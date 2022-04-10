Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stem, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STEM   US85859N1028

STEM, INC.

(STEM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/08 04:00:02 pm EDT
10.24 USD   -3.58%
04/07STEM Animal Health Awarded Veterinary Oral Health Council Seal of Acceptance for Pet Oral Care Water Additive
MT
04/07Aluminium sinks to lowest in three weeks on demand worries
RE
04/01Australia and India to sign trade deal on Saturday - Australia
RE
Shanghai carries out more COVID tests

04/10/2022 | 02:48am EDT
STORY: Shanghai reported nearly 25,000 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Sunday, as residents of China's most populous city voiced complaints over food and basic supplies and concern spread that more cities may soon be in the same situation.

Streets of the locked-down financial hub of 26 million people remained as curbs under the city's "zero tolerance" policy allow only healthcare workers, volunteers, delivery personnel or those with special permission to go out.

Shanghai's case numbers are small compared to some cities globally, but it is battling China's worst COVID outbreak since the virus emerged in the central city of Wuhan in 2019.

The city has become a test bed for China's elimination strategy, which seeks to test, trace and centrally quarantine all COVID-positive people to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The curbs have sharply squeezed supplies of food and other essentials. Many supermarkets have been shut and thousands of couriers locked in. Access to medical care has also been a concern.


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on STEM, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 380 M - -
Net income 2022 -101 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3,92 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -15,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 571 M 1 571 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,15x
EV / Sales 2023 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 213
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart STEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stem, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 10,24 $
Average target price 18,25 $
Spread / Average Target 78,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Eugene Carrington Chief Executive Officer & Director
William John Bush Chief Financial Officer
David S. Buzby Chairman
Larsh M. Johnson Chief Technology Officer
Mark William Triplett Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEM, INC.-46.02%1 571
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-15.82%181 302
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%83 624
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-36.11%22 527
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-6.45%8 701
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-37.40%8 392