Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) f/k/a Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

On February 16, 2023, the Company disclosed 4Q2022 revenue of $156 million, versus consensus estimates of $166 million, and issued disappointing full year 2023 revenue guidance of $550 million to $650 million, mostly below consensus estimates of $647 million, among other negative results. Subsequently, on April 3, 2023, Bank of America downgraded the Company’s stock from “neutral” to “underperform.”

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Stem’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Stem shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-833-938-0905 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit us at https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-stem/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit ksfcounsel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230929063044/en/