem"); and/or (ii) between March 4, 2021 and February 16, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important July 11, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Stem securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Stem class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=16161 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 11, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: Throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the offering documents and defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Legacy Stem suffered from material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting related to accounting for deferred cost of goods sold and inventory, certain revenue recognition calculations, and internal-use capitalized software calculations; (2) the Company had overstated Legacy Stem's and its own post-Merger business and financial prospects; (3) Stem's software revenue did not make up 100% of the Company's services revenue; (4) Stem had overstated the benefits expected to flow from its AP partnership; and (5) as a result, the offering documents and defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Stem class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=16161 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169455


© Newsfilecorp 2023
All news about STEM, INC.
04:20pROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Stem, Inc. f/k/a Star Peak Energy Transition Corp..
NE
03:44pSTEM Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Stem, Inc. f/k/a Star Peak Energy Transition Co..
PR
05:46aSTEM Jakubowitz Law Reminds Stem Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 11, ..
PR
06/08Stem Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Stem, Inc. f/k/a Star Peak Energy Transitio..
PR
06/07Stem, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/07The Gross Law Firm Notifies Sharehol : Stem)
PR
06/06Janney Initiates Stem at Buy With $12 Price Target
MT
06/06Stem Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 11, 2023 in th..
PR
06/05Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Stem, Inc. f..
PR
06/05Class Action Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Stem Investors of a Lead Plain..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STEM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 608 M - -
Net income 2023 -114 M - -
Net Debt 2023 374 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,77x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 905 M 905 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,10x
EV / Sales 2024 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 660
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart STEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stem, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 5,82 $
Average target price 9,24 $
Spread / Average Target 58,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Eugene Carrington Chief Executive Officer & Director
William John Bush Chief Financial Officer
David S. Buzby Chairman
Larsh M. Johnson Chief Technology Officer
Michael Carlson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEM, INC.-34.90%905
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-7.23%21 400
SIEMENS ENERGY AG35.42%20 315
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD-40.79%10 881
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-32.22%5 303
GOODWE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-32.22%3 756
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer