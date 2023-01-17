Advanced search
    STEM   US85859N1028

STEM, INC.

(STEM)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-13 pm EST
9.850 USD   +7.77%
08:36aStem Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call
BU
01/13Stem : Responds to Inaccurate and Misleading Short Seller Report
PU
01/11Short-Seller Alleges Stem Is Financing Flagship Energy Storage Systems Client
MT
Stem Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call

01/17/2023 | 08:36am EST
Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in AI-driven clean energy software and services, will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 16, 2023, to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and business outlook for 2023.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A press release regarding the results will be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed via a live webcast on a listen-only basis at https://investors.stem.com/events-and-presentations. The call can also be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (855) 327-6837, or for international callers, (631) 891-4304, and referencing Stem.

A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 10020963. The replay will be available until Thursday, March 16, 2023. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on Stem’s website at https://investors.stem.com/overview for 12 months following the call.

About Stem

Stem (NYSE: STEM) provides clean energy solutions and services designed to maximize the economic, environmental, and resiliency value of energy assets and portfolios. Stem’s leading AI-driven enterprise software platform, Athena®, enables organizations to deploy and unlock value from clean energy assets at scale. Powerful applications, including AlsoEnergy’s PowerTrack, simplify and optimize asset management and connect an ecosystem of owners, developers, assets, and markets. Stem also offers integrated partner solutions to help improve returns across energy projects, including storage, solar, and electric vehicle fleet charging. For more information, visit www.stem.com.

Source: Stem, Inc.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 378 M - -
Net income 2022 -117 M - -
Net Debt 2022 221 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 522 M 1 522 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,61x
EV / Sales 2023 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 213
Free-Float 91,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 9,85 $
Average target price 17,13 $
Spread / Average Target 73,9%
John Eugene Carrington Chief Executive Officer & Director
William John Bush Chief Financial Officer
David S. Buzby Chairman
Larsh M. Johnson Chief Technology Officer
Michael Carlson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEM, INC.10.18%1 522
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.8.75%26 706
SIEMENS ENERGY AG10.01%15 056
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED3.92%8 769
GOODWE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.6.02%6 269
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.21.42%3 532