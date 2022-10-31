Stem : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K









Date of Report (Date Earliest Event Reported): October 27, 2022

STEM, INC.





Delaware 333-251397 85-1972187

100 California St., 14th Fl, San Francisco, California94111

1- 877-374-7836

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common stock, par value $0.0001 STEM New York Stock Exchange





Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.





On October 27, 2022, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Stem, Inc. (the "Company") approved the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws (the "Bylaws"), which further amend the Company's Second Amended and Restated Bylaws. The Amended and Restated Bylaws became effective immediately.





The amendments update various provisions of the Company's prior Bylaws primarily to address the universal proxy rules adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and to align certain requirements for persons nominated to the Board pursuant to the SEC's universal proxy rules and the advance notice provisions of the prior Bylaws.





In addition, the amendments update various provisions of the prior Bylaws to reflect certain amendments to the Delaware General Corporation Law, including clarifying the adjournment procedures for virtual meetings of stockholders and eliminating the requirement that the list of stockholders be available for inspection at meetings of stockholders.





The amendments also include various conforming, technical and other non-substantive changes.





The above description of the amendments to the Bylaws is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amended and Restated Bylaws, a copy of which is included as Exhibit 3 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits:

Exhibit No. Description

3 Amended and Restated Bylaws of Stem, Inc.

104 Cover Page Interactive Data File, (embedded within the inline XBRL Document).

SIGNATURES





Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

STEM, INC. Date: October 28, 2022 By: /s/ Saul R. Laureles Name: Saul R. Laureles Title: Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

