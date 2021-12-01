Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stem, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STEM   US85859N1028

STEM, INC.

(STEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stem : Investor Presentation – December 2021

12/01/2021 | 02:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leader in AI-Driven Energy Solutions

December 2021

1

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation, as well as other statements we make, contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which include any statements that are not

historical facts. Such statements often contain words such as "expect," "may," "can," "believe," "predict," "plan," "potential," "projected," "projections," "forecast," "estimate," "intend," "anticipate," "ambition," "goal," "target," "think," "should," "could," "would," "will," "hope," "see," "likely," and other similar words. Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain, such as the reduction of greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions; the integration and optimization of energy resources; the business strategies of Stem and those of its customers; the global commitment to decarbonization; our ability to secure new customers, or to retain current customers, further penetrate existing markets or expand into new markets; our ability to mitigate supply chain risk and otherwise to manage our supply chains and distribution channels; the continuing severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the future results of operations. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Stem and its management, depend upon inherently uncertain factors and risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including our inability to achieve our financial and performance targets and other forecasts and expectations; our inability to realize anticipated revenues from our long-term contracts; our inability to grow and manage profitably; risks relating to the development and performance of our energy storage systems and software-enabled services; our inability to help reduce GHG emissions; our inability to seamlessly integrate and optimize energy resources; the risk that the global commitment to decarbonization may not materialize as we predict, or even if it does, that we might not be able to benefit therefrom; our inability to win new contracts with customers that we are pursuing, or to retain or upgrade current customers, further penetrate existing markets or expand into new markets; our inability to secure sufficient inventory from our suppliers to meet customer demand, and provide us with contracted quantities of equipment; supply chain failures or interruptions; manufacturing or delivery delays; disruptions in sales, production, service or other business activities; our inability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the risk that our business, financial condition and results of operations may be adversely affected by other political, economic, business and competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC on July 19, 2021, and our most recent Forms 10-K,10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize (or the consequences of any such development changes), or should our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those reflected in our forward-looking statements. Statements in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation, and Stem disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP measures

This presentation includes financial measures that are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Such non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation and are subject to significant inherent limitations. The non-GAAP measures presented herein may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies. Stem believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Stem's financial condition and results of operations. Stem believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing Stem's financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the appendix to this presentation.

Industry and Market Data

In this presentation, Stem relies on and refers to certain information and statistics obtained from third-party sources which it believes to be reliable, including reports by market research firms. Stem has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of any such third-party information.

This presentation may contain trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

© 2021 Stem, Inc.

2

Investment Highlights

Market Leader in AI-Driven Energy Solutions

Large Addressable Market

Market Leader with Best

+ Strong Macro Tailwinds

in Class Technology

Capital to Focus on

Highly Visible

Expansion Opportunities

Growth

  • ~$1.2 trillion in new revenue opportunities for integrated storage expected to be deployed by 2050(1)
  • Battery storage capacity expected to increase by 35x by 2030(2)
  • Compelling value proposition to customers
  • 950+ systems operating or contracted with Stem's
    Athena® software(3)
  • First mover AI-driven Athena® platform that operates with 35+ utilities, 6 grid operators and over 22 MM runtime hours (2,500 years)
  • ~$600 MM(3) of cash on hand
  • Well positioned for continued investment in the Athena platform, including software- focused tech acquisitions
  • Recurring software revenue streams under 10- 20 year contracts provide strong financial position to accelerate growth
  • Revenues projected to grow at ~50% CAGR from 2021 to 2026

(1) Bloomberg New Energy Finance. (2) Wood Mackenzie, cumulative capacity growth from 2020 to 2030. (3) as of 30-Sep-

© 2021 Stem, Inc.

3

2021

Introduction to Presenters

John Carrington

Bill Bush

CEO and Director

Chief Financial Officer

Prakesh Patel

Ted Durbin

Senior Director,

Chief Strategy Officer

Investor Relations

Seasoned Leadership Team

  • Seasoned leadership team with 150+ years of experience in software and energy
  • Leadership experience at technology, energy, and industrial companies

Leading Strategic Investors

© 2021 Stem, Inc.

4

Strong Third Quarter Results

Key Financial Metrics

$ mllion unless otherwise noted

Three months ended

September 30,

2021

2020

% chg

Revenue

$39.8

$9.2

333%

GAAP Gross Margin

$3.1

($1.7)

282%

GAAP Gross Margin %

8%

-18%

142%

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

$5.8

$0.7

729%

Non-GAAP Gross Margin %

15%

8%

92%

Net Loss

$115.6

($18.8)

715%

Adjusted EBITDA

($7.2)

($7.9)

9%

Key Operating metrics

12 Month Pipeline ($ billions)*

2.4

**

0%

Bookings

$103.7

$36.6

183%

Contracted Backlog*

$311.6

**

0%

Contracted AUM (GWh)*

1.4

1.0

42%

* at period end ** not available

Highlights

Results

  • Revenue up 333% YoY, at the high end of guidance, driven by FTM hardware sales and services revenue
  • Gross margin increased from higher mix of software services revenue, and higher-margin hardware
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved on higher margins, partially offset by higher opex
  • AUM up 42% YoY on additional contracts
  • Pipeline up 41% sequentially, and contracted backlog up 25% sequentially
  • Announced new Athena functionality, Chile expansion, and Penske fleet charging project

Source: Stem.

© 2021 Stem, Inc.

5

See appendix for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures to most directly comparable GAAP measures

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Stem Inc. published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 07:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STEM, INC.
02:31aSTEM : Investor Presentation – December 2021
PU
11/30Japan's factory activity expands at fastest pace in nearly four years - PMI
RE
11/30Seres Begins Phase 1b Study of Microbiome Therapeutic in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transp..
MT
11/30TG Therapeutics Shares Drop 38% After Plans for Advisory Meeting
DJ
11/30Talaris Therapeutics Starts Cell Therapy Trial for Severe Scleroderma
MT
11/30Seres Therapeutics Begins Phase 1b Study of Microbiome Therapeutic in Hematopoietic Ste..
MT
11/30TRACKINSIGHT : Metaverse ETF Universe expands with double Canadian launch
TI
11/30TG Therapeutics Shares Drop 35% Premarket After FDA Plans for Advisory Meeting
DJ
11/30Greece to Impose Monthly Fine on Over-60s Who Refuse Covid-19 Injection
DJ
11/29Asymchem Laboratories Plans to Raise $968 Million in Hong Kong IPO
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STEM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 147 M - -
Net income 2021 -119 M - -
Net cash 2021 459 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -24,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 066 M 3 066 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,7x
EV / Sales 2022 8,71x
Nbr of Employees 143
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart STEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stem, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 21,22 $
Average target price 33,80 $
Spread / Average Target 59,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Eugene Carrington Chief Executive Officer & Director
William John Bush Chief Financial Officer
David S. Buzby Chairman
Larsh M. Johnson Chief Technology Officer
Mark William Triplett Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEM, INC.3.71%3 066
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED93.67%248 068
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.79.44%43 970
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD72.42%13 913
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.70.04%12 496
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.219.46%9 585