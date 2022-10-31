Advanced search
    STEM   US85859N1028

STEM, INC.

(STEM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-28 pm EDT
13.38 USD   -0.82%
Stem : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K
PU
06:03aStem, Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/25UBS Initiates Coverage on Stem With Buy Rating, $19 Price Target
MT
Stem : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K

10/31/2022 | 06:13am EDT
stem-20221027


UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
_______________________________________

FORM 8-K
_______________________________________

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date Earliest Event Reported): October 27, 2022
_______________________________________

STEM, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
_______________________________________

Delaware 333-251397 85-1972187
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)
(Commission File Number)
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
100 California St., 14th Fl, San Francisco, California94111
(Address of principal executive offices including zip code)
1-877-374-7836
Registrant's telephone number, including area code
_______________________________________

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))



Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e- 4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading
Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on
which registered
Common stock, par value $0.0001 STEM New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐


2



Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On October 27, 2022, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Stem, Inc. (the "Company") approved the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws (the "Bylaws"), which further amend the Company's Second Amended and Restated Bylaws. The Amended and Restated Bylaws became effective immediately.

The amendments update various provisions of the Company's prior Bylaws primarily to address the universal proxy rules adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and to align certain requirements for persons nominated to the Board pursuant to the SEC's universal proxy rules and the advance notice provisions of the prior Bylaws.

In addition, the amendments update various provisions of the prior Bylaws to reflect certain amendments to the Delaware General Corporation Law, including clarifying the adjournment procedures for virtual meetings of stockholders and eliminating the requirement that the list of stockholders be available for inspection at meetings of stockholders.

The amendments also include various conforming, technical and other non-substantive changes.

The above description of the amendments to the Bylaws is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amended and Restated Bylaws, a copy of which is included as Exhibit 3 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits:
Exhibit No. Description
3 Amended and Restated Bylaws of Stem, Inc.
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File, (embedded within the inline XBRL Document).
SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
STEM, INC.
Date: October 28, 2022
By: /s/ Saul R. Laureles
Name: Saul R. Laureles
Title: Chief Legal Officer and Secretary
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
3

Disclaimer

Stem Inc. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 10:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
