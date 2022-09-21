Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stem, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STEM   US85859N1028

STEM, INC.

(STEM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-20 pm EDT
16.05 USD   -4.12%
08:07aStem Appoints New Chief Operating Officer
BU
09/20Stem Announces Unified Athena® Platform
BU
09/20Stem Announces Joint Solar, Storage, and EV Charging Offering with InCharge Energy
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stem Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

09/21/2022 | 08:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stem (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in AI-driven clean energy solutions and services, today announced the appointment of Michael Carlson as its Chief Operating Officer.

A global business executive, Michael brings 30 years of experience in finance, technology, and operations management across multiple industries and specifically 20 years of energy expertise in leveraging technology to drive value through business transformation and grid modernization. At Stem, he will be responsible for the company’s day-to-day operations, program execution, deployment, and manufacturing, in addition to serving as a member of the senior executive leadership team.

Prior to joining Stem, Michael served as Vice President at Koch Engineered Solutions, where he defined and executed the Electric Technologies strategy with an emphasis on Operational Technology software solutions. He also spent more than 12 years at General Electric, Siemens, and ABB, where he was responsible for global software strategies and solutions, product management, and delivery services. Across these roles, he transformed software solutions using advanced technologies to digitalize operations for the energy grid.

“I am excited to have Michael Carlson join the Stem leadership team to further drive our business growth, operational excellence, and scale,” said John Carrington, CEO of Stem. “He brings a unique combination of executive leadership within private equity and globally leading Fortune 500 companies. His experience across multiple aspects of the energy sector, operations, and software domain expertise will help accelerate Stem’s success and further extend our leadership position. We look forward to seeing Michael continue his long track record of achievements here at Stem.”

“It is a privilege to join the Stem team and join the leadership in transforming the way energy is produced and consumed around the globe,” Carlson said. “Given Stem’s innovative and market-leading solutions, I am excited to be leading the operations team in delivering pioneering storage and renewable energy solutions that are changing our industry. The passionate and skilled team combined with the continued expansion of industry-leading solutions and services have created an unmatched capability that I am honored to be a part of, and I look forward to executing quickly on our deliverables.”

About Stem

Stem provides clean energy solutions and services designed to maximize the economic, environmental, and resiliency value of energy assets and portfolios. Stem’s leading AI-driven enterprise software platform, Athena® enables organizations to deploy and unlock value from clean energy assets at scale. Powerful applications, including AlsoEnergy’s PowerTrack, simplify and optimize asset management and connect an ecosystem of owners, developers, assets, and markets. Stem also offers integrated partner solutions to help improve returns across energy projects, including storage, solar, and EV fleet charging. For more information, visit www.stem.com.

Source: Stem, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about STEM, INC.
08:07aStem Appoints New Chief Operating Officer
BU
09/20Stem Announces Unified Athena® Platform
BU
09/20Stem Announces Joint Solar, Storage, and EV Charging Offering with InCharge Energy
BU
09/20Stem Announces Unified Athena Platform
CI
09/16INSIDER SELL : Stem
MT
09/12INSIDER SELL : Stem
MT
09/09Stem Dispatches 86 MW of Stored Energy, Enough to Power 103,000 Homes, During 5 Hour Fl..
BU
09/07Stem Shares Rise After Northland Begins Coverage at Outperform
MT
09/07Northland Starts Stem at Outperform With $24 Price Target
MT
09/06Stem to Participate in 2022 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STEM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 393 M - -
Net income 2022 -102 M - -
Net Debt 2022 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -23,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 475 M 2 475 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,74x
EV / Sales 2023 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 213
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart STEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stem, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 16,05 $
Average target price 18,56 $
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Eugene Carrington Chief Executive Officer & Director
William John Bush Chief Financial Officer
David S. Buzby Chairman
Larsh M. Johnson Chief Technology Officer
Anil Tammineedi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEM, INC.-15.39%2 475
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-28.40%146 404
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%81 270
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-27.92%23 045
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.94.15%8 439
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-36.59%8 237